The Best Smart Displays of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Nick Woodward The Amazon Echo Show 8 is the best smart display you can buy.

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy The Google Nest Hub Max is the best smart display for Google Assistant.

How We Tested Smart Displays

The Tester

Hi, I’m Rachel and I write about smart-home for Reviewed. I live in a home full of smart speakers, home security cameras, smart lights, appliances, and more connected gadgets that work with smart assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. I’ve been using smart displays for several years now and spent hours on end digging through every feature available to help you make the right choice.

The Tests

Because every smart display has its strengths and features, our testing could not be standardized across each device. Instead, we tested smart displays in an actual smart home for several weeks with popular smart home gadgets like smart plugs, smart locks, security cameras, and appliances. We also tested smart displays for privacy settings, streaming services, video calling experiences, and individual features.

What You Should Know About Buying Smart Displays

What Can Smart Displays Do?

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Smart displays can also stream the live view from your home security camera and video doorbells.

The features vary by hub and ecosystem, but smart displays are more than just a pretty video portal for your countertop. The devices can show you who is at the front door as soon as someone rings the bell. They can also listen for breaking glass and barking dogs (potentially alerting you to home security threats), as well as provide visual reminders (like that late afternoon Zoom meeting you keep forgetting about).

Smart displays work with a variety of video and music streaming platforms. While the streaming lineup varies by ecosystem, popular services like Spotify, Apple Music, Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube are available.

Smart displays can also serve as digital keypads to disarm your home security system and to manually adjust the brightness and color of your smart bulbs and light strips. Some smart displays can also track your sleep, giving you detailed statistics about your nightly slumber habits.

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy It's easy to follow recipes when using a large smart display like the Echo Show 10 (pictured).

Most smart displays come with adaptive audio controls, so your assistant can hear you from across the room or over loud noises.

Power and Connectivity

Most smart displays plug into any standard electrical socket using the power cord included with your purchase. Battery-operated or not, all smart displays require a Wi-Fi connection for use (most support dual-band Wi-Fi). Bluetooth is also available.

Which Smart Display Should I Buy?

Choosing the best smart display for you and your household often comes down to which smart assistant you rely on to control your smart home—Alexa or Google Assistant. If you already have an Amazon Echo or Google Nest smart speaker in your home, for instance, you’ll want to choose a device that best incorporates it (i.e. one from Amazon or Google) Alexa is the world’s most popular voice assistant and can control thousands of smart home devices similar to Google Assistant. At the time of publication, Apple does not have a Siri-enabled smart display for HomeKit.

Another thing to consider when choosing the best smart display is how it will integrate into your daily life. Do you primarily want a hands-free way to video call with friends and family or to stream videos mindlessly during your workday? Do you want help tracking your sleep or controlling your smart home gadgets? Every smart display offers a little something different in terms of features and usability. Our guide can help you determine which smart display to buy for your home.

Smart displays come in all shapes and sizes, too. Consider your living quarters and what size smart display would work best in your space. A large, motion-tracking display might not be the best choice for a nightstand or desk because it needs plenty of room to move around. That’s what smaller smart displays are for. However, the bigger display is going to be better for making video calls and following around with recipes when cooking in the kitchen.

What About Facebook Portal devices?

While we reviewed the Facebook Portal Plus and Facebook Go displays, the devices didn't make the cut for this guide for a variety of reasons. For one, their primary function is to make video calls and not manage your smart home, and they're equipped accordingly. Portal devices are also short on other features (like streaming services) when compared to Echo and Nest smart displays. But the real kicker is that you need a Facebook or WhatsApp account to set up and use Portal displays, which not only limits usability, but also means implicitly signing on for Facebook’s controversial business practices.

Privacy

Credit: Reviewed / Rachel Murphy Smart displays, like the Echo Show 5 (second-gen) (pictured), come with privacy controls for the camera and microphone.

Privacy might seem like a thing of the past, as everywhere you go, it feels like there's some machine watching or listening. But in your own home, you can do a few things to protect yourself, even from naturally invasive smart home devices.

First, make sure to enable two-factor authentication for your smart display account, which sends a code to your mobile device to verify it’s you. That way, if someone tries to hack into your account, you will receive an alert and can quickly take care of the problem. Many devices also allow you to activate email or other push notifications in the settings to alert you if someone has logged on.

Additionally, make sure to use a unique, strong password composed of multiple characters, numbers, and letters. Data breaches can happen, making it all the more important to use different passwords across multiple websites and apps.

Smart assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant are built into smart displays, and you can protect your privacy by regularly deleting your voice recordings and disabling the device's mic and camera when it’s not in use.

All Echo Show displays feature integrated privacy controls like a physical sliding shutter for the camera and a mic mute button on the top of the device. Google Nest displays lack the physical slider, but you can easily access privacy controls for the camera and mic by swiping up from the bottom of the display's screen.

One thing to note is that Echo displays come with Amazon Sidewalk automatically enabled. The goal of Amazon Sidewalk is to create one large, low-bandwidth wireless network that extends the range of certain devices (like Echo devices, Ring cameras, and Tile trackers) that only work when connected to Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. The more neighbors who opt-in, the larger and stronger the Amazon Sidewalk network will be. The program only applies to Echo devices and you can opt-out any time.

Looking for more privacy tips? Read our guide to securing your smart home.



Other Smart Displays We Tested

Amazon Echo Show 5 (second-gen) The Echo Show 5 is the smallest Amazon smart display, making it an appealing option for desks, entryway consoles, nightstands, and other everyday nooks and crannies in your home. The 5.5-inch screen is roughly the size of a large smartphone and features 960 x 480 resolution with an integrated 2-megapixel camera. The camera is not as high quality as the larger Echo Show displays, so we don’t recommend it as your primary way to video chat with friends and family, but it’ll get the job done for those few random Zoom meetings on your calendar. Privacy and volume controls are easy to find on the top of the device. Because it has a camera built-in, you can use it as an indoor home security camera and view the live stream from the Amazon Alexa app. As expected, the sound on the Show 5 is not as powerful as it is on larger Echo displays, but it packs enough of a punch that, even at full volume, it sounds pretty good. The Show 5 is ideal for quickly glancing down and checking in on your calendar, latest headlines, weather forecast, and more. It gets a lot done without taking up much of a footprint. It may look like a glorified desk clock, but it has helpful and entertaining features to keep you company all day long. Read our full review of the Amazon Echo Show 5 (second-gen). Pros Integrated camera privacy shutter

Great entertainment features

Sustainable design with energy-monitoring Cons No native YouTube integration

Amazon Echo Show 10 The Echo Show 10 features an impressive 13-megapixel motion-tracking camera to follow you throughout the room as you cook, make video calls, and more. It uniquely supports Zigbee devices, eliminating the need for a separate hub. It loses points for its extra-large size and range of motion, but if your sole mission is to make video calls on a smart display, the Show 10 is designed just for that. When the camera is tracking you, it’s responsive and the rotation is smooth and quiet. The integrated sliding privacy shutter gives it a leg up in the privacy department, ensuring you can’t be seen when you don’t want to be. It’s a great smart display for Amazon Echo ecosystems since it can control all of your Alexa-compatible smart home devices. The Show 10 also serves as an indoor security camera, which is visible in the Amazon Alexa app. We have a few small gripes, though. Despite the display's motion-tracking abilities, the screen does not automatically tilt up and down and can occasionally get confused when multiple people enter the frame. But considering its big, beautiful screen and motion-tracking capabilities from side to side, the Show 10 offers one of the best video calling experiences in the game while also offering a reliable way to manage your Alexa gadgets. Read our full review of the Amazon Echo Show 10 . Pros Integrated camera cover

Full Alexa capabilities

Rotating touchscreen Cons Motion can be awkward

