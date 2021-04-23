The Best Smart Garage Door Openers of 2021

For decades, garage door openers didn't change much. But thanks to the age of smart home gadgets, the market is littered with Wi-Fi connected motors that can open and close with a voice command, alert you when your door is left open, and even welcome you automatically when you arrive home. But you don't need to replace the entire motor to get this functionality—there are plenty of inexpensive hubs that will connect to your decades-old garage and make it smart.
After lots of testing, we’re confident the Chamberlain MyQ Smart GarageHub (available at Amazon for $29.98) is the best option for most people. It's insanely easy to set up, contains the most important features, and is super affordable. If you need even more functionality and features, and you dont mind a bit of extra setup, our Upgrade pick, the Tailwind iQ3 is another fantastic choice. If neither of those strikes your fancy, there are a few other solid options worth considering on our list as well.
These are the best smart garage door opener hubs we tested, ranked in order:
Chamberlain MyQ Hub
Tailwind iQ3
Genie Aladdin Connect
Nexx NXG-200
iSmartGate Pro
Alcidae Garager 2
Garadget
Chamberlain is one of the most well-known brands in garage door openers, and the company sells a number of motors with MyQ smarts built-in—but you can also add those features to just about any garage door with the inexpensive MyQ Hub. Unlike most of the other options on this list, the MyQ Hub is almost completely wireless—it just needs an outlet to plug into the wall. Instead of being wired directly to the motor like other solutions, the MyQ Hub basically acts as the wireless opener in your car: you press a button on the motor, pair the hub using the app, and then send commands from your phone or voice assistant over Wi-Fi.
This makes setup extremely easy, one of the top reasons it's our top pick. No matter how tech-savvy you are, you can probably set this up in a matter of minutes—the app walks you through the process just like any other smart home device, and there's no manual labor required. While the MyQ Hub comes with a bracket to attach to your wall or ceiling, you could just as easily set it on an open shelf near an outlet.
Like most of the other openers we tested, the MyQ Hub can tell whether your garage door is open through a sensor you stick onto the door. This works well enough, and in my months of usage, the sensor only malfunctioned once (saying the door was open when it was closed, and vice-versa). Unplugging the hub and closing the door fixed the problem immediately.
While the software isn't quite as feature-filled as some of its competitors—there's no geofencing feature that auto-opens the garage when you come home, for example—it contains the most important features in a basic smart opener. You can share access with friends, family, or those doing work on your house, and schedule temporary access as you see fit. You can also get notifications when the door is opened and closed or if the door has been left open for a certain amount of time. You can also link it with your Ring cameras for easy access from the Ring app.
The MyQ hub integrates with a few other smart home platforms, like Vivint and Alarm.com, and you can set up a few custom automations through IFTTT. While it supports Google Assistant for voice control, it doesn't support Alexa, which is a strange omission—especially considering it supports Amazon Key for in-garage delivery. It does support Google Assistant, though, and given its super easy setup and low price, we still think it's the best for most people. Especially when you consider the Amazon Key discount—one in-garage delivery basically pays for the entire hub, so if you're a Prime member, it's an absolute steal.
The Tailwind iQ3 costs a bit more than the MyQ Hub—and doesn't come with the Amazon Key promotion—but it's a huge upgrade in terms of features. For one, it has a robust geofencing feature, that allows you to automatically open the garage door when you arrive home. Instead of merely relying on your location, the iQ3 monitors the location of your Android phone and its connection to your car's Bluetooth system—so if someone were to steal your phone, they wouldn't be able to get inside your house (unless they also stole your car). If you use an iOS device or have a car without Bluetooth, Tailwind also offers a hardware sensor you can stick inside your car for the auto-open functionality. It can even tell which car has arrived, and open the correct door if you have a multi-door garage.
Tailwind also offers highly customizable notifications, alerting you if the door has been left open for a certain amount of time, and allowing you to auto-close the door if you accidentally leave it open at night. It also works with Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, SmartThings, and Siri, so you can integrate it with your smart home platform of choice. Tailwind even tells us HomeKit support is coming soon, as is local cloud-free control and an updated app with a new interface.
The only downside to the iQ3, and the reason it fell just below our top pick, is that it’s hard to set up—especially when compared with the MyQ hub. Nothing in the system is wireless, so you have to screw a magnetic open/close sensor near the door itself, then run that wire all the way back to your motor, screw it into the motor and the Tailwind hub, then plug the hub into the wall. This is a bit of a hassle, but in theory, this should make it more reliable—if the sensor is screwed in securely, it should never give you false positives or negatives like the wireless sensors can (however rarely that happens).
While it’s a bit more complicated, we were able to set it up without major issues—it just takes a bit more time and thought. Couple that with the slightly more complex nature of its geofencing feature, it may not be for everyone—but if you're a smart home enthusiast who wants a truly do-anything garage door opener, it's well worth the extra work.
I’m Whitson Gordon, a freelance tech writer charged with testing smart home gadgets (among other things) here at Reviewed. I’ve been writing about tech professionally for over 10 years, from building computers to setting up smart homes.
I served as the editor-in-chief of Lifehacker and How-To Geek before starting a freelance career writing guides for publications like the New York Times, PCMag, and Reviewed. This isn’t just my day job—it’s my calling. I’m obsessed with researching, testing, and finding the best possible gadget in a given category, so much so that my brother made it a central joke in his best man speech at my wedding.
I've been decking out my house with smart home tech for a few years, including a major revamp after buying a new house in 2019. With all-new electrical, a robust Wi-Fi system, and an ever-growing tool chest, my house is primed for testing smart gadgets of all stripes—alongside my experience setting up smart home devices in my family's older, more challenging houses.
The Tests
To test garage openers, we connected them to our sectional garage door using an old-but-not-ancient Genie Pro Screw Drive CM8600 motor which was compatible with every opener we tested—more on that below. We then configured the opener's smartphone app on both an Android phone and an iPhone.
We tested the door's responsiveness when opening and closing, using both the app and smart speakers, as well as evaluated the user interface in the app itself. We also tried any extra features included like geofencing and notifications to make sure they worked properly.
What You Should Know About Smart Garage Door Openers
Installing a smart garage hub is easier than it sounds, even if you have to deal with a bit of wiring. As long as your opener is compatible, the only tool you should need is a screwdriver—and some may not even require that. Just make sure you unplug the motor before you start messing with its wiring.
You will, however, have to check compatibility before you buy. Most of the openers we tested should work with relatively modern garage motors since they attach to the screw terminals used for wall buttons. Before you buy, check the manufacturer's website for a list of compatible openers, or an interactive tool that walks you through compatibility checking.
In addition, consider how much smart functionality you require. All the models we tested will open and close your door from your phone, and send notifications when the doors are opened or closed. But only some offer auto-opening when you arrive home, voice assistant integration, or the ability to share access with other people.
We've addressed these concerns (and more) in our guide, so be sure to read each entry thoroughly if you're considering buying a specific opener.
Other Smart Garage Door Openers We Tested
Genie Aladdin Connect
The Genie Aladdin Connect is a solid door opener that strikes a nice balance between features and ease of use. Unlike the Chamberlain MyQ Hub, it does require a wired connection to your motor, but it's just one double wire going from your motor to the Aladdin hub itself. The hub mounts to your wall, replacing your existing garage door button with a three-button panel that can control multiple doors (each one requiring its own wire to the corresponding motor). You'll have to strip the wires yourself, and running the wires along the wall can be a hassle, but it's probably slightly less work than competitors like the Tailwind iQ3, since it's likely to be a shorter run of wire.
For your efforts, you get a smart opener that has the ability to create advanced rules, like notifying and/or closing your door if it's been open for a certain amount of time or if it's opened during a specific period of the day. You can see the history of your door, share access with others, and control the door with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Unfortunately, Aladdin does not offer any geofencing features in the app but does offer it in the form of integration with a separate app called Yonomi. Unfortunately, we couldn't get it to work, and Yonomi's support did not respond to our request for help. If you care about the feature, you're probably better off with the Tailwind iQ3. Given they both sell for the same price, the Aladdin Connect doesn't offer much value over Tailwind's offering. It's a good product, it's just not the best of the best.
The Nexx NXG-200 is a small, simple opener that does its job well. It's wired, but it comes with pre-stripped wires that are simple to connect to your motor or wired garage button—they are a bit short, though, so make sure you have an outlet nearby for the hub. The app is also simple, and anyone with a modicum of smart home experience will find the entire setup process breezy. Plus it works with Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, and SmartThings, which is a nice stable of smart home services.
However, while the Nexx does have a good built-in geofencing feature (not a given among garage openers), the rest of its software falls just a bit flat. The app's interface is a bit clunky, and it's missing some options we'd like to see—like more customizable notifications. (It can only notify you if your door's been open for 15 minutes—that value isn't user-configurable).
In addition, the help pages in the app all seem to be broken, as is the subscription button (which, according to Nexx, is no longer relevant to the garage opener). That all comes at a higher price than other options.
iSmartGate offers a few different garage opener models depending on how many doors you have, and if you also have a gate in front of your home. The iSmartGate Lite should suffice for most people, but the iSmartGate Pro is ideal for more complex setups. You can also get cameras to integrate with the system, so if you have more than just a simple single- or multi-door garage, iSmartGate has some extra products to cover your entire entry from gate to garage.
That said, setup felt more difficult than it needed to be—not only did the hardware require extra steps and screw driving compared to competitors, but the app is also a bit unintuitive. Instead of a standard email/password login, you have to log in with your garage's unique identifier (sent to you by SmartGate when you set it up), with a local user name ("admin" by default) and the password you set. Then you can add other users locally. Additionally, notifications aren't super configurable, and there's no geofencing feature.
As a result, it doesn't feel as full-featured as other openers we tested, at least when it comes to the average user. If you like the idea of a fully local system without cloud dependency (though cloud connection is an option), need HomeKit support, or have a gate as well as a garage, iSmartGate's offerings could be worth your while. For most users, though, it's probably more complicated to use than is necessary.
While some of the other openers we tested integrate with existing security camera systems, or offer their own add-on security cameras, the Alcidae Garager 2 has a camera built-in. This allows you to check the goings-on of your garage or see if the door is open without the need for an extra product.
However, while the Garager 2 works reliably and integrates nicely with voice assistants, setup is a bit cumbersome—we had to temporarily disable our 5GHz network for it to connect—and its feature set is a bit limited. We couldn't find a way to get notifications when the door is left open, and while the company claims it supports geofencing through IFTTT on its website, we could find no entry for Alcidae in IFTTT's list of services. Most annoyingly, support never responded to any of our questions regarding these issues, which doesn't instill a ton of confidence.
Ultimately, the Alcidae is more of a security camera with some garage opener features, rather than a garage opener with security camera features. If you're already invested in the Alcidae system and plan on putting a camera in your garage, then the Garager 2 could be worth the extra convenience of opening and closing your door. We just wouldn't recommend it as a standalone opener.
The Garadget is unique in that it's an open-source door controller that is run by more of a startup than the larger companies on this list. If that appeals to you, it may be worth a look—but as is often the case with independent open-source projects, it lags behind its competitors. Instead of a door sensor, it uses a laser that points at your door, bouncing off a reflector sticker you have to place in just the right spot. This is more finicky than the other solutions we tried and could frustrate some users.
In addition, the app is missing features most other openers have, like the ability to share access with other users or see a history of the garage's opening and closing. Its alerts were the most customizable we tested, though, which is nice if you have a complex set of rules you want notifications to adhere to.
It probably isn't right for most people, but if its open-source nature fits your needs, it may be worth a look. Just remember that it's still dependent on the cloud and under the control of its owner—which has been a point of contention in the past. And given how long it's been around, we wouldn't expect it to reach feature parity with its competitors in a particularly brisk fashion.
We use standardized and scientific testing methods to scrutinize every product and provide you with objectively accurate results. If you’ve found different results in your own research, email us and we’ll compare notes. If it looks substantial, we’ll gladly re-test a product to try and reproduce these results. After all, peer reviews are a critical part of any scientific process.