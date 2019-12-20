This oven is great for bakers—and it can air fry

After testing the gas range in the Frigidaire lineup of new ranges with air frying functionality, we had high hopes that this electric version would perform just as well, and we weren’t disappointed. Branded as a healthier alternative to deep frying, air frying is gaining popularity in households across the country, but not all families want to add another bulky appliance on their countertops. Frigidaire’s new line of full-size ranges aim to solve this problem with a built-in air fryer—and it actually works.

Beyond its solid air frying performance, this Frigidaire tested well across most other categories. It uniformly baked cookies, roasted a 2-pound piece of pork without losing its juice, made a cooked-through pizza with a crisp crust, and brought approximately 3 quarts of water to boil in 11 minutes, which is fairly fast for an electric range.

About the Frigidaire Gallery FGEH3047VF electric range

Dimensions: 36.625” x 29.875” x 26.75” (H x W x D)

Fuel type: Electric

Finish: Black stainless steel, stainless steel. Cooktop is black porcelain.

Number of burners: Five, including a Keep Warm burner, a two-ring burner (front left), and a three-ring burner (front right)

Features: Air Fry mode, true convection, multiple-ring burners, and steam cleaning

What we like

Great for baking cookies

In the standard baking test, we baked two trays of cookies on the top and bottom racks to judge baking evenness. Although the top rack seemed to be slightly more brown than the bottom, the difference was minor. On each tray, the cookies were mostly evenly baked, which is what we expect to see from electric heating.

When we conducted the same cookie test in the oven’s convection mode, we discovered the cookies were more evenly cooked between trays than within them—cookies on the left side of each tray were darker than the right side in both instances. This indicates that the oven’s true convection mode was distributing heat evenly throughout the oven.

If you’re a serious baker, this oven will help you make cookies and pastries with uniform doneness—gas ovens are more likely to have hot spots.

Multiple burners and rings accommodate pots and pans of various sizes

The FGEH3047VF’s electric cooktop has five elements, which together provide the flexibility and space necessary for most home cooking. Located in the center back, the Keep Warm burner can stay at 105°F while freeing up the two front and two back burners for cooking.

The front two burners also have multiple rings—the left one has a 6-inch inner ring and a 9-inch outer ring, and the right burner has a 6-inch inner ring, a 9-inch middle ring, and a 12-inch outer ring. The multiple-ring design is perfect for pots and pans of different sizes.

The burners can hold a wide range of temperatures

Other than the Keep Warm burner, which tops out at 105°F, the remaining four burners were able to reach above 600°F, with the front left inner ring being the hottest and reaching 812°F. In comparison, the hottest burner on the gas version of this line of ranges can only reach 500°F.

When it comes to maintaining low temperatures for simmering, the front-left outer ring can stay as low as 61.8°F on its lowest setting, while the other burners on average can stay between 80°F to 105°F. The ability to hold lower temperatures makes this range great for preparing delicate sauces, while its highest temperatures are great for quick boiling and searing.

True convection performance is strong

As convection ovens reign supreme over their standard counterparts, you’ll find many new ranges work to include convection elements. However, some of them may not be the real deal—in addition to a convection fan, there has to be a third heating element that can guarantee temperature consistency throughout cooking for it to be considered “true convection.”

Through testing, we were impressed with this Frigidaire’s true convection performance, as it baked cookies that shared similar patterns between trays and made a pizza with a nicely browned bottom. The Air Fry mode also produced crisp, even French fries. As air frying in general is just a version of convection cooking, it’s not absolutely necessary to buy an oven with an air fry setting to achieve these results, but the preset is handy. If you want to maximize the performance of the Air Fry mode, you can purchase Frigidaire’s Air Fry Tray separately.

What we don’t like

It takes a long time to preheat

In standard mode, it takes about 18 minutes to preheat to 350°F; in true convection mode, it takes about 12 minutes. These preheat times are above the average nine to ten minutes we'd expect from the gas version of the Frigidaire and the other electric ranges we’ve tested.

The control panel is finicky

During testing, we found the touchscreen control panel to be a bit finicky—it took us a while to figure out what to press, and we accidentally shut off programs when we meant to turn off the timer. The same may happen for users who are new to this range.

The 12-inch outer ring is cumbersome

Though we appreciate the usability and flexibility this range provides with the multiple ring design, the front 12-inch outer ring is too big to bring a large pot of water to boil in under 35 minutes, so it’s not practical for all types of cooking.

What owners say

We can’t speak to this Frigidaire’s longevity because the new line of ranges launched this past summer. Of the reviews that are published, comments skew positive overall, and the ratings average 4.6 out of 5 stars. Most of the users praised the speed of the true convection feature and the consistent heat of the cooktop’s burners. One owner complained of a wobbly control knob that fell off after three uses.

Warranty

The Frigidaire Gallery FGEH3047VF electric range comes with a one-year limited warranty that covers defective parts and labor.

Should you buy it?

If you're a baking enthusiast or someone who enjoys indulging in air fried foods, this range may be right for you. In addition to its consistent results in true convection baking, it received high marks on even heat distribution, quick water boil times, a wide range of temperature settings for different cooking tasks, and multiple rings that are suitable for pots and pans of various sizes. At a comfortable price, this well-designed Frigidaire Gallery is a versatile kitchen assistant for all your cooking needs—whether it’s a weeknight frozen pizza dinner or an elaborate gathering that requires you to boil, air fry, sauté, and bake multiple dishes.

If you want your air fried foods fast, then you may still benefit from a countertop air fryer or a convection toaster oven. But if you’re simply looking for a mid-range appliance that can balance multiple features, this Frigidaire Gallery range is a solid option. If you want a solid electric range without the Air Fry addition, check out our list of the best electric ranges we’ve tested.

