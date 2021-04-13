The Best Gardening Tools and Equipment of 2022

Best Compost Bin

Redmon Compost Bin, 65 Gallon

This trapezoid-shaped outdoor bin with sliding doors was the top composter we tested. Though indoor bins have a temperature advantage that kept them higher up in some scoring categories, we feel this is a great traditional option for anyone looking to start an outdoor compost practice.

The bin was easy to add to. The opening was wide, so there were days we used a shovel to add leaves or leftover garden plants.

The sides of the bin have plenty of holes for ventilation, and we really liked that the holes aren’t fully open. They provided enough air to let in moisture, cut down on the smell, and keep bugs and animals out.

We did run into an issue with mice digging under the side of the bin to get to food scraps, but we pushed the “teeth” of the bin into the ground more and placed large rocks around the edge to keep them out. If we did it again, we’d use a few pieces of wood as a frame to make the bottom secure from the start. Flat ground works best, but you could probably get away with a bit of a slant.

Because of the trapezoid shape, the bin fits up to 65 gallons, which is almost double what most bins can hold. We added to the bin every few days, and even then only filled it about halfway.

While we had plenty more room, it was also nice to have empty space in the bin so we could use a thin shovel or tool to stir the pile. Since this bin doesn’t spin, we tried to move the materials inside once a week to help break up clumps and spread the heat.

Our favorite feature is the four sliding doors at the base of each side. They made it easy to check on the bottom of the pile and measure temperature and moisture levels. We also imagine it makes emptying the soil at the end of the process easy as well.

The bin is made of recycled plastic, so you can easily hose it off and let it dry fully before storing or putting it back to use.

It’s a wonderful option for people who want to compost as much as they can, especially those with plants or gardens. The bin’s roomy interior, multiple openings, and secure closures make it well worth the price.

See more of the best compost bins we tested and reviewed.