The Best 40-Inch TVs of 2022

Be aware that, because 42- and 43-inch TVs are more common than 40-inch models, nearly all of the entries in this list are just a touch beyond 40 inches.

If you’re just looking for the best TV in this size range you can currently buy, we recommend the Samsung Q60A ( available at Samsung for $499.99 ). It packs enough brightness for HDR , offers excellent color production, and features a flexible stand design. If you’re hoping to spend less, don’t sweat it—we have plenty of picks for all budgets.

Although it might seem as though TVs are growing in size , plenty of manufacturers still support TVs in the 32-inch to 43-inch range. These models are perfect for folks with smaller living spaces or as secondary TVs for bedrooms, guest rooms, or dorm rooms.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Samsung Q60A offers a great blend of performance and value. It's our pick for the best 43-inch TV you can buy right now.

Best Overall Samsung Q60A If you’re looking for a taste of the quantum dot experience but don’t want to pay top dollar for a luxury option, the Samsung Q60A is a great choice, as long as you understand its limitations ahead of time. The Q60A’s panel is outfitted with quantum dots and Samsung’s dual-LED backlight technology. The latter doesn’t offer the high-level contrast control of Samsung’s mini-LED backlight—which is exceptionally showcased on Samsung’s QN90A—but it gets the job done. We measured deep black levels and better-than-average brightness for a mid-range LED TV (around 400 to 500 nits in HDR). And while the Q60A isn’t as colorful as some of Samsung’s more premium quantum dot-equipped offerings, it’s still capable of about 90% HDR color saturation, which makes it a great pick for cinephiles on a budget. In addition to its decent performance, it’s got a sleek design and a fair number of features. Most of this year’s flashy Samsung-related TV features can only be found in the company’s higher-end models, but there are still a few to be found in the Q60A, including the Samsung Health suite, Ambient Mode, and support for Q-Symphony soundbars. You’re also getting the newest version of Samsung’s Tizen-based smart platform. The Q60A does offer Auto Low Latency Mode, but as far as gaming enhancements go, that’s about all there is; you’re not getting Variable Refresh Rate or support for 120fps, which makes it a less-than-ideal choice for serious gamers. If you want a better-performing 4K/HDR TV, or a TV that’s better-equipped to handle next-generation gaming, there are better options out there. That said, if all you need is a good-looking TV with a sleek design and a handful of nifty features, the Samsung Q60A is a good choice. Pros Good picture quality

Sleek design

Plenty of features Cons No HDMI 2.1 features

Only 60Hz refresh rate

$497.99 from Amazon

$499.99 from Best Buy

$497.99 from Walmart

How We Tested 40-Inch TVs

Credit: Reviewed Our lab is outfitted with much of the same equipment you would find at a factory that manufactures and calibrates televisions.

The Testers

Reviewed has been testing TVs since some of its current employees were in middle school. While many proud TV testers have come and gone through Reviewed's labs, the current Home Theater team consists of Michael Desjardin and Lee Neikirk. Michael is a Senior Staff Writer and a seven-year veteran of the Reviewed tech team. A film enthusiast and TV expert, he takes picture quality seriously but also understands that not every TV is a good fit for everyone.

As Reviewed's Home Theater Editor, Lee doesn't do as much testing these days. However, he designed the company's current TV testing methodology after receiving calibration certification from the Imaging Science Foundation.

Credit: Reviewed / Chris Snow We measure things like peak brightness, black level, hue, and so on.

The Tests

It'd be an understatement to say that we're serious about TV testing. The lab in our Cambridge location is outfitted with much of the same equipment you'd find at a factory that manufactures and calibrates television.

On the hardware side, we've got things like a Konica Minolta CS-200 tristimulus color meter, an LS-100 luminance meter, a Leo Bodnar input lag tester, a Murideo Seven 8K signal generator, and more Blu-rays than we can keep track of. For software, we use Portrait Displays’ Calman Ultimate color calibration software, the industry-standard in taking display measurements and calibrating screens to specifications.

Our testing process is equally complicated and has been honed over many years to gather data that is marginal enough to satisfy curious video engineers, but also relevant to the average person's viewing experience. We measure things like peak brightness, black level, hue and saturation for primary and secondary digital colors, the accuracy of the TV's electro-optical transfer function—you get the idea, it's complicated.

Weighting for our performance tests is based on how the human eye prioritizes vision, which means we put "brightness" data (monochromatic eye based on light sensitivity) higher than colorimetry, which is also scaled by the eye's sensitivity, and so on.

Outside of the strictly technical tests, we also spend a lot of time just watching and using each TV, getting a feel for the at-home experience of doing things like dialing up streaming video service, connecting a Blu-ray player and watching movies, using the smart features, and checking out the TV's ports, remote, and on-set buttons—anything and everything that might be relevant.

What You Should Know About Buying a 40-Inch Television

While everyone has different eyes, generally, our vision all functions the same way: we prioritize dynamic information and bright, compelling colors over subtler hues and resolution (sharpness). Generally, a TV can be considered a good TV when we forget that we're watching a TV. We don't see pixels creating mixes of red, green, and blue to simulate colors; we see the real world, lit and colored as it is, in fluid motion.

In simpler terms, this means a TV that can get very bright and dark without obscuring details; produces accurate colors (compared to various color standards designated by the International Telecommunication Union); possesses proper bit-mapping and the right codecs and decoders for video processing; and can properly play the various types of content thrown at it without judder, blurring, and so on.

Note that specs alone (pixel count, measured brightness) aren't automatic indicators of quality, much like intense speed is not automatically an indicator of a good car.

What TV Terms Do I Need To Know?

When it comes to knowing what you're paying for, almost no category is rifer with subterfuge and tomfoolery than TVs. While knowing the specs of the TV you're shopping for is only half the battle, it's the bigger half. Here are the key bits of jargon you'll want to know while browsing:

LED/LCD: This refers to Light Emitting Diode and Liquid Crystal Display. LEDs are the backlights used in LCD TVs, also sometimes called a LED TV for this reason. The LED backlight shines through a layer of a semi-solid substance called "liquid crystal," so named for its ability to morph in reaction to tiny electrical volts and allow light to pass through.

OLED: This means Organic Light Emitting Diode. This is an altogether different panel technology than LED/LCD. Rather than an LED backlight element shining through an LCD panel element, OLED TVs essentially combine the backlight and crystal array, using sub-pixel strata that produce light and color individually.

4K/UHD: Usually 4K refers to resolution—specifically, 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. This is the current standard/mainstream resolution for most TVs. UHD means Ultra High Definition, and actually refers to a suite of picture improvements like 4K resolution and Wide Color Gamut, which can display many more shades than HD TVs.

High Dynamic Range: Like "UHD," High Dynamic Range (or HDR) refers to both a type of TV and a type of content that expands on the typical range of brightness (luminance) and color that a TV will produce. HDR TVs are newer and usually a bit more expensive, but can have many times the brightness and 30% more color production than non-HDR TVs. Current top HDR formats include HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

60Hz/120Hz: These numbers refer to what is called a "refresh rate," with Hz (hertz) representing "times per second." So if a TV's refresh rate is 60Hz, this means it re-scans and updates for picture information 60 times per second; with 120Hz, it's 120 times per second. Currently, TVs only come in 60 or 120Hz. A higher refresh rate is always better, but not always necessary.

Smart TV: The term "smart TV" has evolved a lot over the years, but all it really means is that the TV connects to the internet. Most smart TVs these days are just a way to watch streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video on your TV. Some smart TVs have browsers, calendars, or even Roku or Android functions. All smart TVs have ethernet or WiFi built-in.

Quantum Dots: Quantum dots are used in LED/LCD TVs only. These are microscopic nanocrystals that produce intensely colored light when illuminated. Quantum dots can be used to vastly improve the red and green saturation of a TV, and are one way that LED/LCD TVs can match the color spectrum of OLED.

Local Dimming: OLED panels look great because each pixel can operate independently. LED/LCD TVs can imitate this functioning via a process called local dimming, where localized clusters of LEDs dim or boost depending on whether the screen needs to be darker or brighter, sometimes vastly improving their performance and worth.

What Is A TV Series?

You may notice the TVs listed in this roundup don't follow the traditional naming convention you might see in a store or online. That's because rather than nominating a single size of TV (such as the LG OLED65C8PUA, aka the 65-inch LG C8 series OLED), we nominate the entire range of sizes within a "series."

Typically these TVs are identical in performance but differ in price and size. We do this in order to offer you more flexibility in your decision, but also because it's the most accurate representation available.

Other 40-Inch TVs We Tested

TCL 4-Series The TCL 4-Series may very well be the quintessential entry-level 4K TV. You can even choose your smart platform to a degree, as this series is available in Roku TV, Android TV, and Google TV variants (we recommend a Roku TV model for the best experience). As the natural and numeric step-up from the 3-Series, the 4-Series boasts immediate picture quality advantages, adding 4K resolution as well as HDR compatibility. This makes it a great choice if you’ve been craving an upgrade to the crispness of 4K resolution but aren’t sure you want to shell out big bucks for something fancier. As noted above, we feel almost everyone will enjoy the 4-Series’ built-in Roku software, which is intuitive and simple, and nets you access to all the streaming services you can shake a (streaming) stick at. The 4-Series’ strong points are balanced by some drawbacks. You’re getting great black levels here, but at the expense of overall brightness. Even being an HDR TV, it isn’t very bright, and that lack of brightness extends to a limited range of color saturation. Good backlight uniformity makes it a staunch choice for movie night, but reflective glass in front of the panel (and its lack of brightness) make it a somewhat poor choice for a brighter-than-average viewing environment. However, if your living room or den is light-controllable, this shouldn’t be a major issue. There are edge cases where the 4-Series lacks the chops to get the job done: It won’t do justice to HDR content, and because of its 60Hz refresh rate might feel a bit limiting when paired with a game console capable of 120fps gaming. But for basic everyday use, this is a great way to upgrade to 4K resolution without paying for features or specs you won’t use. Just keep in mind that both the dimness and somewhat narrow viewing angles may be more pronounced issues on the very largest sizes. Pros Good overall picture quality

4K resolution

Built-in Roku software Cons Suboptimal HDR performance

Limited viewing angles

$299.99 from Best Buy

$299.99 from Walmart

Samsung AU8000 If you’re looking for a budget-friendly 4K smart TV, it’s worth checking out the 43-inch Samsung AU8000, one of Samsung’s more affordable options this year. It comes with Samsung Smart Hub built right into the TV’s software. While we appreciate the AU8000’s fetching design and its impressive black levels, other areas of the TV’s performance left us wanting more. For instance, the AU8000 supports HDR, but its panel doesn’t get bright enough for the format to look more visually appealing than SDR content. In addition, while the AU8000 supports Auto Low Latency Mode, there are no other gaming features in tow and its refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. Still, if all you’re looking for is a well-designed, budget-friendly smart TV from a reputable brand, you could certainly do worse than the AU8000. It’s an especially good pick for folks who are upgrading to 4K resolution for the first time. Pros Excellent black levels

Attractive design

Reliable smart platform Cons Not bright enough for HDR

No local dimming

Motion judder

Vizio V-Series One of the most affordable Vizio TVs released recently, the Vizio V-Series (V5) is a budget-friendly smart TV that will satisfy the needs of anyone looking for a low-cost, no-frills 4K experience. Although the V-Series technically supports HDR, its limited brightness keeps it from delivering a picture that utilizes the format to its full potential, something videophiles may notice. Despite this limitation, the V-Series nevertheless serves up a good-looking picture in nearly all cases, particularly if you tune the settings to its “Calibrated” picture mode. While the V5 V-Series includes Auto Low Latency Mode, gamers ought to be aware of the fact that this TV does not come with Variable Refresh Rate. For that feature, you’ll have to spend a little more and move up in the Vizio lineup, such as the M-series. The V-Series is a particularly good choice for people who are upgrading to 4K for the first time, since the leap from Full HD to Ultra HD will ultimately be a massive improvement. If you’re looking for dependable performance and a sensible price tag, the V-Series is a fantastic choice. Pros Great color

Supports ALLM Cons Doesn't get very bright $339.99 from Best Buy

$336.00 from Walmart

$339.99 from Target

Amazon Fire TV Omni The Amazon Fire TV Omni is a mid-range 4K smart TV with an emphasis on smart features. Specifically, the Omni is designed to live alongside an ecosystem of Alexa-powered smart home devices. Essentially, it does everything you’d want a smart TV to do, but it can also talk with your Ring Video Doorbell, Echo speakers, and more. While the Omni succeeds at being an Alexa device, it doesn’t quite cut the mustard as a dependable mid-range TV. Only the 65- and 75-inch versions of the Fire TV Omni feature Dolby Vision support and Auto Low Latency Mode, so if you’re looking to get the best possible performance out of the series lineup—for movie night and for gaming—you’ll have to opt for one of the two biggest sizes. However, even if you opt for one of these models, don’t expect above-average HDR—our 65-inch Omni TV didn’t climb higher than 330 nits, which isn’t bright enough for HDR to truly shine. Still, as an Alexa device, the Omni is poised to please folks who use the voice-activated assistant every day. The TV’s far-field microphones (which can be toggled off via a physical switch on the TV) do a bang-up job catching “hey, Alexa” voice commands. The Omni’s Alexa-related functions (some of which weren’t yet available at the time of our review) promise to streamline everything from controlling audio to viewing a live feed from your doorbell. For gamers, cinephiles, or anyone who just wants a performance-forward mid-range TV, the Omni is probably not a good fit. For Alexa acolytes, however, it’ll likely be a nifty living room companion. Pros Alexa integration works well

Easy to setup

Fire TV offers a wealth of content Cons Not bright enough for HDR

Limited gaming features

Quirky software

$284.99 from Best Buy

TCL 3-Series If you’re shopping for a secondary TV, your budget is tight, and you only want to spend a couple hundred bucks, the pickings can be slim. Fortunately, the TCL 3-Series is one entry-level option that punches above its weight class. Available in both 40- and 43-inch models with smart software in tow (either Roku or Android), the 3-Series may not have a lot of sizzle, but it’s still a prime cut. The main gist of this series is that it does away with a lot of the newer and more expensive qualities of most of the mainstream TVs you’ll see in stores these days: the 32-inch 3-Series is available in older 720p or 1080p resolution, while the 40- and 43-inch versions are also 1080p. There’s no 4K resolution here (nor HDR compatibility), but you are getting reliable black levels, good color accuracy, and better backlight uniformity than we usually see in this price bracket. If we’ve got one complaint about the 3-Series, it’s that it isn’t very bright. Testing revealed rather limited brightness even on the highest backlight setting, meaning it might not be a great choice for a very bright space. However, the best thing about this TV is the built-in Roku software (which we generally prefer to Android software). It’s very easy to plug it in, do a bit of setup, and get down to watching things. Roku even includes a decent range of totally free channels, like westerns and kids’ content, meaning it’s a snap to enjoy programming right away. Coupled with the strong core picture qualities, the 3-Series delivers excellent value for the money. Pros Fantastic Roku smart platform

Great value

$249.99 from Best Buy

$249.99 from Walmart

