Bosch combines style and convenience in its new wall ovens

Things are still looking a bit different in 2021 due to the pandemic, but that hasn't stopped brands like Bosch from releasing new and improved large home appliances. Among the new products, Bosch announced a revamped line of its wall oven lineup, which will be available to purchase this coming fall.

Every rack position in the new Bosch wall ovens will cook your food evenly.

Bosch's wall ovens were designed to accommodate the pandemic-driven increase in at-home cooking, especially when it comes to consumers' propensity for experimentation in the kitchen (read: air fryers, pizza ovens, etc.). A Bosch study found that "over 60% of Americans have a newfound appreciation for cooking as a result of the pandemic."

This oven is big enough to roast an entire turkey with ease.

The Bosch wall ovens aim to take multi-function to new heights, boasting functions such as air frying, dough proofing, fast remote preheating on your smart device via a feature the brand calls "Remote Start," compatibility with other Bosch smart home devices, and more. In a live virtual cooking demo, we watched as chef Curtis Stone demonstrated some of these settings—he roasted chicken by placing it immediately in the oven, no preheat required, and cooked three near-perfect trays of scones at once using three different rack positions.

Historically speaking, other large home appliances from Bosch such as dishwashers and electric ranges have performed well in our tests. In fact, a few Bosch products are currently our top picks—the Bosch 800 Series SHPM88Z75N is our favorite third-rack dishwasher.

