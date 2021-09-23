This inexpensive gas range delivers remarkable results on the stove—but its oven has flaws

Pros Reliable baking performance

Relatively short preheat time

Large viewing window Cons No true convection

The oven has hot spots

Burner knobs feel flimsy

It has five sealed burners, fan convection cooking, and a large oven window for you to monitor the cooking process. The middle oval-shaped burner is great for specialty cookware like a griddle (pancakes, anyone?) and the bottom drawer can help you store items like baking sheets and muffin pans.

This inexpensive range has a superbly efficient cooktop, but is less impressive when it comes to baking.

Overall, the Whirlpool WFG535S0JS is a good-looking gas range that has elements seen on luxurious appliances folded into it. For around $1,000, the range is a worthwhile choice if you’re willing to forego the smart features of high-end ranges.

ADVERTISEMENT

About the Whirlpool WFG535S0JS Gas Range

Credit: Whirlpool The Whirlpool WFG535S0JS is a standard gas range with the functions you'll use for daily cooking.

Dimensions: 47.875” x 29.875” x 27.875” (H x W x D)

47.875” x 29.875” x 27.875” (H x W x D) Capacity: 5 cu. ft.

5 cu. ft. Fuel type: Gas

Gas Finish: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Number of burners: Five sealed burners, including one specialty burner

Five sealed burners, including one specialty burner Features: Convection, Self-Cleaning Mode (pyrolytic), storage drawer

Convection, Self-Cleaning Mode (pyrolytic), storage drawer User Manual: Whirlpool WFG535S0JS Gas Range manual

Its cooktop has five gas burners with a total output of 52,500 BTU. The burners are sealed and secured by three cast-iron grates, which are dishwasher-safe. Each burner is equipped with SpeedHeat technology, which Whirlpool claims can boil water more quickly than the average burner.

This Whirlpool range has a 5-cubic-foot capacity, which is standard for most ranges, with a large viewing window that provides a clear visual of the food as it cooks. The oven is equipped with a fan, which means it’s technically capable of convection baking, but there’s no heating element inside the fan so it’s not true convection.

What we like

Credit: Whirlpool We like how quickly this stovetop is able to bring water to a boil.

The burners are powerful

This Whirlpool range received nearly perfect scores in our water boiling tests, an indication that its burners are capable of heating food up relatively quickly. This range had an average water boil time of 3.2 minutes, making it one minute faster than the Samsung NX58K9500WS, which is the best we've tested. If the majority of your routine involves stovetop cooking, then you’ll make the most use out of this range.

ADVERTISEMENT

The oven is reliable

Throughout the tests, the oven made an evenly roasted piece of pork and a thoroughly-cooked pizza, a clear indication the oven holds its temperature well. In the cookie tests, the cookies were mostly evenly baked on a given tray, but we noticed the cookies that were baked on lower rack positions tend to be more cooked than the ones baked on upper positions. Despite the visual variations of doneness, the uneven heat distribution didn't have a huge impact on the flavor or integrity of the final products.

Preheat times are relatively short

The oven didn’t take too long to preheat, with an average of about 8 minutes between convection and standard bake (convection takes about 20 seconds longer to preheat). The best gas range we’ve tested was able to preheat in an average of 7 minutes, so this Whirlpool range is faster than average gas ranges, which means you'll put meals on the table faster.

What we don’t like

Credit: Whirlpool Some owners have complained about the material used to make the burner knobs.

The oven doesn’t have true convection

The oven claims to have a convection mode because there's a fan inside the oven that can help circulate the hot air. However, without an additional heating element inside the fan, the fan blows both hot and cold air, which causes temperature fluctuations that create hot spots while cooking. This is why a true convection oven must have the third heating element to fully realize its capability. Not only does true convection reduce cooking times, but it also significantly improves the quality of the food.

ADVERTISEMENT

The oven has hot spots

During the pizza test, we discovered the left side of the pizza to be more cooked than the rest of the pie, which is a clear sign that the oven wasn’t distributing heat evenly. If you are to achieve uniform results in your baking, you’d be better off finding an oven that bakes evenly, such as the Samsung NX58K9500WG.

The knobs are flimsy

Though the overall design of this range is sleek, some minor details show that it’s a budget buy if you look closely enough. For instance, the burner knobs are made of thin metal and feel cheap and flimsy.

What owners say

This range has received generally positive reviews from its owners. Many have praised the value of this range, as its performance matches the price point. However, some users cautioned that the loose burner knobs can be accidentally turned on, which could lead to dangerous situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warranty

The Whirlpool WFG535S0JS gas range has a one-year limited warranty for parts and labor, which is standard for ranges.

Should you buy it?

Credit: Whirlpool The Whirlpool WFG535S0JS gas range fits nicely with almost all home styles.

Yes, but only if you're shopping on a budget

This inexpensive range is a great choice for people who spend more time cooking on the stove than in the oven. It's also worth mentioning it's user-friendly enough for cooks of all levels. The oven is reliable at performing basic tasks such as a roasted dinner or pizza but don't expect it to perfectly bake cookies across multiple batches.

After all, it’s a budget-friendly pick for people who want a convenient, reliable, and affordable range, despite not having the bells and whistles that are seen in our top-rated ranges. If you aren’t satisfied with Whirlpool’s mediocre oven and are willing to spend a bit more, the Haier QGSS740RNSS gas range is the second best gas range we’ve tested and is also under $2,000.

You’re on your way to becoming a kitchen master. Take the next step and sign up for Chef's Course. You’ll get weekly tips, tricks, and recipes from top chefs sent straight to your inbox. It’s a whole master course for free.

ADVERTISEMENT

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

Meet the tester Valerie Li Stack Senior Staff Writer @ Valerie Li Stack is a senior staff writer for Kitchen & Cooking. She is an experienced home cook with a passion for experimenting with the cuisines of countries she's visited. Driven by an interest in food science, Valerie approaches the culinary scene with a firm grasp of cooking processes and extensive knowledge of ingredients. She believes food speaks to all people regardless of language and cultural background. See all of Valerie Li Stack's reviews