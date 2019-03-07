The Best Immersion Blenders of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The Breville immersion blender is our best overall pick.

Best Overall Breville Control Grip BSB510XL Our highest-performing immersion blender in both the first and second round of testing, this Breville can do everything but cook your meal for you. Its shallow, bell-shaped blending head has a unique design that prevents it from suctioning to the bottom of blending cups, as well as a non-scratch base that won’t damage metal pots. Its wand is also long and sturdy, but not so heavy you’ll want to give up halfway through your task due to a sore arm. Backed by a 15-speed, 280-watt motor, these parts are a match made in blender heaven. While the Breville blender wows on its own, its attachments are impressive bonus items that helped it breeze through our testing. The whisk attachment was perfect for whipping cream, and the food processor attachment quickly chopped pine nuts, garlic, and more for minimal-effort pesto. When it came time to make smoothies in its 42-ounce blending jug, I was pleasantly surprised to escape splatter-free. The jug also houses the blender’s 25-ounce chopping bowl for easy storage. If you’re looking for a high-quality immersion blender with all the bells and whistles, this Breville was made for you. It can chop, whip, and emulsify without causing you to break a sweat, so it might just become your go-to kitchen appliance. Pros Smart design

Powerful motor

Pros Smart design

$92.88 from Walmart

$99.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar We love the rippled blending head on the Braun MultiQuick 5 MQ505.

Best Value Braun MultiQuick 5 MQ505 While the base model doesn’t come with all the bonus attachments of the Breville, the Braun Multiquick Hand Blender is a strong contender for the crown at a much lower price, making it our pick for best value. This two-speed, 300-watt blender was the fastest we tested at whipping cream and emulsifying oil into mayo, as well as one of the best at evenly blending a green smoothie. Throughout testing, the Braun’s rippled blending head impressed us with its speed and ability to pull in ingredients without suctioning to the bottom of the blending container. Unfortunately, the head’s depth also caused it to trap sticky foods like garlic and chopped nuts, which meant it took more effort than usual to make pesto—but the final result was as smooth as can be. This Braun also has a shorter wand than many of its competitors, making it more difficult to use in deep pots, but easier to wield and store. Ultimately, Braun’s hand blender is a reliable, high-performing gadget that’s more than capable of helping you around the kitchen. It comes with a blending container and whipping attachment that will get you far, but if you’re really interested in a food processor attachment at a comparable price, consider buying the Braun MQ725, the next model up from this one—or check out the 4-in-1 blender from xProject. Pros Affordable

Reliable and high-performing

Fast at whipping cream Cons Difficult for deep pots because of short wands

Traps nuts and garlic Buy now at Amazon

$47.96 from Home Depot

$59.95 from Overstock

How We Tested

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar I first used each blender to make whipped cream, mayo, and pesto, which proved to be the most challenging.

The Tester

Hi, I’m Cassidy, Reviewed’s kitchen writer who also happens to be a recent college grad, meaning I live in an apartment with a ton of roommates and have little space (or money) to spare. That’s why multi-purpose tools like immersion blenders are wildly appealing to me—they’re easy to store, relatively cheap, and pack a punch where it matters.

For this ranking, I wanted to really push the limits on what hand blenders can do by running them through many, many tests. After all was said and done, my right arm was stronger than it’s ever been and I reeked of pesto—mission accomplished. In the past, I’ve also tested the best affordable blenders and best personal blenders, so you could say I’m something of a blender expert.

The Tests

Immersion blenders can be used to make so many different things, it would be easier to list the tasks they can’t achieve (e.g. toasting bread, deboning fish, cleaning your sink) than the ones they can. With that in mind, we developed a series of tests to evaluate the blenders on as many skills as possible, including chopping, whipping, emulsifying, pureeing, and good old-fashioned blending.

First, I tasked all 12 blenders with making three main foods: whipped cream, mayonnaise, and pesto. For each of these tests, I used the proper blender attachments—whisk for whipped cream, food processor for pesto—when available. I took into account the time and effort required to achieve the desired results, as well as how heavy the blenders felt in my hand, how difficult they were to clean, and how happy I was with the final products.

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The blenders with deeper blending heads often trapped sticky foods, which had to be removed with a spoon.

After these tests were completed, I combined their results with the blenders’ “subjective” scores (things like appearance, build quality, and how much I enjoyed using them) to come up with an initial ranking. The four highest-ranking blenders from this list moved onto the final round of testing, which consisted of preparing a green smoothie and a pot of butternut squash soup. Then, after the final tests were completed, the winners were rightfully crowned.

While some blenders were clearly more powerful than others thanks to their higher wattage and larger size, I found that bigger didn’t always mean better—these blenders were usually louder, heavier, and more difficult to use. To me, the ideal immersion blender balances power with agility—no one wants blending soup to feel like taking a trip to the gym.

Personal Blender, Immersion Blender, or Full-Sized Blender?

While this ranking focuses on the best immersion blenders, there's also your personal blenders and regular, full-sized blenders to consider. If you're not already a kitchenware connoisseur, you're probably wondering, "Why are there so many types of blenders? Are they actually that different? Do I need to own every single one?!"

The answer to that last question is no, you don't necessarily need all three. When it comes down to it, they all use the same mechanics to blend, mix, and pulverize food and drinks into whatever form you choose—but choosing which blender for your kitchen will make life a lot easier.

Full-sized blenders are great for making icy cocktails, health smoothies, milkshakes, and other drinks for more than one person at a time. High-end models, like our favorites from Breville and Vitamix, can also be used to make soups, dips, nut butters, and other tricky foods. Most people have some kind of this blender sitting around their house, and they're the ideal choice for larger households and people who like to entertain.

Personal blenders, however, are ideal for individuals or couples who rarely need to blend a lot at once—they've exploded in popularity since everyone started juicing and making healthy smoothies for those post-gym vitamins. They're easier to store, clean, and transport than full-sized blenders and their containers are ideal for on-the-go sipping. If you're looking for a quick blending solution and don't need to make a lot of anything at once, you can probably forgo a full-sized blender in favor of a personal one.

Immersion blenders are the odd-one-out, but they're incredibly useful—and more versatile than the rest. Also called hand blenders, their wand construction and lack of fixed blending containers make them portable, simple, and perfect for hot foods. They often come with food processor and whipping attachments that make them true multi-use tools. I use mine to make pesto, whip up homemade mayo and whipped cream, and blend butternut squash soup, which are all tests we ran for this ranking.

If you're like me and enjoy cooking but aren't trying to feed a family or outfit a full kitchen, an immersion blender can help you cover all your blending bases without taking up too much room. (Full disclosure: I also have a personal blender for on-the-go smoothies.)

Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar The blenders with food processor attachments were best for making pesto and other dips.

Other Immersion Blenders We Tested

GE Immersion Blender This immersion blender aced all of our tests—it whipped cream with ease, puréed butternut squash soup in an instant, and the food processor attachment made pesto faster than expected. However, at times this 500w 2-speed immersion blender was a bit too powerful. The high setting sent droplets flying when I used it to blend my soup, but the low setting was sufficiently powerful (comparable to a medium-high setting on other models we tested). The GE immersion blender is lightweight, clicks easily into place when used with any of the various attachments (including whisk, food processor, and immersion blender head), and its stainless steel finish makes it a decent compliment to most kitchen decor. In terms of performance, I was impressed with how easily it processed nuts and hard cheeses for making pesto. This immersion blender would be an excellent candidate for making nut butters, and it passed our butternut squash bisque test with flying colors, puréeing the roasted vegetables quickly and never having any issues with suction. Pros Powerful motor

Lightweight

Easy to clean

Cons No beaker

$132.99 from Wayfair

All-Clad KZ750DGT This stainless steel immersion blender from All-Clad is the real deal—beautifully designed, incredibly sturdy, and eerily quiet when in use, despite it’s honking 600-watt motor. With its long wand and blending head that promotes liquid flow, it excelled at blending soup, smoothies, and mayo quickly and evenly. Unfortunately, its lack of accessories for the base model (a whisk head is sold separately) made the pesto and whipped cream tests more challenging, although it completed both in the end. When assembled, the blender is also massively heavy—over 3 pounds—which tired out my arm pretty quickly. It’s an impressive, built-to-last device, but it’s not made for people with as little upper-body strength as me. Pros Incredibly sturdy and beautiful design

Quick blending

Quiet when in use Cons Heavy

Cons Heavy

No attachment included

$76.05 from Walmart

$99.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond

XProject Hand Blender The budget version of our favorite blender from Breville, this do-it-all xProject hand blender comes with a range of super-useful accessories, including a whisk attachment, food processor, and storage stand. We were particularly impressed by the food processor attachment, which worked just as well as Breville’s when making pesto. With an 800-watt, 6-speed motor, the blender itself is objectively the most powerful we tested, but throughout testing, it sometimes seemed like this energy was misplaced—the blender was loud when in use and not as efficient as the competition when blending difficult foods, like garlic and greens. Its deep blending head also tended to trap these foods, making it more difficult to clean. Although we don’t have the evidence from months of use, the xProject’s build quality and price point suggest it may not stand the test of time—however, Amazon reviews of the product are largely positive. Pros It comes with useful accessories

Powerful motor

Inexpensive Cons Loud when in use

Not efficient

Hard-to-clean

Philips Avance Collection ProMix HR1670/92 Thanks to its simple, one-touch variable speed button, this Philips blender is a breeze to use. It passed the mayo test with flying colors and earned high subjective scores thanks to its ergonomic construction, attractive design, and build quality. The complete lack of attachments on the pricey base model, however, gave us pause—and made it difficult to whip up airy whipped cream. The pesto came out smooth as can be, but required quite a bit of effort on our part without a food processor attachment. It’s a good bare-bones blender, but don’t expect a wide variety of uses. Pros Easy-to-use

Ergonomic construction

High-performing Cons It doesn't have attachments

Can't help with a variety of issues

$89.95 from Walmart

$169.89 from Lowe's

Hamilton Beach 59765 Throughout testing, this hand blender from Hamilton Beach seemed to impress us and disappoint us in equal measure. While its lightweight head quickly excelled at making mayo and emulsifying pesto without getting suctioned to the bottom of the vessel, the blender’s other accessories were a bit of a mess—the comically small whisk head took a while to whip cream, and the food processor smelled of burning plastic while in use, without even being able to reach the cheese it needed to chop for pesto. As the least expensive product on this list, we aren’t surprised that the build quality just isn’t up to the standard of the competition. If you’re desperate for a hand blender and have little money to spare, this will get the job done, but it’s not a good investment in the long term. Pros Lightweight

Affordable Cons Accessories are not the most helpful

Poorly constructed

$27.99 from Walmart

$34.99 from Target

$27.99 from Home Depot

Braun MQ7027 4-in-1 Immersion Blender The upgraded version of the Braun MultiQuick 5 MQ505 (our Best Value pick), this immersion blender is a solid choice for making whipped cream, pesto, and nut butters—we were consistently impressed with its blending performance when it comes to soft ingredients. In addition to a whisk and a food processor, it comes with a masher attachment, which is helpful for crushing potatoes and making baby foods. However, this Braun isn’t without flaws. It didn’t do well in the smoothie test, as it failed to crush ice cubes efficiently and repeatedly got stuck in the beaker because of suction. The same suction issue occured in the soup test, which made blending much more difficult than it should have been. Pros Useful attachments

Good for nut butters Cons Heavy

Not powerful enough Buy now at Amazon

$105.98 from Home Depot

OXA Smart Hand Blender Although aesthetically very similar to the xProject, this two-speed blender from OXA Smart didn’t perform nearly as well, largely due to its lack of accessories and poor build quality. The buttons required a lot of force to operate, which caused my hand to cramp when blending whipped cream and pesto, and the blender was very difficult to disassemble. While it got the job done most of the time, the OXA Smart blender is too cheap and poorly made to recommend—and it seems like a dupe of a better product. Pros Gets the job done Cons Lack of accessories

Poor build quality

$58.81 from Walmart

Chefman 12-Speed Immersion Blender Prettier, bigger, and faster than the other Chefman blender in this list, the Chefman 12-speed looks like the real deal—but unfortunately isn’t. Completely lacking in attachments, the blender couldn’t make pesto very efficiently without spitting ingredients out the sides of its blender head. Its fastest speed also wasn’t quite fast enough to whip cream. It’s attractively designed and boasts a non-scratch head to protect your metal pots, but that’s all we can really say we like about it. If I had to buy it, I would use it for soup and nothing else. Pros Big and pretty

Good for soup

It has no-scratch head Cons It doesn't come with attachments

Not efficient

It doesn't blend fast enough

Müeller Ultra-Stick Immersion Blender With its light-up buttons and interesting design, I wanted to love this blender from Mueller—but it couldn’t live up to my hopes. When making whipped cream, the blending attachment actually twisted off and stopped the blender from running. When it came to pesto, the lack of food processor attachment made chopping challenging, and the blending head could barely handle shredding the basil. Overall, it seems like a poorly-constructed product that isn’t up to most blending tasks. Pros The buttons light up

Whisk attachment Cons Poorly-constructed

It doesn't chop well

KitchenAid KHB2351CU For a brand that’s typically committed to quality and craftsmanship, KitchenAid has produced some surprisingly low-quality hand blenders. While this three-speed is a slight improvement over the basic two-speed, not even its bevy of accessories make up for its poor performance when chopping, whipping, and blending. The food processor attachment struggled to chop ingredients for pesto, and the whisk attachment was so large that cream took longer to whip up. When it came time to try and blend pesto with the blender head, it sent ingredients flying out the sides and struggled to break up the basil. The blender itself also has a lot of plastic parts painted to look chrome, which tells me the product isn’t built to last. At least it comes with a cute storage bag. Pros It comes with attachments

It has three speeds Cons It doesn't blend or chop well

Plastic parts painted to look chrome

$59.99 from Walmart

$59.99 from Home Depot

Chefman RJ19-RBR-S Like the Chefman 12-speed, this blender completely lacked the attachments I needed to make pesto and whipped cream—while also lacking a diversity of speeds. Its blender head tended to spit ingredients out the side, making it hard to chop dry ingredients, and its construction suggests it won’t last very long. If you’re absolutely committed to the Chefman brand, go with the other product. Pros 12-speed Cons Poorly-constructed

It doesn't chop well

No attachment included

$30.70 from Walmart

KitchenAid KHB1231 All the same criticisms of the KitchenAid three-speed apply to this device, too—they’re almost the same exact blender. That being said, the two-speed doesn’t even come with accessories, and to whip cream I borrowed the whisk from the other KitchenAid. For the price point, it’s a bafflingly limited blender that only seems equipped to handle pureeing liquids and creams. It comes in an array of pretty colors to match your stand mixer, but for the money, you can do a lot better from a different brand. Pros Can handle pureeing liquids

Two-speed Cons Limited speed modes

Not powerful enough for complicated tasks

$49.99 from Walmart

