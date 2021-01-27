This mini food processor is a game-changer for small kitchens

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Cordless appliances are on the rise—from vacuum cleaners to blenders, gadgets with rechargeable batteries are changing how we approach household chores. That’s why I was immediately drawn to the latest product from KitchenAid, the brand behind our favorite stand mixer: a cordless mini food processor that can also majorly save space in crowded kitchens.

Intrigued, I got one to test. Here’s what happened when I tried the KitchenAid Cordless 5-Cup Food Chopper.

About the KitchenAid Cordless 5-Cup Food Chopper

This mini food chopper works similarly to a full-size food processor. However, the two differ on a few key features.

The chopper only has the multipurpose blade and whipping attachments, compared to a food processor that typically comes with shredding and slicing discs as well. That being said, this food chopper can chop, grind, puree, and whip ingredients—which is a lot for a mini food processor!—but it can’t knead dough or shred cheese.

The highlight of this rechargeable, cordless gadget is that it doesn’t need an electrical outlet to function and comes with a charger. It took me less than two hours to charge the battery from empty to full during testing. If you’re in a rush, the manual says it can chop up to 11 medium-sized onions with a 10-minute quick charge (and up to 40 onions on a full charge).

What we like

We were impressed with how powerful this mini KitchenAid food chopper is at processing ingredients. Within seconds, it turned an onion into evenly chopped bits, ready for sauteing or adding to salads.

When it comes to harder ingredients like toasted almonds and hard cheese, it didn’t have any issues grinding them super-finely. If you like making dips, mayonnaise, and nut butters from scratch, this gadget can work exceptionally well—I was able to churn out smooth and delicious almond butter in less than a minute, which is rare for food processors.

There’s no assembly required to get the appliance to run. Like other KitchenAid products we’ve tested, this KitchenAid is high-quality and built to last a long time. There are safety measures in place to prevent accidents: the charging port can lock the switch while in use, which effectively prevents young children from turning on the food chopper by accident.

We also like the 5-cup capacity—for a mini food chopper, there’s enough room to chop one medium-sized onion or one tomato at a time. This chopper should be sufficient for most kitchen tasks, though you might need to work in batches.

What we don’t like

Unlike a standard food processor with various accessories to help slice, shred, and knead dough, this KitchenAid has fewer features. If your primary goal is more than just chopping and whipping cream, then you may want to opt for a larger model.

Another disadvantage is that there’s no chute on the lid that allows you to add ingredients while in use. You’ll have to load everything in the chopping chamber, close the lid, and let it run, which is different from traditional food processors. However, there’s a small opening on the lid for you to add oil or other liquids while pureeing.

Though we like how powerful this KitchenAid is, it tends to mince (instead of chop) juicy ingredients such as tomatoes and cucumbers, which all turn into mush in seconds.

Should you get a mini food processor?

While this KitchenAid is impressive when it comes to quickly chopping and grinding ingredients, I wouldn’t buy it to replace a full-size food processor. If you’re buying a food processor mainly for making dips, mayonnaise, homemade butters, and chopping ingredients, then this 5-Cup KitchenAid may be exactly what you need. Or, if you’re living in a small apartment and storage is a concern, this mini food chopper will save space.

However, if you have a large family to feed, processing your food in batches may be time-consuming, so you’d probably get more out of owning a 14-cup food processor.

