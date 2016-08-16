Best French Door Fridges of 2019

Nothing invokes a luxury kitchen like a massive French door fridge. There’s something majestic about opening up those double doors and having enough room to place an entire pizza.

Besides having superior storage, French door fridges also tend to carry high-end features. They usually have water dispensers, giant ice makers, and come in fancy colors. Now, French doors also boast some of the best performance. A larger chassis means more room for compressors and better air flow.

When you combine high-end features with superior performance, you get a product that’s on the pricer side. French door fridges are not cheap. If you’re looking for a decent one, plan to budget at least $1,000. Take our current favorite, the GE Café CFE28TSHSS (available at Home Depot for $3,086.10), it costs over $3,000. In return, you get 28.6 cu. ft. of easy-to-organize space and even a hot water dispenser.

Two of the fridges in this list are discontinued but we are working on testing their replacements.

Here are our favorite french door fridges in ranked order.