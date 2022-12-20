10 places to put security cameras around your home

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

These days, there’s a smart security camera for nearly every application you can think of, and one for virtually every square inch of your home. Whether it’s indoors, outdoors, or anywhere in between, there’s a security camera out there that meets the mark.

Of all the possible nooks and crannies to place a security camera, though, there are a select few that stand above the rest. Certain spots around your home represent the most ideal location to mine the most value out of your smart camera.

When it comes to where to place security cameras, here are 10 spots at home you shouldn't overlook.

1. Above your garage

Credit: Reviewed / Nick Woodard Floodlights, paired with a high-definition security camera, can be the best line of defense for your home.

Depending on the configuration of your home, the garage is the first line of defense when it comes to home security. Whether it's wired or wireless, it makes sense, then, to invest in a smart floodlight to both illuminate your driveway and deliver a view of the entire front of your home.

The Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro ranks at the top of our list of the best floodlights for its bright lights and free local storage.

$199 at Amazon

2. At your front door

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Most security doorbells these days can detect motion, track audio and even let you speak to those near your door.

One of the most obvious spots when it comes to where where to place security cameras is at your front door. A video doorbell gives you the ability to check in with your front porch from anywhere, at any time. Some of the best video doorbells are the Nest Doorbell (Battery) and the Ring Video Doorbell Wired. Both of these video doorbells offer two-way talk, hi-res video quality, and work with Alexa or Google Assistant.

$120 at Amazon $40 at Amazon

3. In your backyard

Credit: Reviewed / Nick Woodard Keep out a close eye for pesky intruders around your home or in your garden.

You may be wondering where where to place security cameras outdoors. If you have pets that like to roam your property, opting to mount a spotlight or weatherproof security camera in the back yard can go a long way towards giving you a crucial peace of mind.

Your mileage may vary but a well-placed solar-powered security camera, like the Eufy SoloCam S40, can be a great way to keep an eye on your critters and make sure no unwanted presences find their way into the yard.

$130 at Amazon

4. In your garage

Credit: Reviewed / Nick Woodard We can't think of a better way to keep a close eye out on your vehicles than with a security system that has a built-in smart camera.

The inside of your garage may not be one of the more well-traveled areas of your home. But when there is foot traffic, you’ll be glad you stuck one out there. (Trust me, you never forget the panic of your first motion notification from the garage camera at 2:36 a.m.)

If you are going this route, Wyze makes one of the best garage door controllers and security camera in one that lets you remotely open and close your garage while getting a live look at the proceedings.

$50 at Amazon

5. In your living room

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Your furry friends will appreciate your watchful eye.

The tech expert in me advocates for a visible smart security camera in the living room as a well to help deter potential break-ins. The animal enthusiast in me, though, has a hunch that your dogs and cats like to sprawl out on the couch while you’re away from home. A smart security camera with two-way talk, like the Arlo Essential Indoor Security Camera, would allow you to interact with your furry best friends while you’re toiling away at your 9-to-5.

$70 at Amazon

6. In your nursery

Smart security cameras don’t have to revolve purely around security. For instance, stashing a security camera in your baby’s nursery is a great way to have eyes and ears (especially with the microphone improvements many of today’s cameras have made) on your child while they sleep.

While many baby video monitors fit the bill, many parents like to use an indoor security camera like Google's indoor Nest Camera as a baby monitor.

$70 at Amazon

7. In your hallway

Long, dark hallways are often susceptible to peculiar noises at night. Mounting a smart security camera somewhere in that corridor will eliminate the need to get up late at night and check on that crash you just heard. Instead, you’ll be able to check your camera’s live feed, or see if it has recently recorded any motion.

8. Down your side yard

Credit: Reviewed / Nick Woodard The entire perimeter of your home deserves to be protected.

The side yard can be an oft-overlooked spot to place an outdoor security camera. But it does offer plenty of value. A compact, wired option like the Lorex 4K Spotlight Camera can be mounted unobtrusively, but pointing directly down the side of your house to be able to detect the first instance of motion, both wanted and unwanted.

$199 at Amazon with on-page coupon

9. Pointed at your front door

A video doorbell will capture anyone who approaches your front door. But it won’t be able to record the moment that someone enters your home. Something like the Ring Stick Up Cam (Battery) could fit into a corner where it focuses squarely on your front door, with the only mission of recording anyone who walks through it.

$70 at Amazon

10. In your kitchen

Everyone has been there. You’re already late for work, and you’re frantically driving into the office. Suddenly, a moment of panic barges in and you wonder if you left the oven on. Instead of having to drive home to check, a well-positioned security camera in your kitchen will have exactly the answer you’re searching for.

While any indoor security camera should get the job done, a smart display, like the Amazon Echo Show 10, makes for a great kitchen assistant while also doubling as an indoor security camera. In the Alexa app, you can check in on your built-in camera at anytime and even pan and tilt the camera to see what's going on outside of the camera's initial view.

$250 at Amazon

The list goes on…

There are seemingly endless opportunities for adding a smart security camera to your home. The concept stays the same, though. Wherever you decide to place a smart security camera throughout your space, it is bound to add a real, tangible layer of security and piece of mind that will leave you wondering where the next one could go.

