Here are the biggest kitchen appliance trends for 2021

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The pandemic has precipitated a great deal of change, from DIY crafting projects to a plethora of virtual events. Perhaps one of the major positive outcomes of time spent in quarantine is the home cooking renaissance because, well, what choice do you have!

Major appliance brands like Bosch, Electrolux, Monogram, and more have taken note of increased time spent in the kitchen with mission-driven innovation. Among these changes are accessibility, to make sure appliances cater to folks with limited mobility; sustainability, to lessen our collective carbon footprint; and professional-style ranges, cooktops, and ventilation to help you cook at home like a pro.

Read on to find out more about the biggest kitchen appliance trends for 2021.

Pro-style ranges are trending

Credit: Thor Kitchen Thor Kitchen offers both single- and double-oven pro-style ranges.

Pro-style ranges are one of the biggest trends for kitchen appliances we've seen so far in 2021. From mainstays like Monogram and Bosch, to niche brands like Forza and Thor Kitchen (its tagline is literally "Cook like a god"), everyone seemed to have a new industrial-style range to show off at this year's industry shows.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keep in mind: Pro-ranges aren't for everyone. The worth of a pro-style range will depend on two factors: your aesthetic preference your desired level of cooking prowess.

If your home features exposed brick and rugged slate, an industrial-style range would likely compliment your existing decor. And if you've grown tired of cooking countless excellent meals on your mediocre range during the pandemic, a time when we've all cooked a lot more than normal, perhaps a pro-style range could be a good investment in your culinary future (even if you're a home chef).

Of course, this is assuming you can afford one of these high-priced models. If you're looking for more affordable ranges and you couldn't care less about the pro-style trend, check out the best electric, induction, and gas ranges we've tested to find something that better matches your price point and needs.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's all about accessibility

Credit: Bosch Bosch's new dishwashers are ADA compliant in both the 18- and 24-inch models.

Bosch is one brand focusing on accessibility with it's new line of 2021 products, including its new dishwasher. It’s no secret we love Bosch dishwashers here at Reviewed, naming the 800 Series SHPM88Z75N model the best we’ve ever tested and our favorite of 2020. Bosch’s 500 and 300 Series dishwashers also ranked among our top nine.

So, it’s no stretch to say that we are super excited about the brand’s 2021 expansion of its dishwasher portfolio (in 12 models from the 300 to the 800 Series) to include enhanced ADA compliant 18- and 24-inch models fitted with Bosch’s Home Connect that includes hands-free voice control capabilities and Voice Over support.

As far as performance goes, consumers can expect these ADA compliant models to live up to Bosch’s stellar reputation and will feature drying technologies like PureDry that employs a condensation drying technique in the 300 Series, or CrystalDry in the 800 Series, which eliminates the need for air or towel drying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not to be an afterthought, design savvy consumers can select among recessed or bar handle options, and finishes including white, black, stainless, and custom. Look for the 18-inch ADA compliant models in-store available in Q1 and 24-inch in Q2.

Going green in the kitchen

Credit: Electrolux The new Electrolux appliances were designed with sustainability in mind.

For brands like Electrolux, sustainability is the main focus this year. Here at Reviewed, we love Electrolux's high-performing washing machines and dryers, so our ears always perk up when we hear the brand is debuting new home appliances.

The Swedish appliance brand has designed these products for the "eco-conscious kitchen," with refrigerators that keep food fresher longer for less food waste and cooktops with energy-efficient induction technology, as opposed to gas or electric.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Electrolux’s new kitchen suite was designed to support sustainable living and culinary exploration,” says Amie Guy, vice president of marketing for Electrolux North America. “Matching the energy standards and aesthetic expected of our Scandinavian heritage and company legacy, this line brings new technology and features to help families enjoy getting into the kitchen while being mindful of their environmental impact."

New sustainably-minded Electrolux products include a 36-inch Induction Cooktop, Double Wall Oven, and Single Door Refrigerator, all of which are slated to be available this summer.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.