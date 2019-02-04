The Best Counter-Depth Refrigerators of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan If you want a counter-depth but are concerned about low storage space, the Frigidaire FG4H2272UF is an excellent option.

Best Overall Frigidaire Gallery FG4H2272UF The Frigidaire FG4H2272UF really has it all. In addition to easily maintaining cold temperatures during testing, this beautifully designed French-door fridge has so many storage options that it'll blow your mind. While most counter-depth fridges make you feel as though you had to give up storage space so that its shallower profile will fit in with your cabinetry, the FG4H2272UF makes every cubic foot of space count. Not only does it have adjustable-width sliding bins on the door, but the fridge itself has a retractable shelf, a pocket "snack zone" that lives just below the crisper (and allows easy access for the shorter humans in your life), and an entire fourth compartment that can be used as either additional fridge or freezer storage. If your food storage needs vary greatly, or if you just want a fridge that preserves your food and looks good doing it, the Frigidaire FG4H2272UF is an easy choice to make. Pros Maintains consistent temperatures

Flexible storage options Cons None that we could find $2,873.10 from AppliancesConnection

$2,969.99 from Best Buy

$2,969.00 from Abt

$2,969.00 from Home Depot

ADVERTISEMENT

How We Test Counter-Depth Refrigerators

The Testers

Hi there! We're Reviewed's appliance testing team. Between the us, we've spent years testing major appliances including washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, and robot vacuum cleaners.

We have plenty of experience testing these products in the lab, but we've also used them as normal people would in the course of our daily lives, which means that we have a great sense of what appliances are bargains at their price points, and which appliances have truly useful extra features.

The Tests

We test each fridge from two perspectives—first, from a data-driven, objective point of view, and second, as a regular person trying to get at the leftover Chinese food. The combination of these two types of experiences allows us to recommend the best fridge for you at any price point.

Refrigerators pull in air and cool it down to temperatures cold enough (usually around 37°F) to preserve food and limit bacterial growth. This cooling method means that fridges are very sensitive to air conditions. In hot weather, the condenser and cooling coils have to work harder to cool the warmer air. In cold weather, it may get so cold that the fridge condenser doesn’t turn on. This is why, if you happen to have a second fridge in your sweltering hot or freezing cold garage, you may have noticed that the air inside that fridge is not as cold as the air inside your kitchen fridge.

To avoid these temperature effects, we test each refrigerator in a lab that conditions the air temperature to 72°F +/- 5°F (basically, room temperature), and relative humidity to 50% RH +/- 15% RH. This way, each fridge can perform at its best, and doesn’t get penalized by dealing with warmer or colder air than its competitors.

We spend a week putting each refrigerator through its paces. After packing the fridge with water filled containers (fridges operate better when there’s less empty space), we measure the fridge’s temperature, humidity loss, freezing time, usable space, and energy use.

ADVERTISEMENT

Temperature — Our ideal temperature settings for the fridge and the freezer are 37°F and 0°F, respectively. With fridge temperatures higher than 37°F, you may have to start worrying about bacteria growth, as 40°F is the start of the bacteria “danger zone.” Food isn’t properly frozen at freezer temperatures above 0°F. Once we set each fridge to those temperatures, we collect temperature data throughout the week’s testing that tells us not only how close the temperature in the fridge and freezer are to 37°F and 0°F, respectively, but how close the air temperature stayed to those ideal values.

— Our ideal temperature settings for the fridge and the freezer are 37°F and 0°F, respectively. With fridge temperatures higher than 37°F, you may have to start worrying about bacteria growth, as 40°F is the start of the bacteria “danger zone.” Food isn’t properly frozen at freezer temperatures above 0°F. Once we set each fridge to those temperatures, we collect temperature data throughout the week’s testing that tells us not only how close the temperature in the fridge and freezer are to 37°F and 0°F, respectively, but how close the air temperature stayed to those ideal values. Humidity Loss — For this test, we focus on the refrigerator’s veggie crisper. We add water to a floral foam ball, and measure how quickly it dries. Humidity matters because if the crisper is too dry, your leafy greens will quickly dry out. If the crisper is too humid, your fruits will rot. Fridges that strike a balance between the extremes will preserve your fruits and veggies for longer.

— For this test, we focus on the refrigerator’s veggie crisper. We add water to a floral foam ball, and measure how quickly it dries. Humidity matters because if the crisper is too dry, your leafy greens will quickly dry out. If the crisper is too humid, your fruits will rot. Fridges that strike a balance between the extremes will preserve your fruits and veggies for longer. Freezing Time — Once the fridge is plugged in, we measure the time it takes for the freezer to cool down from room temperature to 32°F (the freezing temperature of water). This is a good measure of how quickly your fridge and freezer can cool down food or beverages that have just been placed inside the refrigerator.

— Once the fridge is plugged in, we measure the time it takes for the freezer to cool down from room temperature to 32°F (the freezing temperature of water). This is a good measure of how quickly your fridge and freezer can cool down food or beverages that have just been placed inside the refrigerator. Usable Space — One of the most common refrigerator specs is the total capacity, or the volume inside the fridge, in cubic feet. You’d think that a higher capacity means more storage, but that’s not always the case as shelves, drawers, and ice makers can eat into that capacity. We measure the usable space, which is how much empty space is actually available in the fridge’s interior to store your food and drinks.

— One of the most common refrigerator specs is the total capacity, or the volume inside the fridge, in cubic feet. You’d think that a higher capacity means more storage, but that’s not always the case as shelves, drawers, and ice makers can eat into that capacity. We measure the usable space, which is how much empty space is actually available in the fridge’s interior to store your food and drinks. Energy Use — Using an electric meter, we measure the fridge’s energy usage (in Watt-hours) over the week of testing. The less energy used, the more efficient that fridge is, and the more money it’ll save you on utility bills in the future.

We also use each fridge in a more casual sense so that we can answer usability questions about the fridge’s specs and features, like the doors, shelves, controls, water/ice dispenser, and extras like smart connectivity, door-in-door or flexible storage options, etc. If a refrigerator keeps the temperature at a perfect 37°F, but it’s very difficult to open the doors and the control panel makes no sense, we’re going to penalize that fridge with respect to its ease of use.

What You Should Know Before Buying A Counter-depth Refrigerator

How Deep Is a Counter-Depth Refrigerator?

Credit: Getty Images / felixmizioznikov Before you buy a new fridge, there's a few things you should know.

Counter-depth fridges are meant to fit more flush with your existing cabinetry, rather than stick out by six inches or more. The main cavity of these fridges are typically somewhere around 24" in depth, with the door and handles sticking out some amount further, depending on the fridge's design. As such, there are counter-depth fridges anywhere from 26" deep to 30" deep, compared to a standard fridge that's closer to 36" deep on average.

As with all cases, if you want to get a fridge that fits, there's no secret to it: just make sure you measure your home's enclosure or surrounding cabinetry, and aim to get a fridge that's about that deep not counting the doors and handles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Can You Get a Counter-Depth Fridge That Fits Flush With Cabinetry?

No typical counter-depth fridge with a standard door (or set of doors) can fit perfectly flush with your cabinetry: Those doors need space around their hinge so they can open properly. As such, the door and handles will always extend past your cabinetry at least a little bit.

There may be options out there if you look into column fridges or other custom-made designs, but you'll need to contact specialized retailers and pay a premium to get that built.

Why Are Counter-Depth Refrigerators More Expensive?

Making an appliance smaller than standard often means squeezing its technology into ever-smaller spaces. We've seen this in the laundry space as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Of course, prices will vary and counter-depth fridges aren't uniformly more expensive than their full-size counterparts. The higher-end models definitely are, but there are more basic and budget-friendly counter-depth fridges that will still provide good performance. Some of them are even on this list!

Are Counter-Depth Refrigerators Too Small?

While a highly subjective question, someone living on their own will probably find a counter-depth fridge to be just fine for their needs. Once you start adding people to a household, however, you might find storage starts to become tighter. In general, we think they should be fine for one or two people, but if you have a larger family you'll want to go will a full-size unit, probably a French-door.

The main thing to remember here is that cutting down the depth of a fridge will—unfortunately—mostly eat away its raw storage capacity. The door is still going to be the same size and offer the same storage, it's the shelves inside that are losing about 6 inches of depth. If we estimate a fridge's interior at 30" and there's three shelves, that's 3.75 square feet of missing shelf space in total. While this is a significant drop from a full-size model, there's still tons of good storage left.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Wide Are Counter-Depth Refrigerators?

Unfortunately, there's no good answer for this. There are four major types of fridges: top-freezer, bottom-freezer, side-by-side, and French-door. All of these styles have varying widths—typically between 28" and 36"—and can also be counter-depth. In general, though, the narrowest counter-depths will be top- or bottom-freezers, followed by side-by-sides, with French-doors maxing out the potential widths.

Other Counter-Depth Refrigerators We Tested

Samsung RF23J9011SR The Samsung RF23J9011SR French-door fridge is all about customizability. Its unique four-door design is bound to be a great conversation piece when guests enter your kitchen. The upper two doors open to reveal the usual shelf configuration that comes with a French-door refrigerator, but the bottom two doors are more reminiscent of a side-by-side fridge, with separate compartments for each door. The bottom left door is a freezer, and depending on your food preservation needs, the bottom right section can be either a fridge or a freezer. In additional to those useful features, this refrigerator also runs efficiently, and can maintain cool temperatures when and where you need them. Between its intriguing looks and solid performance, you won't regret buying the Samsung RF23J9011SR. Pros Unique four-door design

Flexible temperature area Cons Limited freezer space $3,599.00 from Samsung

$3,235.10 from AppliancesConnection

$3,443.00 from Home Depot

Haier HRF15N3AGS Do you love the look and functionality of French-door refrigerators, but don't have the space to actually fit one in your kitchen? We have just the fridge for you: the Haier HRF15N3AGS. As a counter-depth fridge, this model is considerably narrower and shallower than most French-door fridges; while that means you'll be able to fit it in a smaller kitchen, that also means you'll be able to fit less food in the fridge in the first place. Because it's compact, the fridge itself is pretty bare-bones. There's no ice maker or water dispenser, and the shelves aren't very adjustable. The cooling on this fridge is top notch, though, and it easily maintained fridge and freezer temperatures of 37°F and 0°F throughout our week of testing. If you don't need a lot of extra features, and want to make the most of a relatively small kitchen, the Haier HRF15N3AGS compact French-door fridge is a great pick. Pros Slim profile

Consistent fridge temperatures Cons No through-door dispensers

Limited shelf adjustability $1,349.99 from Best Buy

$1,349.00 from Home Depot

$1,649.71 from Walmart

$1,343.00 from AppliancesConnection

KitchenAid KRFC704FBS The KitchenAid KRFC704FBS French-door fridge is all about style. From its black stainless finish to the wood and metal trim on the interior shelves and drawers, this fridge metaphorically struts down the runway and says "Look at me!", and we're happy to say that this fridge is definitely worth a look. Even better, it also has spot-on temperatures for food preservation, a retractable middle shelf that makes room for taller items, soft-close drawers, and a control panel above the ice/water dispenser that is easy to understand and operate. For those of you out there that have some extra cash on hand and who want something more interesting than white plastic inside your refrigerator, you'll love the KitchenAid KRFC704FBS. Pros Maintains consistent temperatures

Interior wood finish

Through-door dispensers Cons Drawers feel rickety $4,229.99 from Best Buy

$4,229.00 from Home Depot

Bosch B36CT80SNS Are precise temperatures worth putting up with a small freezer? If you answered, "yes," the Bosch’s 800 Series B36CT80SNS might be for you. It passed all of our tests with room to spare, maintaining cold, even temperatures in both the fridge and freezer. We also like its smart capabilities via Home Connect, crispers with customizable temperatures, and a fridge compartment with tons of storage. The only downside? Its freezer, though well-organized, is small—almost half as big as you’d typically see on a French-door. Pros Excellent temperature control

Large fridge compartment

Internal dispensers Cons Small freezer $3,199.00 from AppliancesConnection

$3,199.99 from Best Buy

$3,199.00 from Abt

$3,199.00 from Home Depot

GE Profile PYE22PYNFS A French-door refrigerator like the GE Profile PYE22PYNFS is made for people who put an emphasis on food. It offers luxe features like an in-the-door Keurig K-cup brewing system, flexible storage options, and smart integration that lets you schedule hot water in advance of needing it. When it comes to actual food preservation, the PYE22PYNFS won’t let you down with its steady, safe temperatures that remain consistent. It held extremely steady at 38.76°F—well within the safe zone—and did not waiver, despite the door being opened frequently over 72 hours. In fact, its temperature consistency score during testing was almost perfect. The freezer performed even better than the fridge. The GE Profile PYE22PYNFS has one freezer compartment with two full-width storage baskets, which allows spacious room for storing frozen foods compared to other French-door models, despite being the more shallow, counter-depth style. Tiny flaws—like coffee splatter and a wobbly freezer drawer—don’t knock it too much. Pros In-the-door Keurig coffee brewing system

Excellent temperature consistency

Humid crispers Cons Low on storage $3,413.00 from AppliancesConnection

$3,419.99 from Best Buy

$3,419.00 from Abt

$3,419.00 from Home Depot

LG LRFDC2406S The LG LRFDC2406S is the second LG Craft Ice-enhanced refrigerator we've tested so far and it has only solidified our obsession with spherical ice. From a more practical standpoint, the LRFDC2406S actually outperforms its more feature-rich—and expensive—sibling, the LRMVS3006S. Its temperatures are spot on and barely waver. It also has a ton of options for customizing its storage space, including additional bins. While the LRFDC2406S does cost more than most, its price point isn't uncommon for an appliance that offers a technology that's completely new in the product space. Just be aware that a decent chunk of its purchase price is going to its spherical ice maker, so if you aren’t particularly interested in this feature, this fridge likely isn’t a great value. Pros Spherical ice

Internal drawer with custom temp

Solid temperature performance Cons None that we could find $3,895.00 from AppliancesConnection

$3,499.99 from Best Buy

$3,498.00 from Home Depot

Frigidaire Professional PRMC2285AF A boxy look both outside and in marks the Frigidaire Pro PRMC2285AF as an obvious choice for industrial design-minded consumers with money to spend. Sure, it's pricey, but this counter-depth French-door refrigerator can accommodate any storage needs with customizable, expandable bins, a flip shelf, and a custom-temperature flex drawer. While we always appreciate organizational features like these, we especially do so here because they allow us to make the most of the PRMC2285AF’s relatively small capacity. When it comes to cooling, the fridge performs accurately and above average, offering steady temps—except in the freezer, which can be inconsistent. Overall, the PRMC2285AF is worth checking out if it fits your budget Pros Lots of customizable storage

Through-the-door dispenser

Flex drawer Cons Low overall storage capacity $3,233.10 from AppliancesConnection

$3,239.00 from Abt

Electrolux EI23BC82SS Electrolux is an appliance company whose products tend to straddle the line between luxury and high-end, and the Electrolux EI23BC82SS counter-depth French-door fridge is no different. One feature that really sets it apart from its competitors is the additional drawer with a temperature that you can dial in, rather than having to pick from two or three preset temperature options. This added storage flexibility can be a real boon if you have no real estate left in your crisper. As for performance, this fridge's temperature hit its marks in the fridge, but had less success in the freezer. We noticed that the temperature swings above and below 0°F were large enough that to avoid freezer burn, we'd recommend setting the freezer temperature a couple of degrees below zero. Pros Maintains consistent temperatures

Temperature-controlled drawer Cons Warm freezer temperatures

No through-door dispensers Buy now at AJ Madison

$2,799.00 from AppliancesConnection

Haier HRQ16N3BGS Haier knocks it out of the park again with the Haier HRQ16N3BGS, a unique French-door fridge with four doors. When it comes to temperature, this fridge does pretty well—the fridge can run a little warm at times, so be sure to bump down the temperature settings by a couple of degrees, but the freezer does just fine. As for its fun, four-door design, the top two doors open to reveal the refrigerator, and the bottom two doors are for two separate freezer compartments. The freezer only has drawers, rather than shelves, so you won't be able to fit a frozen pizza box in here, but most smaller items and prepackaged meals should be fine. Because of this freezer limitation, though, we think that the Haier HRQ16N3BGS is best for homes with smaller families and/or a very organized person who does the grocery shopping. Pros Unique four-door design

Counter-depth Cons Fridge temperatures can run a little warm

Limited freezer space $1,433.00 from AppliancesConnection

$1,439.99 from Best Buy

$1,699.00 from Home Depot

Bosch B36CL80SNS If you want a fridge that will complement your Bosch dishwasher, look no further than the Bosch B36CL80SNS counter-depth French-door fridge. Because Bosch appliances have a very specific, streamlined aesthetic, there is no ice or water dispenser on the exterior of the fridge; instead, these features are located on the inside. While we found that the temperature in the fridge ran a bit warm, you can easily bump the temperature down a degree or two on the fridge’s control panel. Additionally, the crisper drawer maintained humidity like a champ, and will save you money by keeping your fruits and veggies edible for longer periods of time. With the extra temperature-controlled storage drawer (which has five preset temperature options, but also has temperature profiles that you can customize by interfacing with this fridge via the Home Connect app) and the extra bin in the freezer, you’ll have plenty of storage options. Not only does this fridge do a good job of preserving your food, but it looks good doing it. Pros Outstanding produce preservation

Adjustable temperature drawer

Has specialized storage spaces Cons Inconsistent freezer temperature

Expensive $3,399.00 from AppliancesConnection

$3,399.99 from Best Buy

$3,399.00 from Abt

$3,399.00 from Home Depot

Samsung RF28R6301SR If you frequently host big parties or have a large family, you’ll really appreciate the Samsung RF28R6301SR counter-depth French-door refrigerator. This fridge’s relatively basic exterior (with a through-door water and ice dispenser and a nice stainless-steel finish) belies its well-organized interior, which is chock-full of customizable and useful storage options. With its two crispers, temperature-controlled pantry drawer, door-in-door storage, and automatically-refilled water pitcher, this fridge should be able to easily accommodate a wide variety of different foodstuffs and beverages. When it comes to performance, the crisper drawers don’t maintain humidity as well as we’d hoped, and running this fridge on a yearly basis is a bit costlier than your average French-door fridge. However, these issues are minor in the face of this fridge’s spot-on temperature control in both the fridge and the freezer. If you need flexible, thoughtful storage options in your next refrigerator, look no further than the Samsung RF28R6301SR. Pros Great modern look

Decent performance

High-end extras Cons Expensive

Capacity is on the low side $2,789.00 from Samsung

$2,785.10 from AppliancesConnection

$2,789.99 from Best Buy

$2,789.00 from Home Depot

KitchenAid KRFC300ESS While the KitchenAid KRFC300ESS counter-depth French-door refrigerator looks plain on the outside, it has plenty of neat features on the inside. In addition to a deli drawer, a retractable shelf, and an interior ice maker and water dispenser, this fridge is one of the only refrigerators we've seen where a wine rack comes standard. The freezer bins are wire, rather than solid bins; be careful if you need to freeze something small—it might fall through the holes in the bin. During testing, we found that the fridge temperatures tended to run a little cool: We recommend that you bump the temperature up a bit from where you think it should be on the control panel, but use a refrigerator thermometer to keep an eye on the internal fridge temperature. Just don't push it too high, as you want to make sure everything stays under 40°F. If you need an affordable counter-depth French-door fridge, the KitchenAid KRFC300ESS is a strong contender. Pros Counter-depth

Metal wine rack Cons Fridge runs cold on default setting $2,249.99 from Best Buy

$2,249.00 from Abt

$2,249.00 from Home Depot

More Articles You Might Enjoy