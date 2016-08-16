Best French Door Fridges of 2019

Best French Door Fridges of 2019By Reviewed Staff, August 16, 2016, Updated April 24, 2019
Nothing invokes a luxury kitchen like a massive French door fridge. There’s something majestic about opening up those double doors and having enough room to place an entire pizza.
Besides having superior storage, French door fridges also tend to carry high-end features. They usually have water dispensers, giant ice makers, and come in fancy colors. Now, French doors also boast some of the best performance. A larger chassis means more room for compressors and better air flow.
When you combine high-end features with superior performance, you get a product that’s on the pricer side. French door fridges are not cheap. If you’re looking for a decent one, plan to budget at least $1,000. Take our current favorite, the GE Café CFE28TSHSS (available at Home Depot for $3,086.10), it costs over $3,000. In return, you get 28.6 cu. ft. of easy-to-organize space and even a hot water dispenser.
Two of the fridges in this list are discontinued but we are working on testing their replacements.
Here are our favorite french door fridges in ranked order.
- GE Café CFE28TSHSS
- GE Café CYE22UELDS (Discontinued)
- Kenmore Elite 72483
- Samsung RF260BEAESR
- Kenmore Elite 74025 (Discontinued)
Updated April 24, 2019
GE Café CFE28TSHSS
GE Café CFE28TSHSSBest Overall
There are many reasons why we love this GE Café French door refrigerator. Its 28.6-cu.-ft. interior is easy to organize, it has an adjustable-temperature deli drawer, and it did a great job preserving fresh and frozen food in our lab tests. It can even dispense hot water! Whether you’ve got a big family or just want the best fridge out there, the American-made CFE28TSHSS has everything you’re looking for—and more. Read full review.
GE Café CYE22UELDS
GE Café CYE22UELDS
Imagine a refrigerator so versatile it will allow you to pop in a K-cup and brew your morning coffee, or will dispense hot water for cooking. Along with a designer look, and every contemporary refrigerator feature, the GE Café French door refrigerator is counter depth, so it looks built-in. It's WiFi-enabled, you can use an app to control it, and it takes directions from Alexa. Read full review.
Kenmore Elite 72483
Kenmore Elite 72483
In addition to sleek design, ergonomic layout, adjustable shelves, and excellent food preservation performance, the 29.9-cu.-ft. Kenmore Elite 72483 adds a separate temperature-controlled center drawer for storing everything from snacks and deli meats to wine. Though it has an external water and ice dispenser, the fridge hides all its controls behind the door, which gives the 72483 a minimal and contemporary look. Read full review.
Samsung RF260BEAESR
Samsung RF260BEAESR
On sale, the Samsung RF260BEAESR can drop as low as $1,200. Even though it's affordable, this 25.5-cu.-ft. French door fridge impressed us with a superb fit and finish, stellar food preservation, and a handful of useful features–including an internal ice maker. Our tests show it's also a great fridge, which is why we think it's one of the best values you can buy. If you're looking to remodel, check out this Samsung. Read full review.
Kenmore Elite 74025
Kenmore Elite 74025
The Kenmore Elite 74025 is essentially the same fridge as the Kenmore Elite 72483, but without the additional pantry drawer. Both fridges have dual evaporators and linear compressors for improved fresh and frozen food preservation. The freezer door tilts open for easier access, and many interior shelves can be adjusted. In addition to stainless, this 29.8-cu.-ft. fridge also comes in black, white, and even bisque. Read full review.
