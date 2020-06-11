20 things that will save you money this summer

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

A lot of people are quick to name summer as their favorite season, especially where I live, as the only thing that gets us through the cold, gray New England winters is the promise of glorious beach days come June. However, between the cost of high electricity bills due to air conditioning, activities for kids, and outdoor gear, chances are your wallet might be feeling too light for comfort toward the end of the summer.

If you want to enjoy summer (while still adhering to the social distancing rules in your state, of course), and tighten your purse strings at the same time, there are a number of ways you can save money if you're willing to invest some money upfront. Here are 20 things you can buy now that will help you save during the warmer months.

1. A smart thermostat to optimize energy savings

Credit: Google Nest This smart thermostat automatically adjusts the temperature to lower your energy bills.

For a lot of people, air conditioning is necessary on hot, humid summer days. However, it uses a lot of electricity, which can lead to sky-high energy bills. And this summer, with so many people still working remotely, energy bills could be even higher.

To cut back on this expense, you may want to invest in a smart thermostat. By having one, you'll be able to control the temperature and HVAC system in your home remotely, while also saving energy with more efficient heating/cooling. The best one we've ever tested is the Emerson Sensi Touch WiFi Thermostat. However, if you're looking to spend under $100, our top pick for the best value is the Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Programmable Thermostat.

2. A $40/month phone service with unlimited everything

Credit: Visible by Verizon This service will help you save money on your phone bill each month.

Is a too-high phone bill holding you back? Normal phone plans can be quite pricey, with an average cost of around $70 per month, and if you’re looking to save some money without compromising your service, you’ll definitely want to consider Visible by Verizon.

This unique service uses Verizon’s network, and there are no annual contracts or hidden fees. You get unlimited data, messages, and minutes for $40 per month, and if you sign up for a Party Pay (aka group) plan, your costs could be as low as $25 per month.

Get Visible for $40/month

3. Our all-time favorite coffee maker

Credit: Technivorm This coffee maker delivers a seriously good cup of joe.

If you buy coffee every day, you can save money by investing in a high-quality coffee maker to brew it at home. The best coffee maker we’ve ever tested is the Technivorm Moccamaster. While admittedly pricey, this machine makes an unbeatable cup of joe, and it will serve your family well for years to come.

Get the Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Brewer on Amazon for $299

4. A budget-friendly alternative to cable

Credit: Sling Sling TV gives you access to all your favorite channels.

Cable is another major expense for many families, and if you want to shrink your bill without giving up your favorite channels, Sling TV might be a good option for you. Sling offers a few different plans that give you access to a pared-down list of channels, including favorites like CNN, Food Network, HGTV, and more. The Blue and Orange plans cost just $30 per month, and you'll even get 10 hours of DVR so you can record your favorite shows.

Get Sling Blue or Orange for $30/month

5. An easy-to-install clothesline to dry your laundry

Credit: HAWATOUR You can hang up this clothesline just about anywhere.

If the sun is shining, you can save money by skipping the dryer and hanging your clothes out to air dry. This inexpensive clothesline has metal hooks on both ends that you can wrap around a tree or post on your deck. It even includes 12 clips to help secure your garments in place. The clothesline is a small change, but it's one that can add up to significant savings if you use it all summer long (and perhaps beyond).

Get the HAWATOUR Portable Travel Elastic Clothesline on Amazon for $9.99

6. A top-rated foam cannon to clean your car

Credit: Tool Daily Give your car a professional cleaning at home.

Personally, I don’t care if my car is a muddy mess, but my boyfriend can’t stand his precious auto looking scummy, so he regularly visits the car wash—for something like $20 per visit. If you’re also a clean car enthusiast, you can save money by washing it yourself and investing in a foam cannon to use at home. These inexpensive sprayers hook up to a garden hose and spray a thick, even layer of soap onto your car, letting you quickly and efficiently get your ride sparkling clean.

Get the Tool Daily Foam Cannon with 1/4 Inch Quick Connector from Amazon for $19.88

7. Blackout curtains to keep your home naturally cool

Credit: Nicetown Blackout curtains will keep your house cool on hot days.

I am always looking for ways to keep my home cool during the summer without turning on the air conditioning. One thing that helps is blocking out the sun—and one of the most effective ways to do that is by putting up blackout curtains. Sure, doing so might make you feel like you’re living in a cave, but if you can save money, it can be worth it. These thermal insulated blackout curtains have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon from over 17,000 reviews, meaning they are sure to get the job done. A bonus: they come in a range of sizes and colors to suit your needs.

Get the NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Grommet Blackout Curtains on Amazon for $23.93

8. An outdoor grill to help you minimize oven use

Credit: Weber Cook outside to save on cooling bills.

When you fire up the oven on a hot summer day, your air conditioning is going to have to work even harder to cool the house back down. Instead, prep dinner outside if you have the space with our favorite gas grill.

The Weber Spirit II E-310 is the best gas grill we've ever tested. It runs on propane and has three burners that heat both its main cooking area and a warming rack. This top-rated grill is a favorite among users, and it’s even compatible with the brand’s iGrill 3 app-connected thermometer, which monitors the real-time temperature on your mobile device.

Get the Weber Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill from Home Depot for $479

9. Chewy’s Autoship feature for all your pet supplies

Credit: Chewy Get your pet's favorite food, treats, and more delivered on a recurring schedule.

I always forget to buy more dog and cat food until we’re nearly out of it, which is why Chewy’s Autoship feature has been a lifesaver. Not only will Chewy automatically send you products on a custom recurring schedule, but this feature also saves you money on every purchase. Plus, you save 30% on your first Autoship order, so it’s a convenient way to streamline your routine and save some cash.

Sign up for Autoship on Chewy.com

10. Apple AirPods to enhance your outdoor workouts

Credit: Apple AirPods are great for exercising, listening to podcasts, and more.

Whether it be hiking, biking, running, or streaming a yoga class in your backyard, there are plenty of ways to exercise this summer without going to the gym, even if your facility is open again. Great wireless headphones are perfect for exercise enthusiasts looking to work out without spending a fortune on memberships and equipment. After all, listening to good music is one of the best ways to enhance workouts.

Get the Apple AirPods with Charging Case on Amazon for $129.98

11. Tool rentals for your summer projects

Credit: Home Depot Did you know you can rent tools and trucks from Home Depot?

Many homeowners use the summer months to tackle projects around the yard and house, but doing so can get pricey. If you ever find yourself in need of a specialized tool, you can save money with Home Depot’s fantastic tool rental service.

Whether you need an aerator, auger, chainsaw, lawn mower, or something in between, Home Depot has a huge selection of tools available for rent, and the prices are reasonable. For example, you can rent a pressure washer for just $42 per day, which is much cheaper than buying one outright.

Rent a pressure washer from Home Depot for $42 per day

12. An herb garden starter kit to grow your own cooking supplies

Credit: Spade to Fork This herb kit will help you grow fresh ingredients at home.

You can save yourself a few dollars at the grocery store by growing your own herbs at home. This inexpensive herb starter kit includes everything you need to grow five different plants—Italian basil, cilantro, parsley, sage, and thyme—including pots, soil discs, plant markers, and instructions. The vast majority of reviewers say this kit is easy to use and yields healthy herb plants. And if for some reason your plants don’t grow, the company offers a 100 percent growth success promise and will refund or replace your purchase.

Get the Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit on Amazon for $26.96

13. A hybrid bicycle so you don't have to take your car everywhere

Credit: REI Cut back on gas by commuting on two wheels.

How much money do you spend on gas per week? $30? $50? More? Perhaps you could save money on some trips by taking a bicycle to get there instead. The Co-op Cycle Bike is an entry-level hybrid bike and is ideal for urban and suburban outings. It’s reliable, low-maintenance, and compatible with racks and fenders in case you have cargo to bring along.

Get the Co-op Cycles CTY 1.1 Bike from REI for $549

14. A reusable water bottle with a built-in filter

Credit: Reviewed This water bottle came out on top during our testing.

It’s incredibly important to stay hydrated on hot days, and instead of reaching for a single-use plastic water bottle, choose a reusable bottle. Our favorite reusable water bottle is this 20-ounce stainless steel model from Brita. It includes a built-in water filter to ensure you’re drinking clean, refreshing liquid with each sip. Not only will this save you money on cases of plastic water bottles, but it’s also the eco-friendly choice.

Get the Brita 20-Ounce Premium Filtered Stainless Steel Water Bottle on Amazon for $29.99

15. An Instant Pot for quick, oven-free meals

Credit: Instant Pot Instant Pots cook meals quickly—without heating up your whole house.

If you don’t have the outdoor space for a grill, a great way to avoid using your oven on hot summer days is cooking with an Instant Pot. People are obsessed with Instant Pots, and when we tested multi-cookers the Instant Pot Ultra took the top spot. Right now, that one is sold out on Amazon, but the Duo Plus is also great and currently in stock. These cult-favorite appliances can pressure cook food in minutes, and they boast a wide range of functionalities. Wondering what kind of food you can make in an Instant Pot? Check out our list of the most popular Instant Pot recipes on Pinterest.

Get the Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in1 on Amazon for $119.95

16. A fan for hot days

Credit: Lasko This powerful fan will help circulate cool air around your home.

This oscillating tower fan will keep your home cool on days when you don't want to turn on the AC. The Lasko fan has three power settings and can easily push air across the room, helping to circulate the cool air throughout your home. Plus, when in doubt, you can always lay in front of it for a refreshing breeze.

Get the Lasko Portable Electric 42” Oscillating Tower Fan on Amazon for $62.72

17. A compact cold brew maker for your iced coffee fix

Credit: Takeya People swear by this affordable cold brew maker.

If you need iced coffee to function properly, you should invest in our favorite cold brew iced coffee maker. All you have to do is put coffee grounds and water into the pitcher and leave it in the fridge overnight. In the morning, you’ll have strong, chilled coffee waiting for you, allowing you to drive right past Dunkin on your way to work.

Get the Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker on Amazon for $23.58

18. A push mower instead of a riding one

Credit: RYOBI In the long run, push lawn mowers are more budget-friendly than riding ones.

If you have a small yard, there’s really no need to buy a riding lawn mower. Not only are riding mowers more expensive, but they also require more maintenance over time, costing you more money. Instead, you may want to consider an affordable push mower like this one from RYOBI. Because it runs on lithium ion batteries, it needs significantly less maintenance than a gas mower, but it can still run for up to 40 minutes per charge.

Get the RYOBI 16 in. ONE+ 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Battery Walk Behind Push Lawn Mower from Home Depot for $299

19. An outdoor water slide for affordable family fun

Credit: Wow World of Watersports This super-durable water slide will provide hours of fun.

Water and amusement parks are a fun family excursion in the summer, but oh man, are they expensive. To save yourself some money, you can create a fun (and more affordable) outdoor activity for your family with the Wow World of Watersports Super Slide. The 25-foot-long heavy-duty slide comes with two inflatable sleds, and its built-in sprinkler system simply connects to a garden hose for easy set-up. Plus, if you want to extend the slide, you can connect several units together.

Get the Wow World of Watersports Super Slide on Amazon for $174.03

20. Popsicle molds to replace your ice cream truck habit

Credit: Ozera Make DIY popsicles for a sweet treat this summer.

It’s hard to resist running out to the ice cream truck as it drives by your house, but you can say no to overpriced novelty treats when you have homemade popsicles in the freezer. These reusable popsicle molds and sticks allow you to make homemade frozen desserts for less, and your purchase even comes with a funnel and cleaning brush. It’s a fun activity to do with your family, and depending on what type of popsicles you make, it can be a healthy alternative to ice cream.

Get the Ozera Reusable Popsicle Molds on Amazon for $19.99

