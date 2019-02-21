The Best Smart In-Wall Switches of 2019

The Best Smart In-Wall Switches of 2019By Sarah Kovac, February 21, 2019, Updated April 24, 2019
No smart home is complete without smart lights, and the easiest way to integrate your light fixtures with Alexa, Google Home, or HomeKit is via smart switches. Not only can you can use them for lighting (although some might prefer smart dimmers for that)—they're also compatible with bathroom fans, ceiling fans, humidifiers, garbage disposals, outlets—heck, even electric fireplaces! If that sounds like something you're interested in, take a look at our favorite, the Leviton Decora Smart Switch (available at Amazon for $34.50).
But unlike their dumb brethren invented in the 1800s, not all smart switches are the same. While all of the switches we evaluated pass the basic test of turning things on and off (phew!), they vary in performance thanks to their apps and integrations. So we pitted them against each other, comparing their setup processes, apps, and integrations with popular platforms like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Home, to find the very best switches you can buy.
Unfortunately, all of the smart switches currently on the market seem to require a neutral wire. If your home's electrical system lacks a neutral line (and you don't want an electrician to install one at great expense), we recommend the Lutron Caséta Wireless Smart Lighting Starter Kit, which is actually a smart dimmer switch that can be used like a regular switch if you ignore the dimming options. The Caséta Wireless system doesn't require a neutral line and it still works with Alexa, HomeKit and more. If your home does have a neutral line, the switches we recommend will work well for you.
These are the best smart in-wall switches we tested ranked, in order:
- Leviton Decora Smart Switch (WiFi)
- Gosund Smart Light Switch
- TP-Link Smart WiFi Light Switch
- Belkin Wemo Light Switch
- Leviton Decora Smart Switch (Apple HomeKit)
- Leviton Decora Smart Switch (Z-Wave)
- iDevices Wall Switch
- Insteon On/Off Switch
- GE Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Switch
- Switchmate Rocker
Updated April 24, 2019
Leviton Decora Smart Switch (Wi-Fi)
Leviton Decora Smart Switch (Wi-Fi)
If you want the very best smart switch, then you need to get Leviton's Decora Smart WiFi Switch. Its setup was a breeze and it was easy to get it connected to both Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant. The companion My Leviton app wasn't the most intuitive of the bunch, but it works reliably across Android and iOS.
Aside from the app, the switch scored perfect marks for its responsiveness to app and voice commands (as most of the switches did) and its remote control capabilities. And since it works over WiFi, it doesn't require any extra hubs or hardware to get started, making your startup cost minimal. Lastly, it also supports three-way switches, meaning you can have multiple smart switches control the same light, which isn't something its competitors can do.
- Works with: Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings
- Neutral wire requirement: Yes
- Three-way switch compatibility: Yes
Gosund Smart Light Switch
Gosund Smart Light Switch
The Gosund Smart Light Switch is remarkably pleasant to install and use for its low price. In our testing, it scored slightly higher overall than our top pick, the Leviton Decora. It was pretty simple to install, and the app is polished and reliable on both iOS and Android.
So why isn’t it our top pick? The materials feel very cheap. The wall plate that comes with this switch feels exceptionally flimsy, like it could break while removing it. The wires are also flimsy and pliable enough that it made them difficult to work with. Aside from the lower quality materials, this switch is a pleasure to use. This is a great pick for the price. Just be gentle while installing it.
- Works with: Amazon Alexa, Google Home
- Neutral wire requirement: Yes
- Three-way switch compatibility: No
How We Tested
In order to adequately test these switches, we built a custom lighting rig to house them for our tests and connected them to a regular home WiFi router. We evaluated their setup processes, apps, physical and digital performance, smart home ecosystem integrations, remote control capabilities, and how well they work with popular virtual assistants, including Apple's Siri, Amazon's Alexa, and Google Assistant.
As for Z-Wave switches, we standardized our tests by connecting them to the same Wink Hub 2. We then subsequently ran them through the same tests mentioned above. For more on how we test products, please visit our How We Test page.
Do I Need Smart Bulbs or a Smart Switch?
Replacing every light in your home with smart bulbs can get expensive quick (especially if you have lots of multi-bulb fixtures). That's one of the best things about buying smart dimmers and switches—you can convert an entire chandellier's-worth of "dumb" bulbs to smart ones with one switch. Depending on the smart switch you choose, the initial cost of installation may be slightly higher than it would be to simply install the cheapest smart bulbs, but your dimmer switch will never burn out or need to be replaced, which will save you money over time. Plus you will never run into the frustrating scenario where you are yelling at Alexa to turn on the light, but somebody turned the regular light switch off without thinking, and therefore your smart bulbs are off-line and there you are just screaming into the darkness for no reason. Not that we have ever experienced anything like that.
Smart bulbs might be a more attractive starting point for those who want to ease their way into smart lighting slowly, one bulb at a time, and the more expensive smart bulbs are also loaded with lots of options when it comes to color lighting and scenes. A smart dimmer won't offer you the same bells and whistles, but it's generally just less fussy—and tech that's less fussy is something we could all use a little more of.
Other Smart Switches We Tested
TP-LINK HS200 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch
TP-LINK HS200 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch
The TP-Link Smart WiFi Light Switch was another close runner-up to our Best Overall, and it's almost as affordable as our Best Value pick. The TP-Link switch scored almost identically to Leviton's. It's just as easy to set up and just as responsive with app commands and voice control via Amazon's Alexa and the Google Assistant.
The only things holding it back are the app, as it's a bit buggier (we couldn't get the timer feature to work), and a lack of three-way switch compatibility. But if neither of those issues bothers you, you won't be disappointed in this highly affordable product.
- Works with: Amazon Alexa, Google Home
- Neutral wire requirement: Yes
- Three-way switch compatibility: No
Belkin Wemo Light Switch
Belkin Wemo Light Switch
The Belkin Wemo Light Switch is another great option, and it looks eerily similar to TP-Link's smart switch. In our tests, it actually performed just as well as the three switches above.
The only big drawbacks we noticed are that the Android version of the Wemo app is buggier than the iOS version and the switch seems to be more responsive to Alexa voice commands than Google Assistant voice commands.
The switch also doesn't offer three-way switch compatibility, just like the TP-Link. In fact, the only reason the Belkin Wemo Light Switch lost out to the TP-Link as our Best Value pick is that it happens to cost more. But if you're already invested in Wemo products, you'll be very happy with this switch.
- Works with: Amazon Alexa, Google Home
- Neutral wire requirement: Yes
- Three-way switch compatibility: No
Leviton Decora Smart Switch (Apple HomeKit)
Leviton Decora Smart Switch (Apple HomeKit)Best for Apple HomeKit
Almost identical to our Best Overall winner, this Leviton Decora Smart HomeKit Switch also works over WiFi, but packs a special chip that makes it compatible with Apple HomeKit. It also connects to a different app called Leviton Decora Smart Home that is only available for iPhone.
The setup process is different, as Apple HomeKit uses special barcodes that you scan with your phone, but just as quick and easy as the other Leviton. We also preferred the Decora Smart Home app over the My Leviton app, finding it to be more polished and intuitive. And since it's a HomeKit product, Siri is able to control it as soon as setup is complete.
The switch does have a few drawbacks though. First, you have to have an Apple TV or iPad in your home in order to control it remotely, making your initial investment much more expensive if you don't happen to own one of those products already. Secondly, Leviton has not made this HomeKit switch compatible with Amazon's Alexa or Google Home. That means that if you want to go with Leviton switches, you'll have to choose between support for Amazon Alexa or Google Home, and Apple HomeKit. You won't get the flexibility of connecting to all three like you can with the Lutron Caseta Wireless system or the iDevices Wall Switch.
- Works with: Apple HomeKit
- Neutral wire requirement: Yes
- Three-way switch compatibility: Yes
Leviton Decora Smart Switch (Z-Wave)
Leviton Decora Smart Switch (Z-Wave)
The third and final product in the Decora Smart line, this Leviton switch uses Z-Wave instead of WiFi and requires a smart home hub like the Samsung SmartThings hub or Wink Hub. Like the GE switch, we tested this switch with the Wink Hub 2 and found them to both perform almost identically. We did prefer the My Leviton and Leviton Decora Smart Home apps over the Wink app, but if you're already invested in that ecosystem, you're better off getting switches that properly integrate into it.
Since the Leviton and the GE switches performed the same, but the GE is cheaper, we're not sure why you would want to buy this switch. It's not a bad product by any means, but it functions identically to the GE. Perhaps if you want to buy matching switches and dimmers—the Leviton Decora Smart Z-Wave Dimmer is our pick for best Z-Wave dimmer—then you might want to also purchase this Leviton. But otherwise, we think you're better off saving the money and going with the GE.
- Works with: SmartThings, Wink, Amazon Alexa (via hub), Google Home (via hub)
- Neutral wire requirement: Yes
- Three-way switch compatibility: Yes
iDevices Wall Switch
iDevices Wall Switch
The iDevices Wall Switch is a great product, but it's hampered by an oddly designed setup process. If you want to control the switch from both Android and iOS devices, you have to use an easy, but obscure, additional setup process. This isn't a big deal, but it does make it more difficult to share control of the switch with family members. And for some odd reason, likely due to HomeKit, the iOS app has to be the primary source of control for the switch, restricting scheduling control on the Android version.
Setup with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant is also held back by an additional step of having to connect your switch to an Amazon account and then using your Amazon credentials to connect to the assistants. The whole process would be a lot simpler if iDevices had you create an account, but instead, it has you piggyback off of Amazon.
Despite the weird setup process, the app was decent, even if it's not the most intuitive. However, the iDevices Wall Switch performed very well in terms of responsiveness and control and worked flawlessly with Alexa, Siri, and the Google Assistant. The only other issue we discovered had to do with our reliability test where we simulated a power outage. Here the switch initially struggled to reliably reconnect and be controlled from the app.
- Works with: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home
- Neutral wire requirement: Yes
- Three-way switch compatibility: Yes
Insteon On/Off Switch
Insteon On/Off Switch
Insteon makes a proprietary DIY smart home system along with most of the products that connect to it, and the Insteon switch is no exception. Unsurprisingly, the Insteon switch is very easy to set up with the Insteon hub, but it struggles due to the Insteon app.
The app isn't very intuitive and the Android version specifically is very dated and buggy. In fact, the switch was actually less responsive to Android commands than iOS commands. But if you use the Insteon system and enjoy it, then you should be fine with this switch.
- Works with: Apple HomeKit (via Insteon HomeKit hub), Amazon Alexa (via Insteon hub), Google Home (via Insteon hub)
- Neutral wire requirement: Yes
- Three-way switch compatibility: Yes
GE Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Smart Switch
GE Z-Wave Plus In-Wall Smart Switch
If you don't own a smart home hub, I'd stick to one of the picks above. But for those of you that own a smart home hub like the Samsung SmartThings hub or Wink Hub 2, you’ll probably want a Z-Wave compatible switch so it will integrate nicely with your current setup.
GE’s Enbrighten Z-Wave Plus Smart Light Switch is one such switch and a reasonable choice for anyone who is happy to stay with their Z-Wave smart stuff. That said, we weren't terribly impressed with this switch’s installation process and app responsiveness. All the other switches came with caps to join the wires during installation, but the GE just used screw terminals, which aren’t ideal if you’re dealing with shorter wires. That’s a pretty small thing, and probably a personal preference, but the extremely sluggish response time is definitely an issue.
After tapping to turn the light on in the Wink app, there was a marked delay (several seconds) before the light responded. This was the case on both iOS and Android platforms.
- Works with: SmartThings, Wink, Amazon Alexa (via hub), Google Home (via hub)
- Neutral wire requirement: Yes
- Three-way switch compatibility: Yes
Switchmate Snap-On Smart Light Switch
Switchmate Snap-On Smart Light Switch
To be honest, we didn’t have high expectations for the decidedly low-tech Switchmate One-Second Installation smart switch. It’s a large button that snaps over the top of your existing light switch, and a little arm on the back physically flips the toggle or rocker switch on and off. In our testing of the previous version of this switch, there were issues with the rocker Switchmate not working on all rocker switches, and the app was buggy. We tested the toggle version this time around, and it worked on all the light switches around the house we tested it with. It was also easy to move it from one place to another. You just pull it off one wall plate and it magnetically snaps right on to another.
The Switchmate worked reliably and without a single hiccup over our week of daily testing. By itself, the Switchmate can’t be used with Google Assistant or Alexa, as it works over Bluetooth. The reasonably-priced Switchmate Power Socket (which plugs in to convert a standard outlet into a smart plug) connects with the Switchmate smart light switch and enables voice assistant and remote (away-from-home) usage, but we only tested the switch itself and can’t comment on how well that combo works together. It’s supposedly able to link with Google Home, but we never could get it to work.
- Works with: Amazon Alexa (via hub), Google Home (supposedly without a hub, but we couldn't get it to work)
- Neutral wire requirement: No
- Three-way switch compatibility: No