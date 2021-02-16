Pro-style ranges are in, but be ready for hefty price tags

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Pro-style ranges are one of the biggest trends for kitchen appliances we've seen so far in 2021. From mainstays like Monogram and Bosch, to niche brands like Forza and Thor Kitchen (its tagline is literally "Cook like a god"), everyone seemed to have a new industrial-style range to show off at this year's industry shows.

What's a pro-style range?

Professional or industrial-style ranges are stoves designed to look like what you might find in a restaurant or catering kitchen. They're typically built with durability in mind, meant to withstand heavy use like other pro-style kitchen appliances. These ranges are less likely to show wear in tear in the way conventional ranges might.

Industrial-style also means more burners than an average household range, with a minimum of five or six on most models, as well as options for stovetop griddles and grills. You'll also notice bigger capacity overall when it comes to pro-style ranges—most brands offer 30-, 36-, 48-, and 60-inch pro-style ranges.

Pro-style burners are always gas, but can be paired with either gas or electric oven. If you opt for gas burners with an electric oven, this is known as a dual-fuel range.

How much does a pro-style range cost?

When it comes to pro-style ranges, the price can start around $3,500 and reach upwards of $20,000.

Who makes pro-style ranges?

Well, just about every major appliance brand is churning our pro-style ranges these days. Monogram Appliances is releasing a new line of professional ranges in spring of 2021, like this 48-inch Dual-Fuel Professional Range ZDP484NGTSS equipped with air fry, precision cooking, and the patented SmartHQ app, all for a casual $13,500.

Thor Kitchen offers relatively affordable pro-style ranges, like this Professional 48-inch 3.6 cu ft. Freestanding Gas Range with Griddle, currently on sale at Wayfair for $3,999 (originally $5,199).

Italian appliance brand Forza hopes to bring a new pro-style range to the U.S. market by May 2021. The company claims to have produced the "industry's widest oven cavity," large enough to allegedly cook two turkeys side by side. You can purchase Forza's existing ranges and other kitchen appliances at Wayfair, though we can't speak to performance for any of these products.

Are pro-ranges worth it?

Pro-ranges aren't for everyone. The worth of a pro-style range will depend on two factors: your aesthetic preference your desired level of cooking prowess.

If your home features exposed brick and rugged slate, an industrial-style range would likely compliment your existing decor. And if you've grown tired of cooking countless excellent meals on your mediocre range during the pandemic, a time when we've all cooked a lot more than normal, perhaps a pro-style range could be a good investment in your culinary future (even if you're a home chef).

Of course, this is assuming you can afford one of these high-priced models. If you're looking for more affordable ranges and you couldn't care less about the pro-style trend, check out the best electric, induction, and gas ranges we've tested to find something that better matches your price point and needs.

