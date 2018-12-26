The Best Coffee Makers of 2020

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Moccamaster received high marks across the board.

Best Overall Technivorm Moccamaster KBG With its mid-century design and an exposed reservoir, you'll want to leave the Moccamaster out on the counter even when it’s not in use. But it doesn't just look great. Indeed, the pricey Moccamaster brews a complex and smooth pot of coffee that ranked the highest—and continues to—in our taste tests. This machine also fills a full pot quickly—a necessity for the morning rush. Only two optional settings are available: You can control the heating element under the carafe and turn down the temperature if desired. Other than that, the Moccamaster doesn't have—and doesn't need—anything else. Technivorm boasts that its heating element can get water between 196ºF and 205ºF, which specialists say is the ideal temperature for brewing coffee. The Moccamaster isn't for everyone. Handmade in the Netherlands, it costs around $300—and would never win an award for value. It lacks a programmable timer, and it was also a bit more difficult to set up than the rest of the coffee makers—in fact most were ready to go right out of the box. But a quick look at the instruction diagram should clear up any confusion, and the end result is well worth the effort. Pros Smooth and complex pot of coffee

Fast brewing speed

Well-made in the Netherlands Cons Lacks programmable timer

Pricey for what it does $299.00 from Amazon $299.00 from Wayfair

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar This Black & Decker is our new best value pick.

Best Value Black & Decker 12-Cup Thermal Coffee Maker If the Moccamaster is well outside your budget, we recommend the Black & Decker 12-Cup Thermal Coffee Maker. It falls on the lower end of the price range for drip coffee makers, but it brews a tasty pot and has some useful features that make it a convenient pick for your kitchen. On taste tests, the Thermal outperformed several more expensive coffee makers, as the shower head dispensed hot water evenly on the coffee grounds in our testing. We found this coffee smooth and not overly bitter. Compared to an earlier model we tested, the discontinued CM1100B, we saw significant improvement in the taste of the coffee. The stainless steel vacuum-sealed carafe feels sturdy, and its spout design ensures that the coffee pours out steadily without spilling. The intuitive control panel allows users to easily customize the brew strength and set up timers when making coffee. While the Thermal isn’t flimsy, it’s made of materials that feel less durable than more expensive coffee makers. It probably won’t stand up to decades of heavy use, but we’ll readily recommend it for the price. Pros Budget-friendly

Smooth and flavorful coffee

Easy to use Cons Less durable than expensive models $49.97 from Amazon $49.97 from Walmart $50.54 from Home Depot $67.99 from Wayfair

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar This De'Longhi brews great iced coffee without sacrificing flavor.

Best for Iced Coffee De’Longhi 3-in-1 Specialty Coffee Brewer As the demand for versatility increases, major manufacturers are shifting toward coffee makers equipped with diverse features. Enter this one-of-a-kind brewer—it can accommodate our iced coffee needs with flexibility. At the touch of a button, users can choose from pour over, drip-style, or bold brew over ice. In our testing, we were impressed with the pour over feature that gave us barista-quality coffee, thanks to its pulsing shower head design that evenly dispersed hot water over grounds. It also gives users the convenience of making iced coffee by marking the amount of ice cubes needed on the carafe. The only thing we didn’t like was the spout—it was a bit too wide to pour into a mug, causing occasional spilling. Additionally, the pot lid didn’t close securely when pouring the coffee. This normally won’t cause problems, but when the pot was loaded with ice cubes in our testing, we ended up with lots of spilling caused by the ice floating out of the pot. Pros Pulsing brewhead for gourmet drip coffee

Easy to make iced coffee

Compact design Cons Hard to pour coffee without spilling $119.96 from Amazon $137.99 from Wayfair

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar We brewed cup after cup of coffee to find the best coffee makers.

The Tester

I’m Valerie Li, Reviewed’s cooking and kitchen staff writer. From single serve coffee makers to espresso machines, I’ve tested the most popular coffee gadgets using scientific testing—as well as my own palate too. In addition to testing, I also like to write about how to improve the brewing experience at home and how to make trendy coffee drinks.

We published our first drip coffee maker roundup in 2018, but I did a testing overhaul in the spring of 2020 to see if new products (and new models of our favorite products) were up to the challenge.

The Tests

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar In addition to making regular coffee, we also tested special features like iced coffee.

After testing the first seven drip coffee makers in 2018, we tested five more models (and eliminated two discontinued products) in 2020 to see how new competition stacked up. We compared the machines in terms of their ease of use and setup, reliability, and overall design. We held taste tests where coffee enthusiasts helped us decide which coffee had the most nuanced flavors in our previous testing. Although we weren’t able to hold taste tests with the same group of people in this roundup, we brewed two pots of coffee with each machine to check for consistency and brew quality.

What You Should Know About Drip Coffee Makers

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar Drip coffee makers remains popular because they're so simple to use.

How to Use a Drip Coffee Maker

To start brewing, you’ll need to fill the reservoir with filtered water, twist a filter onto the brewing head, and add coffee grounds. To cut the bitterness of the coffee, our editor recommends adding a pinch of salt in the coffee grounds before brewing starts. But you may also consider investing in a burr grinder, which can significantly improve the taste of your coffee.

How to Brew the Best Coffee

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar To improve the taste of your coffee, you should grind the beans yourself at home.

When it comes to coffee brewing, most people tend to overlook the importance of the beans. Freshly roasted beans taste more robust, vibrant, and flavorful than pre-packaged coffee grounds. For drip coffee, the ideal grind size is medium to fine because of the brewing mechanism that lets hot water run through the grinds. Due to the differences in temperature, pressure, and extracting method, different brewing methods may require the coffee grounds to be at various degrees of fineness. Take French press, for example—it makes the best coffee when the fresh coffee grounds are coarse.

Another thing to consider is the brew ratio. Specialty Coffee Association recommends 9 to 11 grams of coffee per every 6 ounces of water for the best flavor and smoothness. Although it’s fine to use a coffee scoop to measure the grounds, SCA suggests using a kitchen scale for precise measurements.

How to Clean a Drip Coffee Maker

You might not realize your speedy brew coffee maker needs regular cleaning, just like many other appliances. The good news is, you can fill the water tank with water and white vinegar (at a 1:1 ratio) and let it brew until the carafe is half-filled. Then, rinse out any remaining vinegar-water residue. If you like your coffee maker to be more thoroughly cleaned, you can repeat the process as many times as you'd like. You may also consider descaling and deep cleaning the water tank (reservoir) regularly, as the mineral buildup can clog your machines.

Other Drip Coffee Makers We Tested

Braun MultiServe Like many other Braun products we’ve tested , this coffee maker received high marks for build quality and reliability. Although this Braun lost the taste test to the Moccamaster by a small margin, it’s still one of the finest coffee makers we’ve tested. It offers a range of options for coffee lovers: brew strength, temperature, and brew size, as well as specialty features like “Over Ice.” Other than making coffee, it’s great for making tea, iced beverages, or simply dispensing hot water. The only thing we didn’t like was its size. Though it’s not ridiculously bulky, it does require some significant countertop space in your kitchen. However, if you’re looking for a versatile coffee maker packed with features, this one may be right for you. Pros Can make iced coffee

High brew quality

Easy to set up Cons Requires generous counter space $199.95 from Amazon $169.95 from Target

Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable The Cuisinart 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker brews a solid pot of coffee on its default settings and includes several options that give experts more control. While it has an option to brew bolder coffee, on the Cuisinart's default setting the coffee turned out smooth but slightly bitter. Tasters also found this coffee lacking in flavor compared to others. The Cuisinart can be programmed to brew coffee at a set time, but multi-function buttons make the process confusing at first. At 14 cups, the Cuisinart has more capacity than most. Of course, if you don't have 14 coffee drinkers in your home, the 3200 has options for brewing between one to four cups at a time. Despite its larger carafe, the 3200 doesn’t take up much more space than smaller coffee makers, and we appreciate the sleek, stainless exterior. Pros Large 14-cup brewing capability

Sleek, stainless exterior

Programmable, you can set a time to brew Cons Weak coffee $79.99 from Amazon $109.95 from Walmart $99.99 from Target $99.95 from Home Depot

Braun BrewSense The Braun BrewSense is a stylish, solidly built coffee maker with a handful of useful options. Its 24-hour timer lets you set up your morning coffee a day in advance and it has a separate setting for brewing a one to four cups, instead of the full 12-cup pot. With two brew settings, you can choose how strong you'd like your coffee—our taste testers found the regular setting flavorful and smooth. Unfortunately, they also found it on the bitter side, and weren’t as fond of the coffee overall. Like other coffee makers with several options, programming the BrewSense wasn’t intuitive. Since some of the buttons serve double duty, less tech-savvy users may find it frustrating. Pros Options for different brewing sizes

Stylish, solidly built Cons Programming isn't intuitive enough

Coffee tends to be bitter $89.95 from Amazon

Smeg A luxurious appliance brand from Italy, Smeg is known for its elegant, classic design, as well as solid build quality—and this coffee maker is no exception. It’s easy to set up and start brewing as there’s no assembly required. It also comes with a reusable mesh filter, but users can still opt for paper filters if they prefer. There’s an anti-drip valve that prevents coffee from leaking through the brew head to keep the warming pad clean and dry. However, this beautiful machine isn’t without flaws. In our testing, we found that it was difficult to refill or empty the water tank, which caused spilling. In the taste test, we found the coffee to be a bit too watery and bland compared to the Moccamaster. This coffee maker will do the job, but don’t expect it to brew the highest quality cup. Pros Easy setup process

Elegant design

Can keep the coffee warm Cons Average brew quality

Difficult to refill the water tank $199.95 from Amazon

Chefman Froth & Brew This Chefman with a built-in foamer is designed for individuals who prefer their coffee with foam but don’t want to spend time frothing milk separately. We like the compact and simple setup of the machine—it requires minimal assembly. Just plug it in, and the machine can do the rest of the work for you. Although we were impressed by its quick frothing function, we found the coffee to be mediocre and on the watery end. For first-time users, they might also need to dial in the right milk to coffee ratio to achieve the right balance, which could take some time. Pros Easy to set up

Makes coffee drinks

Easy to clean Cons Average brew quality

Hard to control the foam $99.99 from Amazon $79.99 from Target

Black & Decker CM1200B There’s absolutely nothing fancy about the Black & Decker CM1200B 12-Cup Switch Coffeemaker, but it does brew a decent cup, especially for a machine that costs less than a week of Starbucks. This coffee was smooth and not overly bitter, according to taste testers. But compared to other coffee makers, tasters found the CM1200B’s coffee weaker and slightly bland. The CM1200B couldn’t be easier to use. Once you put in the ground and water, just flip the switch and wait. And just like the other Black & Decker on our list, the CM1200B lets you pull out the carafe mid-brew if the caffeine situation gets desperate. The CM1200B’s durability is in line with its price. It's not flimsy, but don’t expect the CM1200B to be the last coffee maker you buy. Pros Easy to maneuver

Relatively smooth coffee for the price Cons Don't expect it to be durable $54.99 from Amazon $45.55 from Walmart $36.99 from Wayfair

Mr. Coffee Advanced Brew For an inexpensive coffee maker, the Mr. Coffee BVMC-SJX33GT-AM has a lot of options. This model has both a programmable timer, a “freshness timer” that keeps track of when coffee was brewed and how long it’s been sitting, a brew strength selector, and settings for using both a glass or metal carafe. While all the options are enticing, taste testers weren’t so hot on Mr. Coffee's brew. The coffee got high marks for smoothness, but almost all our testers found the coffee weak and lacking flavor when brewed on default settings. Pros A coffee strength selector

A timer to program and monitor brewing process Cons Weak coffee lacking flavor and body $74.99 from Amazon $19.96 from Walmart

Hamilton Beach 2-Way For the coffee drinker who needs only a cup or two most days, but wants that full pot option, the Hamilton Beach 2-Way coffee maker has a unique solution. In a machine not much larger than a typical coffee maker, users get the choice between brewing a whole pot, or using a coffee pod to brew just a single cup. While that’s an attractive feature that makes this a popular seller on Amazon, the Hamilton Beach’s coffee was taste testers’ least favorite. Several testers felt the coffee was bland or watery, while others found it middle of the road. Pros Two brewing options including mug Cons Coffee is bland and watery $63.74 from Amazon $59.99 from Walmart $95.99 from Target $64.06 from Wayfair

