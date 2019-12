Best Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Stand Mixer

The Artisan is the quintessential stand mixer. Easy to set up and with the quietest motor we tested, the Artisan was a pleasure to use and passed through all our tests with aplomb. Despite its many competitors, our tests prove that it is still the best stand mixer you can buy.

Its merits are many: attachments were easy to put on, remove, and clean; the tilt lever lock worked well; the bowl installed smoothly; and the splash guard, though not really necessary (for this class of mixer, none of them are), fit the bowl well and could be slid on when needed without taking apart the mixer.

All this comes at a price—an MSRP of $429.99, to be exact—although colors and sales may vary (we tested the red KSM150PSER). There are also a few features on competing mixers that we wish the Artisan had too. For instance, the speed lever on the Artisan is durable and effective, but not pleasant to use, with sharp edges and just enough resistance to make it easy to turn the mixer on faster than intended. The Artisan also doesn’t have a lock for when the head of the mixer is in the “up” position – a safety feature that would be nice.

Owners of KitchenAids consistently get great performance from their mixers for years, so though the price is high, an Artisan mixer is well worth the money.

