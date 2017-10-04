The Best Handheld Vacuums of 2019

The right tool for the right job is an adage that especially applies when you’re cleaning your house. Busting out a full-sized vacuum to deal with a mess in a confined space is going to lead to a disappointing result. That’s where handheld vacuums can help.

Battery-powered, lightweight, and maneuverable, these vacuums are the perfect solution to hard-to-reach dirt. But, there are tradeoffs. For example, cutting the cord means that using a more powerful suction setting will decrease the battery life. In terms of individual performance by model, though, we can't rely on online reviews alone to give us the full picture of performance.

That’s why we rounded up nine of the best-selling handheld and car vacuums and put them to task in our testing labs. We measured the battery life, how well they vacuumed dirt, and if they were easy to use.

After weeks of the testing, the Dyson V7 Car+Boat (available at Amazon for $219.00) rose to the top of the rankings. While the V7 had the best suction, decent battery life, and a wide assortment of attachments, we understand it’s pricey. Our list includes value picks as well.

Here are all the handheld vacuums we tested, in ranked order: