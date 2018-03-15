The Best Wireless Mice of 2020

Best Overall

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S

This mouse packs a lot of features into its small frame. The MX Anywhere 2S lives up to its name, able to track and navigate on any surface, including glass, with high precision. It's powered by a rechargeable battery offering up to 70 days of life on a single charge, so there's no need to scramble to find extra batteries if the mouse suddenly stops working. You can also use the MX Anywhere 2S as a wired mouse when connecting to a computer via the included USB charging cable.

The mouse can connect wirelessly via its included USB dongle or Bluetooth, and up to three computers can be paired to the mouse via the Easy Switch button.

The MX Anywhere 2S includes support for Logitech's FLOW software (download separately), which lets you copy and paste files across different computers. In our testing, we could move files from a Windows 10 desktop (the mouse was connected via Bluetooth) to a USB dongle-connected MacBook Pro notebook by just clicking and dragging between the two screens. It's an amazing piece of software that solves a problem of file transfer between two systems without needing a storage device, hard-wired connection, or internet cloud storage.

The MX Anywhere 2S also features our favorite scroll wheel option—the ability to switch between a click-style scroll (some call it detent) and a smooth scroll by just pushing the wheel with your finger.

The Logitech Options software (a separate download) also features several choices to customize the mouse's buttons for even more options. For example, if you want to adjust the volume of your music, you can assign that task to one of the mouse buttons.

Our biggest complaint for this and the Logitech MX Master 3 mouse, a larger model that we also tested, is there's no storage compartment for the USB dongle, increasing the likelihood that you might lose it. While you could still use the mouse via Bluetooth, we prefer having a storage option for the USB dongle. But that's hardly a major concern, and for most people, this high-performance mouse offers everything you need and more.