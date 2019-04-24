How to use a rice cooker to cook every type of rice

Rice is a universal side dish that pairs well with pretty much all your favorite foods, from chicken to beef to tofu. If you’re like us, you can’t get enough of it—and you’ll never turn down an easier way to prepare it. That's why we love rice cookers.

Anything that brings us closer to fluffy, perfect rice gets an A+ in our book. But what makes rice cookers work? And do you follow the same steps for every type of rice? The quick answers are “divine intervention” and “no,” but read on to get all the specifics.

What is a rice cooker?

Think of your rice cooker as a smaller, uni-tasking Instant Pot that only cooks rice—and sometimes dumplings. These appliances use air pressure to boil water and steam rice, and they have built-in temperature gauges to alert you as soon as the rice is ready, typically once the cooker hits 212℉.

How to use a rice cooker

Different types of rice require specific water-to-rice ratios and cooking times. Additionally, your rice cooker may come with unique features, such as automatic timers, warming controls or settings for different types of rice. For this reason, we recommend reading the gadget’s manual before diving in.

However, to get you started, we've outlined the general steps for cooking white rice below. Seriously, it's so easy you'll wonder why you waited so long to invest in a rice maker!

Step 1: Rinse rice

Pour 1 cup rice into a sifter, then run it under cold water. Rinsing rice removes excess starch from the surface and helps make the end result fluffier.

Step 2: Combine rice and water—and any add-ins

Open the top of your rice cooker and add the rice and 1-1/2 cups of water directly into the pot. If you want to add any spices or butter, now’s the time. Once you've added everything you want, go ahead and close the lid.

Step 3: Set it and forget it

Set your cooker to the appropriate setting, then turn it on. With white rice, you’ll be waiting for about 20 to 25 minutes for it to cook. Your rice cooker will automatically switch to the warming setting when the rice is done.

Step 4: Let it rest then dig in

Let your rice rest for an additional five to 10 minutes before enjoying. This allows any excess steam to absorb into the rice for optimal fluff.

Finally, remove your rice from the cooker and serve it with something delicious. Or eat it on it’s own; it's your life!