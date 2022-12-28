This pod coffee maker uses Keurig and Nespresso pods—and makes good coffee

Pros Streamlines pods

Makes tasty coffee

Spacious water tank Cons Takes a while to brew

Doesn't accept Nespresso Vertuo capsules

About the Instant Dual Pod Plus Coffee Maker

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi This machine can brew varying sizes of espresso and traditional coffee.

This pod coffee maker combines all the best parts of Keurig and Nespresso machines. With two built-in inlets—one for K-cups and compostable Instant pods, and the other for Nespresso-style capsules—you can take advantage of both popular coffee pods without having to buy multiple machines.

There's also plenty of customization options. The control panel features three different drink size options for both regular coffee and espresso: eight, 10, and 12 for the former, and two, four, and six for the latter. You can also choose to press "Bold" before brewing your coffee, which increases brewing time for a stronger cup.

The easy-to-use control panel also has indicators of "Water" and "Clean" that will light up when it's time to refill the water reservoir or descale the machine.

And for mountain dwellers: There's an Altitude Mode available on this machine, which (when activated) can effectively brew coffee at over 5,000 feet above sea level.

How we tested

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi We tried Instant Brands pods, as well as pods from other brands, to see how well this machine brews coffee.

We used this machine over a number of weeks with a variety of different pods to see how well it performed and whether any malfunctions showed up over time.

We brewed regular coffee with K-cups, Instant compostable pods, and the provided reusable pod to see how each cup of coffee tasted.

We then brewed espresso with both Instant and Nepsresso pods to compare the taste and crema levels of the resulting shots.

We also timed how long it took the machine to brew a cup of coffee, comparing it to our winning pod coffee machines, and recording how it stands up to the competition.

What we like

It streamlines a variety of pods to satisfy everyone

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi From your morning black coffee to your afternoon latte, this machine delivers.

Since this machine can make coffee with everything from K-cups to Nespresso capsules to compostable and reusable pods, we weren't sure how well it was going to do all those things. But even with such a wide functionality under its belt, this machine excelled at brewing all types of coffee.

Regular coffee came out adequately hot and flavorful, with an even stronger flavor profile than what we're used to with traditional Keurig machines (especially when using the Bold feature). And espresso pods came out with a surprisingly pleasant crema topping and full bodied flavor (something that was missing in the Keurig K-Cafe Smart.

If you have a bunch of fussy coffee drinkers in your house—or you just like to switch up your own daily cuppa—this machine is a solid one-stop shop.

It offers sustainable alternatives in the pod coffee field

Credit: Instant Brands / Reviewed There's a variety of compostable pods that can brew delicious coffee in this machine.

One of the biggest vices of pod coffee makers is their undeniably harmful carbon footprints. If you love the convenience of these machines but hate the environmental effects, the Dual Pod Plus might ease your anxieties.

Instant Brands' compostable coffee pods—for both regular coffee and espresso—can brew fresh coffee in seconds and then be tossed in your compost bin for minimized waste. When we brewed those organic pods in this machine, they came out tasting fresh and flavorful every time.

You can also choose to forego single-use pods altogether with this machine, thanks to the provided reusable pod. This accessory can be filled with your favorite coffee grounds, brewed like a regular coffee pod, then washed and reused for every future cup.

The water capacity is roomy

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi During testing, we didn't have to refill the spacious water tank very often.

If you're someone who drinks several cups of coffee a day, refilling your machine's water tank again and again can be a pain. Luckily, with a spacious 68 ounces, the Dual Pod Plus's tank can brew several cups before having to be refilled.

When you compare that space to other single-serve machines we've tested—some of which can only hold 40 ounces of water—it's pretty impressive. With this size you can spend less time refilling your coffee machine and more time enjoying your caffeine fix.

What we don't like

It takes a while to brew

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Brewing tasty coffee doesn't come quickly with this machine.

While the Dual Pod Plus makes a tasty and convenient cup of coffee, it may not be the fastest.

An 8-ounce cup took an average of about 80 seconds to brew, which is on the longer side of the scale. (Our winning Nespresso VertuoPlus can brew an even larger cup in just 35 seconds.)

Still, when compared to making coffee in a full-sized coffee maker, French press, or pour over maker, 80 seconds isn't so long—especially when it requires almost zero effort.

The espresso isn't traditional

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Although the espresso is tasty, it's not technically traditional.

The smallest size for an espresso in this machine is two ounces (you can also make it as long as six). Since a traditional espresso shot is typically only a single ounce, that means even the shortest option is on the long side.

That being said, the two-ounce shot that comes out of this machine is still decently strong. So if you want to use it to make a latte or cappuccino, it will definitely get the job done. (Just make sure to grab the Instant milk frother—our best overall pick for easy velvety milk.)

It's not compatible with Nespresso Vertuo pods

If you're used to sipping those extra long, Americano-style coffees with the characteristic foamy crema that Nespresso is known for, this machine won’t work for you. It only accepts the Nespresso Original pods, which only brew espresso shots—not full cups of coffee.

The Vertuo pods are the more exclusive line of Nespresso pods (you won't find any dupes made by other retailers or coffee brands), so it makes sense that they're not compatible with an off-brand machine. Still, this is something to keep in mind if your main attraction to Nespresso comes from its larger beverages.

Should you buy the Instant Dual Pod Plus Coffee Maker?

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi We definitely recommend this machine for pod coffee loyalists.

Yes, if you love the convenience of pod coffee!

As far as pod coffee makers go, this is an excellent choice—especially for families who have different preferences.

We were impressed with the coffee that came out of this machine compared to some of its competitors. The compostable pods, especially, don't taste like the typical K-cups we’ve tested in the past. They were much more flavorful, full-bodied, and fresh-tasting. And Nespresso-style pods came out tasting strong and bold, with an inviting level of crema.

Whether you're a coffee snob or a K-cup loyalist, this machine offers versatility, convenience, and reliability. We'd definitely recommend it for fuss-free caffeine.

