The Best 50-Inch TVs of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The sleek design and impressive features make the Samsung Q60A our Best Overall pick if you're looking for a 50-inch TV.

Best Overall Samsung Q60A If you're looking for a taste of the quantum dot experience but don't want to pay top dollar for a luxury option, the Samsung Q60A is the best 50-inch tv we've tested. The Q60A's panel is outfitted with quantum dots and Samsung's dual-LED backlight technology. The latter doesn't offer the high-level contrast control of Samsung's mini-LED backlight—which is exceptionally showcased on Samsung's QN90A—but it gets the job done. We measured deep black levels and better-than-average brightness for a mid-range LED TV (around 400 to 500 nits in HDR). And while the Q60A isn't as colorful as some of Samsung's more premium quantum dot-equipped offerings, it's still capable of about 90% HDR color saturation, which makes it a great pick for cinephiles on a budget. The Q60A has a sleek design and a fair number of features including the Samsung Health suite, Ambient Mode, and support for Q-Symphony soundbars. You're also getting the newest version of Samsung's Tizen-based smart platform. The Q60A does offer Auto Low Latency Mode, but as far as gaming enhancements go, that's about all there is; you're not getting Variable Refresh Rate or support for 120fps, which makes it a less-than-ideal choice for serious gamers. If you want a better-performing 4K/HDR TV, or a TV that's better equipped to handle next-generation gaming, there are better options out there at larger screen sizes. That said, if all you need is a good-looking TV with a sleek design and a handful of nifty features, the Samsung Q60A is a good choice. Pros Includes quantum dot and dual LED technology Cons Not great for gaming

$699.99 from Best Buy

$697.99 from Walmart

$697.99 from Abt

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed Our lab is outfitted with much of the same equipment you would find at a factory that manufactures and calibrates televisions.

The Testers

Reviewed has been testing TVs since some of its current employees were in middle school. While many proud TV testers have come and gone through Reviewed's labs, the current Home Theater team consists of Michael Desjardin and Lee Neikirk. Michael is a senior staff writer and a six-year veteran of the Reviewed tech team. A film enthusiast and TV expert, he takes picture quality seriously but also understands that not every TV is a good fit for everyone.

As Reviewed's Home Theater Editor, Lee doesn't do as much testing these days. However, he designed the company's current TV testing methodology after receiving calibration certification from the Imaging Science Foundation.

Credit: Reviewed / Chris Snow We measure things like peak brightness, black level, hue, and so on.

The Tests

It'd be an understatement to say that we're serious about TV testing. The lab in our Cambridge location is outfitted with much of the same equipment you'd find at a factory that manufactures and calibrates television.

On the hardware side, we've got things like a Konica Minolta CS-200 tristimulus color meter, an LS-100 luminance meter, a Leo Bodnar input lag tester, a Quantum Data 780A signal generator, and more Blu-rays than we can keep track of. For software, we use CalMan Ultimate, the industry standard in taking display measurements and calibrating screens to specifications.

Our testing process is equally complicated and has been honed over many years to gather data that is marginal enough to satisfy curious video engineers, but also relevant to the average person's viewing experience. We measure things like peak brightness, black level, hue and saturation for primary and secondary digital colors, the accuracy of the TV's electro-optical transfer function—you get the idea, it's complicated.

Weighting for our performance tests is based on how the human eye prioritizes vision, which means we put "brightness" data (monochromatic eye based on light sensitivity) higher than colorimetry, which is also scaled by the eye's sensitivity, and so on.

Outside of the strictly technical tests, we also spend a lot of time just watching and using each TV, getting a feel for the at-home experience such as using streaming video services, connecting a Blu-ray player and watching movies. We'll also use the smart features, and check out the TV's ports, remote, and on-set buttons—anything and everything that might be relevant.

What You Should Know About Buying a 50-Inch TV

TV manufacturers are unfortunately no longer producing 50-inch televisions as prolifically as they once were and many of our favorite televisions are not available in this size. If you're unhappy with any of the picks in this guide, we recommend sizing up to a 55-inch television.

While everyone has different eyes, generally, our vision all functions the same way: we prioritize dynamic information and bright, compelling colors over subtler hues and resolution (sharpness). Generally, a TV can be considered a good TV when we forget that we're watching a TV. We don't see pixels creating mixes of red, green, and blue to simulate colors; we see the real world, lit and colored as it is, in fluid motion.

In simpler terms, this means a TV that can get very bright and dark without obscuring details; produces accurate colors (compared to various color standards designated by the International Telecommunication Union); possesses proper bit-mapping and the right codecs and decoders for video processing; and can properly play the various types of content thrown at it without judder, blurring, and so on.

Note that specs alone (pixel count, measured brightness) aren't automatic indicators of quality, much like intense speed is not automatically an indicator of a good car.

What TV Terms Do I Need To Know?

When it comes to knowing what you're paying for, almost no category is more rife with subterfuge and tomfoolery than TVs. While knowing the specs of the TV you're shopping for is only half the battle, it's the bigger half. Here are the key bits of jargon you'll want to know while browsing:

LED/LCD: This refers to Light Emitting Diode and Liquid Crystal Display. LEDs are the backlights used in LCD TVs, also sometimes called a LED TV for this reason. The LED backlight shines through a layer of a semi-solid substance called "liquid crystal," so named for its ability to morph in reaction to tiny electrical volts and allow light to pass through.

OLED: This means Organic Light Emitting Diode. This is an altogether different panel technology than LED/LCD, albeit on the surface they work similarly. Rather than an LED backlight element shining through an LCD panel element, OLED TVs essentially combine the backlight and crystal array, using sub-pixel strata that produce light and color individually.

4K/UHD: Usually 4K refers to resolution—specifically, 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. This is the current standard/mainstream resolution for most TVs. UHD means Ultra High Definition, and actually refers to a suite of picture improvements like 4K resolution, Wide Color Gamut, and High Dynamic Range.

High Dynamic Range: Like Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range (or HDR) refers to both a type of TV and a type of content that expands on the typical range of brightness (luminance) and color that a TV will produce. HDR TVs are newer and usually a bit more expensive, but can have four times the brightness and 30% more color production than non-HDR TVs, at least. Current HDR formats are HDR10 and Dolby Vision.

60 Hz/120 Hz: These numbers refer to what is called a "refresh rate," with Hz (hertz) meaning "times per second." So if a TV's refresh rate is 60 Hz, this means it re-scans and updates for picture information 60 times per second; with 120 Hz, it's 120 times per second. Currently, TVs only come in 60 or 120 Hz. A higher refresh rate is always better, but not always necessary.

Smart TV: The term "smart TV" has evolved a lot over the years, but all it really means is that the TV connects to the internet. Most smart TVs these days are just a way to watch streaming services like Amazon Prime Video on your TV. Some smart TVs have browsers, calendars, or even Roku or Android functions. All smart TVs have ethernet or WiFi built-in.

Quantum Dots: Quantum dots are used in LED/LCD TVs only. These are microscopic nanocrystals that produce intensely colored light when struck with light. Quantum dots can be used to vastly improve the red and green saturation of a TV, and are one way that LED/LCD TVs can match the color spectrum of OLED.

Local Dimming: OLED panels look great because each pixel can operate independently. LED/LCD TVs can imitate this functioning via a process called local dimming, where localized clusters of LEDs dim or boost depending on whether the screen needs to be darker or brighter, sometimes vastly improving their performance and worth.

Other 50-Inch TVs We Tested

Vizio M-Series Quantum Vizio's 2020 M-Series Quantum combines Vizio's simple, cost-reducing designs and pared-down features with some of the latest and greatest in TV tech: 4K resolution, HDR10/Dolby Vision support, full-array backlights with local dimming, and quantum dot color. The end result is a TV that's affordable and commendable in terms of its price-to-performance ratio. The main thing to know about this TV going in is that it's available in two variants: a "Q7" variant and a "Q8" variant. The 50-inch is only available in the Q7. If you prefer the Q8, you'll need to also upgrade to a 55-inch size. The difference is that the Q8 variants boast a higher local dimming zone count, which gives them a leg up in terms of total picture quality—on the other hand, they're also just a smidge more expensive. While we recommend particularly picky viewers go for the Q8 models, we think the Q7s look great, too; just be aware that with the Q7s you're only getting between 16 and 30 local dimming zones, while the Q8 models (available in both feature 90 zones—a real step up. What's the drawback here? Basically, for all the cool picture quality tech you're getting, these TVs are pretty bare-bones from every other angle. Their designs are fairly boring and the included smart features are fine, but you aren't getting cutting-edge processing or a fastidiously designed user experience either. Gamers should also note that the 2020 M-Series Quantum TVs, while good for HDR gaming, aren't the fastest guns in the west: Their native refresh rate is 60Hz only, and if you're particularly sensitive to input lag (or film judder) you may want to spring for something with a refresh rate of 120Hz. But if you don't need a TV that's fancy in every possible way and just want one of the most affordable 4K/HDR performers around, the M-Series Quantum is a great choice. Pros Excellent color

Good contrast Cons Slow software

Boring design $439.99 from Best Buy

$631.99 from Walmart

Sony X800H The Sony X800H is a solid television with accurate color, impressive brightness, and dependable viewing angles. Thanks to Sony’s Triluminous technology, the X800H produces rich, accurate color and offers Dolby Vision support, making it a terrific option for cinephiles. It also gets quite bright for a TV at this price, so if you’re planning on putting your new TV in a brightly lit room, the Sony X800H is worth a look. Unfortunately, the X800H gets so bright that its black levels remain relatively shallow. In addition, the X800H’s native refresh rate is 60 Hz, so it’s not exactly the ideal choice for hardcore gamers. There are better-performing TVs that offer similar peak brightness levels and comparable color production, but that’s not to say that the Sony X800H isn’t worth consideration. Just keep its limitations in mind. Pros Gets very, very bright

Accurate color

Dependable viewing angles Cons Shallow black levels

Not great for hard-core gamers $648.00 from Amazon

$649.99 from Best Buy

$648.00 from Abt

$648.00 from B&H

TCL 5-Series The TCL 5-Series isn’t the most robust 4K TV on the shelf, but what it lacks in performance it makes up for in value: This is a budget-friendly quantum dot TV with commendable picture quality that won’t break the bank. While not nearly as bright and colorful as the rest of the mid-range and high-end QLED TVs we reviewed this year, the TCL 5-Series is nevertheless brighter and more colorful than most of the slightly cheaper, entry-level TVs that occupy the same store shelf. And at this price point, it’s a steal of a deal that most bargain shoppers will appreciate. Its motion handling and viewing angles aren’t particularly impressive, and it won’t net you any up-and-coming features like VRR and ALLM, but the 5-Series is a better performer than you might expect given its price. Plus, being a Roku TV, it features a terrific, easy-to-use smart platform built right in. If you’re looking for a bargain but you want to avoid scraping the bottom of the barrel for the cheapest possible TV, the TCL 5-Series is worth the minor price hike over the lowest-tier options. It's an especially great TV for folks who are upgrading to 4K for the first time. Pros Dependable performance

Built-in Roku smart platform

Sensational value Cons Doesn't get very bright

Limited viewing angles $449.99 from Amazon

$499.99 from Best Buy

$498.00 from Walmart

$470.98 from B&H

Vizio V-Series The Vizio V-Series comes in a wide variety of sizes and options—including a 50-inch television. The V Series is a great pick for folks who want to upgrade to a 4K/HDR TV but don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on bells and whistles. Its performance isn’t much to write home about, but given the V Series’ price point, it is something to celebrate. The only downside is Vizio's SmartCast isn't our favorite smart platform. It's simple to use, but because it doesn't offer the ability to download and add apps, you're basically stuck with the apps that come out of the box, unless Vizio officially adds them via future software updates. SmartCast does include Chromecast functionality, but it's cold comfort given the lack of an app library. Pros Good contrast for the price

eARC and ALLM support

Wide selection of sizes Cons Doesn't get very bright

Lackluster smart platform Buy now at Amazon

$329.99 from Best Buy

$298.00 from Walmart

$319.00 from Sam's Club

Hisense H8G The Hisense H8G is a dependable TV best suited for people who want the brightest possible picture for a relatively affordable price. The H8G’s quantum dots are its best asset; its picture is brighter and more colorful than just about everything else in this price range. That said, its native refresh rate is only 60 Hz and the H8G also lacks features like VRR, ALLM, and eARC. For folks with bright living rooms, the H8G is a fantastic option, as it gets bright enough to accommodate such rooms but doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. In general, it’s a great-looking TV with a flexible smart platform. If you’re concerned about not having features like VRR and ALLM, however, you might be better off with something else. Pros Very bright

Great color production

Tons of value Cons No eARC, VRR, or ALLM

Outclassed by its direct competitors Buy now at Amazon

$408.99 from Best Buy

Samsung TU8000 The Samsung TU8000 is an all-around decent TV, but you won’t find picture-enhancing features like quantum dots nor any next-gen gaming features here. There’s not much in the way of features (other than Samsung’s smart platform), but its performance is slightly better than some of the more affordable options in its price range. As long as you’re not sticking the TU8000 in a seriously bright room, its picture is just fine for most folks, offering good contrast and color for the cost. Unfortunately, since the Samsung TU8000 doesn’t get much brighter than 300 to 400 nits, its HDR performance is pretty mediocre.

Still, this Samsung TV is a sleek-looking, dependable television with decent software, so the TU8000 is a great choice for folks who want something a bit nicer than the cheapest possible option. Pros Sleek design

Good picture quality Cons No quantum dots

Could be brighter $467.99 from Amazon

$469.99 from Best Buy

$467.99 from Walmart

$467.99 from Abt

