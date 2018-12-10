The Best Video Doorbells of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to six months per charge, or you can hardwire it to your existing doorbell wiring.

Best Overall Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell The Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell camera is our new No. 1 pick, beating out the Nest Hello, our previous winner. Arlo’s battery-powered doorbell offers the largest viewing angle of any video doorbell we’ve ever tested, works well with smart assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and offers multiple options for installation, making it a versatile choice to safeguard any front door. Arlo’s wireless doorbell offers a generous 180-degree field-of-view and records in a 1:1 square aspect ratio that provides a head-to-toe video of who is at your front door. The doorbell camera comes with a rechargeable battery that lasts up to six months on one charge, or you can hardwire it to your existing doorbell wiring. It is complete with a 12x digital zoom, HDR video, night vision, and custom motion zones to prevent false notifications. Most video doorbells, including the Nest Hello, require a paid plan to access the best features, and we think Arlo’s Smart subscription services are worth the ongoing investment. The Arlo Premier Plan, which starts at $2.99 a month, includes 30 days of cloud storage, smart alerts that differentiate between people, vehicles, animals, packages, and other motion, gives visitors the ability to leave a voicemail at your doorbell if you’re unable to answer the door, and more. The Essential Wire-Free Doorbell comes with all of the common privacy settings you'd expect from a home security camera, like two-factor authentication, the option to log in using Face ID technology, and advanced encryption for video storage. Additionally, when a login attempt is made from a new device, a request for approval is sent to the main user's phone or tablet. There are also built-in security features like a smart siren, which can be triggered automatically or manually via the Arlo app and plays a very loud alarm tone when triggered, and you can call 911 and up to three contacts directly from the Arlo app if a problem arises. The only thing we don’t like is that when someone rings the doorbell, Arlo alerts you via phone call. This can be a pain when you’re already on the phone and someone rings the doorbell. We’d prefer the doorbell press alerts come through as push notifications as do Arlo’s other smart alerts, but it’s a small gripe for a doorbell that’s a great option for any home. Read our full review of the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell. Pros Loud and clear two-way talk

Head-to-toe video

Credit: Eufy The Eufy Security Doorbell includes free local storage and 2K resolution, so you can always see who is at your door.

Best Value Eufy Security WiFi Video Doorbell The Eufy Security WiFi Video Doorbell is our best value pick. It almost instantly sends notifications over WiFi and data, offers crystal clear 2560 x 1920 pixel resolution during the day and at night, and—unlike our previous best value pick, the Zmodo Greet—Eufy’s doorbell includes free storage, so you can record and watch your doorbell’s video history without paying for a subscription. All for just $159.99. (And, if you’re concerned about privacy, you’ll appreciate Eufy’s claim that there is a “military-grade AES-256 chip” to make sure your data is encrypted on transmission and storage.) This doorbell, which requires existing doorbell wiring, integrates with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, both of which can announce when someone rings the doorbell. Or, if you have a video display like the Google Nest Hub Max or Amazon Echo Show 5, you can say things like, “show me the front door” to see a live stream of who is there. The only real issue we had was that, on a couple of occasions, the mobile app would randomly log us out and stop sending notifications. But overall this wasn’t much of an issue as it only happened twice after 14 days of testing. One thing we really like about this doorbell is the ability to watch the preview of the motion alert (including a “facial snapshot”) without opening the app like you can with the Google Nest Hello. It saves you the time of actually having to unlock your phone and open the app, which is helpful when you’re in a work meeting or running errands with kids and need to quickly check to see who is at your door. Features of the Eufy doorbell include the ability to set custom activity zones to help offset any false motion sensor alerts. And, the Eufy doorbell uses artificial intelligence to differentiate between actual people and other objects and animals, something that not all of the doorbells we tested can do. Overall, the two-way audio quality is clear and without any real delays, but there were sometimes where the person on the other end had trouble hearing my responses when I was away from home. However, this could’ve been due to my cell reception at the time. It’s worth noting that the audio from the doorbell on my end was easy to understand. Pros Free, encrypted local data storage

Custom activity zones

How We Tested

The Testers

Hi, I’m Rachel Murphy, Reviewed’s smart home staff writer. I live in a smart home that’s full of smart home devices like cameras, plugs, speakers, and an oven. During my tenure at Reviewed, I’ve tested smart mini projectors, smart water leak detectors, and other gadgets that can be controlled remotely or via smart assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit .I spent about six months testing eight popular smart WiFi video doorbells to find out which one reigns supreme. I conducted a major update of our smart doorbell testing previously completed by Samantha Gordon.

The Tests

For this roundup, we put each doorbell through a series of in-depth, hands-on tests to fully understand each one’s capabilities, features, and downsides.

We considered audio and video quality, of course, since video doorbells double as home security cameras, measuring how clear the picture was in multiple settings. We also tested the apps in terms of connectivity, time to start streaming, storage options, and ease of use. We also made sure they were weatherproof.

When it came to audio testing, almost all of the doorbells passed with flying colors, but as you’ll read below, some excelled. The same, not surprisingly, went for the “rain” test, where we simulated inclement weather with a spray bottle. But our other tests revealed variances that helped us determine which doorbells were worth your time and which wouldn’t deliver as good of a result.

How to Set Up a Smart Video Doorbell

Most smart video doorbells should easily install using the existing wires your home may already have for an everyday doorbell. If you don't have a wiring setup, then purchasing a smart video doorbell that's battery powered, like the Ring Peephole Cam, will be the way to go.

For the most part, you don't need any other smart home devices or technologies to use smart doorbells—just your smartphone and the doorbell’s app.

However, most of these video doorbells will play nice with other smart home devices like Amazon Echo and Google Home speakers, so check to see which are most compatible with the system you're using. Amazon Echo and Google Home speakers can make announcements when someone rings your doorbell and can also display a live stream of your front door camera. Note that if you want to save your videos, a separate storage subscription cost may be necessary.

Privacy Concerns with Smart Video Doorbells

Before you buy a smart doorbell—or really any WiFi-enabled camera for your home—you should consider the privacy concerns that come along with these devices. Companies like Ring, one of the most popular smart video security device companies out there, have previously come under fire for hackers being able to gain access to certain Ring cameras.

In response, Ring launched a new Control Center within the Ring app. The new Control Center offers security features like two-factor authentication, the option to view and remove linked accounts and shared users, and control over which devices and third-party apps are synced to the account.

Last year, Ring teamed up with more than 400 law enforcement agencies around the country to share doorbell footage. Ring users must give their approval before sharing personal doorbell footage with police, but Rebecca Ricks, a Mozilla researcher, told USA Today that "once they have access, they can save it indefinitely." Now, users can disable voluntary footage requests from local law enforcement in the new Control Center.

Whether you’ve got a Ring doorbell or not, privacy concerns should always be in the back of your mind. Here are a few ways you can help protect your privacy with a smart doorbell. When setting up your new doorbell, you will have a chance to tweak your privacy settings to grant the companion app permission to access your audio and video feeds, share insights with the company, manage other personal data, and more.

Additionally, make sure to keep the software and firmware for the mobile app and doorbell up-to-date so that you're running the latest security updates across your devices.

Finally, your password should be made up of a variety of letters (both upper and lower case), numbers, characters, and follow the doorbell's password guidelines. Selecting a lengthy password that you have not used elsewhere is a safe bet to keep hackers out, in case your login information has been previously compromised on other websites.

Other Video Doorbells We Tested

Google Nest Hello Smart WiFi Video Doorbell The Google Nest Hello Smart WiFi Video Doorbell is our previous pick for best video doorbell. It doesn't offer as good of a view nor as versatile of a setup as the our new No. 1 pick, the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell, but it's still a great choice. It delivers timely alerts right over WiFi and cellular data and it offers the great video and audio quality. There's also the optional facial recognition alerts for familiar faces, package delivery notifications, and more useful home security features. The Nest Hello captures video in 4:3 format, whereas Ring records in a 16:9 format (more of a wide-screen look). The advantage that Nest has, according to Google, is that this view is “designed to show people head to toe.” Within the Nest mobile app, you have the option to control the night vision settings. When night vision is on, the video records in black and white. Even so, the video is clear and it’s easy to make out what’s going on outside the front door. As for the audio, we were able to clearly communicate with whoever was at the front door without any audio issues while at home and out and about. The doorbell also comes with several pre-recorded responses, available in 13 different languages, that you can select if you're unable to get to the door. This is the only doorbell we tested that offers facial recognition. You can assign a name to each face, so you can know when a member of your household is at the front door. This is a handy feature so you can know exactly who is coming and going without having to closely review every notification. It can be especially helpful if you have a spouse or roommate who returns home from work late at night or kids who come and go throughout the day. Additionally, the Nest Hello can detect package deliveries and send notifications to your phone when a package arrives at your front door. And although a paid Nest Aware subscription is required to access some of these features, the payment really enhances what this doorbell can do. Currently, a Nest Aware subscription starts at $6 per month (or $60 for the year) and comes with 30 days of video storage. Alternatively, the Nest Aware Plus plan includes 60 days of video history and 10 days of non-stop video recordings for $12 per month (or $120 for an annual subscription). The paid service also includes intelligent alerts (like facial recognition) and the ability to create clips and timelapse videos to review or share with friends and family. Like Eufy, you can customize activity zones to avoid any false motion detection alerts. Read our full review of the Nest Hello. Pros Facial recognition

Reliable connection

Eufy Security Video Doorbell (Battery-Powered) Eufy's Wireless Video Doorbell is basically the battery-powered version of our best value smart doorbell, the Eufy Video Doorbell. It displays the same clear 2K video during the day and at night, good two-way audio that's clear with minimal delays, and the set up was easy as pie. However, there are a few differences that set Eufy’s two video doorbells apart. For starters, the battery operated Eufy Wireless Video Doorbell is bigger than your average video doorbell. At 5.5 inches tall and 2.1 inches wide, the doorbell is noticeably larger than the wired version, which is 4.8 inches tall by 1.7 inches wide. Additionally, the Eufy Wireless Video Doorbell comes with its own HomeBase hub that works much like an external hard drive. The hub houses your video clips at no cost using military-grade AES-256 data encryption that Eufy claims “ensures your footage is kept private on transmission and storage.” The HomeBase hub also plays as a chime sound when the doorbell is pressed, as do Amazon Echo speakers. You can also view a live stream of the doorbell's footage on displays like Google's Nest Hub Max and Amazon's Echo Show 5, but you can't talk to visitors at your front door via a smart display like you can with the best smart doorbell, the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell. Despite being a battery-powered doorbell, it can also be hardwired using existing doorbell wiring. The estimated battery life on the doorbell is about six months before you'll need to pop it off and charge it with the included USB charging cable. (The doorbell's battery comes charged at 80% or less due to shipping restrictions, so make sure to give it a full charge before mounting to your home.) One of the cooler features is the ability to record your own quick responses up to 10 seconds in length to use when someone is at your door and you can't answer. Much like the best video doorbell, the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell, you can adjust the video quality, which is adaptive to bandwidth. Using a higher quality stream may use more data resulting in possible playback delays. However, I found the auto setting to be just right, showing clear video and sending timely alerts. When the doorbell was pressed, I received alerts on my iPhone within seconds over both WiFi and cellular data, which is about on par with many of the doorbells we’ve tested. In the Eufy security app, available for download on iOS and Android devices, you can snooze doorbell alerts, view a calendar of the doorbell's event history, customize motion zones, and more. The Eufy Wireless Doorbell is a responsive and reliable option for anyone who is looking for a battery-powered smart doorbell that also includes an option for hardwiring. Pros Wired or battery

Responsive

Ring Peephole Cam Most video doorbells aren’t designed with apartment living in mind, but the Ring Peephole Cam aims to solve that problem. Like the name states, the doorbell inserts through the peephole of most front doors. As long as you have a compatible peephole, the setup is simple and can be accomplished in just a few minutes. The doorbell's battery is rechargeable via a USB-C cable included with your purchase, and in our tests lasted about a month with everyday use. However, it's a good idea to purchase an extra battery to have on standby. This way, you can charge one battery while still having a spare to power up your Ring Peephole Cam. During setup, the doorbell performed a connectivity test and a quick update, which took less than five minutes. Like other Ring cameras, you can set custom activity zones, including privacy zones that block the camera from viewing certain angles. This is useful if you don't want the doorbell to pick up unwanted motion like your neighbor’s door or window. This doorbell wasn’t as quick at sending notifications as the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell or Eufy Security doorbells, but it sent alerts in about 10 seconds, which is still relatively quick. Other features include Alexa integration, which is fast and simple, and two-way audio is supported between Echo speakers and the Ring Peephole Cam. So, you can say things like, “Hey Alexa, talk to the front door,” or whatever name you’ve assigned your doorbell camera. Just make sure you don’t have your Echo speaker too close to your front door. When we had an Echo Dot within close range of the doorbell, it created a static sound. That was a quick fix though, when we moved it elsewhere in the room, away from the doorbell. For a battery-powered home security camera, it offers clear pictures at night but starts to get fuzzy at about 10 feet away. You can still make out someone’s face, but it’s not the highest quality. However, when you’re viewing a live stream of your Peephole Cam, the motion detection happens in real-time, which is awesome. As soon as I moved my arm in front of the camera, the video showed me doing the same thing on my phone. While the Peephole Cam can be used without a Ring subscription plan, you’ll need one if you want to access features like video recording and saving and sharing videos. The doorbell camera sends alerts when it detects motion, and offers a real-time view (including the live view), and two-way communication without paying for a subscription. Pros Battery-operated

Custom activity zones Cons Only fits certain peepholes

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus There’s not much new about the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus in terms of looks, but the Amazon-owned company has beefed up its popular Ring doorbell line with new privacy controls, the introduction of Pre-Roll footage, and improved motion detection. Pre-Roll, a video recording feature that captures the four seconds prior to any motion detection, is exclusive to the Ring 3 Plus and is the only difference between this model and the Ring Video Doorbell 3. The Pre-Roll feature, which is displayed in black and white at a lower resolution to preserve battery life, is a welcomed addition since Ring doesn’t offer continuous video recording. The doorbell works best with a Ring Protect Plan to access features like 60-day video history, sharing and saving clips, and more. Privacy concerns have been an issue for Ring previously. In response, the company launched a new privacy Control Center within the Ring app that includes security features such as two-step verification, managing authorized devices and linked accounts, and turning off audio and video recording. The doorbell comes with two-way talk functionality that was clear and easy to use via Echo speakers and the Ring app. It also offers 1080p HD video, which is clear during the day and night, though not as crisp as that of our best value pick, the Eufy Security WiFi Video Doorbell. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is pretty limited in terms of smart home functionality since it doesn’t work with Google Assistant or Apple’s Siri—only Amazon Alexa. However, if your home is full of Alexa-enabled smart speakers, then the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus will fit right in. We paired the doorbell camera with several Echo speakers, which made announcements when visitors were at the door. We also tested it with the Echo Show 5, one of Amazon’s smart displays, and the doorbell camera’s live stream appeared on the screen once the doorbell was pressed. Additionally, the doorbell works well with Ring’s new plug-in chime. One of the best things about this doorbell is that you don’t need any wires to set it up. While there is the option to hardwire it to your home, it also comes with a removable, rechargeable battery pack. Overall, the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is an improvement over previous iterations and is a solid choice for anyone who exclusively uses Alexa to control their smart home. Pros Pre-Roll footage

Enhanced in-app privacy controls

Skybell Trim Plus The Skybell Trim Plus by Honeywell is comparable to the Ring Video Pro. It's fairly similar in style, as both doorbells have slim, rectangular designs and dark-colored mid-sections (where the camera is housed). This doorbell proceeds the Skybell HD—and offers a more reliable connection than its older sibling. Overall, the doorbell was fairly easy to set up, but it does require existing doorbell wiring. As for the camera view, the Skybell records in 1080p HD and the ability to digitally zoom in up to five times the normal view. The image quality became a bit distorted when we zoomed all the way in. This doorbell also offered more of a fisheye lens view, giving the ability to see a broader view than other doorbells we tested. In terms of surviving the elements, the Skybell Trim Plus is one of the most durable doorbells we tested. It can tolerate temperatures as low as -40°F and as high as 150°F. Although it’s rain-resistant, like most other doorbells we tried, it is not waterproof. As far as integration with Alexa and Google Assistant, it was mostly smooth sailing. However, if you have a video smart speaker like the Amazon Echo Show, you won't be able to pull up Skybell's feed on your device. You can say things such as "Alexa, tell Skybell to record video" or "Hey, Google, talk to Skybell,” but you can’t ask it to show you video. The Skybell Trim Plus tracks and sends motion detection alerts, but it doesn’t give you the option to create your motion zones, which is a bummer. In the Skybell app, features include live monitoring, WiFi connectivity, two-way audio, access for multiple users, activity history, and full-color night vision. Like Ring doorbells, the Skybell Trim Plus comes with a theft guarantee. So, if your smart doorbell is stolen, you can have it replaced for free. Pros Durable

Broad view

Arlo Video Doorbell The Arlo Video Doorbell is an upgrade from Arlo’s original smart doorbell, the Arlo Audio Doorbell. The addition of video is a big improvement here. With this doorbell, the features include a 180-degree field-of-view, and, like the Arlo Essential Wire-Free Video Doorbell, it offers a "head to toe" view of whoever is at your door. When someone rings the doorbell, your phone will ring, just like it does with the Arlo Audio Doorbell that we previously tested. In order to see who is at the front door, you have to answer the call and then a live stream of your doorbell pops up. With 1536 x 1536 max video resolution, you can easily see a clear picture of your front porch at night. We don't love that a phone call is necessary to see who rang the doorbell. It seems easier to send a notification, but alas, this is how both of Arlo's smart WiFi doorbells operate. The sound quality for the Arlo Video Doorbell is much improved over the Arlo Audio Doorbell. The audio was delayed by a few seconds, but overall it was clear and easy to understand on both ends. You can also respond with pre-recorded quick reply messages if you're unable to talk to who is at the front door. The picture is sharp, both at night and during the day. The wired doorbell, which features a built-in siren and works with Alexa and Google Assistant, comes with a three-month complimentary Arlo Smart Trial, but after that, you will need to pay to access up to 30 days of cloud storage. With a paid subscription plan, you can also access features like cloud activity zones, package detection, and more. Plans start at $2.99 a month. Pros 180-degree field-of-view

Clear audio

Ring Video Doorbell Pro This doorbell is a bit sleeker than its siblings, but that’s really the main feature that sets it apart. Considering it’s usually more expensive than the Ring 2, there is not really a compelling enough reason to spend more for this model. Plus, this is the only model from Ring that is hardwired-only and doesn't offer a battery-powered alternative. Pros Sleek and modern design

Works with Amazon Alexa Cons More expensive than other Ring doorbells

Two-way audio Cons Connectivity issues

Avoid Olive & Dove RemoBell To avoid any confusion, it’s worth pointing out that the device’s manufacturer, Olive & Dove, rebranded as Remo+ in 2018. This was the largest smart doorbell in our test group, and it proved that size isn’t everything. The app setup was clunky. Once set up, the app didn’t give me the option to live-stream the camera feed, which all the others did with no issue. It took noticeably longer to connect the app to the doorbell than the others, and the app’s notifications lagged considerably. If you’re waiting on a package delivery or a cable guy, this doorbell is just too risky. Pros Nothing we could find Cons No livestream option

Long and lagging connection times

