The Best Wireless Keyboards of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Logitech Keys MX is an ideal wireless keyboard for powering through your workday or homework.

Best Overall Logitech Master Series MX Keys The Logitech MX Keys is well-built, attractive and worked flawlessly, right out of the box. With its 5.18 x 16.94 x .81-inch dimensions, the MX Keys is a full-size keyboard that’ll take up a considerable amount of space on your desk. But this loss of desktop real estate feels like a small price to pay for a wireless keyboard that’s so comfortable to use. I found this keyboard was easy to work on for long periods of time. The design of its low-profile keys is very comfortable, with just the right amount of movement and bounce. Unless you have large hands, the shallow divot on top of each key allows your fingers to fit comfortably and securely making typing a joy. Those used to typing on a laptop might consider MX Keys’ number pad superfluous, but once you start using it, you won’t ever want to go pecking numbers the old way. That each key is backlit, makes it possible to continue to work, in any lighting condition. The illumination is powerful, even in a bright office. The backlighting works with a proximity sensor: place your hands over the MX Keys and it lights up. When you’re finished typing, the backlight goes to sleep, automatically, preventing an unnecessary drain of the keyboard’s internal battery. The MX Keys recharges via its included USB-C cable. Logitech claims that the keyboard will work for 10 days, with its backlighting turned on before it needs to be recharged. With the backlighting turned off, you’ll be able to type for up to five months before having to worry about a dead battery. The Logitech MX Keys can connect to your Apple or Windows PC using either Bluetooth or via a USB RF plug-in. In either case, the keyboard pairs easily and maintains its wireless connection to your computer. While you can begin typing on the MX Keys as soon as it’s connected to your computer, downloading the Logitech Options app will allow you to customize your experience with the keyboard and add additional functionality to it. Overall, the Logitech MX Keys is by far my favorite of all of the keyboards I tested. Pros Responsive keys

Backlighting

Long life between charges Cons Large footprint

Backlighting shortens battery life $99.11 from Amazon

$99.99 from Best Buy

$110.73 from Walmart

$99.99 from B&H

ADVERTISEMENT

How We Tested Wireless Keyboards

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The only surefire way to test wireless keyboards is to spend long hours, typing on each one.

The Testers

I’m Richard Kadrey, the author of over 20 fiction and non-fiction books, comics, reviews, and screenplays. Currently, I’m currently finishing up my supernatural noir series, Sandman Slim. When the final book—King Bullet—is done, the series will be just over a million words long. So, it’s safe to say that I do a lot of typing. Over the years, I’ve tried piles of keyboards to find the few that work for me, and I think I can help find the right one for you.

Matthew Prunty is a freelance gaming and tech journalist with over a decade of writing experience covering everything from video games hard and software to smartphones and PC hardware. For over a decade, he has owned and operated his own multimedia website Gaming Evolution where he wrote features, reviews, conducted interviews, roundups, and more. Born and raised in California, Matthew holds a Master’s degree in Business Finance from Strayer University lives with his wife and daughter. Enjoys gaming, binge-watching shows, and exploring futuristic tech.

The Tests

The single biggest frustration when it comes to working with wireless keyboards can be battery life. There’s nothing worse than being on deadline, whether for work or school, and finding yourself staring at a dead keyboard. Fortunately, most of the keyboards in this article performed well in this area. As such, if you’re shopping for a wireless keyboard, make sure that it is one that has a large battery capacity, can be charged while you’re typing or, is powered by replaceable batteries in an easy-to-find size, like AAs.

There are a few other things to consider as well. Will the keyboard you want fit on your desk? How much desktop real estate do you have and how much are you willing to give up for the right keyboard? You should think about how you plan on using your keyboard, as well. For those who travel or commute, a portable model that you can throw in a bag, but is good for everyday use, might be best. Those looking to buy a wireless keyboard for their home office may want to consider investing in a larger keyboard that has a number pad and a wide selection of function and multimedia shortcut keys.

Most important of all, how does the keyboard feel to work on? This can be a deal-breaker. Whenever you can, try the keyboard you’re interested in yourself before buying it or make sure the store you purchase it from has a good return policy.

Wireless Keyboard Terms You Should Know

Key Travel: Key travel is how far a single key on a keyboard moves downwards when you press it with your finger. A keyboard with longer key travel tends to provide users with greater accuracy, superior speed, and less chance of sustaining Repetitive Motion Injuries (RMIs).

ADVERTISEMENT

Sizing: Different sizes of keyboards offer different options. A ‘full-sized keyboard, for example, comes with every key that a computer user could hope for, including a number pad, function keys as well as ones for navigation, PgUp/PgDn, and Lock/Pause. In contrast, a 60% keyboard takes up significantly less space than a full-sized keyboard. However, having a smaller footprint means sacrificing all but the essentials required to type. Typically, a 60% model comes equipped, only with alphanumeric keys, with precious few additional bells and whistles. Between these two extremes, there are other sizes available, as well, such as Tenkeyless, 61%, and 70%. You should consider your needs as a typist before deciding which size to invest in.

Passthrough Charging: When a keyboard is plugged in to be charged, being passthrough charging-capable means that you can juice up its battery and keep working, at the same time.

Other Wireless Wireless Keyboards We Tested

Azio Retro Classic BT The metal and leather Azio Retro Classic keyboard is the most unusual keyboard in this roundup. It’s styled like an old-fashioned typewriter and feels amazingly authentic. The build quality is superb. And it’s substantial—exactly right for a keyboard emulating a typewriter. This is definitely not a portable device you’ll throw in your overnight bag. What is it like to work with Azio? It’s a full-size with all the usual bells and whistles, including media hotkeys. It comes set up for Mac, but there are alternate keycaps for PC use and a switch on the back to change modes. It pairs easily and you can use it with up to three devices. The backlighting is bright, even in a well-lit office. As for the battery, it will last a year with the backlighting off or one to two months with it on. I grew up on typewriters and this is as close to that experience as I’ve had since switching to computers. However, like traditional typewriters, the Azio is not quiet. The keys are very bouncy and have a very pleasant typewriter-like thunk when you’re working. But if you love your silent office, this is definitely not the keyboard for you. Also, the round keycaps could feel small if you have very large hands. The Azio might not be the most practical keyboard in this group, but it’s the most fun. But beyond its good looks, it’s a real workhorse. It took a few minutes to get used to the shape of the keys, but once I did, I could work as fast on the Azio as any of the other keyboards, especially the mechanical ones. The irony of most Steampunk toys and devices is that while the aesthetic is obsessed with technology, very few of the items actually do anything useful. The Azio is a Steampunk dream come to life. It would work as well in your office as it would in Captain Nemo’s submarine. Welcome to the retrofuture. Pros Excellent build quality

Keycaps for Mac or Windows PC

Pleasurable typing experience Cons Widely spaced keycaps take getting used to

Design may not please everyone $182.01 from Amazon

$219.99 from Best Buy

$205.55 from Walmart

$182.01 from B&H

ADVERTISEMENT

Logitech Wireless Solar K750 Designed for Mac computers (although you can connect it to a Windows PC, too, if you want to), the Logitech K750 Solar is a good, inexpensive keyboard. Don’t let its thinness and minimal feel fool you. At first, it might seem a bit flimsy, but it’s a solid build, which you would expect with a Logitech device. Once it’s been charged for two hours, the K750 claims it will remain powered for up to three months in the dark. However, in my experience, you need direct sunlight or a very bright office for it to work well. In my old office with indirect light, I ended up leaving the keyboard by the window when I wasn’t using it. In my newer, brighter office, the power held steady. With the Logitech Options app installed, the keyboard started immediately and was ready to work. The pairing was quick and never faltered. The keyboard is no better or worse than most membrane types, but after working on something as robust as the Logitech MX, I could feel a great difference in the movement of the keys. While the MX moved down a comfortable distance and had a nice bounce at the bottom, the K750 felt a bit flat and dead. I found it more tiring to work for long periods on the K750 than the MX. However, one nice feature is that although the keyboard lies flat when you take it out of the box, small legs fold out in the back so that you have the option of typing at a more comfortable angle. The main reason to have the K750 is if you don’t want to worry about ever charging your keyboard ever again. If that’s your main goal, I can highly recommend it. However, if you want a more pleasant typing experience on a Logitech keyboard, I’d recommend the MX over the K750 any day of the week. Pros Solar powered

Well-built

Easy, reliable pairing Cons Shallow key travel

Difficult to charge in dim light

$54.99 from Amazon

$54.99 from Best Buy

$56.99 from Walmart

$54.99 from B&H

ADVERTISEMENT

Keychron K6 I’m not generally a fan of mechanical keyboards, but the Keychron K6 is different. While it’s quite a minimal device, the keys are comfortable to work on and pleasantly bouncy, with less noise than I’m used to with other mechanical keyboards. It’s small and portable, but solidly built. This is a Bluetooth keyboard that can pair up to three devices at once. It’s both Windows and Mac-compatible and there’s a handy tool in the box that lets you switch keys to make the Keychron K6 friendlier for each system. However, there are no macro-programmable keys. The backlighting is bright and there are several modes. I doubt that most are used for work, but they’d be a lot of fun for gaming. The light modes are easy to change by a single dedicated key. However, with the effects key right next to the backspace key, it’s easy to hit it and suddenly find yourself in a blinking wonderland you never wanted to visit. Because of its compact size, the layout can take a little getting used to. For instance, the

Light, Home, Page Up, and Page Down keys in a vertical row on the right side of the keyboard, which I found awkward. My main complaint about the Keychron K6 is that it frequently fell off Bluetooth if you haven’t used it for a few minutes. So, if you stop typing to take a long phone call, you might have to re-pair it when you want to get back to work. Pros Excellent Build quality

Responsive, backlit keys

Can be used while charging Cons Slow to wake

No number pad

Some function keys mapped to unusual places Buy now at Amazon

$125.28 from Walmart

ADVERTISEMENT

Logitech MX Keys Mini The Logitech MX Keys Mini takes everything you love about the full-sized MX Keys and Apple’s Magic Keyboard to create a well-made, attractive, and easy-to-use compact keyboard. The MX Keys Mini retails for the same price as Apple’s Magic Keyboard but supports a multitude of devices. There are two versions of the Logitech MX Keys Mini: the standard version and a Mac-centric variant. The standard version supports Windows and macOS, iPadOS, iOS, Linux, Chrome OS, and Android devices, while the Mac-centric version is only compatible with Apple devices. The keyboard layout features low-profile concave keys which are comfortable to use for prolonged periods of time and make relatively little noise. There are unique keys like voice dictation, emoji, and screen capture. The keyboard’s battery life is preserved with the help of a manual on/off switch and a proximity sensor, and Logitech claims a battery life of up to ten days with backlighting on, which seemed accurate in our testing. (The total battery life is up to five months without backlighting). The MX Keys Mini can connect to your devices via low-power Bluetooth or via the supplied USB-C cable. Overall, the Logitech MX Keys Mini is the best all-around compact keyboard and can be anyone’s go-to when traveling or juggling multiple devices at once. Pros Compatible with several devices

Long battery life

Backlit keyboard Cons Backlight can tank the battery life

Mac-only variant comes in two colors $99.99 from Amazon

$99.99 from Best Buy

$111.34 from Walmart

$99.99 from Office Depot and OfficeMax

Arteck HB030B The Arteck HB030B is small, portable, minimal, and downright adorable. I don’t think you’re going to find a better keyboard for $20 anywhere. It’s thin and light and, at first glance, almost toy-like. But it’s very functional and compatible with Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android. With all of those options and its size, it’s made for being thrown in a bag and taken anywhere and for that it works well. There are some downsides to the Arteck. The keys feel a bit dead. They don’t travel down much and there’s minimal bounce at the bottom. Due to its small size, when typing on it for long periods, it felt cramped. The layout can also be a nuisance if you have large fingers. In fact, I guarantee it will. I don’t have huge hands and it took a while before I could type accurately. The Arteck has a backlit keyboard, which helps with the cramped keys. You can change the multicolored settings with a couple of keystrokes. There are seven steady color choices: cyan, light and dark green, light and dark blue, purple, and red. Being so small, Arteck claims that the keyboard will run for six months on a single charge—but only if you turn off the backlight and use it for a couple of hours a day. However, the Arteck isn’t made for long stretches of work but hit and run typing as you travel. In the end, it feels exactly like what it is: as minimal a keyboard as you could have that’s both good quality and extremely portable. One odd thing: because it’s so light, with an underside constructed of smooth plastic, the keyboard can move around as you type. Fortunately, the Arteck comes with a packet of little rubber feet that you can affix to the bottom. They solve the problem well. Pros Light and compact

Backlit keys

Works well with computers and mobile devices Cons Minimal key travel

Can feel cramped when used for long periods Buy now at Amazon

$25.84 from Walmart

$62.99 from Newegg

Royal Kludge RK61 After working with the RK61 Royal Kludge I have to admit that I’m not a fan. The 61% layout might be good for games but feels cramped for real work. It’s a budget device and it feels like it. The RK is a mechanical keyboard geared to gaming. It says so right on the box. The backlighting will do amusing tricks, but if you want full RGB backlighting, you’re out of luck. Still, the pastel hues are pretty in their own way and programmable. When it comes to typing, the RK is extremely unremarkable. While it has the typical depth and clunk of a mechanical keyboard, it’s not as pleasant to use as another mechanical board, such as Keychron K6. Plus, the keys are made of a light plastic and don’t always feel entirely stable when you’re on a deadline and pushing them hard. However, it does have features some people will love. You can switch between five devices, and it works well with Mac, Windows, iOS, and Android. Most people will use it via Bluetooth, but you can run it wired too. The RK is small, but somewhat heavy for its size. It’s portable, but if you want something light enough not to think about, this isn’t the keyboard for you. Pros Small footprint

Backlit keys

Can be shared by up to five devices Cons Unstable keys

Questionable build quality

Short battery life Buy now at Amazon

Omoton iPad Keyboard with Numeric Keypad The Omoton is a $20 keyboard and behaves like one, which is too bad. Unlike some of the other budget keyboards reviewed here—such as the Arteck HB030B—the Omoton’s cheapness shows. The good news is that it’s a light Bluetooth device that runs on two AAA batteries that, according to the company, can run for up to 30 days. The Omoton looks very much like an Apple magic keyboard, but looks can be deceiving. While it can work with Windows, the keyboard is laid out for Mac users. However, I had trouble pairing it with both my laptop and iPad. Worse, I found the keys to be very rigid. In fact, the space bar was stiff enough that I frequently had to go back and add spaces between words. Along with the pairing problems, I had trouble getting the function keys to work properly. The main thing the Omoton has going for it is that it’s light and very inexpensive. But for the same price, you could get the Arteck HB030B, which, in my experience, is a much more reliable keyboard. Pros Compact

Full number pad

Cons Difficult to pair

Uncomfortable to type on

Spacebar intermittently unresponsive Buy now at Amazon

More Articles You Might Enjoy