The Best French-door Refrigerators of 2021

Best Overall Frigidaire Gallery FG4H2272UF The Frigidaire FG4H2272UF really has it all. In addition to easily maintaining cold temperatures during testing, this beautifully designed French door fridge has so many storage options that it'll blow your mind. While most counter-depth fridges make you feel as though you had to give up storage space so that its shallower profile will fit in with your cabinetry, the FG4H2272UF makes every cubic foot of space count. Not only does it have adjustable-width sliding bins on the door, but the fridge itself has a retractable shelf, a pocket "snack zone" that lives just below the crisper (and allows easy access for the shorter humans in your life), and an entire fourth compartment that can be used as either additional fridge or freezer storage. If your food storage needs vary greatly, or if you just want a fridge that preserves your food and looks good doing it, the Frigidaire FG4H2272UF is an easy choice to make for your home. Pros Maintains consistent temperatures

Best Value Haier HRF15N3AGS Do you love the look and functionality of French door refrigerators, but don't have the space to actually fit one in your kitchen? We have just the fridge for you: the Haier HRF15N3AGS. This fridge is considerably narrower and shallower than most French door fridges; while that means you'll be able to fit it in a smaller kitchen, that also means you'll be able to fit less food in the fridge in the first place. Because it's compact, the fridge itself is pretty bare-bones. There's no ice maker or water dispenser, and the shelves aren't very adjustable. The cooling on this fridge is top notch, though, and it easily maintained fridge and freezer temperatures of 37°F and 0°F throughout our week of testing. If you don't need a lot of extra features and want to make the most of a relatively small kitchen, the Haier HRF15N3AGS compact French door fridge is a great pick. Pros Slim profile

Consistent fridge temperatures Cons No through-door dispensers

How We Tested French-door Refrigerators

The Testers

Reviewed staffers Jon Chan and Kyle Hamilton, along with Reviewed's former senior scientist Julia MacDougall, have spent many years testing large appliances, including washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, and robot vacuum cleaners, in a controlled lab environment. Of course, they've also used them like normal people.

The Tests

We test each refrigerator in a special lab that conditions the air to a temperature of 72°F +/- 5°F, and a relative humidity of 50% RH +/- 15% RH (basically, room temperature). We do this to mitigate possible exterior temperature effects, since appliances operate best in certain conditions. They involve a number of electronic and mechanical parts working together in harmony, and the air in your home can inhibit certain parts from working at their best, especially in extremely hot or cold climates.

By testing in a controlled environment, each fridge gets the chance to perform at its best and doesn't get inadvertently penalized for having to deal with warmer or colder air than its competitors experienced.

Over the course of a week, we put each refrigerator through its paces. After filling the fridge up with water ballast (since fridges operate better when there's less empty space), we measure the fridge's temperature, humidity loss, freezing time, usable space, and energy use.

Temperature: One of the biggest questions the consumer has is "what temperature should a refrigerator be." Ideal temperature settings for the fridge and the freezer compartments are 37°F and 0°F, respectively. With fridge temperatures higher than 37°F, you worry about bacteria growth (40°F is the start of the bacteria "danger zone"). Freezer temperatures warmer than 0°F mean that food isn't truly freezing. We collect temperature data that tells us not only how close the temperature in the fridge and freezer are to 37°F and 0°F, respectively, but how close the air temperature stayed to those ideal values.

Humidity Loss: For this test, we focus on the refrigerator's crispers. We add water to a floral foam ball, and then record how much of the water evaporates each day. Humidity loss rates are important because if the crisper is too dry, your leafy greens will dry out very quickly. If the crisper is too humid, your fruit will rot. Fridges that can strike a balance between these two extremes help you preserve your produce for as long as possible.

Freezing Time: Once the fridge is plugged in, we measure the time it takes for the freezer to cool down from room temperature to 32°F (the freezing temperature of water). This is a good measure of how quickly your fridge and freezer can cool down food or beverages that have just been placed inside the refrigerator.

Usable Space: One of the most common refrigerator specs is its storage capacity (the volume of the inside of the fridge in cubic feet). You might think that a higher capacity means you can store more in that fridge, but that's not always the case. We measure the usable space, i.e how much empty space is actually available in the fridge's interior. Any number of things can reduce the usable space in a fridge—the ice bucket and/or ice maker, a water filter, air filters, shelf arrangement. The closer the usable space value is to the fridge's stated storage capacity, the more food you can fit in your refrigerator.

Energy Use: Using an electric meter, we measure the fridge's energy usage (in Watt hours) over the week of testing. The less energy used, the more efficient that fridge is, and the more money you will save on future utility bills.

We also test each fridge in a more casual sense so that we can answer usability questions about its doors, shelves, controls, water/ice dispenser, and smart connectivity.

What You Should Know About Buying a French-door Fridge

There are many factors to consider before buying a refrigerator, and if yours just died, chances are you don't have a lot of time to invest in research. Here's where we can help. First, we've got a quick and easy 10-point checklist. But if you really want to dive in beyond finish, warranty, and special features like through-the-door dispensers or smart platforms, then take a quick glimpse below.

First Off, What Is a French-door Refrigerator?

French-door refrigerators have two large doors with handles at the center of the fridge. These open from the center out, much like a side-by-side fridge, but unlike a side-by-side, the French-door opens into the same large, refrigerated compartment.

In most French-door models, the freezer sits beneath the refrigerated compartment, similar in design to what you'd find on a bottom-freezer, and pulls outward like a drawer. However, some brands, not limited to GE, Frigidaire, and Samsung feature French-door models with four doors (Whirlpool even has a 5-door model!), in which case these compartments may open from the center, just like the refrigerated compartment, or may open as one slim drawer atop a larger freezer drawer.

The boon of a French-door fridge over a top-freezer, bottom-freezer, or side-by-side, is its sheer amount of space, as well as premium features like through-the-door dispensers, custom-temperature flex drawers.

How Wide Are French-door Refrigerators?

French-door refrigerators come in a standard size of 29.5 inches to 36 inches in width, 68.5 inches to 70.125 inches in height, and 29.375 inches to 34.625 in depth. While French-doors typically have the most storage space for food, they're not actually the widest fridge style; the side-by-side wins this award.

If you're replacing a fridge with a very specific cutout (i.e. surrounded by cabinetry), measure your cutout carefully to make sure your desired new fridge will fit, especially if you're moving from, say, a top freezer model to a French-door model. Be sure to leave at least one to two inches between the top of the fridge and above-fridge cabinetry, as well as a couple inches between the back of the fridge and the wall. These extra inches are essential for the fridge's air circulation.

Lastly, when looking at the depth of your cutout, be sure to account for the depths of the fridge doors. If the distance your fridge sticks out from your cabinetry is not as wide as the thickness of the refrigerator doors, then you may not be able to open your new fridge's doors all the way.

Counter-depth and Standard-depth Are Different From Width

The term "counter-depth" refers to the depth of your refrigerator—specifically, how much it sticks out past your cabinetry.

A standard-depth refrigerator is typically about 30 inches deep, and if you have cabinets surrounding your standard-depth fridge, it probably sticks out past the cabinetry 4-6 inches. This doesn't bother most people, but if you have space restrictions or stylistic preferences that tend towards a refrigerator with a shallower profile, consider buying a counter-depth fridge.

Depending on the brand, counter-depth fridges can be as much as 6 inches shallower than their standard-depth cousins. Keep in mind that by shifting to a counter-depth fridge, you're also losing interior storage space. One more thing to consider: A counter-depth fridge usually costs more.

Consider What Your Household Eats / Needs For Storage

French-door refrigerators typically have much more room than most other fridge styles, and certainly beyond the most basic built-in shelves and one to two crisper bins.

You may see special storage features from adjustable shelves and shelves that can flip up or retract to door bins can slide and expand.

What's more, some French-door refrigerators have door-in-door storage allowing access to popular items without having to open the whole door. Some many have an extra drawer, temperature-controlled deli/pantry drawers that can be set for specific temperatures, pocket storage at the bottom of the refrigerator that make for easy access for kids, or a fourth compartment/drawer that can be set to fridge or freezer temperatures.

For Some, Through-Door Water and Ice Dispensers Are Essential

Through-door ice and water dispensers are pretty common—it means you can fill up a glass with fresh water without opening any doors. However, in lieu of through-door water dispensing, some fridges offer built-in water pitchers that fill automatically or interior water dispensers.

Additionally, some of the more expensive refrigerators have additional dispensing options, such as hot water dispensers or a built-in Keurig pod coffee maker.

When it comes to ice, options beyond cubed ice are becoming more and more plentiful, including crushed ice and cylindrical ice, or even, ice spheres.

A New, More Efficient Fridge Can Mean Less Energy Expenditure

Believe it or not, upgrading your refrigerator can actually save you money while not wasting natural resources.

According to Energy Star, old refrigerators use about 33% more energy than a newer model that's earned the Energy Star certification. So, if the prospect of using less energy is appealing to you, consider buying one with the Energy Star rating.

Typically, the more complicated your fridge (in features and design), the more energy it uses, and French-doors tend to use the most energy of all the regular refrigerator styles. In our experience, it's not a lot more than your more basic fridges, but it can add up over time.

On Energy Star's list, the most efficient French-door fridges use nearly double the kWh/yr—or more—as the most efficient refrigerator on the list.

How Much Is a French-door Refrigerator Going to Cost You?

When deciding how much to spend on a fridge, know that French-door fridges can be pricey, but they also have the highest ceiling for possible extra features, resulting in a huge range of possible prices.

Most French-doors typically fall into the $2,000–$3,000 range, sometimes running upwards of $4,000. This being said, we've reviewed excellent, entry-level French-door refrigerators that cost under $1,500 and higher-end, feature-dense models that cost over $5,000.

Special features like through-the-door dispensers, higher-end ice-makers, custom-temperature flex drawers, and smart platforms and built-in touchscreen displays boost the price from there.

Other French-door Refrigerators We Tested

Bosch B36CD50SNS A near-perfect performance is what the new Bosch B36CD50SNS offers, so devotees of the high-end, German-engineered brand can now add this fridge to their top-tier kitchen layouts, alongside Bosch's excellent dishwashers. This French-door stunner aced all of our tests, maintaining unwavering temperatures in both the fridge and freezer. It also boasts useful features, like a through-the-door dispenser for ice and water, and smart connectivity that allows for remote operation and notifications. Despite a couple of inconsequential flaws—lack of a shelf spill capture, slightly less-than-average storage capacity—the B36CD50SNS is still one of our top-rated fridges of all time. Pros Near-perfect temperatures

Through-the-door dispenser

Kenmore Elite 72483 In addition to sleek design, ergonomic layout, adjustable shelves, and excellent food preservation performance, the 29.9-cubic-foot Kenmore Elite 72483 adds a separate temperature-controlled center drawer for storing everything from snacks and deli meats to wine. Though it has an external water and ice dispenser, the fridge hides all of its controls behind the door, which gives the 72483 a streamlined and contemporary look. With a wide variety of additional storage options (including recessed pockets at the bottom of the fridge and multiple sliding drawers in the freezer), the Kenmore Elite 72483 will be a boon to large families or anyone who prefers a packed fridge. Pros Maintains consistent temperatures

Deli drawer

Cafe CVE28DM5NS5 The GE Café CVE28DM5NS5 is a french door refrigerator that doubles as a statement piece. With its shiny platinum glass finish, shelves with rose gold accents, and beautiful backlit LED wall in the fridge’s interior, you may start to think that this fridge emphasizes function over form—and you’d be wrong. This fridge has spot-on temperature control, a highly effective crisper drawer, and a wide variety of flexible and adjustable storage options. For those of you who spend a lot of time hosting parties, you’ll appreciate the extra temperature-controlled drawer (with both freezer and fridge settings) and the extra rack in the freezer that’s perfect for flat foods like pizzas. Another great feature is Autofill, the water dispenser that automatically senses the height of your water vessel, fills it up without overflowing, and reports (in ounces) how much water was dispensed. Yes, this fridge costs three to four times what you’d pay for a more basic fridge, but if you have a big budget, you’ll appreciate the looks and the utility of the GE CVE28DM5NS5. Pros Consistent temperatures

Backlit interior

Samsung RF263BEAESG The Samsung RF263BEAESG french door refrigerator is designed with a large family in mind. Not only does it have a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish, but its deep door bins have room for more than one gallon of milk. Furthermore, the adjustable shelving makes it easy to store tall or large items without losing a lot of existing fridge real estate. If you’re worried about people constantly opening the fridge doors, the crispers have been designed so that you can open one by only opening one door, which cuts down on the cold air lost every time the refrigerator is opened. In our tests, we found that the fridge temperatures run a little cool; you can bump up the temperature a bit, but make sure you check the temperature with a fridge thermometer so that you’re not getting too close to the bacteria danger zone (which starts at 40°F). Otherwise, we were impressed with how well the crisper drawers maintained humidity, and how energy-efficient this fridge is. If your fridge is going to be visited frequently, we think the Samsung RF263BEAESG will serve you well. Pros Beautiful finish

Adjustable shelving

Samsung RF23J9011SR The Samsung RF23J9011SR French door fridge is all about customizability. Its unique four-door design is bound to be a great conversation piece when guests enter your kitchen. The upper two doors open to reveal the usual shelf configuration that comes with a French door refrigerator, but the bottom two doors are more reminiscent of a side-by-side fridge, with separate compartments for each door. The bottom left door is a freezer, and depending on your food preservation needs, the bottom right section can be either a fridge or a freezer. In addition to those useful features, this refrigerator also runs efficiently and can maintain cool temperatures when and where you need them. Between its intriguing looks and solid performance, you won't regret buying the Samsung RF23J9011SR. Pros Unique four-door design

GE Profile PVD28BYNFS For those of you who have a high-end kitchen, the GE Profile PVD28BYNFS French door refrigerator will fit right in. This fridge hits all the right notes when it comes to form and function, thanks to its brushed, fingerprint-resistant stainless-steel finish, door-in-door storage, flexible shelving options, extra temperature-controlled drawer, auto-sensing water dispenser, and backlit fridge cavity. This fridge performed well in our temperature tests, and the crisper drawers are some of the best we’ve ever tested. Because the crispers do a great job of maintaining ambient humidity conditions, you’ll be able to keep your fruits and veggies fresh and edible for a longer period of time. If you have a larger budget, the GE PVD28BYNFS is well worth the money. Pros Backlit interior

Flexible drawer with custom temp

KitchenAid KRFC704FBS The KitchenAid KRFC704FBS french-door fridge is all about style. From its black stainless finish to the wood and metal trim on the interior shelves and drawers, this fridge metaphorically struts down the runway and says "Look at me!", and we're happy to say that this fridge is definitely worth a look. Even better, it also has spot-on temperatures for food preservation, a retractable middle shelf that makes room for taller items, soft-close drawers, and a control panel above the ice/water dispenser that is easy to understand and operate. For those of you out there that have some extra cash on hand and who want something more interesting than white plastic inside your refrigerator, you'll love the KitchenAid KRFC704FBS. Pros Maintains consistent temperatures

Interior wood finish

GE GNE25JMKES The slate finished 24.8-cubic-foot GE GNE25JMKES refrigerator is a well-sized, well-priced French door fridge. Its clean lines and sleek exterior really draw the eye, but it's what's inside that really impressed us. This fridge really blew us away with its precision temperature control and its energy efficiency. While this fridge doesn't have through-door ice or water dispensers, it does have some retractable shelves, crisper bins with separate humidity controls, a temperature-controlled deli drawer, a discreet interior water dispenser, and an ice maker in the freezer. We like the GE GNE25JMKES because looks like a stripped down French door refrigerator, but it still has some of the most convenient features that you find on more expensive French door options. Pros Maintains consistent temperatures

Temperature-controlled drawer

Bosch B36CT80SNS Are precise temperatures worth putting up with a small freezer? If you answered, "yes," the Bosch’s 800 Series B36CT80SNS might be for you. It passed all of our tests with room to spare, maintaining cold, even temperatures in both the fridge and freezer. We also like its smart capabilities via Home Connect, crispers with customizable temperatures, and a fridge compartment with tons of storage. The only downside? It’s freezer, though well-organized, is small—almost half as big as you’d typically see on a French-door. Pros Excellent temperature control

Large fridge compartment

Samsung RF28R7351SG For the Samsung RF28R7351SG, flexibility is the name of the game. Not only does it have door-in-door storage with removable bins, but it also has crispers with adjustable humidity settings, a retractable shelf, a temperature-controlled drawer with four temperature settings, and an adjustable storage organizer in the freezer. If you have any interest in the IoT, this fridge is also WiFi and Bixby enabled. Another bonus is the built-in water pitcher that automatically refills. Even better, this fridge did a great job at maintaining consistent temperatures, and it is relatively energy-efficient, even with its numerous extra features. For a versatile fridge that can meet your ever-changing needs, check out the Samsung RF28R7351SG. Pros Smart connectivity

Temperature-controlled drawer

Whirlpool WRX735SDHZ It's hard to complain about the Whirlpool WRX735SDHZ. This French-door refrigerator looks sleek, features ice and water dispensers, has a temperature-controlled exterior drawer, and it maintains cool and stable temperatures. Though it’s not the biggest French door we’ve tested, it should have plenty of room for most users—just maybe consider another option if storage space is your primary concern. Otherwise, This is just a really solid fridge: It has the key features and great performance. As long as you’re not specifically in the market for a fridge that's loaded up with the latest smart tech, this Whirlpool will almost certainly suit your needs. Pros Cold, steady temperatures

Ice/water dispenser

LG LRFDC2406S The LG LRFDC2406S is the second LG Craft Ice-enhanced refrigerator we've tested so far and it has only solidified our obsession with spherical ice. From a more practical standpoint, the LRFDC2406S actually outperforms its more feature-rich—and expensive—sibling, the LRMVS3006S. Its temperatures are spot on and barely waver. It also has a ton of options for customizing its storage space, including additional bins. While the LRFDC2406S does costs more than most, its price point isn't uncommon for an appliance that offers a technology that's completely new in the product space. Just be aware that a decent chunk of its purchase price is going to its spherical ice maker, so if you aren’t particularly interested in this feature, this fridge likely isn’t a great value. Pros Spherical ice

Internal drawer with custom temp

Whirlpool WRV986FDEM If you want tons of storage options in your next refrigerator, look no further than the Whirlpool WRV986FDEM french door refrigerator. With its three crisper drawers, recessed snack compartments, and two separate temperature-controlled drawers, you'll be spoiled for choice when it comes storing more delicate foods, or foods that you want kids to be able to access more readily. The through-door water and ice maker makes filling up water bottles a breeze. While both the fridge and the freezer run a bit warm, you can easily bump the temperature down on the display panel. Because the crispers in the fridge cavity are not sealed, they tend to lose moisture quickly; however, you can definitely store any more finicky fruits and veggies in the extra independently-operated temperature drawers. For a refrigerator with a unique configuration and lots of useful nooks and crannies, you'll love the Whirlpool WRV986FDEM. Pros Two extra temperature drawers

Snack compartments Cons Crispers lose moisture quickly

Bosch B21CL81SNS If you love Bosch dishwashers, then you'll definitely want to check out the Bosch B21CL81SNS, one of the fridges in the Bosch 800 series of refrigerators. While you might miss the through-door water and ice dispensers, some customers will prefer the looks of this fridge's sleek, uninterrupted exterior. With its extra temperature drawer, two crispers, and extra snack/deli drawer, you'll have plenty of places to store all of your favorite foods and beverages. While the fridge temperatures ran a little bit warm, you can easily adjust the temperature to a colder setting to make sure that your food stays cold and fresh. We didn't observe any large temperature swings in either the fridge or the freezer cavity, so Bosch nails it on that score. The crisper tended to lose moisture a bit faster than we preferred, but with the extra temperature drawer, you should be able to store fruits and veggies without worrying about them spoiling in a couple of days. While we were more impressed with the Bosch dishwashers, this Bosch fridge will still be a great addition to your kitchen. Pros Maintains consistent temperatures

Counter-depth

LG LFCS22520S One of our favorite affordable french door refrigerators is the LG LFC22520S. This fridge doesn’t have all of the bells and whistles you’ve seen on other new fridges, but with its spot on temperature performance, efficient operation, and sleek exterior, you won’t mind the lack of extra features. The LFC22520S did an amazing job of maintaining ideal temperatures in the fridge and freezer; you won’t have to worry about the integrity of your milk or your leftovers. Its deep door bins, adjustable shelving, and extra storage drawer means you'll have plenty of options when it comes to storing groceries in the fridge cavity. While the crisper drawers didn’t maintain humidity levels as well as we’d hoped, we think that’s worth overlooking for its stellar temperature performance and storage options. For a french door fridge that doesn’t break the bank, look no further than the LG LFC22520S. Pros Maintains even temperatures

10 year guarantee Cons Small storage capacity

Electrolux EI23BC82SS Electrolux is an appliance company whose products tend to straddle the line between luxury and high-end, and the Electrolux EI23BC82SS counter-depth french-door fridge is no different. One feature that really sets it apart from its competitors is the additional drawer with a temperature that you can dial in, rather than having to pick from two or three preset temperature options. This added storage flexibility can be a real boon if you have no real estate left in your crisper. As for performance, this fridge's temperature hit its marks in the fridge, but had less success in the freezer. We noticed that the temperature swings above and below 0°F were large enough that to avoid freezer burn, we'd recommend setting the freezer temperature a couple of degrees below zero. The Electrolux EI23BC82SS is usually part of an appliance package, but it can also be purchased by itself. Pros Maintains consistent temperatures

Temperature-controlled drawer Cons Warm freezer temperatures

Frigidaire Professional PRMC2285AF A boxy look both outside and in marks the Frigidaire Pro PRMC2285AF as an obvious choice for industrial design-minded consumers with money to spend. Sure, it's pricey, but this counter-depth French-door refrigerator can accommodate any storage needs with customizable, expandable bins, a flip shelf, and a custom-temperature flex drawer. While we always appreciate organizational features like these, we especially do so here because they allow us to make the most of the PRMC2285AF’s relatively small capacity. When it comes to cooling, the fridge performs accurately and above average, offering steady temps—except in the freezer, which can be inconsistent. Overall, the PRMC2285AF is worth checking out if it fits your budget Pros Lots of customizable storage

Through-the-door dispenser

