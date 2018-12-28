The Best Dishwashers of 2022

Here at the Reviewed test labs, we've been testing dishwashers for close to 15 years, so we know what separates the best dishwashers from the mediocre ones—and which dishwashers you should avoid.

In general, the best dishwashers are full-size, energy efficient, quiet), provide great stain removal, drying ability, and have flexible racks and/or third racks. And these days, the best-rated dishwashers will most likely connect to Wi-Fi or a smart home assistant.

After bringing the best-rated dishwashers on the market into our lab for testing and challenging them with thousands of dirty dishes, food-stained pots and pans, and tough, crusted casseroles, we’ve determined the best full-size dishwashers excel at everything.

The best dishwasher we've tested is the Miele G 5266 SCVi SFP (available at Best Buy for $1,449.99), which offers excellent cleaning and features and delivers washed and dried dishes, albeit at a higher price than most. If you want an excellent value that still offers perfect cleaning, check out the Beko DUT25401, which we can’t rave about enough.

Here are the best dishwashers we’ve tested ranked, in order:

Bosch SHPM88Z75N Miele G 5266 SCVi SFP Beko DUT25401 Bosch SGX78B55UC/13 Samsung DW80R9950UT Bosch SHPM65Z55N KitchenAid KDTM404KPS Hisense HUI6220XCUS GE CDT875M5NS5 Sharp SDW6757ES 32841 Bosch SHEM3AY52N 30566 Whirlpool WDT750SAKZ 34010

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan As far as dishwashers go, the Bosch SNPM88Z75N is an impressive specimen.

Best Overall Bosch SHPM88Z75N Finishes: Stainless steel

Cycles: Heavy, Auto, Delicate, Normal, Speed 60, Rinse

Special features: Stainless steel tub, extra dry option, sanitize option, CrystalDry technology, adjustable upper rack The Bosch 800 Series SHPM88Z75N (2019) has a sound rating of 40 dBA, making it one of the quietest dishwashers we tested. This dishwasher does an amazing job removing some of our more difficult stains, but we did find occasional redeposit on other dishes. This top-rated dishwasher’s major selling point is its CrystalDry feature using zeolite crystals, which completely dried all of the dishes—even the notoriously hard-to-dry plastic containers. Pros Dries plastics

Stellar stain removal

Quiet operation Cons Nothing significant that we could find $1,449.99 from Best Buy

$1,449.00 from Abt

Buy now at Home Depot

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The top-facing controls are intuitive and responsive.

Best Upgrade Miele G 5266 SCVi SFP Finishes: Stainless steel

Cycles: Normal, Quick, Pots, Rinse

Special features: Stainless steel tub, third-rack, AutoOpen drying, ExtraClean & ExtraDry The Miele G 5266 SCVi SF is a great high-end option among best-rated dishwashers. It has a sleek design, featuring a pocket handle, top controls, a stainless steel tub, and adjustable upper and third racks. When it comes to cleaning performance, this Miele delivered nearly spotless dishes with no redeposit. On top of its impressive cleaning, its Normal cycle is a full 30 minutes faster than average, creating a much quicker turnaround without losing any cleaning power. There’s not a lot to dislike about the G 5266, other than its premium price. If you like its look and have the money to spend, it won’t let you down. Pros Impressive cleaning power

Third rack and adjustable upper rack Cons Nothing significant that we could find $1,649.00 from Abt

Credit: Reviewed / Jonathan Chan The Beko DUT25401X dishwasher features convenient racks that flip down for larger kitchen utensils.

Best Value Beko DUT25401X Finishes: Fingerprint-free stainless steel, black, white

Cycles: Heavy+, Normal, Quick & Shine, Express, Rinse & Hold

Special features: Height adjustable upper rack, stainless steel tub, ProSmart Inverter motor, soil sensor, SilentTech The best thing about the Beko DUT25401X is that it pairs an excellent, energy-efficient performance with an incredibly low price tag, giving you a pretty powerful bang for your buck. During our testing of its normal cycle and quick wash, the DUT25401X hit slightly above average and slightly below average, respectively, with its stain removal prowess, but when it came to this dishwasher’s heavy cycle, it knocked out food stains like Ali in the ring, with a near perfect score. It also dries dishes like a champ at the end of the normal cycle, with every plate and glass coming out bone dry. When it comes to water and energy efficiency, the DUT25401X uses far less of each than average, across its three cycles. In fact, Energy Star gives it its official certification and rates it one of its Most Efficient 2021 models. From a usability standpoint, we love the upper rack of the Beko DUT25401X, which features different tines for multiple dishes and offers an angled height adjustment. There are also two height-adjustable shelves/wine racks and a mini third rack, which is attached. Unfortunately, the front-control panel leaves us wanting more and takes some effort to push down and make your desired cycle selections. Pros Excellent performance

One of the highest-value dishwashers for its price Cons Hard-to-push control panel $519.00 from Appliances Connection

Other Dishwashers We Tested

Bosch SGX78B55UC Finishes: Stainless steel

Cycles: Heavy, Normal, Auto, Delicate, Express

Special features: ADA compliant, CrystalDry technology, third rack, Wi-Fi enabled, AquaStop Plus If you're looking for a one of the best dishwashers with strong cleaning power, the ability to dry dishes every time, and ADA accessibility features, set your sights on the Bosch 800 Series SGX78B55UC/13. In our lab testing, we found that this Bosch scrubs out stains with the best of them, within relatively short cycle times. It also improves upon the brand’s already excellent CrystalDry dish drying technology using zeolite, and it was able to get every dish perfectly dry on every cycle. When it comes to features, the SGX78B55UC/13 comes fully loaded, with a third rack, adjustable upper rack, and foldable tines in its lower rack, in addition to Bosch's suite of smart features. What's more is this model is ADA-compliant, which means it has enhanced accessibility features—it's also a bit smaller physically, so keep that in mind if your cabinetry is designed for a standard-sized dishwasher. Pros Excellent cleaning power

Gets dishes dry

Tons of features Cons Minor issues with redeposit $1,299.99 from Best Buy

$1,299.00 from Abt

Buy now at Home Depot

Samsung DW80R9950UT Finishes: Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, black stainless steel, navy steel, Tuscan steel

Cycles: Auto, Normal, Heavy, Delicate, Express 60, Rinse Only, Self Clean

Special features: Flexible third rack, Wi-Fi connectivity, AutoRelease door, stainless steel tub, top controls The Samsung DW80R9950UT dishwasher has it all. With a third rack deep enough to hold ladles and whisks (in addition to all of your silverware), adjustable tines that will make fitting even the most awkwardly-shaped dishes a breeze, a futuristic-looking top-control panel, and a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish, this dishwasher has enough features to please even the pickiest of users. Even better, the Samsung DW80R9950UT talks the talk and walks the walk with its cleaning performance. The Normal, Quick, and Heavy cycles were all able to remove more than 97% of our test food stains. The Heavy cycle clocks in at about 2.5 hours, so you won't have to do too much waiting around; some Heavy cycles on other dishwashers take as long as four hours to finish. This dishwasher also has minimal redeposit and near-perfect dish drying. Pros Short cycles

Third rack

Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish Cons None that we could find $1,049.00 from Samsung

$1,169.99 from Best Buy

$1,298.00 from Home Depot

Bosch SHPM65Z55N Finish: Stainless steel, black, white

Cycles: Heavy, Auto, Normal, Speed60, and Rinse

Special features: Flexible third rack, EasyGlide rack system, adjustable tines and rack positions, quiet operation The top-rated Bosch 500 series SHPM65Z55N dishwasher is still on the pricier end of what the market dictates, but you’re getting an extraordinary value. With its quiet operation, adjustable tines, and third rack, you’ll be able to wash many different sizes and types of dishes without worrying about loud noise. The dishwasher cycles are a bit on the longer side (the Quick cycle clocks in at about an hour), but the cleaning results are worth it. This dishwasher removed nearly all of the stains from our test dishes during the Heavy cycle, which is a rare feat. Additionally, the Auto Air function that opens the dishwasher door after a cycle has ended to expedite dish drying is pretty effective; almost every test dish in the Normal and Quick cycles came out bone dry. Pros Quiet

Great cleaning ability

Gets dishes dry Cons None that we could find $1,049.99 from Best Buy

$1,049.00 from Abt

Buy now at Home Depot

KitchenAid KDPM804KBS Finishes: Stainless steel, black stainless steel

Cycles: ProWash, Normal, Express Wash, Tough, Rinse Only

Special features: Third rack, leak-detection, stainless steel tub The KitchenAid KDTM404KPS is tailor-made for big families. This full-size dishwasher can hold up to 16 place settings, about two more than average. Part of the reason it can hold so many plates is because of the unique third rack, which has a deep divot that can hold small bowls, cups, and mugs. The third rack even has rotating spray jets to ensure everything gets clean. When it comes to cleaning performance, our testing shows that the Normal and Tough cycles do an excellent job removing stains. And, if we’re complaining, the Express cycle is slow compared to the competition, but that’s NBD in our book. Pros Third rack

Adjustable tines

Lots of features Cons Cleaning power was low for its price Buy now at Home Depot

Hisense HUI6220XCUS Finishes: Stainless steel

Cycles: Auto, Intense, Normal, Quick, Rinse

Special features: Adjustable upper rack The no-frills Hisense HUI6220XCUS dishwasher that is sold exclusively at Lowe’s offers exemplary performance at a budget-friendly price. It has a 15-minute Quick cycle—one of the fastest Quick cycles we’ve ever tested—for fast turn over, and a Sanitize cycle for baby bottles and plastic toys that can get gross. While it doesn’t have features like bottle jets or a third rack, it does offer high-powered cleaning capabilities. It is also good for families. Problems exhibited by the HUI6220XCUS are minor: unintuitive press-and-hold top controls and a cutlery basket that attracts food redeposit. Still, at its price it’s hard to score a better value deal. Pros Strong cleaning for its price point

15-minute Quick cycle

Good value Cons Very few extra features

Slightly unintuitive controls

Minor issues with redeposit Buy now at Lowe's

Café CDT875M5NS5 Finishes: Platinum glass

Cycles: Pots, Normal, Express, China, Auto

Special features: Wi-Fi, third rack, Ultra Wash & Dry Plus, stainless steel tub The GE Café CDT875M5NS5 is a gorgeous upmarket appliance that dazzles with its platinum glass finish. Its cleaning quality was excellent overall, but we did see some inconsistencies where certain stains just weren’t getting cleaned well. While the rest of this full-size dishwasher’s performance and its expansive feature set still makes the CDT875M5NS5 a good pick for anyone whose budget isn’t broken by its price tag, at this price point the level of competition is very high: Most of the dishwashers listed above have even better performance at a lower price (though they might not look quite so sleek). Pros High-end aesthetics

Third rack, bottle jets, and smart features Cons Inconsistent cleaning

Not the best value at its current price $1,709.99 from Best Buy

$1,709.00 from Abt

$1,709.00 from Home Depot

Sharp SDW6757ES Finishes: Stainless steel

Cycles: Auto, Heavy Duty, Normal, Delicate, Express Wash, and Rinse Only

Special features: Third rack, Power Wash zone, top control, adjustable middle rack, interior light, stainless steel tub The Sharp SDW6757ES dishwasher offers its first-ever dishwasher released in the U.S., and has truly wowed us with its freshman effort. Its heavy duty cycle performs best, getting our test dishes 99.6% clean, with the normal and quick wash cycles not far behind. Got some super dirty dishes? Use the Power Wash function, which engages a sprayer with additional power. In terms of user experience, we love the smooth-glide rails, which feel sturdy and are easier than most to use, and the interior light that helps us load and unload dishes. In fact, each feels delightfully high-end. You can also raise or lower the middle rack to let you better accommodate taller items: Raising the middle rack allows taller items to be stored below, and lowering it can help you fit in taller glassware on the middle rack. The biggest thing we don’t like? Its price, which is too high for what you get. Pros Third rack

Tons of extras Cons Expensive

Middling cleaning power $899.99 from AJ Madison

Bosch 100 Series SHEM3AY52N Finishes: Black, white, stainless steel

Cycles: 1 Hour US, Auto US, Delicate/Economy Wash US, Power Scrub Plus US, Regular US, Rinse & Hold US

Special features: Stainless steel tub The Bosch SHEM3AY52N is proof that you can’t really go wrong with any dishwasher series from Bosch. Aside from its stainless steel interior, there aren’t any flashy features in this 100 Series model. But its low price tag and its cleaning performance more than makes up for it. While its food-stain-fighting power can’t beat out its 800 Series cousin, it comes close, getting dishes 97.7% clean. For the nice price, you will sacrifice a third-rack, Wi-Fi, and a high-end design aesthetic, but if those things don’t matter to you, this is a seriously good value. Pros Great cleaning performance

Great features Cons Too expensive for what it offers

Confusing controls Buy now at Abt Electronics

$549.99 from Best Buy

Buy now at Home Depot

Whirlpool WDT750SAKZ Finishes: White, black, fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, black stainless

Cycles: Sensor, Heavy, Normal, Quick Wash, Soak & Clean

Special features: Adjustable upper rack, third rack, leak detection, sensor cycle, stainless steel tub We love the Whirlpool WDT750SAKZ dishwasher's smooth, modern exterior, which has no features aside from its handle. Its upper rack can be adjusted vertically to provide more room for bulkier items, and it does have a standard third rack. When it comes to cleaning performance, this Whirlpool dishwasher handles stains with ease, even our dried spinach test, which is super hard to dominate. The only catch is that cycle times tend to run long. Pros Decent cleaning

Good price for what it offers

Third rack Cons Not many extra features

Cycles run much longer than average $836.99 from Best Buy

$836.00 from Abt

$748.00 from Home Depot

How We Tested Dishwashers And Why You Can Trust Us

When it comes to rating the best dishwashers, we do all the dirty work—pun intended. First, our editors research the best brands and models on the market to get an idea of what’s special, what’s different, and which dishwashers have a reputation for cleaning well.

Then, because we want you to trust our judgment, we bring in the best-rated dishwashers we’ve seen to Reviewed’s Cambridge-based labs for hands’-on and scientific testing. Yes—we do have a chief scientist on staff!

Testing dishwashers is obviously a dirty job filled with cheese-crusted casserole pans and spinach puree painted plates, but we are happy to do it. When testing, we assess each dishwasher on the three major factors—performance, features, and user experience.

We test each dishwasher’s three main dishwasher cycles: quick, heavy, and normal by baking nasty food and beverage stains on 15 to 20 dishes that are then loaded into the dishwasher per the manufacturer's loading directions.

At the end of each cycle, we manually determine how much stain has been removed from each dish. Ideally, each dish is 100% clean, but that level of cleaning perfection can be harder to achieve in real life. We also look at redeposit, which is when water jets remove bits of food from one dish that get stuck on a second dish.

We also look at a dishwasher’s ability to dry dishes and how it gets this job done. Customers expect their dishes to be dry, so we penalize the dishwasher every time a dish comes out wet.

While all of the features in the world can't make a bad dishwasher better, they can really add the finishing touch to a model that does a killer cleaning job.

What You Should Know Before Buying A Dishwasher

Maybe it’s been 10 years since you last bought a dishwasher—or maybe this is your first go-around. Either way, it’s likely you have questions, and we can help you answer them.

How to Use a Dishwasher

Full-size dishwashers typically have the capacity to hold 14 to 16 place settings. Loading a dishwasher can be an art, and it’s been the reason behind many post-meal arguments.

Here are the basics: Plates and serving dishes on the bottom rack, glasses and bowls on the top rack, and, if you have one, serving spoons, spatulas, and other larger utensils on the third rack.

If there’s one rule to go by, don’t overload your dishwasher. If there are too many dishes crammed in, the water from the spray arm won’t be able to reach, and consequently, clean all the dishes.

How to Clean a Dishwasher

Cleaning your dishwasher is easy and only requires two ingredients: white vinegar and baking soda. Basically, drop a cup of white vinegar into the dishwasher and run it on its heavy cycle. When done, sprinkle the bottom of the dishwasher tub with baking soda and let it sit overnight. Then run an empty cycle again.

Your dishwasher filter is another (gross) matter entirely. When it comes to how to clean a dishwasher filter, you’ll need dish soap and a scrub brush. Twist the filter out of the bottom of the dishwasher’s tub, scrub it under the tap with the soap and brush, and rinse it clean. When it comes to when to clean a dishwasher filter—that’s weekly.

How to Install a Dishwasher

Depending on how and from where you buy a dishwasher, its installation will vary. You may just want to call in a professional to take care of it. Consider if you have basic plumbing and electrical skills or would rather hire one, because set-up has to adhere to state requirements.

If you still want to drive the DIY highway, then here are the basics on how to install a dishwasher.

How Long Do Dishwashers Last?

According to the International Association of Certified Home Inspectors, the average dishwasher lasts about nine years; this InterNACHI chart on standard estimated life expectancies for all types of home products is incredibly helpful.

While we lab test dishwashers for cleaning performance and quality of build, we don’t test for life expectancy or any kind of operational duration. How long a dishwasher will last will vary by brand and even by model.

How Much Does a Dishwasher Cost?

The average price range for dishwashers spans about a $1,000 difference from the least expensive to the most.

At the low end, you can find models that are just over $500 for value brands like Hotpoint and Amana. Midrange models start in the mid-$600s and run through about $1,000 with GE, Frigidaire, and Whirlpool, and even some Bosch 100 and 300 series dishwashers.

Over the $1,000 mark, you’ll be getting a dishwasher loaded with special features and finishes, from brands like Bosch, Cafe, Samsung, Frigidaire Pro, and GE Profile. Over $1,600, and you’re in luxury territory with dishwashers from Miele, Fisher & Paykel, Bertazzoni, and Viking.

Does a Dishwasher’s Size Matter?

In short: No.

All built-in dishwashers that require installation are either 24 or 18 inches wide, and connect directly to the water intake in your kitchen. Measure the width of your space before buying.

If you want one that’s going to sit perfectly flush with your cabinetry—like in a home design magazine—you'll also need to grab a tape measure and determine your available depth. Double-check all measurements before purchasing.

However, this means that it's super easy to shop for a built-in dishwasher online, because you can guarantee it'll fit the space you already have open in your kitchen.

How Much Water Does a Dishwasher Use?

Dishwashers use far less water than you would by hand-washing your dishes. Surprising, right?!

Reviewed's lab operations manager Jonathan Chan says, "The amount of water a dishwasher uses varies greatly on type and cycle selected. Normal cycles on compact models can use as little as 2.5 gallons, but larger entry-level models can use up to 5 gallons."

For example, in our test labs, we measure the amount of water and energy used per fast, normal, and heavy wash cycle. We assume 208 cycles per year (4 per week), of which 25% are fast, 50% are normal, and 25% are heavy. Based on these cycle counts and the per cycle numbers, we can determine approximate annual water use. The Best Overall winner, the Bosch SHPM88Z75N, uses 1,093 gallons per year—the third highest of our top 12 dishwashers, and our Best Value winner, the Beko DUT25401X has an annual water use of 731 gallons—the third lowest of the 12. Interestingly, our upgrade pick, the Miele G 5266 SCVi uses the least amount of gallons, at 626.

Is the Dishwasher You Want to Buy Energy Efficient?

If you're environmentally- or money-conscious, the prospect of using less water and energy may be appealing to you. The best resource is Energy Star, which offers a searchable database of all dishwashers and their efficiency ratings.

