The Dash Mini Bunny Waffle Maker is perfect for Easter brunch

Whether you’re celebrating Easter on your own or with loved ones, there’s a good chance you’re wondering what to serve for Easter brunch. If you’re looking for a creative way to incorporate the theme and don’t want deal with a bulky full-sized waffle maker, Dash just released a new bunny-shaped version of its TikTok-famous mini waffle maker.

Intrigued by the adorable shape and trendy pastel shades (pink and baby blue), we ordered one to see if it’s worth buying.

About the Dash Mini Bunny Waffle Maker

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack You can make both round waffles or the bunny-shaped ones.

At first glance, the bunny model is no different from the original mini waffle maker. The inside features two nonstick surfaces, one with the deep-pocketed molds that look like classic Belgian waffles, and the other with a rabbit shape carved out in the middle.

Like the original model, there’s no ON and OFF button on this mini bunny waffle maker. Once plugged in, the waffle maker begins preheating. There’s a blue light on the lid, which automatically shuts off after about three minutes once it’s sufficiently preheated. It comes with a recipe book that includes a wide variety of non-waffle treats that can be made with this mini tool, including pizza chaffle, carrot cake waffles, and snickerdoodle waffles.

This specialty mini waffle maker is similar to the standard-sized waffle makers we’ve tested, just smaller. Simply add one and a half tablespoons of batter for a single bunny-shaped waffle, or three tablespoons of batter for a round waffle with a bunny in the middle.

The waffle irons are coated with nonstick material, which makes it super easy to remove the cooked waffles. You can use a silicone or plastic spatula or tongs to better assist you.

We tried it out and here’s what happened

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack We made a ton of mini waffles to find out if this mini waffle maker is any good.

I added one and a half teaspoons of batter as the guide book suggestion, which filled up the bunny-shaped iron pretty quickly. Then I closed the lid to let it cook for about five minutes to get soft, airy waffles.

Though the waffles didn’t have the crispy edges found in gourmet waffles, they were still delicious—and they did retain the cute bunny shape! I made both the bunny-shaped waffles and the circle waffles with bunny imprints with ease.

Should you buy a Dash mini waffle maker?

Credit: Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack Making one waffle only takes a few minutes.

If you’re living in a small apartment or sharing a place with others, a mini waffle maker is a storage-friendly choice. That said, if you don’t always want your mini waffles to be bunny-shaped (and therefore Easter-themed), perhaps opt for the original Dash mini waffle maker instead. We like both models because they heat up quickly and are easy to clean.

If you’re serious about Belgian-style waffles and space isn’t an issue, you may want to consider investing in a full-sized waffle maker. A waffle maker may seem like a luxurious piece of kitchen hardware, but there are plenty of other non-waffle uses for it, including but not limited to: mozzarella stick waffles, cinnamon roll waffles, and omelet waffles.

