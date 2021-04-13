Skip to main content
A father and daughter garden together. Credit: Getty Images

Home & Garden

The Best Gardening Tools and Equipment of 2022

Written by Reviewed Staff

Updated March 10, 2022

Springtime is here and that means it’s time to do some serious yard work. Whether you’re a beginner or seasoned gardener, having flowers in bloom is a quick way to lift your spirits. While hiring a landscaping service is a quick fix for your lawn, there is something satisfying about doing the work yourself.

That’s where Reviewed comes in. We’ve compiled a list of the best gardening tools and equipment to get your yard in tip-top shape for the warmer seasons. If you’re pruning rose bushes in the summer, raking the lawn in early spring, or composting to be eco-friendly (our favorite is the Redmon Compost Bin, 65 Gallon - (available at Amazon), we have the tools you need to keep your yard in fighting trim.

Here are the best gardening tools and equipment we tested:

  • Best Leaf Blower: Kobalt KHB 3040-06
  • Best Rake: Truper Tru 24-inch Leaf Rake
  • Best String Trimmer: Greenworks 21212 4 Amp 13-Inch Corded String Trimmer
  • Best Compost Bin: Redmon Compost Bin, 65 Gallon
  • Best Wheelbarrow: True Temper 6 cu. ft. Wheelbarrow
  • Best Smart Sprinkler: Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller
  • Best Garden Hose: Vezane Garden Hose
  • Best Hose Nozzle: Dramm 12424 One-Touch Shower & Stream
  • Best Gardening Gloves: StoneBreaker Gloves Gardener
  • Best Pruning Shears: Felco 2

For Cleaning Up Your Yard

Worx WG520 Turbine 600
Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

The Worx WG520 Turbine 600 is the best leaf blower we've tested.

Product image of Worx WG520
Best Leaf Blower
Best Leaf Blower
Kobalt KHB 3040-06

This tornado of a leaf blower claims it can move 600 cubic feet of air per minute—the second-highest CFM measurement in our testing—and it’s easy to believe. The Worx WG520 was unmatched in its ability to clear leaves off any surface from a distance, including wet, matted leaves that had glued themselves to the pavement.

If you’re not looking to blow all your potted plants off the porch, though, the Worx has a speed dial to adjust its air blasts from hurricane pounding down to normal leaf-blower levels. For $60, you’re getting an effective, powerful machine. The Worx WG520 is easy to carry at a lightweight at 7.2 lbs., and aesthetically, it looks less like a radioactive “Fortnite” gun than any other blower we tested.

The Worx’s one downfall is that it’s loud for a corded pick, spewing up to 82 dB at its highest speed. The noise is higher-pitched than landscapers’ gasoline-powered blowers and less annoying at a distance—but you should still wear ear protection when you use this blower.

Pros

  • Powerful

  • Easy to carry

Cons

  • Loud

$52.38 from Amazon
$69.98 from Walmart
$52.38 from Lowe's
The Truper Tru Tough 24" Leaf Rake had the best raking performance.
Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

The Truper Tru handled our toughest raking jobs.

Product image of Truper Tools Tru Tough EMX-24F-LW
Best Rake
Best Rake
Truper Tru Tough 24-inch Leaf Rake

The Truper Tru Tough is a mix of all of the best qualities of a rake. It’s light enough so that it’s easy to maneuver, but it’s heavy enough that the tines don’t bounce on the ground as you drag the rake towards you. Additionally, between this rake’s metal tines and its weight, it is very efficient at raking; only the occasional leaf is left behind after the first rake sweep. It worked very well on both harder ground and in slightly longer grass.

During testing, we found that this was the rake we kept gravitating towards. While it didn’t always sweep up every acorn or pine needle, it had a long fiberglass handle with a slightly cushy part at the end that made it more manageable to hold during longer periods of raking. It’s also not as wide as some of the rakes we tested, but we found that to be a bonus, since what it lost in horizontal coverage, it made up for in its maneuverability, raking efficiency, and ease of storage.

When confronted with pine needles, the Truper often got clogged, but then again, nearly every rake did. Apparently, pine needles are the collective bane of a rake’s existence. This rake was much better at remaining mostly unclogged during regular leaf raking.

Lastly, this Truper also comes with a 25-year limited warranty, which pleasantly surprised many Lowe's customers who said in online reviews they are used to replacing their rakes every year. They also noted that its slightly more expensive price was worth the extra cash because the rake was solidly built and could stand up to repeated use without tines breaking or being damaged.

The rake is connected to the handle by two bolts, which results in very few instances of the rake breaking or failing. Rakes have one job, and the Truper Tru Tough 24-inch Leaf Rake does that job best. Other bonuses like a 25-year warranty and sturdy assembly are just the cherries on top.

See more of the best rakes we tested and reviewed.

Pros

  • Lightweight, but perfectly heavy in the head

  • Comfortable to hold

  • 25-year warranty

Cons

  • Had a tough time handling pine needles

  • Slightly expensive

$21.98 from Lowe's
Buy now at Amazon

Product image of Greenworks 21212 4 Amp 13-Inch Corded String Trimmer
Best String Trimmer
Best String Trimmer
Greenworks 21212 4 Amp 13-Inch Corded String Trimmer

If you have a patch of green to tend, it’s a safe bet you care about the environment, too. And this corded Greenworks trimmer has no carbon footprint, which is a lot more than you can say for lithium batteries and gas. At only 5.2 pounds, it’s very lightweight and reasonably balanced, thanks to an adjustable auxiliary handle and shaft, making it comfortable to use for longer periods of time (note: taller users may find that it doesn’t extend quite far enough). And an auto-feed dual-line and 180-degree rotating edger allow it to operate efficiently and effectively, despite its modest 4-amp engine and 13-inch cutting range. It should be noted that it has a hair-trigger power button, so it should always be unplugged between uses, or when making any adjustments to the machine or strings.

See more of the best string trimmers we tested and reviewed.

Pros

  • Lightweight

  • Easy to maneuver

  • Cuts well

Cons

  • Too short

  • Unbalanced

$30.79 from Amazon
$56.39 from Walmart
$14.99 from Lowe's
Redmon compost bin sitting outside in the sun, surrounded by snow.
Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

The 65-gallon Redmon compost bin was our top choice.

Product image of Redmon Compost Bin, 65 Gallon
Best Compost Bin
Best Compost Bin
Redmon Compost Bin, 65 Gallon

This trapezoid-shaped outdoor bin with sliding doors was the top composter we tested. Though indoor bins have a temperature advantage that kept them higher up in some scoring categories, we feel this is a great traditional option for anyone looking to start an outdoor compost practice.

The bin was easy to add to. The opening was wide, so there were days we used a shovel to add leaves or leftover garden plants.

The sides of the bin have plenty of holes for ventilation, and we really liked that the holes aren’t fully open. They provided enough air to let in moisture, cut down on the smell, and keep bugs and animals out.

We did run into an issue with mice digging under the side of the bin to get to food scraps, but we pushed the “teeth” of the bin into the ground more and placed large rocks around the edge to keep them out. If we did it again, we’d use a few pieces of wood as a frame to make the bottom secure from the start. Flat ground works best, but you could probably get away with a bit of a slant.

Because of the trapezoid shape, the bin fits up to 65 gallons, which is almost double what most bins can hold. We added to the bin every few days, and even then only filled it about halfway.

While we had plenty more room, it was also nice to have empty space in the bin so we could use a thin shovel or tool to stir the pile. Since this bin doesn’t spin, we tried to move the materials inside once a week to help break up clumps and spread the heat.

Our favorite feature is the four sliding doors at the base of each side. They made it easy to check on the bottom of the pile and measure temperature and moisture levels. We also imagine it makes emptying the soil at the end of the process easy as well.

The bin is made of recycled plastic, so you can easily hose it off and let it dry fully before storing or putting it back to use.

It’s a wonderful option for people who want to compost as much as they can, especially those with plants or gardens. The bin’s roomy interior, multiple openings, and secure closures make it well worth the price.

See more of the best compost bins we tested and reviewed.

Pros

  • Easy to fill

  • Easy to empty

  • Large capacity

Cons

  • Needs flat ground

$55.15 from Amazon
An orange True Temper wheelbarrow sits in a wooded area.
Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

The True Temper wheelbarrow is the best we've tested.

Product image of True Temper 6 cu. ft. Wheelbarrow w/ Steel Handles and Flat-Free Tire
Best Wheelbarrow
Best Wheelbarrow
True Temper 6 cu. ft. Wheelbarrow

The True Temper wheelbarrow is useful any time you want to carry something heavy, bulky, or awkward through your yard.

It can travel over most yard obstacles and steps, and it holds more than 3 cu. ft. of mulch flat (or up to 6 cu. ft. mounded) in the spacious tray.

It makes everything easy. This model comes assembled at the store, so buyers don’t need to search around for extra screwdrivers or ratchet wrenches to put it together. The coated metal handles are smooth and strong. In our tests, it traveled easily over all but the largest branches in the obstacle course and pushed through sand while fully loaded.

By far the best part of this wheelbarrow is how easy it is to control. Even when fully loaded with bricks, the True Temper never felt like it was falling or “running away” downhill. The single flat-free rubber tire is sturdy but filled with a soft material that provides good cushioning for rolling over rough ground, rocks, and branches.

The single-wheel construction allows this wheelbarrow to pivot around a 1-foot diameter turn.

On the other hand, this wheelbarrow is big and it weighs almost 46 pounds. It can be stored standing on its nose end, but it still takes up a lot of space—and it’s a good idea to store this wheelbarrow inside.

The paint protecting the steel tray did get scratched by both bricks and the shovel during testing, which can lead to rust. If you must store your wheelbarrow outside, stand it up so water doesn’t collect, and cover it with a tarp.

Pros

  • Sturdy

  • Comfortable handles

  • Smooth rolling

Cons

  • Heavy

  • Paint can scratch

Buy now at Amazon
$205.19 from Walmart
$109.00 from Home Depot
Credit: Reviewed / Flo Ion

A smart sprinkler can add a whole new dimension to your lawn maintenance.

Product image of Rachio 3 8-Zone Smart Sprinkler Controller
Best Smart Sprinkler
Best Smart Sprinkler
Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller

The second-generation Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller is currently topping our list because it offers a ton of easy-to-use options and isn't intimidating to install.

The model we tested offers control over eight zones (sometimes called "stations"), though there's an additional model that supports up to twice that. Smart home junkies will appreciate the integrations with Nest, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple HomeKit. There's even a host of IFTTT recipes available to customize your sprinkler even further.

The Rachio app has a busy interface, but it's easy to navigate. By uploading photos and entering details about things like soils and sunlight, you can then set a custom schedule, or have the Rachio app figure one out based on the details you entered.

When we let the Rachio 3 set the watering schedule, we chose the Flexible Daily schedule option, which uses public weather data to determine soil moisture depending on the questions you answered. There are additional features like Weather Intelligence, which enables the ability to automatically skip a session if rain or excessive wind is underway; and Smart Cycle, which splits watering times into shorter, more frequent cycles to prevent runoff. For more accurate results, you can choose to sync the Rachio 3 with a personal weather station, like the Netatmo.

The Rachio 3 isn’t the most affordable smart irrigation controller, but it does offer the most features while still being easy enough for anyone to use. Serious gardening hobbyists will like the Rachio 3 for its fine-tuned smart scheduling and robust automation abilities.

See more of the best smart sprinklers we tested and reviewed.

Pros

  • Easy installation process

  • Smart home integration

  • Impressive list of features

Cons

  • More expensive than other options

$169.98 from Amazon
$229.99 from Best Buy
$199.99 from Walmart
$229.95 from Apple

For Your Garden

A person sprayer the grass with a garden hose
Credit: Reviewed / John Burke

The 100-foot Vezane Garden Hose puts a strong and steady stream of water.

Product image of Vezane Garden Hose (100ft)
Best Garden Hose
Best Garden Hose
Vezane Garden Hose

Checking all of the boxes for the best garden hose, the flexible Vezane Garden Hose is large, kink-resistant, lightweight, and easy to store. It comes with all of the odds and ends you need like a hose hanger, several spare washers, a nylon storage bag, and a spray nozzle head. The sprayer has 10 easy-to-adjust water settings and an ergonomic design that’s comfortable to grip. The water pressure is nice and steady, offering a solid flow to soak your lawn.

One of the best things about this 100-foot expandable hose is that it doesn’t require much fussing to set it up (or put it away) thanks to the hose’s flexible design. There’s no frustrating uncoiling process or kinks to worry about as you might find with heavy-duty garden hoses.

The core of the hose is made up of four durable layers of latex (covered in a woven green and black polyester fabric) that can withstand temperatures anywhere from 41°F to 135°F—a more robust range than some of the other hoses we tested.

The result is a durable hose that should remain free of breaks and leaks long term. One thing to watch out for with fabric-covered hoses is that they tend to snag on sticks, rocks, and other sharp objects in the yard, so drag with care. The hose comes with a lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects to help protect your purchase.

See more of the best garden hoses we tested and reviewed.

Pros

  • Durable build

  • Easy to use and store

  • Strong pressure

Cons

  • Fabric may snag

Buy now at Amazon
A person sprays water out of a green Dramm hose nozzle.
Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

The Dramm 12424 One-Touch Shower & Stream is the best hose nozzle we've tested.

Product image of Dramm 12424 One-Touch Shower & Stream
Best Hose Nozzle
Best Hose Nozzle
Dramm 12421 One-Touch Shower & Stream

The Dramm 12424 One-Touch Shower & Stream is simple, elegant, effective, and high quality. As the name says, the dial has just two options: shower and stream. The flow is controlled by an easy-to-adjust rear thumb throttle. Between those two settings, the Dramm can perform most garden and yard tasks besides misting.

The full-pressure stream setting is one of the most powerful jet streams we tested, pushing soil off a dirty deck fast. The shower setting puts out a medium-fine, drenching spray at full setting, for rapid but gentle watering that won’t damage delicate leaves, and at low pressure, the spray is perfect for sprinkling seedlings without washing them away.

It’s a Goldilocks spray—it isn’t too heavy or too fine. It’s just right. The only drawback is that its watering radius on “shower” is small compared to other models, making it less useful for big yards.

See more of the best hose nozzles we tested and reviewed.

Pros

  • Doesn't dribble or drip

  • Powerful jet

  • Easy to adjust

Cons

  • No mist option

  • Small spray radius

  • No extra gaskets

Buy now at Amazon
$13.25 from Walmart
A gardening-gloved hand holds a pair of pruning shears, and is in the process of trimming some undergrowth.
Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser
Product image of StoneBreaker Gloves Gardener
Best Gardening Gloves
Best Gardening Gloves
StoneBreaker Gloves Gardener

StoneBreaker Gardener Gloves are excellent all-around gloves for most light to medium-duty gardening and yard work. You can keep wearing them as you move from task to task all day long. StoneBreaker Gardener Gloves are available in small, medium, and large, roughly corresponding to glove sizes 7-9.

At about $20 a pair, the StoneBreaker Gloves cost significantly more than the Showa Atlas nitrile gloves, but they’ll last much longer and let you do heavy yard work without worrying about wearing holes through the fingers—a common complaint about nitrile gloves. If you want to own just one pair of gloves, the StoneBreaker Gloves are the gloves to buy. These goatskin/fabric gloves are sensitive enough for fine weeding, but sturdy enough for grabbing thorny stems and rough-edged bricks, and they’ll keep blisters at bay during long pruning sessions. Their fingertip seams have a slim profile and don’t interfere with fine-detail work. These gloves’ light color and breathable fabric backing keep them cool on hot, sunny days, and the palms are water-resistant.

These gloves are pricier than nitrile/fabric gloves and need hand washing. The backs are not water-resistant; if you’re planning to spend the day with a hose, choose a glove that can go in the dryer. And although the cuff is long, the elastic isn’t particularly tight, and some dirt may fall in. It’s also worth noting that while Amazon lists these as “women’s” gloves, the design is unisex and their size range will fit most men.

Hand wash with cold water to maintain the goatskin leather’s flexibility. Do not wring them dry, or put them in the dryer: Let them air-dry flat on a rack or towel. This is the most protective glove we tested that could still work a touchscreen (when clean).

See more of the best gardening gloves we tested and reviewed.

Pros

  • Long-lasting through light and medium-duty work

  • Water-resistant palms

  • Breathable goatskin/fabric material

Cons

  • Require hand-washing

  • Not water resistant

  • Loose elastic cuff

Buy now at Amazon
$22.04 from Walmart
A gardening-gloved hand holds the shears and is about to trim an offshoot.
Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

While slightly more expensive than others we tested, Felco pruning shears more than proved their worth every penny.

Product image of Felco 2
Best Pruning Shears
Best Pruning Shears
Felco 2

Grab your Felco pruners to cut just about anything (except your bangs). Felco pruners have a solid reputation for a good reason: They cut cleanly through every plant you’re likely to encounter in your garden, from delicate flower stems to half-inch diameter branches. The major strength of Felcos is their versatility. They come with a limited lifetime warranty, you can cut down the last year’s growth on your yew hedge, trim your roses, give them a quick clean, and then snip a few basil leaves to pretty up your plate of spaghetti.

All of your cuts will be clean and straight, with no crushed or mangled stems or half-cut branches. And with 22 different replacement parts available, you can keep these pruners in good repair pretty much forever. They may be more expensive than other pruning shears on this list, but they’re built to last.

Although the manufacturer says that the F-2s have a one-inch cutting capacity, that “capacity” depends on your hand strength. If you’re a weekend gardener and don’t spend much time flexing with grip strengtheners, you’re not going to be able to cut through a one-inch branch even though the shears open wide enough to attempt.

When cutting softer plant materials like raspberry canes, the action can feel a little sticky, as though the mechanism is getting ever so slightly stuck, although the cuts are clean. The lock is easy to close with your thumb but can be hard to re-open one-handed. Curiously, they did a worse job of cutting through a plastic mulch bag than the Fiskars. The Felcos don’t have any special bells or whistles, like adjustable-width handles or ratcheting action found in ratchet pruners. They don’t need them; they just work.

See more of the best pruning shears we tested and reviewed.

Pros

  • Versatile

  • Durable

  • Replacement parts available

Cons

  • Expensive

$63.97 from Amazon
$63.97 from Walmart
$65.20 from Home Depot
$64.12 from Overstock

