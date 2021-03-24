18 brands and designers you didn’t know were on QVC

Although QVC has been around for decades, this legendary home shopping network might not be the first place you think of when you want to buy a swanky new blender or a Nintendo Switch with all the best games to go with it.

But, truth be told, the QVC website is actually a treasure trove for items from celebrated brands like Barefoot Dreams, Apple, and others. Not only that, but you can usually get great bundle deals, which may include extra chargers, cases, and other awesome accessories, that you wouldn’t get anywhere else for the same value.

So, whether you’re looking for fun new ways to up your shoe game this spring or you’re finally ready to invest in a pair of Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless headphones, QVC could be one of the best retailers to hit up, especially if you’re looking to break your payments up into installments via QVC Easy Pay. Below are some of the biggest brands and designers you probably didn’t know you could find on the site.

Credit: Barefoot Dreams/Reviewed Snuggle up with this top-rated throw blanket.

Barefoot Dreams is huge among stars like Chrissy Teigen and the Kardashians, thanks in a big way to their cult-favorite throw blanket, which really is as ultra-soft, cozy, and warm as it’s advertised to be, according to our tester. Yet, you don’t have to head to Nordstrom to shop this brand—you can actually grab tons of top-rated Barefoot Dreams clothing and home goods right at QVC. (Yes, even that famed throw blanket). Even better, you can usually find these plush items on sale for a better discount than you would at other retailers, which is a huge score in our book.

2. Frye

Credit: Frye Made from genuine leather, Frye boots are timeless and chic.

When it comes to leather boots—we’re talking chic, fashion-forward pairs that’ll only get better looking with age—Frye is a brand that many fashion lovers swear by. While Fryes aren’t cheap and typically run anywhere from $200 to $300, they make a stellar investment because they’re made from genuine leather and are built to last. You can find many of the brand’s most popular options, the Veronica Combat boots, at QVC, and you’ll be glad you grabbed a pair, especially in the fall months, as Fryes look perfect with a cute cardigan, flannel shirt and leggings.

3. Playstation

Credit: TJ Donegan/Reviewed You can PS5 controllers, games, and more at QVC.

Last holiday season, the PS5 was the gift to buy—the only downside? It sold out quickly and a lot of gamers are still holding out for a chance to get their hands around this hot-ticket item. Instead of looking to Gamestop or another brick-and-mortar retailer, add QVC to your list of places to check for one. While the PS5 bundle is currently sold out, you can get a PS5 Dualsense Controller bundle, which includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Or, if you’re gift-hunting for someone who says they’d prefer to wait a few years before investing in a PS5 (which many gamers are opting to do, to avoid bugs), you can head to QVC for PS4 bundles (like this one, which includes Madden 21 and The Last of Us), individual games, and more. In short, it’s good to be a Playstation fan if you’re shopping at QVC.

4. Le Creuset

Credit: Le Creuset Le Creuset makes cookware so good, you'll want to pass it down.

Le Creuset doesn’t just make incredible cookware that can help you have the kitchen of your dreams—this brand makes heirlooms. Yes, they’re expensive, especially compared to other brands on the market, but you’re getting exquisite items that’ll last long enough for you pass down to your children, which is a big part of their appeal, too. You can grab one of Le Creuset’s famed dutch ovens at QVC, but there’s lots more to choose from, including braisers, skillet grills, and more.

5. Tarte

Credit: Tarte Tarte Shape Tape Concealer is the best concealer we've ever tested.

Sometimes, you just want to pamper yourself, and Tarte makes the kinds of cosmetics that can help you do that, whether you’re shopping for full-coverage foundation, blush, or other types of makeup. At QVC, you can shop for some of this brand’s most-loved products—like the best concealer we’ve ever tested, the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer—and grab some stellar extras in the process, like makeup blenders that’ll help make your application techniques even better.

6. Dyson

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar You can get the V11 Torque Drive and other stellar Dyson products at QVC.

As far as vacuums go, Dyson makes some of the very best—and you can get our all-around favorite one, the Dyson V11 Torque Drive, at QVC, or shop from several others. As an authorized seller of Dyson, QVC has a solid selection of some of the brand’s most popular vacs, air purifiers and fans, and hair styling tools. Another reason to shop Dyson at QVC? You can occasionally find killer sales on these high-end appliances as well.

7. Apple

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar We're obsessed with the Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds, and you can get them at QVC.

Apple is known for making some of the best true wireless earbuds, laptops, and more, but the brand also has a reputation for being extremely expensive. At QVC, you can shop for some of Apple’s most popular products—including the AirPods Pro and Macbook Air (2020)—bundled up with extras you can’t find anywhere else, like cases, wireless mice, and other goodies. Many of these bundles are also available on Easy Pay, so you can budget the purchase over time, which is another reason why QVC is a surprisingly good place to shop this brand.

8. Sam Edelman

Credit: Sam Edelman You don't have to head to Nordstrom to buy these cute Sam Edelman shoes.

Sam Edelman makes the kind of trendy shoes that you’d expect to see at Nordstrom—in fact, the brand’s loafers are some of the best things you can buy at the store. But did you know that you can grab several of Sam Edelman’s most-loved loafers—plus heels, wedge sandals, and more—right at QVC?

9. Breville

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser This professional-grade blender is one of several great Breville products on QVC.

From espresso machines to high-end blenders and everything in between, Breville is one of the most respected brands to have in your kitchen. You might think you’d have to head to Sur la Table or another “fancy” retailer to find Breville’s sleek appliances, but you can actually find several of their best items, like the Super Q blender, at QVC. You can also get our favorite immersion circulator, the Joule, so if you were interested in exploring sous vide cooking, this would be a great product to have at home.

10. Bose

Credit: Reviewed.com/Michael Desjardin Bose's QuietComfort series is one of the best options if you're looking for a great pair of noise-canceling headphones.

Whether you’re shopping for noise-canceling headphones or a great portable Bluetooth speaker, Bose is one of the most recognizable—and universally loved—brands in the biz. We’re going to let you in on a little secret, too: You can grab everything from the Bose SoundLink Revolve to the ever-incredible Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless headphones right at QVC. Just chalk it up as another reason to appreciate this e-commerce giant.

11. Dooney & Bourke

Credit: Dooney & Bourke This iconic handbag designer offers leather totes, crossbody bags, and more.

For classic handbags that just get better with age, Dooney & Bourke is a designer brand that fashionistas love. From elegant all-weather leather totes to nylon crossbody bags that are great when you’re on the go, this iconic designer brand offers a variety of purses that are picture-perfect for virtually any setting, and at QVC, you can get choose from a ton of options.

12. Xbox

Credit: Xbox Grab an Xbox Series S at QVC and the hottest games, like Cyberpunk 2077, on the site.

This might come as a shock, but you can actually buy an Xbox on QVC. While this home shopping network might not seem like the destination to head to when you’re looking for a brand-new Xbox Series S (which we’ve tested and love), but it’s one of the best. That’s because at QVC, you’re not just getting the console—typically, this retailer throws in extras to make the purchase more worthwhile. In addition to shopping consoles, you can also buy individual games—for example, you can get Cyberpunk 2077, which was one of the hottest games of 2020—and other accessories.

13. Jason Wu

Credit: Jason Wu/QVC Jason Wu's designs are versatile and easily transition from office to everyday wear.

Taiwanese-Canadian fashion designer Jason Wu graduated from the much-venerated Parsons School of Design and leapt to fame as Michelle Obama’s dresser for several major events, including the 2009 inauguration. His sophisticated yet ultra-wearable apparel can bring couture-chic to any wardrobe, and you shop his collection at QVC. From smart tuxedo jackets to sleek faux-leather pants, these elegant pieces can help you make a lasting impression, whether you’re in the boardroom or headed out for dinner with friends at an upscale eatery.

14. UGG

Credit: UGG/QVC UGG boots are back in style—and QVC is the site to shop some of the brand's most popular styles.

UGGs were a major fashion trend in the aughts, and they’re coming back into style in a big way right now. At QVC, you can shop the brand’s Koolaburra line and snag everything from boots to joggers, sherpa hoodies, and more. This way, you can stay on-trend, even while you’re luxuriating in comfort.

15. Nintendo

Credit: Getty Images A Nintendo Switch is a great gift for gamers or anyone struggling with quarantine boredom.

The Nintendo Switch was one of our favorite gifts last year, and it still makes an incredible present for anyone on your list who loves gaming. You can choose from an assortment of Switch or Switch Lite bundles at QVC, and the extras you’ll get included (like Animal Crossing or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!) with your purchase will make it worthwhile to look to this home-shopping network over retailers like Best Buy or Gamestop.

16. It Cosmetics

Credit: It Cosmetics The It Cosmetics CC+ Cream with SPF 50+ is one of the brand's most sought after products.

You might think that popular cosmetics lines like It Cosmetics are only available at places like Ulta Beauty, but truth be told, QVC is a hidden gem when it comes to shopping for beauty products. Case in point: You can get some of the best-rated products from It Cosmetics like the brand’s Anti-Aging Full Coverage Physical SPF50 CC Cream (which has a 4.4-star rating and more than 12,000 glowing reviews on QVC’s site), plus mascara, anti-aging serums, and other goodies that’ll make you wish you had a bigger vanity table.

17. Isaac Mizrahi

Credit: Isaac Mizrahi/QVC Isaac Mizrahi makes everyday, comfortable clothes that you don't need to be on a runway to show off.

Celebrities love to sell on QVC because of how dedicated its audience is, and fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi makes one of the best collections you can find on QVC online. From flowing cardigans to culotte pants that are great for spring, this designer’s fashion-forward pieces are vibrant, fun, and wearable enough to become closet staples for seasons to come.

18. Nespresso

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser Nespresso machines are a must-own for serious java lovers.

There’s a lot to love about the best Nespresso machines, especially if you’re someone who appreciates the convenience of pod-operated devices. At QVC, you can have your pick of Nespresso machines, many of which are bundled up with other delightful extras, like milk frothers and other much-needed accessories. For example, you can grab a top-rated DeLonghi Nespresso Vertuo (with a frother), drawer organizers for stray pods, and other Nespresso essentials.

