When is the best time to buy new kitchen appliances?

None of us want to think about it, but that dreaded moment—when your oven, dishwasher, or fridge inevitably stops working—is coming. Eventually, that old kitchen appliance that has been part of your house for years will run its course, and it'll be time to buy a replacement.

But at such immense costs, just the thought of shopping for major appliances can be daunting. So how can you save money on such a large expense? And when is the best time of year to shop for kitchen appliances?

Luckily, Reviewed's team of product testers and deal hunters literally do this for a living. We've spent countless hours ranking the best kitchen appliances on the market and discovering the best time to buy. So if you're thinking about making that investment soon, we're here to tell you when (and when not to) wait. We can also help you find the best places to buy in-stock appliances right now.

Editor's Note: We do not recommend ever buying large appliances from Amazon, no matter how low the cost. Whether you shop at a big box store or a dedicated appliance store, you'll be grateful to avoid the myriad potential pitfalls of buying appliances from Amazon.

Refrigerators

Credit: Reviewed / Bosch Preparing to buy a new refrigerator requires a lot of research and consideration.

When it comes to finding the best fridge for you, you'll need to consider things like size, door type, smart features, and overall design. Make sure you do adequate research before buying to be sure you've balanced all your options to find the right pick to suit your home, lifestyle, and budget.

We've covered a lot of the latest models, and can confidently recommend the Bosch B36CD50SNS as our favorite French door pick, the Samsung RT18M6215SG as a top-freezer pick, and the LG LSXS26366S as a great side-by-side option.

When it comes to sale season, our experts recommend May as a good time to buy a new refrigerator. That's typically when new models hit the stores—and last year's get discounted. Of course, major sales like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day usually offer discounted rates on select fridges as well.

Can't afford to wait for the next major shopping holiday? Once you find your dream fridge, check the MSRP and compare the price at several major retailers (like Best Buy, Home Depot, and AJ Madison) to see if any are currently on sale.

Dishwashers

Credit: Reviewed / Miele / Bosch The Reviewed lab has tested our fair share of dishwashers over the years, so we can confidently guide you to your best pick.

Similar to fridge shopping, buying a new dishwasher requires some up-front research before you commit to that hefty purchase.

Consider what's important to you: Are you looking for the best affordable dishwasher? Are you desperate for a third rack? Or is dish drying your least favorite chore?

There are an overwhelming number of options in today's market. But after testing almost 15,000 dirty dishes worth of dishwashers, we can help guide you through all of your burning questions. (Spoiler alert: Our favorite dishwasher overall is the Bosch SHPM88Z75N for its superior stain removal, dish drying, and quiet capabilities.)

Once you have your eye on the dishwasher of your dreams, it might be worth waiting until September and October before pulling the trigger on a purchase. That's typically when new models of dishwashers start rolling out, and retailers offer older models at a cheaper price.

Ovens and Ranges

Credit: Reviewed / Whirlpool / Samsung Consider whether you're looking for a gas, induction, electric, or dual fuel range before shopping.

Choosing the right upgraded oven or range for your kitchen may require even more research and planning than with other appliances.

First and foremost, you'll need to narrow your search depending on what fuel type is available in your kitchen (for example, switching between gas and electric will increase costs dramatically). Then come the decisions regarding size, finish, burner configuration, built-in features, and more.

Our ranking of the best ranges crowned the best gas, electric, dual fuel, and induction options to best suit your individual needs.

January is a popular time for new ovens and ranges to be released, so that rule of thumb for saving on older models also applies here. But these larger appliances also tend to go on sale during major shopping events like Memorial Day, Presidents' Day, and Black Friday, so keep your eye out for major markdowns throughout the year.

