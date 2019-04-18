The Best Washer and Dryer Sets

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

We've been testing in our labs for years and we've got a lot to say about both washers and dryers, of course. So we've compiled this list of the best washer/dryer sets. At the top of the rankings is the Electrolux EFLS627UTT washer ( available at AppliancesConnection for $983.00 ) and matching EFME627UTT dryer , which offer unquestioningly great performance. But if you need something cheaper, smaller, or even fancier, we've got the picks:

The fact is that most people spend the bulk of their time and effort in researching the washer, only purchasing the dryer as an afterthought. And that's a perfectly fine way to shop. Washers really do have more of an impact on your "laundry day" experience, and a good washer means less work for your dryer.

Whether you've just moved into a new place, or you've finally decided to up your laundry game, buying a washer and dryer can be done in one of two ways. Assuming you have a healthy budget, you can either buy the best washer and the best dryer separately, or you can buy the best washer and dryer set, a matching pair from the same brand designed to complement one another's looks and performance.

Electrolux EFLS627UTT Washer & EFME627UTT Dryer

Best Overall Credit: Electrolux

Washer: Electrolux EFLS627UTT Where To Buy $983.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $988.20 Home Depot Buy $989.00 Abt Buy Washer: Electrolux EFLS627UTT Best Overall The Electrolux EFLS627UTT front-load washer stands as one of the best front-load washers on the market. One reason? It is the world's first washer to have a special place for detergent pods in the drawer, allowing for even distribution of soap. However, this washer also has strong fundamentals of stain removal and efficient cycles; it managed to do a solid stain-removal job in both the 46-minute-long Normal cycle and the 15-minute-long Quick cycle. The EFLS627UTT is chock-full of features and options including Sanitize, Perfect Steam, StainSoak, and Extended Refresh. StainSoak reheats and recirculates the detergent so that it has more time to tackle your really tough stains. Extended Refresh is great for those who can't stick around to immediately get wet laundry into the dryer; it continues to tumble your wet laundry in the washer until you get home. Between the bevy of features and great cleaning performance, it's no surprise that the EFLS627UTT is our favorite washer.

Dryer: Electrolux EFME627UTT Where To Buy $983.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $988.20 Home Depot Buy $989.00 Abt Buy Dryer: Electrolux EFME627UTT Best Overall The great-looking Electrolux EFME627UTT dryer has simple controls and is rich with cycles and options, including Perfect Steam, which can help to relax wrinkles away, and Instant Refresh, which uses steam to bring life back into clothes that have been at the back of your closet for too long. When it comes to drying, the EMFE627UTT is at the top of its game; on every cycle we tested, it got every test load more than 99.5 percent dry. Among the items that we dried was a queen-size comforter—getting it almost entirely dry in less than an hour is a truly impressive feat. While the Normal cycle runs a bit long (clocking in at about 90 minutes), it's worth the wait. Meanwhile, the Quick Dry cycle is similarly effective, and only takes a mere 15 minutes to finish. As the stackable counterpart to the stellar Electrolux EFLS627UTT washer, this dryer is another great addition to the Electrolux laundry family. The gas version of this dryer is the Electrolux EFMG627UTT. Frequently purchased accessories: Laundry pedestal, Stacking kit

Why Should I Buy a Laundry Set?

While it's cheaper to replace just a washer or a dryer when one dies, there are definitely some advantages to buying a laundry pair. First, the products in a laundry pair are designed to work with one another. For instance, if a washing machine does a great job of removing stains from a laundry load, but has a tougher time spinning out all of the water, the dryer can be programmed to anticipate extra-wet clothes and run at temperatures hot enough to remove all of the moisture. This way, you end up with clean, dry clothes after one full laundry cycle. On the other hand, if you pick a washer and a dryer that are unrelated to one another, you could end up with a washer that leaves clothes wet, and a dryer that doesn't know to compensate appropriately.

You should also consider buying a laundry pair if there's a chance you'll want or need to stack the washer and dryer. It can be very dangerous to do so without a stacking kit or bracket, and brackets from one brand or model may not be universally compatible.

Lastly, if aesthetics or branding matter to you, having an unmatching washer and dryer set might cause you agitation every time you peek into your laundry room.

How We Test Washers and Dryers

Washers

Credit: Reviewed

Every washing machine that comes into Reviewed’s labs gets put through the same tests, which address both performance and user-friendliness. Performance tests include:

• Stain removal – On a strip of AHAM-approved stains (which includes cocoa, sweat, pig’s blood, red wine, and oil), how much of each stain can this washing machine remove?

• Wear and tear – During a given cycle, how hard is the mechanical action of the washing machine on your clothes?

• Water retention – How much water does your washing machine spin out at the end of the cycle?

• Cycle time – How long is each washing machine cycle?

The best washing machines have solid stain-removal abilities, do not damage your clothes, retain little water, and have short cycle times.

Beyond these performance tests, we also assess the usability of each washing machine, based on what we experience both during testing and more casual use. We want to answer one question: How easy is it to actually use this washing machine? This involves cumulatively assessing the control panel, door, detergent dispenser, and any smart features that are included.

Dryers

Every dryer that comes into Reviewed’s labs gets put through the same tests for both performance and user-friendliness.

Performance tests include:

• Drying performance – How much water does each major dryer cycle actually remove from your clothes, and how quickly can it achieve that level of dryness?

• Maximum temperature – We record the maximum temperature in each dryer cycle. Some like it hot, but if dryer temperatures are too high, they could damage your clothes.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Julia MacDougall We wrap a temperature reader in a sock and throw it in with a dryer load to see how hot the dryer actually gets on each cycle.

The best dryers have short cycle times, and completely dry your clothes at a temperature that is hot (140°F-150°F), but not too hot (lest your clothes be scorched or damaged).

We also assess the usability of each dryer. Our main goal is to get the answer to one question: How easy is it to actually use this dryer? This involves cumulatively assessing the control panel, door, vent, and any smart features that are included.

Electrolux EFLS527UTT Washer & EFME527UTT Dryer

Credit: Electrolux

Washer: Electrolux EFLS527UTT Where To Buy $989.10 Home Depot Buy $989.00 Abt Buy Washer: Electrolux EFLS527UTT The Electrolux EFLS527UTT has the same general performance and features as the Electrolux EFLS627UTT washer, including the pod detergent slot. However, it shines in its own right: its Delicates cycle is particularly gentle on your clothes, while the Heavy cycle is among the most effective stain-removing cycles we've ever tested, which is really saying something. The EFLS527UTT also has a clever feature called StainTreat II, which allows you to select certain wash program options for especially difficult stains like blood and chocolate. Additionally, the cycle times are generally shorter than they are in the Electrolux EFLS627UTT, so if you're short on time, but you still want stellar stain removal, the Electrolux EFLS527UTT is the washer for you. Additional cycle options like Activewear Cycle, Sanitize, and Perfect Steam mean that this washer is worth every penny.

Dryer: Electrolux EFME527UTT Where To Buy $983.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $989.10 Home Depot Buy $989.00 Abt Buy Dryer: Electrolux EFME527UTT The Electrolux EFME527UTT dryer looks great, is easy to control, and includes a number of cycles and options. Like the Electrolux EFME627UTT, it has Perfect Steam, which is powered by its built-in water heater to maximize hot water temperatures for sanitizing, wrinkle removal, and odor removal. It also has the same strong drying performance: Every cycle we tested was able to remove more than 99.6 percent of moisture from a sopping wet laundry load, which is an astonishing feat all by itself. Its Quick Dry cycle finishes in a mere 18 minutes, though not every cycle is as speedy. With customization options for dryer cycle, time duration, temperature, degree of dryness, this is a great dryer for those who care a lot about their clothes. Long story short, this stackable dryer is as great a dryer as the Electrolux EFLS527UTT is a washer. The gas version of this dryer is the Electrolux EFMG527UTT. Frequently purchased accessories: Laundry pedestal, Stacking kit

LG WM9000HVA Washer & DLEX9000V Dryer

Credit: LG

Washer: LG WM9000HVA Where To Buy $1,615.10 AppliancesConnection Buy $1,619.10 Home Depot Buy $1,619.99 Best Buy Buy Washer: LG WM9000HVA With a steam cycle, a sanitizing wash, and a large 5.2-cu.-ft. capacity, the giant LG WM9000HVA has a unique, sleek look that will class up a laundry room. Despite knowing that its 29-inch width is 2 inches wider than most other washers, we were impressed by how much this front-load washer could fit—and how well it cleaned. The Heavy cycle removed about 81 percent of the stains in our test, which makes it one of the highest performing washers we've ever tested when it comes to stain removal. If you've got a lot of laundry to do, this LG will make short work of it. Since it's compatible with LG's TwinWash system, you can do two loads at once if you need to. Plus, it boasts both great form and function. LG has cleverly designed this washer to have an angled basin so that it's easier to unload it without having to bend over as much. It also has an extremely quiet operation; not only does it look like a fashion statement in your laundry room, but it won't disrupt conversation in the next room over.

Dryer: LG DLEX9000V Where To Buy $1,615.10 AppliancesConnection Buy $1,619.10 Home Depot Buy $1,619.99 Best Buy Buy Dryer: LG DLEX9000V The LG DLEX9000V isn't just gorgeous—it works better than most dryers we've tested in our labs. It doesn't come cheap, but it rocks best-in-class features, including steam cycles and a massive drum. With a veritable cornucopia of wash cycle options and features, this dryer can easily deal with a variety of fabric types and item sizes. It has no trouble wrangling big items like comforters, and with judicious use of the steam cycles and options, it can easily get shirts wrinkle-free. This dryer also has a small pocket storage area on top of the dryer where you can stash loose coins or other items that fall out of your laundry when you transfer it from the washer to the dryer. Even though it's a big investment, we say its performance justifies the cost. And while it can't be stacked on top of the WM9000HVA, you can buy a pedestal for extra storage. The gas version of this dryer is the Electrolux DLGX9001V. Frequently purchased accessories: SideKick pedestal washer, laundry pedestal, stacking kit

Miele W1 Compact Washer & T1 Compact Ventless Dryer

Credit: Miele

Washer: Miele W1 WWH860 Where To Buy $1,999.00 Abt.com Buy $1,999.00 Abt Buy Washer: Miele W1 WWH860 The Miele W1 WWH860 blows most compact washers out of the water. Not only does compact front-load washer satisfy the needs to fit in a laundry closet or tiny home, but it also has innovations that we’d normally see on a full-sized flagship model. What really impressed us was this Miele’s versatility. For example, this model comes with TwinDos—a feature that utilizes pre-filled detergent and oxygen bleach cartridges to automatically dispense the correct amount of detergent, giving you the optimum clean. Speaking of cleaning, our lab tests show that the Normal cycle (running for 1 hour and 23 minutes) is one of the best in its class. With the Miele W1, high-tech features combined with good-old-fashioned scrubbing makes for a top-notch compact washer.

Dryer: Miele T1 Where To Buy $1,799.00 Appliances Connection Buy $1,899.00 Abt Buy Dryer: Miele T1 When it comes to space-saving dryers, the Miele T1 tops the list. Unlike most compact dryers, the T1 can plug into any regular 120V outlet and work just fine. It doesn’t even need a vent or drain. Instead, all the excess water gets pumped into a drawer in the upper-left corner of the unit, or can be rerouted to go down the drain. While it does require you to empty it out after every cycle, it means this dryer needs no extra infrastructure to run. During testing, the T1 got laundry 99.5 percent dry, while keeping its internal temperature under 150°F—the point which fabric starts to degrade. The T1 also has steam options to eliminate wrinkles, and a system called FragranceDos that keeps your clothes smelling fresh, but not overwhelming them with scents. While it performed well overall, the menus can be tough to navigate, and cycles may take a bit longer than you expect. Even considering its faults, the Miele T1 is one helluva dryer, compact or otherwise. Frequently purchased accessories: Storage pedestal, stacking kit with storage drawer, stacking kit, UltraColor powder detergent

GE GTW680BSJWS Washer & GTD65EBSJWS Dryer

Credit: GE

Washer: GE GTW485ASJWS Where To Buy $695.00 AppliancesConnection Buy Washer: GE GTW485ASJWS The GE GTW485ASJWS is our best top-load washer with a pole agitator. It combines traditional methods and current technology to clean your laundry. Want to fill it to the brim with water? You can do that with the Deep Fill button. Would you rather let the washer calculate how much water the load needs? Sure, no problem, just pick a cycle and run it. There’s plenty of room for laundry in the 4.2-cu.-ft. drum, and this machine meets Energy Star guidelines. The washer provides a dozen cycles to choose from, including Jeans, Active Wear, and Dark Colors, and the stain guide feature lets you specify the type of stain you want the washer to tackle. It will figure out the temperature and spin needed to remove it. However you prefer to do your laundry, the GE GTW485ASJWS will help you get it done.

Dryer: GE GTD65EBSJWS Where To Buy $592.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $597.60 Home Depot Buy Dryer: GE GTD65EBSJWS The GE GTD65EBSJWS dryer is a charming mix of tech and legend. The overall design of the dryer, including the cycle dial, is reminiscent of the basic layout of dryers in the past, while the variety of cycles and cycle options options hints at more recent upgrades. With cycles like Jeans, Sanitize, and Towels/Sheets, it's easy to pick the right cycle for your particular laundry needs. Additionally, you can customize the duration, temperature, and amount of drying in a given cycle. Even though the Normal and Delicates cycles tend to run a bit hot (160°F and 138°F, respectively), our test laundry still didn't come out perfectly dry. But that's a feature, not a bug. Running hot, fast cycles is one way to avoid long-term damage to clothes, a route GE is clearly taking over running warm, longer cycles. Best of all? This dryer can properly vent for distances up to 120 feet. Most dryers are only rated to vent for distances up to 90 feet, so this is a great dryer for homes where the dryer vent is especially long or convoluted. The gas version of this dryer is the GE GTD65GBSJWS. Frequently purchased accessories: N/A

LG WM3500CW Washer & DLE3500W Dryer

Credit: LG

Washer: LG WM3500CW Where To Buy $698.40 Home Depot Buy $699.00 Abt Buy $699.99 Best Buy Buy Washer: LG WM3500CW If you want a lot of bang for your buck, then the large capacity 5.2-cu.-ft. LG WM3500CW is the front-load washer for you. Like most LG washers, you can customize each part of the cycle, from the timing, to the amount of spin, to the level of soil on your clothes. This washer did stellar in our lab tests; its stain-removal capabilities has it cleaning as well as or better than more expensive washers. The Cold Wash feature makes it easy for you to save money on your utility bills, and if you're going to be away from home for a while, the Fresh Care feature continues to tumble your clean laundry so that it doesn't sit and get stale in the washer. Last but not least, this washer works with Google Assistant. You could, in fact, turn your washer on with a voice command. The LG WM3500CW packs great cleaning performance and neat features into a relatively small price tag.

Samsung WF50K7500AW Washer & DV50K7500EW Dryer

Credit: Samsung

Washer: Samsung WF50K7500AW Where To Buy $998.60 AppliancesConnection Buy $997.20 Home Depot Buy $999.00 Abt Buy $999.99 Best Buy Buy Washer: Samsung WF50K7500AW While most of the hype surrounding the large capacity, 5.0-cu.-ft. Samsung WF50K7500AW front-load washer is focused on its AddWash feature—an extra door on the front that does nothing extra—when it should be focused on its solid stain removal and fast cycles. The Normal cycle is only 30 minutes long, and in that time, it effortlessly deals with stains. While the Normal cycle is a solid performer all by itself, for really tough stains, the Heavy cycle cleans even better. If you prefer to save money on heating up water, the Eco Cold cycle will make your wallet happy. Like most high-tech washers, there's plenty of customization options here: You can set the water temperature, soil level, and spin amount in a given cycle, with extra rinses and spin options also available. This is a good washer for large families; it gets through mountains of laundry more efficiently than its competitors.

