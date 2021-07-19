This attractive electric range has some useful features, but serious cooks can pass

Pros Short boil times

Useful smart features

Large oven capacity Cons Uneven baking

Slow preheat

The LG Studio LSSE3027ST Slide-in Electric Range is available in a stainless steel finish with LG’s signature Brilliant Blue interior, which allows users to better see their food as it cooks.

This electric range is easy on the eyes, has helpful smart features, and can boil water quickly, but it’s not the best electric range LG has to offer.

We were disappointed to discover that this oven door isn’t equipped with InstaView technology, unlike many other LG appliances, including the LREL6325F.

The oven door has a large window for viewing food with the help of a standard oven light. The cooktop looks almost identical to that of the LREL6325F with a thin line of stainless steel surrounding the ceramic glass, and it performs just as well in terms of quick boil times (more on that later). Ceramic glass and a gap-free cooktop makes for easy clean-up across all burners, two dual-zone front burners and three single-zone back burners.

Inside the oven, you’ll find three standard racks with seven positions. During testing we found that the oven bakes unevenly on convection mode both between two trays on different racks and between different cookies on the same tray. Standard bake mode provided moderately more evenly baked cookies. This means that this range won’t be a great option for serious bakers.

About the LG Studio LSSE3027ST Electric Range

Credit: LG The knobs and control panel on this range were responsive and easy to use during testing.

Dimensions: 37.1” x 29.94” x 28.94” (H x W x D)

37.1” x 29.94” x 28.94” (H x W x D) Capacity: 6.3 cu. ft.

6.3 cu. ft. Finishes: Stainless

Stainless Number of burners: 5

5 Number of oven racks: 3

3 Number of oven rack positions: 7

7 Oven features: Bake, Broil, Speed Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Speed Roast, Warm, Proof

Bake, Broil, Speed Broil, Convection Bake, Convection Roast, Speed Roast, Warm, Proof User manual: LG Studio LSSE3027ST Electric Range manual

What we like

Credit: LG This range's electric cooktop is spacious, plus its burners can boil water relatively quickly.

Short boil times on average, especially for an electric range

There’s nothing quite like a gas flame when it comes to quick boiling, but the electric cooktop on this range is among the fastest we’ve tested. Across the three single-ring burners and two dual-ring burners on this range, this range boiled water in just over 8 minutes on average.

For reference, gas and induction cooktops will almost always boil water more quickly because they’re better at evenly distributing heat.

The smart features are actually useful

We’ve been consistently impressed with LG’s ThinQ app, featured on ranges like this one as well as appliances like washing machines and vacuums. We confirmed functionality by connecting to the app via Wi-Fi and then setting a timer using ThinQ. Other useful smart features within the app include maintenance tips via Proactive Customer Care and Remote Start—like we said, useful, but proceed with caution so you don’t accidentally preheat your smart oven whilst on vacation.

Large oven capacity means more room to cook multiple dishes at once

If there’s room in your kitchen for a range this size, we think you’ll be pretty stoked about the 6.3-cubic-foot capacity. The oven can easily handle multiple dishes at once, whether you’re roasting a turkey at the same time as a few holiday sides or simply baking two trays of cookies at once because, well, there’s nothing quite like efficiency when it comes to sweet treats.

What we don’t like

Credit: Reviewed Standard bake mode produced cookies that were mostly evenly baked, but the convection bake mode produced over-baked and uneven cookies.

The oven bakes unevenly

Despite the oven’s spacious capacity, it’s not the best when it comes to baking evenly. The standard bake mode produced mostly even cookie tops, but the convection bake mode was a different story. Cookie doneness varied across a single tray, and the difference in appearance between two trays of cookies baked simultaneously on two different racks ran the gamut of toasty to burnt.

Our pork test produced similar results, with half of the pork loin cooked all the way through and the other half underdone. The pizza test was the only high-scoring moment for this oven, which might be enough for some home cooks.

Preheating the oven takes a long time

During our preheat test, the standard bake mode took 9 minutes to preheat while convection bake took about 8-and-a-half minutes, so almost 9 minutes on average. Other electric ranges we’ve tested, like the Samsung NE59J7850WS Flex Duo, averaged preheat times in the 5-minute range. However, we also don’t typically expect to see super quick preheat times when it comes to electric ranges, so if this is a priority for you, perhaps consider a gas range if you have the option.

Warranty

The LG LREL6325F has a two-year limited warranty for parts and labor. This is standard for a range.

What owners are saying

Owners feel mostly positive about this range, with an average of 3.8 out of 5 stars on the brand’s website. However, it might be too soon to tell how users really feel about this range since it’s still relatively new on the market. Of the few existing reviews on LG’s website, owners are impressed by its performance and like the way it looks, but warn that it’s possible to accidentally press the knobs by leaning against the control panel, thus turning on the cooktop.

Reviews at Lowe’s note the gorgeous design but caution against the oven’s poor ability to regulate high temperatures, while The Home Depot’s reviewers like the various burner sizes on the cooktop and the range’s overall sturdy design.

Should you buy it?

No, you can buy a better-performing electric LG range for half the price

While there’s nothing wrong with this range per se, the LG LREL6325F performed better during testing, has the same 6.3-cubic-foot capacity, and costs about half the price. The biggest differences between the two models are the slightly elevated appearance of the LG Studio LSSE3027ST and the fact that it’s slide-in vs. freestanding. If you must have a slide-in range, then this model is the next best electric range by LG we’ve tested.

But if your kitchen is equipped for either option and you don’t have your heart set on the extra handle of the LG Studio LSSE3027ST, we highly recommend checking out the LREL6325F as it’s one of the best electric ranges we’ve tested.

