The Best Smart Plugs of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy From data privacy to user security and reliability, the Wyze Smart Plug has everything a great smart plug should.

Best Overall Wyze Smart Plug After testing the Wyze Smart Plug for the better part of a year, we are confident it’s the best smart plug you can buy—for a variety of reasons. It maintains a strong and stable connection to help control your devices whether you’re sitting on the couch or the other side of the world, and the setup process is a cinch. It’s also one of the only smart plugs in our guide that offers two-factor authentication, an important security feature that alerts you immediately when someone tries to gain access to your account, and a shared device user list to help you keep tabs on who has access to your plug. We didn't run into any issues when using the Wyze app with Amazon Alexa, or Google Assistant to control this smart plug. HomeKit users may be disappointed to find that there is no support for Apple’s Siri but that’s not uncommon in the space. Overall, Wyze’s smart plug was responsive to our voice commands and in-app controls. The plug offers scheduling and automation features, as well as a timer. There's also a special setting called Vacation Mode, which can turn your devices on and off at random times to give the appearance that someone is home. As for design, this compact 15 amp smart plug looks like most others with its front-facing socket and rectangular design that doesn’t block the second outlet. There’s a power button on the side, for when you need to physically control the plug, and the LED status light on the front is a handy visual cue that relays the plug's power status. The only major feature this plug is missing is real-time energy monitoring. However, the app tracks the daily and weekly runtime for the plug to help give you a sense of your average usage. Wyze may still be carving out a name for itself in the smart home space, but this smart plug packs a big punch, offering exceptional value for any Alexa or Google-enabled smart home. Pros Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Shows total runtime for devices

Simple app Cons No energy monitoring

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Th Etekcity Smart Plug provides helpful energy insights in the VeSync app.

Best for Energy Monitoring Etekcity Smart Plug If a smart plug with energy monitoring is what you're after, look no further than the Etekcity Smart Plug. Energy tracking is a useful feature of select smart devices that can help you identify where you’re using the most power. These insights can, in turn, help you become more energy efficient at home by shifting your usage habits (potentially saving you some money on your next power bill). The plug runs through the Vesync app, which is available on both iOS and Android, and offers detailed insights about the plug’s energy usage including daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly averages, as well as real-time usage. Energy Saving Mode, which turns your device off once your maximum cost setting is reached, and Abnormal Power Protection, which automatically shuts the plug off if the power usage exceeds the 1800W threshold. The plug also has a built-in night light that illuminates when it’s dark, though we recommend turning off the optional feature if you’re using the plug in your bedroom as it can be distracting. It’s responsive and works well using the app or voice control smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. For as much as the plug gets right, there are a few downsides, like a lack of two-factor authentication and no integration with Apple’s Siri. But for robust insights into how much energy your devices are using, the Etekcity Smart Plug is the one you want. Pros Great for energy monitoring

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Reliable Cons No two-factor authentication

How We Tested

The Tester

Hi, I’m Rachel Murphy, Reviewed’s smart home staff writer. I live in a smart home that’s full of smart cameras, smart speakers, and more. During my tenure at Reviewed, I’ve tested video doorbells, smart coffee makers, and other gadgets that can be controlled remotely or via smart assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Our previous tester, Monica Beyer, has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's an Amazon Alexa user and lived with (and extensively used) some of these plugs for a couple of months to get a full feel for how they'd be used in a typical smart home—and how well they worked.

The Tests

Since we originally published this guide in 2016, many new controlled plugs have come on the market. Browse the smart home section at Amazon and you’ll find a cornucopia of outlets from no-name brands, many of which feature identical specs and near-identical looks. We regularly update this guide to assure the picks are the best on the market and check out the latest newcomers to the space.

Credit: Reviewed / Ben Keough Our test subjects came in all shapes and sizes.

Our tests start by setting up each plug using both Android and iOS, taking note of any difficulties in the installation process. Once up and running, we put the plugs through their paces, testing their apps, smart home integrations, reliability, range, and responsiveness. We explore each app for security features like two-factor authentication and take into account what types of user data (and how much of it) the companion apps collect. We test each plug over a Wi-Fi network as well as using a remote data connection. Where available, we check to see if their energy consumption results were in line with the pack. We also note any differences between features on Android and iOS, since we think everyone should enjoy the same perks. Finally, we judge each plug on its looks and ergonomics since you’re probably going to be looking at and interacting with these things for a long time to come.

What You Should Know About Smart Plugs

Compatibility

Whether you use Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri, it’s important to make sure the smart plug you choose works with your preferred smart assistant. It may seem obvious, but not all plugs play nice with all assistants.

Many connected plugs work with both Alexa and Google Assistant, but that’s not always the case with Apple’s Siri. To avoid any surprises or headaches, look for a smart plug that’s compatible with the smart assistant you use the most. Compatibility information can be found on the product’s page or the exterior of the product’s packaging.

Energy monitoring

These connected outlets can do more than give you remote and voice control for your not-so-smart devices—many can also monitor how much energy your connected devices are using. These details can usually be found in the smart plug’s companion app and will tell you how many kilowatts the smart plug is using each hour, day, month, or year.

While energy-monitoring isn’t a make or break feature and it won’t impact your ability to use a smart plug, it can help give you a clearer picture of how much energy your connected devices are using and help you identify areas to reduce your energy consumption. This may save you money on your monthly electric bill and help you develop more energy efficient habits at home.

Design

Smart plugs come in all shapes and sizes. Before you buy a smart plug, consider where you want to put it. A slender, rectangular plug likely won’t block the second outlet on a wall panel, no matter where you plug it in. Most of these smart plugs are meant for indoor use only, but outdoor smart plugs are an option, too.

Privacy

There’s always a potential privacy risk involved when you use internet-connected devices at home. To help safeguard your smart home, there are some steps you can take. First, look for devices that offer two-factor authentication, which sends a code to your mobile device to verify it’s you. That way, if someone tries to hack into your account, you will receive an alert and can quickly take care of the problem. Many devices also allow you to activate email or other push notifications in the settings to alert you if someone has logged on.

Additionally, make sure to use a unique, strong password composed of multiple characters, numbers, and letters for each of your smart home accounts. Data breaches feel like the norm as of late, making it all the more important to use different passwords across multiple websites and apps.

When using any devices with smart assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, you can further protect your privacy by regularly deleting your voice recordings and muting the speaker’s mic when it’s not in use.

Looking for more privacy tips? Read our guide to securing your smart home.

Other Smart Plugs We Tested

Eve Energy Smart Plug The Eve Energy Smart Plug is one of the only Apple HomeKit outlets in our guide, and it’s not compatible with Android devices or popular smart assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. But its integration with Siri makes it an ideal companion for controlling your HomeKit-enabled devices. Instead of connecting over Wi-Fi like most smart plugs, Eve's supports Bluetooth or Thread, a low power mesh networking protocol for internet-connected devices. If you want to control this plug away from home using Siri, you need an Apple HomeHub like the HomePod Mini. The side of the plug has a scannable HomeKit user code for a quick and easy set up in the Apple Home app. Alternatively, the plug can be added to the Eve Energy app, where you can enable the plug’s child lock feature and set home automation schedules. The app is also where you can view helpful energy monitoring statistics like projected cost and total consumption. It also offers real-time energy tracking. Overall, this plug works well, maintains a stable connection, and doesn’t block the second outlet when in position. One important not: it lacks a physical power button on the body of the plug, which feels like an odd omission since most smart outlets have one. But it’s not a dealbreaker, because this is one of the rare (and best) HomeKit-enabled smart plugs you can buy. Pros Supports Thread connections

Great for HomeKit Cons Requires Apple Home Hub for remote Siri control

No physical power button

Geeni Smart Dot The Geeni Smart Dot is a front-facing, circular smart plug that works with voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana (but not Siri). The setup is simple and we didn't run into any hiccups during use. The plug’s design doesn’t block the second outlet, but it is large enough that you won’t be able to plug two of these stacked on top of each other like you can with many rectangular-shaped smart plugs. Geeni offers in-app security features like two-factor authentication and a list of shared device users, to help keep unauthorized users at bay. The plug is only compatible with 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks and does not require a hub. You can control this plug using the Geeni app, which is responsive and user-friendly, as well as voice control with compatible smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s rated for 10 amps (most plugs are rated for 15 amps), so make sure not to overload the outlet with too much power. Pros Two-factor authentication

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Quick setup Cons Design may block second outlet

Meross Wi-Fi Smart Plug Mini Meross makes fantastic outdoor smart plugs, so we were eager to try the company’s indoor smart plug, the Meross Wi-Fi Smart Plug Mini. The tiny white plug never lost connection during our tests and was fast and simple to get up and running. We found the app to be very user-friendly, too, offering ways to create scenes and routines that can automate your home. On the downside, the 16-amp plug doesn’t offer any way to track how much energy a device is using or how long it’s been on. It also doesn’t offer two-factor authentication to secure your account. However, this indoor smart plug is reliable and responsive when controlled remotely using the Meross App or via voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa. It also supports IFTTT, and Samsung SmartThings. Pros Affordable

Reliable

Meross Smart Plug Dual 2-in-1 Wi-Fi Outlet Need a space-saving smart plug that offers two independently controlled outlets? That’s exactly what you’ll get with Meross’ dual-outlet smart plug. It’s also a very versatile smart plug when it comes to smart assistant control because it works across the big three: Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri. However, an Apple Home Hub like the HomePod Mini is needed to control the plug using Siri when you're away from home. The dual-outlet smart plug can also be controlled using the Meross app, which is simple to navigate and works well for remote control. There’s also a noticeable “click” sound that happens every time the plug is powered on or off. It’s not loud enough to wake the neighbors, but it’s louder than your average smart plug and therefore something to note before you buy. Unfortunately, the plug does not offer two-factor authentication for added security. It’s also only rated for 10 amps, so make sure it can handle the load of whatever you’re plugging into it. Pros Dual outlets

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri

No two factor authentication Cons Requires Apple Home Hub for remote Siri control

Amazon Smart Plug Amazon has its own smart plug that works exclusively with Alexa. So, in other words, it will not work with Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri, or any other smart ecosystem. We had a difficult time getting it going, even though it doesn't need a third-party app—Alexa just didn't recognize the plug the first time and we had to try again. Once it connected, though, it was flawless. It integrated painlessly with Alexa, had no problems connecting and disconnecting, and it was simple to control with both the Alexa app and via voice controls with an Amazon Echo speaker. Aside from the initial setup issues, the Amazon Smart Plug works great. Of course, those who don't use Alexa-enabled devices should look elsewhere. Pros Works flawlessly once connected Cons Doesn't work with Google Assistant

Challenging setup

Philips Hue Smart Plug We’ve been a fan of Philips Hue, maker of some of the best smart bulbs we’ve ever tested, for a while now. So we expected good things from Philips Hue’s smart plug—and it delivered. The plug maintained its connection throughout our weeks of testing and was able to easily reconnect to Wi-Fi when switching outlets. It’s compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. The app doesn’t offer any special energy monitoring capabilities, but there are plenty of other useful features to choose from within the Philips Hue app, like routines and timers. You can also elect to share your location with Philips Hue so that your plug automatically turns on and off as you come and go. Overall, this plug is a good option for anyone who is already running a Philips Hue ecosystem at home. Pros Works with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant

Reliable connection Cons Requires hub

Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plug-In Switch (2nd Gen) Leviton's 15-amp second-gen smart plug works seamlessly across the three major smart assistants: Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, which is fairly rare for a smart plug. The setup is simple—it took mere minutes to connect the plug to Wi-Fi and integrate it with compatible voice-activated smart assistants. If you want to control this plug away from home using Siri, you’ll need an Apple HomeHub like the HomePod Mini. It also doesn’t block the second outlet no matter what position it’s in. One noticeable difference between the first-gen plug and the second-gen plug tested here is the added support for Leviton’s DAWSC Anywhere Companion Switch. When using this model, you can place the wireless Anywhere Switch within 50-feet of the plug and use the switch to turn the it on and off—no wires required. While there are plenty of pros about this plug, there is no two-factor authentication offered in Leviton’s app, reducing security. The plug also lacks energy monitoring or any other usage insights. But, if you need a smart plug that works great with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri, the Leviton Decora Smart Plug-In Switch is a fantastic choice. Pros Quick setup

Easy app

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Cons Apple Home Hub required for Siri control away from home

Gosund Mini Smart WiFi Plug We love the sleek, round design of the Gosund Mini smart plug and the simple setup it offers. You can manage the plug using the Gosung app or via voice assistants Alexa and Google Assistant. The plug takes less than 30 seconds to reconnect after moving it from outlet to outlet, which is longer than other smart plugs we’ve tested. The plug can be managed remotely using the Gosung app. It also works with voice assistants Alexa and Google Assistant, but not Siri. Two-factor authentication is unavailable in the Gosund app. Gosund does not collect any data from the app, according to the privacy disclaimer in the App Store. The round shape gives this smart plug extra points, and it’s small enough that you can fit a standard plug in the outlet’s second receptacle. However, there isn't any way touse two Gosund Mini Plugs in the same wall outlet due to lack of space. If you’re planning to use more than one of these at a time, you’re better off going with a plug that's a bit more narrow. Pros Sleek design

Sengled Smart Plug Sengled’s Smart Plug requires a hub, which isn’t the norm for most smart plugs. We paired it with a Samsung SmartThings Hub and it connected easily within seconds, but any Zigbee hub like the Echo Show 10 will do. One bummer about this smart plug is the design. While we like that it’s a break from the traditional white rectangular shape of most smart plugs, the square design ever so slightly blocks the socket immediately above (or below) the plug. This shouldn’t be much of an issue if you’re using a regular corded plug, but the design doesn’t allow for two smart plugs to be stacked on top of each other. It also does not offer energy monitoring or two-factor authentication for increased security. Overall, the Sengled plug is responsive when used with Alexa and Google Assistant, easy to use via the Samsung SmartThings app, and it offers a steady connection even when moved from room-to-room. The app, like other smart plug apps, offers scenes, schedules, and more ways to automate your smart home. It’s a fine smart plug, but not the best if you’re looking for extra outlet space or enhanced security. Pros Easy-to-see status light

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant Cons Bulky design

Topgreener Wi-Fi Plug The Topgreener Smart Wi-Fi plug offers real-time energy tracking, compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, and is rated for 15 amps. At 4.25 inches tall and 2.75-inches wide, this is one of the bigger smart plugs you can buy. The above-average size means that it also blocks the top outlet if plugged into the bottom one. While it does offer two-factor authentication for added security, we noticed that TopGreener has not provided Apple with any details about its app's privacy practices and handling of user data, which is a red flag for iOS users. For some background, as of Dec. 2020, Apple is now requiring app developers to disclose what they do with your personal data before any updates to the app can be made in the App Store. This information is available for every app listed in the Apple App Store. The last time the TopGreener app was updated in the App Store was over a year ago. This privacy warning isn't listed on the TopGreener app page in the Google Play Store, but the Android version hasn't received an update since 2019. The plug supports voice control with smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, but not Siri, and you can easily control it remotely using the TopGreener app for iOS and Android. It’s responsive, works well, and maintains a stable Wi-Fi connection at all times, but you should opt for a plug that offers more clearly defined app security. Pros Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Offers two-factor authentication Cons Bulky

No Siri support

Wemo Smart Plug We were excited to try out the Wemo Smart Plug, as it’s one of the rare few that works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple’s Siri. It also is one of the most compact smart plugs we’ve seen, making it ideal for small spaces and crowded outlets. To control the plug using Siri when you’re not home, you will need an Apple Home Hub like the HomePod Mini. However, this plug struggled to maintain a steady Wi-Fi connection, often disconnecting randomly for no reason. A smart plug should be reliable, especially for remote management, and Wemo’s did not deliver on that front. It also does not offer two-factor authentication or energy monitoring, and is only rated for 10 amps. When this plug works, it works well, but given the connectivity issues we had, you’re better off selecting a more reliable plug from our guide. Pros Compact design

Works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Cons Connectivity problems

