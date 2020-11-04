GE just released a bunch of sleek new countertop appliances
This household name is looking for a place on your kitchen countertop.
GE Appliances is back in the small electric appliances game. In 1904, GE introduced the first full line of countertop cooking appliances, and a year later it introduced the original electric toaster. By mid-twentieth century, GE practically owned the toaster oven category.
In 1984, GE left the countertop electrics arena to concentrate on major appliances like ranges and refrigerators. Recently, recognizing that people are spending more time in the kitchen than ever, the company decided to build on its legacy and launch a whole new line of countertop appliances.
What are the new GE products?
The introductions include a total of 24 new products, including the toasters and toaster ovens for which GE was originally known, as well as blenders, food processors, and an innovative nugget ice maker that we recently tested. They’ll be sold under the GE, GE Profile, and Café brands. And based on a quick review, the GE newbies appear to be solidly mainstream products.
What do the new GE appliances look and feel like?
Encased in stainless steel and equipped with large handles, the new GE products sport many of the of the features you’ve come to expect on your appliances. A few special features include a bagel button on the toaster and strength control on the coffee maker. The coffee maker and toaster ovens also have digital controls.
More upscale in design, the Café products come in a choice of brushed stainless steel, matte white, and matte black with copper accents to coordinate with Café major appliances. You’ll find the Café products have additional sophisticated features such as Specialty Coffee Association certification and WiFi capability on the coffee maker, plus a one-minute cycle on the toaster.
GE claims its engineering team has worked to make sure its small appliances give top notch performance. As the new items are rolled out, we’ll test to see just how well they perform as well as how easy they are to use.
Where can I buy the new GE appliances?
Some of the new appliances are currently available for purchase at Best Buy, online and in stores. Eventually they will be sold at geappliances.com and cafeappliances.com and other major retailers.
How much do new GE appliances cost?
The new GE 2-Slice Toaster is $49.99 (also available in a 4-slice model for $79.99) and the toaster oven is $159.99. As you’d expect, the Café products are higher priced: $169.99 for the toaster and $349.99 for the coffee maker.
