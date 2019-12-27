I got an Amazon Echo—now how do I set it up?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Amazon devices like our favorite Echo speaker, the Echo (third-generation), were some of the top selling products on Amazon during this holiday season.

If you were one of the Amazon Prime members who purchased an Echo speaker during Cyber Monday or Black Friday (or maybe you received one under the tree), you may be wondering how to set it up. Getting the Alexa-enabled speaker up and running is a pretty simple process. Here’s how to do it.

How to set up your Amazon Echo speaker

Credit: Amazon You will need to download the Amazon Alexa app to set up your Amazon Echo speaker.

First, download the Amazon Alexa app, available for iOS and Android devices. If you already have the Alexa app installed, check to make sure it’s the latest version and doesn’t require a quick update.

ADVERTISEMENT

To set up the Echo speaker, open the Amazon Alexa app. Navigate to the Settings Menu in the upper left-hand corner of the app and select Add Device. Under All Devices, click on Amazon Echo > Echo.

Next, plug the speaker into an outlet. A power adapter is included with your Echo. Once your Echo speaker is powered up, the light around the rim of the Echo will turn orange to indicate it is in setup mode, followed by a quick greeting from Alexa.

If you already have the Alexa app installed, check to make sure it’s the latest version and doesn’t require a quick update.

Before you start asking your newest Alexa-enabled device questions, you need to connect it to your home's WiFi. This can be done by following the on-screen instructions in the Amazon Alexa app that appear during setup. (You can update the WiFi settings in the Amazon Alexa app by navigating to Settings > Device Settings and choosing the device you’d like to update.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you’ve successfully connected your Echo speaker to the internet, we recommend performing a quick test to make sure your Echo speaker is working like it should. You can say something as simple as “Alexa, hello” and she will respond back with a greeting.

What if you can’t set up your new Amazon Echo speaker?

Credit: Amazon The Amazon Echo (third-generation) is sold in five colors including red.

Don't see the orange light during the setup process? Try pressing and holding the action button on the top of the Echo for several seconds until it turns orange.

If the Alexa app is unable to find your Echo speaker, there are a couple of things you can try. First, check to make sure the speaker is plugged into a working electrical outlet. Second, make sure you are within close range (about 10 ft.) of your Echo during the setup process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still not working? It’s probably best to contact Amazon to find out what’s going on.

From smart switches to smart thermostats, there are so many devices that work with your Alexa-enabled Echo speaker. Additionally, you can access over 100,000 Alexa skills in the Amazon Alexa app, so you can play trivia, play soothing sounds, and more with your Echo speaker.