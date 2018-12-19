The Best Smart Thermostats of 2021

Best Overall

Nest Learning Thermostat

Google's Nest Learning Thermostat is one of the biggest names in the space, partially because it was one of the first well-designed connected thermostats on the market. But now, nearly 10 years after its introduction, it's still the best smart thermostat for most people, thanks to its sleek, intuitive design and robust set of smart features.

If you've ever used an iPod, the Nest Thermostat will be familiar to you—in fact, it was designed by Tony Fadell, the designer of the original iPod hardware. Changing the temperature is as simple as rotating the thermostat's dial. You can use the app to set a traditional time-of-day schedule—far simpler than most non-smart thermostats—or let the Nest learn your daily habits and adjust the temperature automatically. This feature is great for those who don't want to put in any effort, but might be a bit too confusing for people who like to fine-tune their schedules, so you can turn it off if you wish.

Like many other smart thermostats, the Nest can save you energy by adjusting the temperature when you aren't home, as determined by your phone's location and the Nest's built-in motion sensors, and it's also compatible with the energy-saving plans and rebates offered by many utility companies. You can adjust it with your voice using Alexa or Google Home and even get reminders when it's time to change your HVAC filter. Nest offers sensors you can put in different rooms to adjust the temperature based on where you are at any given time—but their functionality is limited compared to competitors like Ecobee and Honeywell. Still, overall the Nest is so easy to use that we think it's the best overall.

Our only other gripe with the Nest—besides its heftier price tag (which, again, rebates can help with)—is its setup. The actual process is quite easy, and the Nest app will walk you through it step-by-step if you've never installed a thermostat before. But in an effort to stay simple and compatible with a wide variety of systems, the Nest uses a workaround to draw power in homes without a common wire (or C-wire). The thermostat will function normally in most cases, but can cause problems with certain HVAC systems. If your home doesn't have a C-wire, we recommend having an HVAC professional install one, or using a thermostat like the Ecobee SmartThermostat which uses a slightly more complex (but reliable) conversion kit to power itself.