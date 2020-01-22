This feature-loaded convection oven doubles as an air fryer

Air fry function

Love them or hate them, air fryers are going to continue to be wildly popular into 2020. But rather than the bulky black boxes that were first being introduced a couple of years ago, newer air fryers are sleek, subtle, and often directly integrated into existing appliances—like this LG range.

Ultimately, the “air fry” capability is little more than a branding term for existing convection technology. This LG range has “true convection,” which means that in addition to a convection fan, there is a third heating element that can guarantee temperature consistency throughout cooking. It’s this true convection technology that circulates hot air at high speeds to achieve the crunchy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside goodness of “air fried” food.

As air frying in general is just a version of convection cooking, it’s not absolutely necessary to buy an oven with an air fry setting to achieve these results, but the preset is certainly handy. We expect the best results from the electric LREL6325—although convection works just fine in gas ranges, too.

InstaView technology

LG first introduced its InstaView technology in a line of fridges in 2018, and we saw them again at this year’s CES. These fridges, true to their name, feature glass doors to allow a quick scan of your fridge's inventory with the door closed. The same basic principle applies with their new InstaView ranges—clear front panels and interior lights that turn on with a quick rap on the door make monitoring your food easy without letting hot air escape.

Here’s the thing—almost all ranges already have glass doors and interior lights that let you check on your food. And unlike LG’s InstaView fridges, whose glass panels double as smart displays for checking recipes and inventory, their ranges just have, well, regular glass panels. We don’t think this feature adds much to the existing model, but it doesn’t seem to have hiked up the range’s $1,099 price tag.

ThinQ compatibility

Like other smart devices from LG, this range syncs with the ThinQ smart app and gives users access to thousands of recipes from their smart cooking partners such as SideChef, Innit and Tovala. Home chefs using Innit and SideChef can send step-by-step cooking instructions and exact temperatures tailored to selected recipes from their smartphone to the oven. If you’re all about the smart home, the range can also be controlled via voice command and monitored from any room in the house.

ProActive Customer Care

Along with their suite of appliances, LG has unveiled a new service called ProActive Customer Care. With this preventative care service, recent WiFi-enabled LG appliances (like the LREL6325) are able to self-diagnose performance issues and alert the owner before they become critical. Potential use cases include addressing clogged dryer vents, open refrigerator doors, and oven pre-heating issues. We awarded ProActive Customer Care an Editors’ Choice award at this year’s CES, and we’re excited to see how it’s integrated into this range.

Should you buy it?

As we haven't gotten this LG range into the Reviewed labs for testing, it's too early to make a recommendation. However, the electric range’s friendly $1,099 price tag ($1,199 for gas) has us interested, especially considering its features and finish. Expect it to hit stores this spring.

