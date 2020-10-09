The 13 best gifts to buy from HP

Trying to figure out what to buy for your giftee this year? You can never go wrong with tech gifts, especially those in-demand products that are trending this year. Whether your giftee needs an improved work from home setup, a boost to their gaming kit (for your and their sakes), or a new set of headphones to drown out the roommates and pets, HP has something that will work for everyone on your list. Here are our top gift recommendations you can grab from HP.

1. For the one who’s in desperate need of a laptop upgrade: The HP Spectre x360

Credit: HP Best HP gifts: The HP Spectre x360 laptop

If you have someone special on your list this year that needs a better laptop model for work, school, or everything in between, look no further than this convertible laptop from HP. Our editors love this laptop—we featured it in our best laptops of 2022 as well as our best laptops for students thanks to its 3:2 aspect ratio display, its long battery life, and its sleek, easy-to-use design. It's a touch screen model, so you can easily take notes and use it for schoolwork or design. We also reviewed it in-depth and concluded that it could reasonably be compared to the Macbook Air (no small praise, considering how much we adore the Macbook Air).

Get the HP Spectre x360 laptop for $1,249.99

2. For the one who needs an affordable laptop for school: The HP Envy x360 Laptop

Credit: HP Best HP gifts: The HP Envy x360 13 Laptop With constantly shifting restrictions and the possibility of moving back to hybrid or at-home schooling models, students need a computer that they can trust to get them through coursework at home and in the classroom. The Envy x360 laptop stood out against many different affordable laptops we tested and offers a AMD Ryzen™ 5 4500U processor, a multitouch-enabled display, and a great keyboard all for a bargain price.

Get the HP Envy x360 Laptop for $629.99

3. For the one who wants all their functionality in one place: The HP ENVY All-in-One

Credit: HP Best HP gifts: The HP ENVY All-in-One 32-inch laptop

This computer is perfect for the person who wants work from home but doesn't have tons of space for a desktop or extra monitors. The HP ENVY All-in-One is compact, sleek, and boasts a huge 4K display that's powered by a hard-working graphics processor. We checked out and loved the HP ENVY All-in-One, and noted that it functioned as a great home base as well as a solid gaming computer.

Get the HP ENVY All-in-One for $2,059.99

4. For the one who wants to be transported: The HP X24ih Gaming Monitor

Credit: HP Best HP gifts: The HP X24i Gaming Monitor

Gaming monitors can take anyone's escapism up a notch, by offering immersive graphics and enhancing the overall experience of playing a game. This gaming monitor from HP is built to offer accuracy, with a 1ms response rate and 144Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium technology to encourage lag-free gameplay. While we haven't tested this particular gaming monitor, reviewers were overwhelmingly pleased with its quality and recommended it for the image clarity for the price.

Get the HP X24ih Gaming Monitor for $259.99

5. For the one who’s looking to get into gaming: The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop

Credit: HP Best HP gifts: The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop

If you’ve got a giftee who wants to start looking into PC gaming, but doesn't know where to start, this HP Pavilion model desktop will help them learn the ropes of PC gaming (and also give them a sense of what they might want to upgrade in the future). Pre-built PCs can sometimes be a bit dicey, but the this desktop offers solid specs, including a serviceable base graphics card in the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, and many options to customize the hardware to reflect your preferred specs. It all comes packaged in a stylish, simple black and green chassis.

Get the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop for $929.99

6. For the one who’s always struggling with their laptop touchpad: The HP X3000 Wireless Mouse

Credit: HP Best HP gifts: The HP X3000 Wireless Mouse

If your giftee is constantly muttering to themselves about the inconvenience of using their touchpad every day, look no further than this wireless mouse. Connecting with a USB adapter and available in a sleek design, this mouse is a great gift idea for the person that wants to move through their workday with a little more ease. We tested out this mouse and noted that its affordability makes it worth trying out if you're in the market for a cheap wireless mouse.

Get the HP X3000 Wireless Mouse for $14.99

7. For the one who’s working from the kitchen counter: The HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5 Chromebook PC

Credit: HP Best HP gifts: The HP Elite Dragonfly Notebook PC

Laptops are great for working from home, but only if you have everything you need in one place. The HP Elite Dragonfly offers 256 GB of storage and strong battery life, and when we tried it out we loved it for its fantastic keyboard—perfect for the person that needs efficiency as well as flexibility.

Get the HP Elite Dragonfly 13.5 Chromebook PC from HP for $2,165

8. For the one who’s been leaving scratches on the computer desk: The OMEN by HP Outpost Mousepad

Credit: HP Best HP gifts: The OMEN Mouse Pad

Gaming on a PC often requires a lot of small, sharp movements, and if your giftee’s surfaces are unprotected they could be doing more harm than good. This gaming mouse pad from OMEN boasts built-in Qi wireless charging to charge your wireless mouse and other devices.

Get the OMEN by HP Outpost Mousepad from HP for $60.99

9. For the one who hates earbuds: The HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset

Credit: HP Best HP gifts: The HyperX headset

Prepare to transform someone's gaming experience. Gaming headsets are incredible (not just for gaming, either) thanks to over the ear headphones that allow for full immersion via sound. This HyperX headset is reasonably priced compared to a lot of other gaming headsets, and we enjoyed this headset's comfort and solid sound.

Get the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset from HP for $39.99

10. For the one who loves a bargain: The HP Wireless Keyboard and Mouse 300

Credit: HP Best HP gifts: HP Wireless Keyboard and Mouse 300

This combo package is perfect for the person looking to improve their work from home setup with a few essential pieces for a low price. The combo comes with a wired keyboard and computer mouse that are compatible with Microsoft Windows products.

Get the HP Wireless Keyboard and Mouse 300 for $19.99

11. For the one who loves Google: The HP Chromebook x360

Credit: HP Best HP gifts: The HP Chromebook x360

Chromebooks are solid machines that are extremely easy to use on the go, optimized for Google programs and Google Chrome functionality. We talked about Chromebooks in our roundup of convertible laptops from HP, and noted that they're great for casual laptop users.

Get the HP Chromebook x360 for $469.99

12. For the one who loves writing (and maybe spreadsheets): Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student

Credit: HP Best HP gifts: Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student - License

Microsoft Office is often an essential part of working from home, but often there’s no need to spend money on a subscription. If you have a student in your life that’s been trudging through the school year using Google Docs, or a giftee that’s looking for a more permanent software setup for their computer, the Microsoft Office License might present a great option.

Get the Microsoft Office 2021 Home & Student for $149.99

13. For the one who wants their gear to have a specific look: The OMEN 25L Desktop

Credit: HP Best HP gifts: The OMEN 25L Desktop

The OMEN line of gaming desktops, for the most part, is home to machines that all have a sleek, smooth chassis and monochromatic aesthetic, visually differentiating the OMEN line from the Pavilion gaming gear. If looks are you or your giftee's thing, this gaming tower from the OMEN line is a great option for a gaming desktop at a solidly low price point, with upgradeable specs if the base specs aren't quite to your liking.

Get the OMEN 25L Desktop for $899.99

