The Best Compact Washers of 2019

As real estate prices soar, tiny homes are becoming more prevalent. If you’re thinking about moving into one, there are multiple aspects of your life that you’re going to have to scale back, including your laundry. No more 6.0-cu.-ft. behemoths for you, you’re going to have to get a compact.

You might have to compromise on size, but getting the right model means you won’t have to lose a shred of performance. However, smaller capacity does mean more loads and more time spent doing laundry, but that’s a small price to pay to avoid lugging your dirty clothes down to the laundromat.

Also, keep in mind that compact washers often require a 220V connection. If you live in a condo or apartment, you’ll probably need the association or landlord’s permission to get a compact set installed.

With these obstacles in mind, we spent months researching and testing the compact washing machines. After analyzing their stain removal, water usage, and features, the Miele W1 (available at Abt.com for $1,999.00) came out on top.

Here are all the compact washers we tested in ranked order.