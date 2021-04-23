The Best Smart Garage Door Openers of 2021

Best Overall

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control

Chamberlain is one of the most well-known brands in garage door openers, and the company sells a number of motors with MyQ smarts built-in—but you can also add those features to just about any garage door with the inexpensive MyQ Hub. Unlike most of the other options on this list, the MyQ Hub is almost completely wireless—it just needs an outlet to plug into the wall. Instead of being wired directly to the motor like other solutions, the MyQ Hub basically acts as the wireless opener in your car: you press a button on the motor, pair the hub using the app, and then send commands from your phone or voice assistant over Wi-Fi.

This makes setup extremely easy, one of the top reasons it's our top pick. No matter how tech-savvy you are, you can probably set this up in a matter of minutes—the app walks you through the process just like any other smart home device, and there's no manual labor required. While the MyQ Hub comes with a bracket to attach to your wall or ceiling, you could just as easily set it on an open shelf near an outlet.

Like most of the other openers we tested, the MyQ Hub can tell whether your garage door is open through a sensor you stick onto the door. This works well enough, and in my months of usage, the sensor only malfunctioned once (saying the door was open when it was closed, and vice-versa). Unplugging the hub and closing the door fixed the problem immediately.

While the software isn't quite as feature-filled as some of its competitors—there's no geofencing feature that auto-opens the garage when you come home, for example—it contains the most important features in a basic smart opener. You can share access with friends, family, or those doing work on your house, and schedule temporary access as you see fit. You can also get notifications when the door is opened and closed or if the door has been left open for a certain amount of time. You can also link it with your Ring cameras for easy access from the Ring app.

The MyQ hub integrates with a few other smart home platforms, like Vivint and Alarm.com, and you can set up a few custom automations through IFTTT. While it supports Google Assistant for voice control, it doesn't support Alexa, which is a strange omission—especially considering it supports Amazon Key for in-garage delivery. It does support Google Assistant, though, and given its super easy setup and low price, we still think it's the best for most people. Especially when you consider the Amazon Key discount—one in-garage delivery basically pays for the entire hub, so if you're a Prime member, it's an absolute steal.