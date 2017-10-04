The Best Handheld Vacuums of 2022

The right tool for the right job is an adage that's especially applicable when cleaning your house. For example, if you're trying to use a full-sized vacuum in a confined space, it can feel like you're reenacting the clumsy before scene in a commercial that promises there's gotta be a better way. In this case, that better way is a handheld cordless vacuum cleaner.

Battery-powered, lightweight, and maneuverable, these vacuum cleaners are the perfect solution to blast that hard-to-reach dirt with extraordinary suction power.

To find the best, we've rounded up the top-selling handheld and car vacuums and tested them in our labs. We paid close attention to how well they sucked up dirt without a power cord, measured the battery life, and evaluated if they were easy to use.

Our extensive testing has found that the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser 2390 (available at Amazon for $72.99) is the best hand vacuum for most families. It has high dirt capacity, long battery life, good suction, and even lives up to its name as a pet hair eraser. However, if you're looking for something to just help you clean up small messes in the kitchen, check out the Black & Decker CHV1410L

Here are the handheld vacuums we tested ranked, in order:

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser 2390 Black & Decker CHV1410L Shark Ultracyclone CH951 Black & Decker Dustbuster HHVI315JO42 Black & Decker HNV215BW52 Hoover OnePWR BH57005 Shark Wandvac WV201 Black & Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean+ HHVK515J00 Bissell Aeroslim 29869

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser provides plenty of power and versatility

Best Overall Bissell Pet Hair Eraser 2390 Dirt capacity: 24 ounces

Battery life: up to 19 minutes

Weight: 3 pounds The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser 2390 has a lot of things going for it. First and foremost, it’s a great vacuum cleaner. It removed a whopping 94% of the testing dirt we laid out for it. The lab test results were so good that we decided to give the 2390 a real-world challenge—cat hair stuck to a couch cushion. Surprisingly, the Pet Hair Eraser lived up to its name, picking up pet hair from upholstery in a single pass. When you combine great cleaning performance with a battery that lasts between 14 and 19 minutes, you get a hand vacuum that gets the job done. Pros Large capacity

Useful attachments Cons Heavy

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi The Black & Decker CHV1410L is a great kitchen hand vacuum

Best Value Black & Decker CHV1410L Dirt capacity: 20 ounces

Battery life: up to 10 minutes

Weight: 2.6 pounds The Black & Decker CHV1410L is a hand vacuum that is designed to deal with kitchen messes. It stands upright on its charging base so it's always at the ready. Its crevice and dusting brush is attached, which maximizes the CHV1410L’s already small footprint. The fact that this hand vacuum can sit on the counter 24/7 makes up for the short 10-minute battery life. During our cleaning tests, we found that the CHV1410L picked up 80% of the dirt we laid out for it. Overall, we gave the CHV1410L our best value award because of how easy it was to store and use. In our experience, a hand vacuum that provides moderate power, but is easy to pick up and use leads to a cleaner kitchen. Pros Weighs less than three pounds

Can charge and fit on countertop Cons Only average suction

Other Handheld Vacuums We Tested

Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro+ CH951 Dirt capacity: 14 ounces

Battery life: up to 15 minutes

Weight: 2.7 pounds Shark Ultracyclone CH951 is really on brand. Shark loves packing its products with tons of extra goodies and the CH951 is no exception. It comes with a powered brush head, a dusting tool, and a crevice tool that all feel very sturdy. However, the crevice tool is a bit on the short side. During the performance testing, this Shark vacuum picked up 87% of the testing dirt. That was high enough to warrant an attempt at cleaning a couch cushion covered in cat hair. It did pretty well against animal hair, but not as well as the Bissell Pet Hair Eraser. Overall, this handheld vacuum cleaner is a good buy if it’s on sale. Pros Easy to empty

Black & Decker Dustbuster HHVI315JO42 Dirt capacity: 20 ounces

Battery life: 10 minutes

Weight: 2 pounds Tipping the scales at only two pounds, the Black & Decker HHVI315JO turned out to be the lightest vacuum we tested. Unfortunately, it also proved to be a lightweight in the cleaning department as well. It picked up 79% of the testing dirt, making it one of the weaker models we put through its paces. On the bright side, this Black & Decker does have a relatively small footprint and it's able to sit upright on a kitchen counter. We’d recommend this model for anyone who’s constantly dealing with small crumbs, but doesn’t need it to do any heavy cleaning. Pros Lightweight

Black & Decker HNV215BW52 Dirt capacity: 10 ounces

Battery life: 10 minutes

Weight: 1.5 pounds Do you ever have spills at your home that are too small for a mop, but too big for a paper towel? Well, that's where the Black+Decker HNV215BW52 comes in. This mini wet-dry vac mastered both. During our dirt pickup test, it captured 60 percent of the dirt, placing it in the top half of our roundup. And it picked up water, too, so you won't have to go through a roll of paper towels. This was one of the lightest handhelds we tested, tipping the scales at only 1.5 pounds. So, why didn't it win? Well, its battery life was weak. It only had a run time of 10 minutes, and we noticed a decline in suction at around the 8-minute mark. That might be fine for a small spill, but that's not nearly long enough for cleaning a car or any of the other more involved uses for a compact vacuum. Pros Can clean up spills

Hoover OnePWR BH57005 Dirt capacity: 14 ounces

Battery life: 15 minutes

Weight: 3.3 pounds The Hoover Onepwr BH57005 is unique when it comes to hand vacuums. It’s part of a whole eco-system of products including everything from cordless vacuums to leaf blowers that all run on the same removable battery. The fact that the BH57005 hand vacuum’s battery needs to be able to power a variety of other devices, means it needs to be more robust. That’s likely why this hand vacuum aced our battery tests, running for 15 minutes continuously before giving up the ghost. All that battery life did translate well to cleaning prowess. The BH57005 picked up, on average, 88 percent of the testing dirt. The reason it didn’t rank higher on our list is that this model felt heavy in the hand and is pretty pricey. Pros Good battery life

Separate battery Cons Heavy

Shark Wandvac WV201 Dirt capacity: 2.5 ounces

Battery life: 9 minutes

Weight: 1.3 pounds If you’re looking for a hand vacuum that sits on your desk, the Shark Wandvac WV201 is worth checking out. It’s the lightest vacuum we tested. So even though it suctioned up 87% of the testing dirt, putting it in the back of the pack, we still consider that an adequate power-to-weight ratio. Our main issue with the WV201 is that it has a tiny dirt cup so it really is for occasional spot cleaning in tight spaces. Pros Easy to empty

Maneuverable Cons Short battery life

Black & Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean+ HHVK515J00 Dirt capacity: 25 ounces

Battery life: 15 minutes

Weight: 2.5 pounds We liked the large dirt capacity and easy emptying mechanisms of the Dustbuster HHVK515J. It was also the second best in our dirt pickup testing. The Dustbuster would be a great choice for small cleanups in a workshop. It has powerful suction, good battery life, and a long reach with its extendable nozzle. It’s also simple to store, as it sits on the flat surface at the back of the vacuum, saving on bench space. The main limitation is that the relatively wide nozzle and the lack of a brush attachment make this a less versatile option than some. With the weight being more towards the back than in some models, the balance also felt a little awkward when in use. Pros Strong suction

Easy to empty

Bissell Aeroslim 29869 Dirt capacity: 3.5 ounces

Battery life: 14 minutes

Weight: 1.3 pounds The Bissell Aeroslim 2986 is an affordable desk vacuum. It is lightweight with a small footprint. While it has a fairly long battery life relative to its size, the Aeroslim isn’t very powerful. It picked up 83% of the testing dirt, less than the similarly designed Shark WandVac. However, the one redeeming feature is the USB charging port. Being able to charge the lithium-ion battery via USB means it can top up in most modern cars and next to a computer. So if you’re looking for something to spot clean car seats or keyboards, this hand vacuum is worth a second look. Pros Good for small spaces

Lightweight Cons Small dirt capacity

How We Tested Handheld Vacuums And Why You Should Trust Us

The Testers

Reviewed's chief scientist David Ellerby designed experiments to test everything from air purifiers to running socks. He performed the cleaning and usability tests.

Reviewed's lab manager Jonathan Chan also did some testing on these handheld vacuums. As the resident vacuum expert, he can answer questions like: What’s better: A corded or cordless vacuum, and which vacuum is the best for you?

The Tests

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan We tested nine of the top-selling handheld vacuums.

Testing these handheld vacuums and picking a winner was a three-step process. The first step consisted of weights and measurements. Out of the box, we put on the heaviest attachment and placed the vacuum on a scale. We then measured the "reach" of each vacuum: how far it extends from your hand for cleaning.

Next came the performance tests. We measured battery life and pickup of dirt, crumbs, and pet hair. To make everything fair, every vacuum was allowed to charge for 24 hours before and after the battery test. If a powered brush head was available, it was attached. All tests were performed on the highest power settings.

Finally, we took our top picks and brought them out of the lab to tackle cleaning a dirty couch covered in pet hair.

We also judged our top picks based on how easy it was to change attachments, and how balanced each vacuum felt in hand during cleaning.

Credit: Reviewed / Tim Renzi Part of our testing included comparing attachments

What You Should Know About Buying Handheld Vacuums

A handheld vacuum requires trade-offs between battery life, size, and power. So when it comes to picking the right handheld unit, you need to decide what you're looking for.

If you want a compact vacuum that will sit on the countertop to help deal with crumbs, you're going to want a vacuum that's compact and powerful. There's no need for longer battery life if it's always on the counter charging.

People who need a handheld vacuum to detail their car monthly might want a unit that has a large dirt capacity and a long battery life to see the job through. Having the right tool for the job will allow you to get the most out of it.

