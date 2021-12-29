Whip up these flaky biscuits using your food processor

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Sohail Zandi is the executive chef and owner of Brushland Eating House. His light-hearted approach to cooking and dining, paired with a reverence for his Iranian heritage, has earned Brushland numerous accolades. Sohail’s penchant for adventure has manifested as stints in Paris, Martha’s Vineyard, and New Orleans, although he's fondest of feeding his wife, daughter and neighbors in their mountain town of Bovina, New York, which is where you’ll find him most.

I love a good biscuit. Or more accurately, I crave them. It comes on in unstoppable waves, inspired by a television show set in the South or simply seeing them on a menu at a local diner. Either way, it’s a desire that quickly needs fulfillment so I like to have biscuit dough in the freezer at all times. This recipe is quick and easy, thanks to the help of a food processor, which means biscuit satisfaction is mere hours away.

What You Need

Credit: Reviewed / Tara Jacoby The right food processor can be a workhorse in your kitchen.

Ingredients

8 oz. unsalted butter, cold and cut into cubes, plus 2 tablespoons for brushing

2¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

¾ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons sugar

1¼ cup buttermilk

Flaky sea salt

Tools

Food processor, like Reviewed’s favorite, the Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY 14-Cup Food Processor

Rolling pin

Plastic wrap

Chef’s knife or bench scraper

Baking sheet

Time Needed

4 hours

Difficulty

Easy

Yield

8 biscuits

How to make Flaky Food Processor Biscuits

Credit: Reviewed / Sohail Zandi / Tara Jacoby Achieve deliciously flaky biscuits that can be used for breakfast sandwiches—or any other snack.

Step 1: Make the dough

Credit: Reviewed / Sohail Zandi / Tara Jacoby A food processor makes easy work of mixing ingredients.

In a bowl, mix the flower, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar. Add the grater attachment to your food processor. Slowly feed cubes of butter into the machine until all of the butter is grated. Switch the food processor attachment to the blade—you may have to briefly transfer the butter to a bowl to do so. Once the blade attachment is on and you’ve added your butter back to the bowl, add dry ingredients and begin to process. Slowly add the buttermilk until the dough just begins to come together—it should be shaggy.

Step 2: Shape the dough

Credit: Reviewed / Sohail Zandi Fold the dough, and cut it into even biscuits.

Transfer the dough to a floured work surface and shape into a 9-by-9-inch square. Fold the dough into overlapping thirds like a letter. Rotate 90 degrees and repeat. Do this three times, then shape back into a 9-by-9-inch square. Wrap the dough tightly in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least an hour.

Step 3: Cut the biscuits

Take the dough out of the fridge, remove plastic wrap, and cut into a two-by-four grid (you should have eight biscuits total). Freeze at least two hours or overnight.

Step 4: Bake

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Brush biscuits with melted butter and sprinkle with flaky sea salt. Bake until the tops are golden brown and the edges are crispy, about 20 to 25 minutes. Serve for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

