New Electrolux appliances focus on sustainability for 2021

Electrolux is focusing on sustainability in its first full suite kitchen launch since 2008. Here at Reviewed, we love Electrolux's high-performing washing machines and dryers, so our ears always perk up when we hear the brand is debuting new home appliances.

The Swedish appliance brand has designed these products for the "eco-conscious kitchen," with refrigerators that keep food fresher longer for less food waste and cooktops with energy-efficient induction technology, as opposed to gas or electric.

“Electrolux’s new kitchen suite was designed to support sustainable living and culinary exploration,” says Amie Guy, vice president of marketing for Electrolux North America. “Matching the energy standards and aesthetic expected of our Scandinavian heritage and company legacy, this line brings new technology and features to help families enjoy getting into the kitchen while being mindful of their environmental impact."

The company has set a goal to become climate neutral by 2030, and to make sustainable eating the preferred choice globally.

Credit: Electrolux Products in the 2021 Electrolux kitchen suite update include an induction cooktop and double wall oven.

About the new Electrolux kitchen appliances

Electrolux Single Door Refrigerator

“Knowing Electrolux consumers are focused on buying fresh produce from local farmer’s markets, the new Electrolux Refrigerator was designed to keep produce fresher for longer so you can be confident stocking up on nature’s finest foods,” says Guy.

This sustainability-driven fridge is built with smart crisper technology to preserve food longer and remove excess moisture via the TasteLock Plus Crispers. Its LuxCool Cooling System is designed to painting consistent temperatures and circulate air efficiently using smart sensing technology.

Electrolux's new single door refrigerator will also feature a flexible organization system, so users can customize their fridge based on their needs.

Electrolux Double Wall Oven

The Electrolux Double Wall Oven is designed to help chefs make the most of fresh ingredients, with features like air sous vide and steam bake intended to help food retain maximum nutrients throughout the cooking process. This oven will also have built-in air fry as well as Electrolux Connect Technology.

We've tested other wall ovens from Electrolux in the past, including the Electrolux EI30EW48TS, and are eager to see how this new air fry-equipped wall oven will stack up against competitors.

The new Electrolux Double Wall Oven will also be available in a single oven option or an oven/microwave combination.

Electrolux 36-inch Induction Cooktop

It's true that induction technology is more energy-efficient than gas or electric, so this Electrolux induction cooktop is certainly in line with the company's sustainability efforts.

The Electrolux 36-inch Induction Cooktop will include the following features: precise temperature control, Power Slide (a tool used for keeping food warm on the stovetop once it’s finished cooking), and a Bridge Feature that allows you to connect two heating elements for larger pans or griddles.

When will the new Electrolux products be available?

All new Electrolux appliances will be available in summer of 2021. We have plans to test the new Electrolux double wall oven and induction cooktop later this year, so be sure to check back for updates.

