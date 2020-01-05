12 things in your home to upgrade now that it's 2020

Take it from Marie Kondo—the start of a new year is a great time to do some major cleaning and organizing. And that includes replacing some of the things around your house with newer, better products. Before you go on a purging frenzy (although if that's what you want to do, more power to you!), browse our list of the things you should definitely consider upgrading this year, including some of your favorite kitchen appliances and tech accessories.

1. Your coffee maker

Credit: Technivorm Even your barista would be jealous of this gadget.

Settling for bad coffee is so 2019. This year, you deserve the best brew (and no, it doesn't require spending $6 on a fancy drink at Starbucks). Opt for a high-performing coffee maker like our number one pick, the Technivorm Moccamaster. Not only does it look super sleek and stylish sitting on your countertop, but it also made the best tasting, most flavorful cup of coffee out of all the machines we tested.

Get the Technivorm Moccamaster from Amazon for $299

2. Your pressure cooker

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser Just set it and forget it.

There's a reason people swear by the Instant Pot brand—it really is the best multi-cooker on the market. Of all the models, we like the Ultra the best because it has so many different cook settings (from slow cooking to pressure cooking to steaming) and can make a meal that usually take an hour in just 20 minutes. Plus, it has a snazzy display that tracks your food's progress as it cooks so you'll know exactly when dinner will be ready.

Get the Instant Pot Ultra from Amazon for $119

3. Your throw blankets

Credit: Gravity Choose from 10, 15 , and 20 pounds.

The only thing that beats snuggling up with a cozy throw blanket? Snuggling up with a cozy weighted blanket. They're all the rage this year and we 100% support that. When we tried some of the most popular ones, we found the Gravity blanket to be the best. It provides just the right amount of pressure that's comforting without being suffocating and has a velvety cover that's super soft to the touch.

Get the Gravity Weighted Blanket from Gravity for $249

4. Your smart speaker

Credit: Amazon Alexa will make your life way easier.

To be fair, you really can't go wrong with any of the Amazon Echo smart speakers. But when it comes to picking the best of the best, we like the 3rd Generation Echo. It has the clearest sound quality thanks to Dolby audio system and uses far-field voice recognition so you can talk to Alexa from any room in your house.

Get the 3rd Generation Amazon Echo from Amazon for $89.99

5. Your thermostat

Credit: Emerson The Sensi can alert you via your phone when the temperature changes.

Imagine a thermostat that you could control from anywhere, anytime. That's what you'll get with a smart thermostat like our top pick, the Emerson Sensi Touch. It has impressive scheduling capabilities and lets you adjust your home's heating and cooling with just a touch of your finger on your phone, even when you're outside your home's Wi-Fi network.

Get the Emerson Sensi Touch Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat from Amazon for $124.31

6. Your regular AirPods

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar Everything sounds so much better with these tiny white earbuds.

AirPods are great but AirPods Pro are even better. At least according to our resident headphone guru (and executive editor) who tested them out for himself and says they're the best earbuds that Apple has ever made. The AirPods Pro have the same great battery life, sound quality, and range that the regular AirPods have but with the addition of active noise cancellation so you can truly tune out the outside world.

Get Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $234.98

7. Your cookware

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar This set comes with everything you (and your kitchen) needs.

It doesn't matter how good of a chef you are—if you're using crappy pots and pans, your meal is going to turn out overcooked, undercooked, or some weird combination of the two (the dreaded "burnt on the outside, raw on the inside"). This year, choose better quality cookware like our experts' favorite set from Cuisinart. It's sturdy yet easy to handle and has great heat conductivity so your dinner will be evenly cooked to perfection each time.

Get the Cuisinart Multiclad Pro Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set from Amazon for $179

8. Your fitness tracker

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser There's not much the newest Fitbit can't do.

If one of your New Year's resolutions is to get in shape, a fitness tracker can definitely help with that. And while most Fitbits will do the trick, one of our editors swears by the latest Versa 2, calling it the best fitness tracker she's ever owned (and she's owned a lot!). It has all of the usual capabilities—like tracking your steps, sleep, and calories burned—along with Alexa integration so you can control it with your voice.

Get the Fitbit Versa 2 from Amazon for $199.95

9. Your vacuum cleaner

Credit: Eufy Vacuuming doesn't have to be such a chore.

Why spend hours vacuuming when you can let a robot do it for you? That's why robot vacuums are one of the hottest products of 2020. And while you shouldn't get rid of your upright vacuum (they're still necessary for deep cleaning!), we recommend the Eufy RoboVac because it picked up the most dirt per run of all the robot vacuums we tested and was super quiet so it won't interrupt your conversations (or Netflix watching).

Get the Eufy RoboVac 11S from Amazon for $239.99

10. Your luggage

Credit: Reviewed/Jackson Ruckar Meet the suitcase that's Instagram-famous.

Goodbye worn, tattered suitcase that you've had for 10 years—hello, fancy (but functional!) new luggage. If you're looking to upgrade, consider the wildly popular Away suitcase. It's our top-rated checked luggage because it not only looks chic, but it also holds up well during travel, is easy to navigate through crowded airports, and has plenty of bonus features like a built-in charging station and a serious compression panel.

Get the Large Suitcase from Away for $295

11. Your water bottle

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser A Brita, but make it a water bottle.

Drinking more water is a great goal to set in the new year. But drinking warm water or, worse, water from a moldy bottle won't exactly encourage you to reach said goal. The solution? The Brita filtering water bottle, which we chose as the number one water bottle. It's stainless steel so it can keep your beverages ice cold for up to 24 hours straight and uses Brita's famous filtering technology to keep your water tasting fresh and odor-free.

Get the Brita Premium Filtering Water Bottle from Amazon for $29.99

12. Your mismatched Tupperware containers

Credit: Reviewed/Betsey Goldwasser Keep your food fresher for longer.

Trying to tackle the organized chaos that is your Tupperware cabinet can be difficult—but it doesn't have to be. Rather than try (and fail) to neatly stack all those mismatched sets, replace them with these stackable Pyrex ones. They're our favorite food storage containers because they're sturdy and durable and, because they're glass instead of plastic, are free of any icky chemicals.

Get the Pyrex Ultimate 4-Pack for $28.99

