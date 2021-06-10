9 colorful kitchen tools and countertop appliances that actually work

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Here at Reviewed, we test a lot of products. This month alone the Kitchen & Cooking team has had our hands on affordable blenders, pressure cookers, grilling tools, and more. Sure, sometimes things get a little visually monotonous (read: there's a lot of stainless steel going on in our world), but occasionally we'll test rainbow-hued gadgets that make me want to click the buy button immediately.

If, like me, you're a more-is-more kind of decorator, check out these colorful kitchen tools and countertop appliances we've tested.

1. Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful Air Fryer

Credit: Beautiful by Drew Barrymore The Beautiful by Drew Barrymore air fryer is available in Oyster Grey, Sage Green, Black Sesame, and White Icing.

Hands-down the best looking air fryer on the market, this delightfully matte appliance surprised us with how well it made crispy tofu and crunchy egg rolls when we tested. It's less clunky and quieter than other models we've tested, plus its finished with dreamy gold accents that make it look extra fancy.

Get the Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 6-Quart Air Fryer at Walmart for $89

2. Our Place Always Pan

Credit: Our Place You can use this pan for almost all types of stovetop cooking.

The Always Pan from Our Place delivers on its promise to replace multiple cooking vessels in your kitchen (trust us, we tried it). And if that wasn't enough to sell you on it, the brand releases new colors regularly, so there's bound to be an option to match every kitchen. The pan allows you to braise, sear, steam, saute, fry, serve, boil, and it's even got a built-in spatula rest.

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $145

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Smeg Knife Block Set

Credit: Smeg If you've got the counter space, this knife block would add a nice pop of pastel to any kitchen.

Perhaps the reigning champion of 'gramable appliances, Smeg recently entered the cutlery game with its 7-piece knife block set. The set includes six mostly useful stainless steel knives, the stars of which are a 7.4-inch chef's knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, and a 5-inch serrated utility knife. The seventh piece is the 6-slot acacia wood base, wrapped in a powder-coated, carbon steel body with an anti-slip grip on the bottom. The set comes in Black, Cream, and Pastel Blue.

Get the Smeg 7-Piece Knife Block Set at Williams Sonoma for $499

4. Great Jones ceramic bakeware

Credit: Great Jones All Great Jones ceramic bakeware can double as a centerpiece on your table.

If you're someone who likes to minimize dirty dishes by taking an oven-to-table approach to serving, then look no further than the retro-inspired ceramic bakeware from Great Jones. The Hot Dish is my go-to vessel for everything from lasagna to cobbler, and the Sweetie Pie is perfect for lazy weekend quiche.

5. Limited-edition matte finish NutriBullet Pro Personal Blender

Credit: NutriBullet NutriBullet makes some of the best personal blenders we've tested.

We love the original NutriBullet Pro Personal Blender—in fact, it's one of the best personal blenders we've tested. So naturally, we were thrilled when the brand launched these colorful cuties available in Plum, Pink, Navy, Mint, and Gray.

Get the NutriBullet Pro 900 for $89.99

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Fredericks and Mae Chopping Block

Credit: Coming Soon New York This plastic cutting board is one of the best we've tested.

This extra thick plastic cutting board is among the best we've tested. During testing, the Fredericks and Mae Chopping Block was heavy enough to stay in place when chopping, slicing, and dicing. And yes, it's on the pricier end of things, but this board doubles as a stunning serving piece (especially for your next cheese board).

Get the Fredericks and Mae Chopping Block at Coming Soon New York for $100

7. Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

Credit: Fellow Gooseneck kettles like this one from Fellow are ideal for making pour-over coffee.

If you're interested in making pour-over coffee at home, a gooseneck kettle like this one is the best for the job. The Fellow Stagg, available in a charming shade of pastel pink (along with black, white, and silver), is one of the best electric kettles we've tested. It's ergonomic, comfortable to hold, and has precise control for pouring.

Get the Fellow Stagg EKG Electric Kettle on Amazon for $244.35

8. Material Soft-Edge Turner

Credit: Material Material's Soft-Edge Turner is great for eggs, veggies, and more.

It's not often that we come across a serving utensil as sleek and lovely as the Material Soft-Edge Turner. It flipped eggs and fish with ease during testing, thanks to its non-stick BPA-free silicone build. It's stain resistant—even the white one!—so it should stand up to even the reddest of tomato sauces.

Get the Material Soft-Edge Turner for $15

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Staub Round Cocotte Oven, 5.5 quart

Credit: Staub A Dutch oven is essential to every kitchen, so why not invest in a little color?

This beaut will look great on your stovetop if storage space is limited in your kitchen. It'll the best Dutch oven we've tested because it cooks evenly, is super sturdy and well-made, and is easy to clean.

Get the Staub Round Cocotte Oven, 5.5 quart on Amazon for $288.99

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.