18 amazing gifts for pet lovers to get at Chewy

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you own any pets, chances are you’re familiar with Chewy. This online retailer has a stellar reputation among pet parents—myself included—thanks to its wide selection of products, great prices, fast shipping, and impeccable customer service, and personally, it’s where I do all my holiday shopping for my fur babies. (Because, yes, they all get Christmas presents!)

Whether you’re shopping for your dog, cat, or other animal, Chewy has a wide selection of pet gifts at every price point. Here are some of my all-time favorites, most of which I’ve personally tested with my own four-legged friends.

1. Goody Boxes filled with toys and treats

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Goody Boxes are filled with curated treats for dogs and cats.

Chwey’s Goody Boxes are the ultimate present for both cats and dogs. I’ve tested both the cat Goody Boxes and dog Goody Boxes, and they both contain high-quality toys and delicious treats that your pets are sure to love.

These boxes typically contain around six full-size items that have good ratings on the Chewy site, and there are boxes specifically curated for different animals—puppies, small dogs, large dogs, etc.—as well as options with fun seasonal themes. Plus, the bundled collection is always cheaper than buying each product individually, saving you a little dough.

Get a Goody Box from Chewy for $24.99+

ADVERTISEMENT

2. A fitness tracker and GPS unit for your pup

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau This smart collar tracks your dog's activity, as well as their location.

The Whistle Go GPS Tracker would be a great gift for dogs who are always on the go. I tested out this smart fitness tracker with my dog, Addy, and we loved that it captures all sorts of data on her daily activity and well-being. Plus, it offers GPS tracking abilities, which is ideal if your pet tends to go on solo adventures around the neighborhood. Just keep in mind that you do have to pay a subscription (either $12.99/month or $99/year) to use the high-tech tracker.

Get the Whistle Go Dog GPS Tracker from Chewy for $129.95

3. A cool cat tree for your zany feline

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau This cat tree has plenty of space for your feline to climb and play.

Your cat will love getting in touch with their fierce inner feline as they scratch, climb, and play on this awesome cat tree. The three-tier design is ideal for adventurous cats, and the sisal-covered posts quickly became my cat’s preferred scratching spot, giving my couch a nice break. The cat tree is on the smaller side, so larger felines might not fit inside the hideaway, but overall, it’s a well-made product that comes at a reasonable price. Plus, there are several colors available to match your decor!

Get the Frisco 52-in Faux Fur Cat Tree & Condo from Chewy for $52.08

4. An uber-cuddly, super-soft dog (or cat) bed

Credit: Chewy My pets love curling up in this fuzzy bed, and yours will, too!

My pets and I have tested many dog and cat beds over the years, and one of our all-time favorites is the Best Friends by Sheri Donut Cuddler, which has somewhat of a cult following. This Instagram-worthy bed is incredibly soft and plush thanks to its faux fur exterior, and the doughnut shape is perfect for pets that like to cuddle up while they snooze. It comes in several sizes, making it ideal for both cats and dogs, and if your pets are anything like mine, they’ll soon be fighting over who gets to sleep in it.

Get the Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Shag Fur Donut Cuddler from Chewy for $31.99

5. Our top-rated smart pet camera

Credit: Petcube In our testing, the Petcube Cam beat out more expensive competitors.

Let’s be honest—we all wonder what our pets are doing when we’re away from home. If you want to keep an eye on your furry friend’s antics, we definitely recommend the Petcube Cam, which came out on top when we tested the best smart pet cameras. Not only does it offer high-quality video with night vision and 8x zoom, but it’s also incredibly affordable and compact. The camera will send you timely notifications when it detects activity, and it has amazing two-way audio, letting you talk to your pet, even when you’re away from home.

Get the Petcube Cam HD Pet Camera from Chewy for $39.99

6. This cult-favorite ball launcher for epic games of fetch

Credit: Chewy This launcher makes it easy to throw a tennis ball long distances.

At some point in her life, my dog Addy decided that Chuckit! balls were the absolute best toy ever invented, and to this day, she is quite literally obsessed with them. If your dog also goes nuts for these orange toys, I’d highly recommend investing in the brand’s launcher, a stick-like gadget that makes it easy to throw the balls long distances. I’m lucky if I can throw a ball 20 feet by hand, but with the launcher, I can send balls soaring 50 feet or more, making our games of fetch much more fun for both of us.

Get the Chuckit! Classic Launcher Dog Toy from Chewy for $4.19

7. A packet full of colorful springs for your cat

Credit: Chewy These inexpensive springs are buckets of fun for kitties.

I purchased these plastic springs as a stocking stuffer for my cat last Christmas, and it’s the best $3 I ever spent. He will happily spend hours batting the colorful springs around the floor, and it turns out my dogs also really love playing with the toys. Plus, they come in a pack of 10—I give my pets one or two to play with at a time, and we still have several left a year later.

Get the Frisco Colorful Springs Cat Toy from Chewy for $3.48

ADVERTISEMENT

8. A splurge-worthy automatic litter box

Credit: Whisker Yes, it's expensive, but the Litter-Robot is worth it.

One of my favorite cat products of all time is this smart automatic litter box. Yes, it’s expensive, but for anyone who hates scooping their cat’s poop, it’s 150% worth the investment. The Litter-Robot automatically maintains a clean litter box for your kitties—after they go to the bathroom, it waits several minutes before spinning to empty waste into the collection bin in its base. When the waste bin is full, you’ll get a smartphone notification letting you know it needs to be emptied. Just like that, you never have to scoop again, and your cat will always have a clean litter box. It’s a win-win!

Get the Litter-Robot WiFi Enabled Automatic Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box from Chewy for $549

9. A cute cactus-shaped scratching post

Credit: Chewy How cute is this cactus-shaped scratching post?

You can give your cat an adorable and appropriate place to exercise their claws with this cactus-shaped post. It comes in 22- or 31-inch forms and it’s wrapped in sisal for satisfying scratching. The base and top of the post have a plush material that cats will love to rub on, and there’s even a hanging ball that your cat can bat around when they’re feeling frisky.

Get the Frisco Cactus Cat Scratching Post from Chewy for $16.17

10. A Lamb Chop plushie that comes in several sizes

Credit: Chewy Sweet little Lamb Chop comes in three different sizes.

Have you seen the golden retriever on TikTok that’s obsessed with his Lamb Chop plushies? It’s totally adorable and makes me want to buy several of them for my own pups. Lamb Chop is available in mini, regular, and jumbo sizes, and of course, there are squeakers inside to make it even more fun during playtime.

Get the Multipet Lamb Chop Squeaky Plush Dog Toy from Chewy for $5.06

ADVERTISEMENT

11. An automatic fetch machine for always-active dogs

Credit: Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau Give your arm a break with this automatic ball launcher.

Does your dog want to play fetch for hours? You can give your arm a rest with this automatic fetch machine, which will launch balls for as long as your pooch continues to bring them back. You can load it up with as many as 25 balls at a time, and it will send them flying at 4, 7, or 15-second intervals. When we tested this device, I was impressed at how far it can launch balls, but I did struggle to teach Addy how to put the balls back into the bucket on top.

Get the Hyper Pet GoDogGo Fetch Machine from Chewy for $149.95

12. A cooling pad for your pets to lay on during the summer

Credit: Chewy Your pets will be glad to have this mat during the dog days of summer.

If your dog or cat isn’t a fan of hot weather, this cooling pet pad will be their favorite spot to chill in the summer—literally. It uses a non-toxic gel to absorb your pet’s body heat and reduce their body temperature, and our tester said her cat frequently sits on it throughout the day. The mat comes in several sizes, and the best part is that it doesn’t have to be frozen or plugged in to work.

Get The Green Pet Shop Cool Pet Pad from Chewy for $67.98

13. A teaser stick that will drive your cat wild

Credit: Chewy Cats will go crazy chasing around the catnip-filled bird.

Your cat will do backflips for this fun flirt pole, which features a sweet little bird on the end of a string. The top-rated toy comes attached to a pole for you to wave around, and the bird is filled with catnip and crinkle material to keep your cat engaged. You’ll be able to stimulate your kitty’s natural hunting instincts by dragging the bird across the floor, and the best part is that the popular toy only costs a few dollars.

Get the Frisco Bird Teaser from Chewy for $2.68

ADVERTISEMENT

14. An automatic feeder for on-time meals

Credit: Whisker Your cat will appreciate having their meals delivered right on time.

If your pets are anything like mine, they very much look forward to their daily meals and become quite offended if their food is late. My cat, in particular, was a fiend about getting fed at the crack of dawn, which is why the Feeder-Robot was a lifesaver for us. This smart feeder automatically dispenses food for my cat every morning based on the schedule I created in the associated app, and it’s incredibly accurate and works pretty flawlessly, especially when compared to the janky other automatic feeders I’ve tried.

Get the Whisker Feeder-Robot Smoke Hopper Dog & Cat Feeder from Chewy for $249

15. A big bag of tennis balls for your pup

Credit: Chewy A bag full of tennis balls?! Say no more.

For dogs that love tennis balls, there’s no better gift than, well, tennis balls. You can get them a bag of either 18 or 45 pressureless tennis balls, which means they won’t go flat or lose their bounciness. The balls are regulation size with extra-durable felt on the exterior, and they come in a reusable tote for easy storage.

Get the Tourna Pressureless Tennis Balls from Chewy for $19.69

16. A window-mounted bed where cats can lounge

Credit: Chewy This perch is the perfect spot for your cat to survey the neighborhood.

If your cat loves laying in the window, watching birds, and other activity outside, this bed is sure to be a hit. It’s designed to be suction-cupped to your window, giving your cat a prime vantage point, and it can support even the heaviest kitties thanks to a weight limit of 100 pounds. It has a plush surface for your cat to snooze on, and the best part is that it can be folded up out of the way when you want to close the blinds or curtains.

Get the K&H Pet Products EZ Mount Cat Window Perch from Chewy for $32.95

ADVERTISEMENT

17. An interactive puzzle to challenge your pooch

Credit: Chewy Your dog will spend hours hunting for treats in this puzzle.

Some dogs are too smart for their own good, and you can challenge their beautiful little brains with this complex puzzle. It features 12 compartments where you can hide their favorite treats, but they have to work to open each area—some of the blocks must be removed, while others flip or slide open. The task is sure to keep your pup busy for a while as they hunt down every last treat, and when they’re done, they’ll be ready for a nap.

Get the Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Brick Puzzle Game from Chewy for $7.99

18. A cozy kitty cave that’s perfect for naps

Credit: Chewy If your cat is MIA, chances are they're snuggled up in this bed.

Speaking of naps, this cozy cave is the perfect snooze spot for smell dogs or cats who like to burrow. It has an overhead dome to make your pet feel comfy and secure, and the interior is lined with plush velvet. The bed comes in several different colors, and it has a waterproof and anti-skid base that will stand up to everyday use.

Get the Armarkat Cave Shape Covered Cat & Dog Bed from Chewy for $19.46

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.