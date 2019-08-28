The top 10 wedding gifts that couples regret not adding to their registry

For someone who's not married—or engaged or even in a relationship—I've spent a lot of time thinking about what I would add to my own wedding registry. A KitchenAid stand mixer (obviously), these gold-rimmed plates from Crate and Barrel I've been obsessed with for years, a closet full of Lululemon (okay, maybe not registry-appropriate but a girl can dream).

After all, creating the perfect wedding registry is a big deal—and something that a lot of people make mistakes with, according to a new survey. It revealed the 10 most common things that newlyweds wish they had put on their registries but didn't. Below is the full list, plus our favorite picks for each so you can add them to your own registry.

1. A robot vacuum cleaner

Credit: Reviewed.com/Jackson Ruckar Let the Roomba do all of the work for you.

Vacuuming is one of the most hated chores in America, so it only makes sense that a robot vacuum cleaner tops the list of things that newlyweds regret not asking for. After testing some of the most popular models, we chose the iRobot Roomba i7+ as the best one due to its performance and extensive features.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ from Amazon for $949

2. An air fryer

Credit: Reviewed.com/Jackson Ruckar Fried food, but make it healthy.

Air fryers are having a moment—and for good reason. They give you that delicious fried flavor without all the unhealthy fat. Our favorite air fryer is this family-sized one from Philips, which is easy to use and whips up the crispiest food (a.k.a you can't even tell the difference!).

Get the Philips Airfryer XXL from Amazon for $294.95

3. Lawn equipment

Credit: Reviewed.com/Jackson Ruckar This trimmer is lightweight and comfortable to carry.

First comes marriage, then comes a new house... and a new yard to take care of. That's why so many couples wish they had put lawn equipment—like lawn mowers, weed whackers, and edgers—on their registries. If you're in need of a weed whacker specifically, our experts voted the corded Greenworks trimmer as the best one of 2019.

Get the Greenworks 13-Inch Corded String Trimmer from Amazon for $29.98

4. A vacuum sealer

Credit: Reviewed.com/Jackson Ruckar Cook, seal, repeat.

Now that you're cooking for two, you're likely to have some leftovers. And the best way to store them (possibly even better than these top-rated food storage containers) is with a vacuum sealer. We like the FoodSaver because it has a bunch of different settings to choose from and keeps food fresher for longer.

Get the FoodSaver FM3920 Vacuum Sealer from Amazon for $139.99

5. A grill

Credit: Weber You're just one grill away from becoming a pro pit master.

Goodbye strict apartment rules, hello homeowner's right to grill whenever and wherever you want! Master your backyard barbecuing with what we chose as the top gas grill of the year: the Weber Spirit II. Not only is it durable and easy to use, but it also cooks your food evenly and gives you that perfect sear you crave.

Get the Weber Spirit II E-310 from Amazon for $499

6. Luggage

Credit: Reviewed.com/Seamus Bellamy Meet your new travel BFF.

Whether you're about to embark on your honeymoon or you simply have bucket list plans to see the world together, you'll need some high-quality luggage to do so. In our expert opinions, you can't go wrong with this full-sized suitcase from Travelpro, which is easy to steer through crowded airports thanks to its spinner wheels and is durable enough to withstand even the roughest of baggage handlers. Plus, it's expandable and has a compression panel so you can overpack to your heart's delight.

Get the Travelpro Platinum Magna Spinner Suiter from Amazon for $327.58

7. A bread maker

Credit: Hamilton Beach Just what every carb-lover needs.

Store-bought bread is cool but have you ever had homemade bread? Game. Changer. Even if you aren't a baker, you can still enjoy a warm, crusty loaf with the press of a button if you have a bread maker. This one from Hamilton Beach is the number one bread maker on Amazon and has received rave reviews for being super convenient (there's a timer and programmable functions) and for producing delicious results.

Get the Hamilton Beach Non-Stick Bread Maker from Amazon for $62.36

8. A stand mixer

Credit: Reviewed.com/Kyle Looney You can get a KitchenAid in tons of fun colors to match your kitchen.

The cult-favorite KitchenAid stand mixer was the most popular wedding registry item of 2019. And we really aren't surprised. After testing plenty of stand mixers, our experts preferred the KitchenAid because it performs so well and has plenty of attachments you can purchase for all of your cooking and baking needs.

Get the KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer from Amazon for $299

9. A food processor

Credit: Reviewed.com/Jackson Ruckar Big enough for all your kitchen tasks, small enough to store.

Spend less time in the kitchen (and more time cozying up with your new spouse!) with a food processor like this one from Cuisinart, which we think is the best food processor on the market. It can do anything from chopping onions to kneading bread dough and is incredibly easy to clean.

Get the Cuisinart DFP-14BCNY from Amazon for $155.62

10. Tools

Credit: Reviewed.com/Jonathan Chan One tool, so many uses.

Every homeowner needs a toolkit for anything from emergency fixes to putting together new furniture. But if you're in a pinch, you can also snag a multitool like our experts' top pick, the Leatherman Wave+, which came in first in both convenience and quality. Whether you need a screwdriver, pliers, or even a bottle opener, it has it all.

Get the Leatherman Wave+ from Amazon for $99.95

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.