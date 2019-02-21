The Best Smart In-Wall Switches of 2019

No smart home is complete without smart lights, and the easiest way to integrate your light fixtures with Alexa, Google Home, or HomeKit is via smart switches. Not only can you can use them for lighting (although some might prefer smart dimmers for that)—they're also compatible with bathroom fans, ceiling fans, humidifiers, garbage disposals, outlets—heck, even electric fireplaces! If that sounds like something you're interested in, take a look at our favorite, the Leviton Decora Smart Switch (available at Amazon for $34.50).

But unlike their dumb brethren invented in the 1800s, not all smart switches are the same. While all of the switches we evaluated pass the basic test of turning things on and off (phew!), they vary in performance thanks to their apps and integrations. So we pitted them against each other, comparing their setup processes, apps, and integrations with popular platforms like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Home, to find the very best switches you can buy.

Unfortunately, all of the smart switches currently on the market seem to require a neutral wire. If your home's electrical system lacks a neutral line (and you don't want an electrician to install one at great expense), we recommend the Lutron Caséta Wireless Smart Lighting Starter Kit, which is actually a smart dimmer switch that can be used like a regular switch if you ignore the dimming options. The Caséta Wireless system doesn't require a neutral line and it still works with Alexa, HomeKit and more. If your home does have a neutral line, the switches we recommend will work well for you.

These are the best smart in-wall switches we tested ranked, in order: