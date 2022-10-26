Roomy and regulated, this incredible side-by-side fridge breaks the mold

Pros Maintains even temperatures

Low electricity demand

Lots of fridge storage Cons Freezer is a bit small

The Frigidaire FRSS2623AS features a clean stainless steel exterior with two robust handles along its middle, with its through-the-door dispenser to the left.

Opening up the right door reveals the fridge compartment, which has a standard array of shelves, door bins, and crispers.

The left door leads to the freezer. At the top is the ice reservoir, under which are some wire shelves with a drawer at the very bottom.

About the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS side-by-side refrigerator

Credit: Reviewed / Beckett Dubay The Frigidaire FRSS2623AS’s controls are on the edge of its freezer door.

Dimensions: 69.88” x 36.13” x 35” (H x W x D)

69.88” x 36.13” x 35” (H x W x D) Depth: Standard depth

Standard depth Measured capacity: 12.39-cubic-inch fridge, 4.37-cubic-foot freezer

12.39-cubic-inch fridge, 4.37-cubic-foot freezer Finishes: Black, black stainless steel, white, stainless steel

Black, black stainless steel, white, stainless steel Dispensers: Through-the-door ice and water

Through-the-door ice and water User manual: Frigidaire FRSS2623AS side-by-side refrigerator manual

What we like

It manages to almost perfectly regulate its temperatures— without costing an arm and a leg

We demand a lot from our refrigerators. The fridge compartment needs to stay above 32°F so items don’t freeze, but any warmer than 40°F will exacerbate the rate of food spoilage. The freezer needs to stick as close as it can to 0°F, both to ensure everything is properly frozen and because any variance will lead to the cycle of defrosting and refreezing that causes freezer burn.

The Frigidaire FRSS2623AS manages to thread the needle and keeps its temperatures almost exactly where they need to be. Temperatures in the fridge averaged just below 38°F, and didn’t have much variance over time.

Freezer temperatures were also better than average. Temperatures averaged close to 0°F and outside of a few small temperature spikes that all stayed below 3°F, things were consistent.

What makes these steady temperatures even more impressive is how little electricity the fridge draws. Compared to the average fridge, the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS uses about a third of the electricity (439.34 kWh/year versus 138.81 kWh/year). Typically, when a fridge senses its temperatures are off, it turns its cooling on full blast, which uses a ton of electricity.

It has impressive fridge storage for a side-by-side

Credit: Reviewed / Beckett Dubay While the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS’s freezer is slightly small, its fridge is much larger than average.

The average side-by-side refrigerator provides 10.92 cubic feet of storage in its fridge. The Frigidaire FRSS2623AS manages to provide an impressive 12.39 cubic feet. That extra 1.47-cubic-foot difference equates to a lot of extra space—about 10gallons of milk worth.

If you’re looking to maximize your fridge storage space (and don’t mind a slightly smaller freezer), the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS is one of the roomier side-by-sides we’ve reviewed.

It has a through-the-door dispenser for easy access to filtered water and ice

Credit: Reviewed / Beckett Dubay The Frigidaire FRSS2623AS’s through-the-door dispenser is easy to use and has a built-in light so you can see what you’re doing.

If you have an available water hookup, we recommend getting a fridge with a through-the-door dispenser. These are relatively inexpensive ways to always have access to filtered water and a ready supply of ice (plus, it frees up whatever space you would’ve dedicated to ice trays and filter pitchers).

In terms of through-the-door dispensers, the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS has a decent one. The controls are intuitive and responsive, it supports both cubed and crushed ice, and it lights up to make that midnight glass of water easier to get.

What we don’t like

The middle shelf runs slightly warmer than the top and bottom

While the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS’s temperature performance was nearly perfect, we do want to note that items in the middle of the fridge did average a degree or two warmer than temperatures at the top and bottom.

The top shelf averaged 37.41°F, the bottom shelf averaged 38.47°F, and the middle shelf averaged 40.26°F. This last temperature is notable as it’s slightly over the line of temperature where bacteria can proliferate more quickly.

This is a somewhat common issue with side-by-sides, because their compartments are so tall. What happens is the top shelf is kept coldest because that’s typically where its air vents are. Then, because colder air sinks under warmer air, it drifts down to the bottom of the fridge, rising back up to the middle as it warms. Some fridges do have technology that helps circulate air in a way that avoids a warm spot like this, but such features are invariably tied to a price hike.

Fortunately, this issue shouldn’t cause significant problems: If you turn the temperature down a notch, temperatures throughout the fridge should be well within the safe zone. Even if you don’t turn the temperature down, being just barely over that 40°F threshold means your food is only going to take a small hit to its shelf life.

The freezer is slightly small compared to other side-by-sides

Part of the trade-off for a larger fridge is a smaller freezer. The average side-by-side freezer is 5.34 cubic feet and the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS’s freezer is 4.37 cubic feet, which is 0.97 cubic feet smaller. This is a substantial difference—for context, it’s about 10 frozen pizza boxes’ worth.

While the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS’s 4.37-cubic-foot freezer should still provide sufficient storage for most users, those who rely on their freezer might find it a bit cramped.

What owners are saying

The Frigidaire FRSS2623AS is new to the market and still doesn’t have many user reviews available. We’ll update this section once more testimonials are posted.

Warranty

Frigidaire offers a standard one-year warranty that covers parts and labor. While this should protect you, it’s also not as robust as many other manufacturers’ warranty programs. For example, LG and Samsung both guarantee certain important parts for longer, with the refrigeration system covered for up to a decade.

Should you buy the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS?

Yes, because this is one of the best side-by-sides we’ve ever tested

The Frigidaire FRSS2623AS absolutely aces the basics. Its temperatures are remarkably steady in both its fridge and freezer. While it did have the same issue most other side-by-side fridges have—its middle is slightly warmer than its top and bottom—the temperature differential was less than 2°F, much less than what we typically see. The fridge also provides significantly more storage than other side-by-sides, although part of the trade-off for this is a smaller freezer.

Overall, if you just want a solid side-by-side with a through-the-door dispenser and no additional features, the Frigidaire FRSS2623AS is one of the best values currently available.

If you’re in the market for a great side-by-side, we also recommend the Samsung RS27T5200SR, which has similar performance and storage space.

