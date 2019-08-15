The Best Front-Load Washers of 2019

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Once you've decided to buy (or replace) a front-load washer, the next step is to actually pick one out. The process of actually selecting a front-loader can be overwhelming, since every major appliance manufacturer makes at least one front-load washer. That's where we come in: We've compiled a list of the best front-load washers available on the market today. Our current favorite front-load washer is the Electrolux EFLS627UTT ( available at AppliancesConnection for $993.00 ) because of its top-notch cleaning performance, steam features, and detergent pod dispenser.

While some people are nostalgic for the top-load washers of their youth, many people are embracing the latest development in laundry—the front-load washer. It's true that you'll have to bend over or crouch down to get your laundry inside a front-load washer, and you'll have to pause the wash cycle if you want to throw some laundry in after the cycle's started, but most consumers are happy with their choice to buy a front-loader because front-loaders generally run more efficiently and get clothes cleaner . Best of all, most front-load washers embrace both form and function, and often have neat features and beautiful finishes to complement their strong cleaning performance.

Best Overall Credit: Electrolux

Electrolux EFLS627UTT Where To Buy $993.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $998.10 Home Depot Buy Electrolux EFLS627UTT Best Overall The Electrolux EFLS627UTT front-load washer stands as one of the best front-load washers on the market. One reason? It is the world's first washer to have a special place for detergent pods in the drawer, allowing for even distribution of soap. However, this washer also has powerful stain removal and efficient cycles; it managed to do a solid stain-removal job in both the 46-minute-long Normal cycle and the 15-minute-long Quick cycle. The EFLS627UTT has a stainless steel tub and is chock-full of features and options including Sanitize, Perfect Steam, StainSoak, and Extended Refresh. StainSoak reheats and recirculates the detergent so that it has more time to tackle your really tough stains. Extended Refresh is great for those who can't stick around to immediately get wet laundry into the dryer; it continues to tumble your wet laundry in the washer until you get home. Between the bevy of features and great cleaning performance, it's no surprise that the EFLS627UTT is our favorite washer.

Why Would You Want a Front-Load Washer?

Credit: Reviewed.com / Jackson Ruckar

Front-loading washers are a relatively new addition to the laundry pantheon. While previously found only in laundromats, residential front-loader popularity is on the rise. Front-load washers are exactly what they sound like—instead of lifting up your washer’s lid and arranging your clothes in a circle around a pole agitator or impeller, the door opens from the front, and you put your laundry in from the side of the machine.

While putting your laundry into the top or front of your washer may not seem like a big deal, it really makes a difference in terms of the appliance's engineering. Additionally, front loaders tend to outpace top-loaders when it comes to cleaning performance and efficiency.

Cleaning Performance

Some studies, including our own, indicate that front-loaders may do a better job at cleaning dirty laundry than top-load washers do. This may have to do with the dynamics of a horizontally-oriented washer drum: in a top-loader, stains are removed from clothes by being in contact with the pole agitator (the big spiral column in the middle), the outside of the washer drum, or rubbing against other nearby laundry. That could mean that some clothes that are stuck in the middle might not experience as much mechanical action (the back and forth motion that lifts stains out of clothing) as a piece of laundry that's closer to the agitator or the wash drum.

In a front-loader, the stain removal happens when clothing interacts with the wash drum and when it spins to the top of the wash drum and then falls down onto the laundry at the bottom of the drum. Because each piece of laundry will go through this process multiple times, there's an increased likelihood that stains will be removed from all of your laundry.

Efficiency

Unlike a top-load washer, a front-load washer does not have to fill a tub with water. Because the drum is oriented horizontally, the washer relies on the fact that your load of laundry is going to be mingling with all of the other laundry a lot, whether they're spun on the drum together or whether they're squished together when wet laundry falls from the top of the wash drum. Front-loaders use water much more efficiently than top-loaders because all they have to do is spray water while spinning the drum. This gets all of the clothes wet in two ways: firstly, most of the clothes will get wet because of the water spray, and secondly, those that don't get hit with the initial spray will absorb water from other wet clothes during the spinning-and-falling process. By using less water in each wash cycle, front-loaders are typically more efficient (i.e. they cost less to operate on a per cycle and per year basis) than top-load washers.

How We Test

The Testers

Hi there! We're Reviewed's appliance testing team. Between the three of us (Jon Chan, Kyle Hamilton, and Julia MacDougall), we've spent many years testing major appliances including washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, and robot vacuum cleaners.

We have plenty of experience testing these products in the lab, but we've also used them like normal people would in the course of their daily lives, which means that we have a great sense for what appliances are bargains at their price points, and which appliances have really useful extra features (as opposed to the kitchen-sink approach to features).

With all this in mind, you can feel confident that when we recommend a product, we're giving it our Reviewed stamp of approval, which means two things: firstly, this appliance performs well, and secondly, this appliance is easy to use. We're always reviewing new products, so stay tuned for our reviews and roundups of the latest products in laundry, refrigerators, dishwashers, and vacuum cleaners.

The Tests

Credit: Reviewed

Every washing machine that comes into Reviewed’s labs gets put through the same testing regime, which addresses both performance and user-friendliness. Performance tests include:

• Stain removal – Using a strip of AHAM-approved stains (which includes cocoa, sweat, pig’s blood, red wine, and oil), how much of each stain can this washing machine remove?

• Wear and tear – During a given cycle, how hard is the mechanical action of the washing machine on your clothes?

• Water retention – How much water does your washing machine spin out at the end of the cycle?

• Cycle time – How long is each washing machine cycle?

The best washers have solid stain removal abilities, do not damage your clothes, retain little water, and have short cycle times.

Beyond these performance tests, we also assess the usability of each washing machine, based on our experience, both during testing and during more casual use (one perk of working at Reviewed is that there are plenty of laundry machines on premises!). Our main goal is to get the answer to one question: How easy is it to actually use this washing machine? This involves cumulatively assessing the control panel, the door, the detergent dispenser, and any smart features that are included.

By combining the performance data with our own observations, we can make solid recommendations for someone looking for any type of washing machine at any price point.

Other Affordable Front-Loaders We Tested

Electrolux EFLS527UTT Where To Buy $947.70 Home Depot Buy Electrolux EFLS527UTT The Electrolux EFLS527UTT has the same general performance and features as the Electrolux EFLS627UTT washer, including the pod detergent slot. However, it shines in its own right: Its Delicates cycle is particularly gentle on your clothes, while the Heavy cycle is among the most effective stain-removing cycles we've ever tested, which is really saying something. The EFLS527UTT also has a clever feature called StainTreat II, which allows you to select certain wash program options for especially difficult stains like blood and chocolate. Additionally, the cycle times are generally shorter than they are in the Electrolux EFLS627UTT, so if you're short on time, but you still want stellar stain removal, the Electrolux EFLS527UTT is the washer for you. Additional cycle options like Activewear Cycle, Sanitize, and Perfect Steam mean that this washer is worth every penny.

LG WM3700HWA Where To Buy $895.10 AppliancesConnection Buy $899.10 Home Depot Buy $899.99 Best Buy Buy LG WM3700HWA We love LG front loader washing machines, and the LG WM3700HWA is one of the reasons why. In addition to its stellar cleaning performance, it's also one of the most water- and energy-efficient washers we've tested. With a dizzying array of features, including an Allergiene cycle that combats pet dander, to the Add Garments button, which allows you to easily pause the cycle and throw in more laundry, it's not surprising that we found this washer to be a people-pleaser. Even better, the WM3700HWA has a door stop that props the door open after a cycle finishes to help the door gasket dry. This feature may seem minor, but allowing the gasket proper time to dry can prevent mold growth that results in terrible smells. One thing to consider is that the control panel isn't backlit, so to prevent eyestrain, we recommend this washer for well-lit laundry rooms, rather than sparsely-lit basements. That shouldn't be a problem though, since this washer's performance and energy savings mean you'll be dying to show it off to anyone who drops by.

LG WM9000HVA Where To Buy $1,294.70 AppliancesConnection Buy $1,297.80 Home Depot Buy $1,299.99 Best Buy Buy LG WM9000HVA With a steam cycle, a sanitizing wash, and a large 5.2-cubic-foot capacity, the giant LG WM9000HVA has a unique, sleek look that will class up a laundry room. Despite knowing that its 29-inch width is 2 inches wider than most other washers, we were impressed by how much this front-load washer could fit—and how well it cleaned. The Heavy cycle removed about 81% of the stains in our test, which makes it one of the highest performing washers we've ever tested when it comes to stain removal. If you've got a lot of laundry to do, this LG will make short work of it. Since it's compatible with LG's TwinWash system, you can do two loads at once if you need to. Plus, it boasts both great form and function. LG has cleverly designed this washer to have an angled basin so that it's easier to unload it without having to bend over as much. It also has an extremely quiet operation; not only does it look like a fashion statement in your laundry room, but it won't disrupt conversation in the next room over.

LG WM3500CW Where To Buy $698.40 Home Depot Buy $809.99 Best Buy Buy LG WM3500CW If you want a lot of bang for your buck, then the 4.5-cubic-foot LG WM3500CW is the front-load washer for you. Like most LG washers, you can customize each part of the cycle, from the timing, to the amount of spin, to the level of soil on your clothes. This washer did stellar in our lab tests; its stain-removal capabilities has it cleaning as well as or better than more expensive washers. The Cold Wash feature makes it easy for you to save money on your utility bills, and if you're going to be away from home for a while, the Fresh Care feature continues to tumble your clean laundry so that it doesn't sit and get stale in the washer. Last but not least, this washer works with Google Assistant. You could, in fact, turn your washer on with a voice command. The LG WM3500CW packs great cleaning performance and neat features into a relatively small price tag.

Samsung WF45R6300AV Where To Buy $747.90 Home Depot Buy $749.99 Best Buy Buy Samsung WF45R6300AV If you want a workhorse front-load washing machine that has fast cycles and is both tough on stains and gentle with delicates, look no further than the Samsung WF45R6300AV. Like most Samsung washing machines, it has a dizzying array of cycles and cycle options, but the ones that stands out the most are the Sanitize cycle, which gets hot enough to kill all sorts of germs and bacteria, and the No Spin option, which is the best and safest choice for delicate clothes like sports gear, lingerie, bathing suits, and blouses. The WF45R6300AV is no slouch when it comes to stain removal; the Heavy and Normal cycles are among the best cycles we've ever tested in our labs, hands down. The Quick Wash cycle is effective as well, but the best part of the Quick Wash cycle is its short run time of 28 minutes. If you're a big believer in smart home gadgetry and the Internet of Things, this Bixby-enabled washer won't disappoint. You can get alerts on your phone when a cycle finishes, and download a cycle from Samsung's cycle library that matches your exact stain needs. For a washer that gets the job done right the first time and has useful extra features, be sure to check out the Samsung WF45R6300AV.

Samsung WF42H5000AW Where To Buy $715.10 AppliancesConnection Buy $719.10 Home Depot Buy $719.99 Best Buy Buy Samsung WF42H5000AW With its lower upfront cost, it's no surprise that the Samsung WF42H5000AW is pretty bare bones. However, you'll be pleasantly surprised to fine that this washer, which has a fairly average cleaning performance in general, also has an absolutely stellar Heavy Duty cycle that blasted stains away. There are a number of extra wash and cycle options, but the panel is legible and easy to navigate. The WF42H5000AW isn't a fancy washer by any definition, but it will clean your clothes without a lot of extra fuss, and that's all you need.

Samsung WF50K7500AW Where To Buy $1,165.10 AppliancesConnection Buy $1,169.10 Home Depot Buy $1,169.00 Abt Buy $1,169.99 Best Buy Buy Samsung WF50K7500AW Most of the hype surrounding the large capacity, 5.0-cubic-foot Samsung WF50K7500AW front-load washer is focused on its AddWash feature—an extra door on the front that does nothing extra—when it should be focused on its solid stain removal and fast cycles. The Normal cycle is only 30 minutes long, and in that time, it effortlessly deals with stains, even with a large load of laundry. While the Normal cycle is a solid performer all by itself, for really tough stains, the Heavy cycle cleans even better. If you prefer to save money on heating up water, the Eco Cold cycle will make your wallet happy. Like most high-tech washers, there's plenty of customization options here: You can set the water temperature, soil level, and spin amount in a given cycle, with extra rinses and spin options also available. This is a good washer for large families; it gets through mountains of laundry more efficiently than its competitors.

GE GFW450SPMDG Where To Buy $983.00 AppliancesConnection Buy $989.00 Abt Buy $989.99 Best Buy Buy GE GFW450SPMDG The GE GFW450SPMDG is one of the most customizable, feature-heavy washers we've seen. Not only can you adjust the soil amount, the water temperature, and the amount of spin, but you can also set your wash options according to the stain removal guide on the control panel, which allows you to dial in one of five difficult stains (grass, wine, blood, tomato, and dirt) that you want the washer to target. With additional sanitize and steam options, this GE washer is prepared to take on whatever dirty clothes you can throw at it. With its solid cleaning performance, option to shorten cycle times, and the Tumble Care option, which tells the washer to keep spinning the clothes when the wash is done to prevent mustiness from setting in, this washer is great for those who face new and surprising laundry challenges on a day-to-day basis.

Kenmore Elite 41983 Where To Buy $1,899.00 Sears Buy Click for price Amazon Buy Kenmore Elite 41983 In the laundry world, Kenmore only gives its "Elite" badge to the best of the best. The Kenmore Elite 41983 lives up to its moniker in every sense of the word. This 5.2-cubic-foot washer is amazingly fast, needing just 30 minutes for a Normal cycle, and 18 minutes for a Quick cycle. Not only is it fast, but it cleans well. Another clever feature that's included is Stay Fresh: The machine continues to gently tumble your laundry load for up to 19 hours after a cycle has finished so that your clothes don't dry in a clump if you can't get to the washing machine in time.

