The Best Vacuums for Every Home and Every Person of 2018

We often get asked, "What's the best vacuum cleaner?" But the answer isn't that simple. Over the past five years, we've tested uprights, canisters, robots, cordless, and wet-dry vacuums, and we can tell you that each type has its own advantages and drawbacks.

Uprights, for example, tend to be best at cleaning carpets rather than upholstery. On the other hand, canisters can take up more space but get under furniture more easily. Then there are robot vacuums, which have to run everyday to keep the dust bunnies at bay.

Confused yet? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here are the best vacuums of any type you can get right now, and why you should or shouldn't buy them.