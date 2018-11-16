The Best Dryers of 2021

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The Maytag MED7230HW dryer features a hamper door, which opens from top to bottom. This makes loading easier and you won't have to stoop.

Best Overall Maytag MED7230HW If you’re looking for a replacement dryer, the Maytag MED7230HW is a solid pick. This appropriately-priced mid-range option has all the features you want and some you didn’t know you needed—like letting you know when you need to adjust a load. It boasts simple controls, a solid drying performance, and decent smart features. The Maytag MED7230HW’s drying performance is strong, especially for its price point, on most of its cycles. Its Regular cycle finished faster than the average dryer—64 minutes vs. 71—and got our test load of laundry 100% dry each time. You'll also love its smart features, which will save you time in the long run. Nobody likes finding out their comforter or sheets balled up and insulated a bunch of damp laundry from drying properly. As far as standard smart features, the MED7230HW can notify you when a cycle is done, offers a remote start, and sends diagnostics and repair info when something goes wrong. Gas version of this dryer: Maytag MGD7230HW Pros Solid drying

Good smart features

Hamper door for easier loading Cons None that we could find Buy now at Maytag

$939.10 from AppliancesConnection

$939.10 from AppliancesConnection

$944.99 from Best Buy

$944.00 from Abt

Credit: Reviewed / Kyle Hamilton The link filter is on the top of the dryer, so it's easy to pull out and clean.

Best Value Maytag MEDC465HW The Maytag MEDC465HW dryer is a basic dryer with old-school aesthetics that gets the job done. While you may not get the frills and extra features found on some of the more expensive dryers, this Maytag's Normal cycle can get your laundry 100% dry in a mere 53 minutes. The dryer's interface, comprised of four knobs, is streamlined and easy to operate, even if you're still a laundry novice. The Wrinkle Control setting continues to tumble the laundry load after the cycle has finished so as to prevent wrinkles. The well-lit drum means you'll never miss a sock, even if you're in a dark basement. If you want top-notch dryer performance on a budget, the Maytag MEDC465HW is for you. Gas version of this dryer: Maytag MGDC465HW Pros Easy to use

Wrinkle control minimizes ironing Cons Runs hot Buy now at Maytag

$669.10 from AppliancesConnection

$674.99 from Best Buy

$674.00 from Abt

How We Tested Dryers

The Testers

Hi there! We're Reviewed's appliance testing team. We've spent many years testing major appliances including washers, dryers, refrigerators, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, and robot vacuum cleaners.

We have plenty of experience testing these products in the lab, but we've also used them like normal people would in the course of their daily lives, which means that we have a great sense for what appliances are bargains at their price points, and which appliances have really useful extra features (as opposed to the kitchen-sink approach to features).

With all this in mind, you can feel confident that when we recommend a product, we're giving it our Reviewed stamp of approval, which means two things: firstly, this appliance performs well, and secondly, this appliance is easy to use. We're always reviewing new products, so stay tuned for our reviews and roundups of the latest products in laundry, refrigerators, dishwashers, and vacuum cleaners.

The Tests

Every dryer that comes into Reviewed’s labs gets put through the same testing regime, which addresses both performance and user-friendliness.

Performance tests include:

• Drying performance – How much water does each major dryer cycle actually remove from your clothes, and how quickly can it achieve that level of dryness?

• Maximum temperature – We record the maximum temperature in each dryer cycle. Some like it hot, but if dryer temperatures get too hot, it could damage your clothes.

Credit: Reviewed.com / Julia MacDougall We wrap a temperature reader in a sock and throw it in with a dryer load to see how hot the dryer actually gets on each cycle.

The best dryers completely dry your clothes at a temperature that is hot (140°F-150°F), but not too hot (lest your clothes be scorched or damaged), and have short cycle times.

Beyond these performance tests, we also assess the usability of each dryer, based on our experience, both during testing and during more casual use (one perk of working at Reviewed is that there is plenty of laundry machines on premises!). Our main goal is to get the answer to one question: How easy is it to actually use this dryer? This involves cumulatively assessing the control panel, the door, the vent, and any smart features that are included.

By combining the performance data with our own observations, we can make solid recommendations for someone looking for any type of dryer at any price point.

What You Should Know About Buying Dryers

Whether it’s an emergency replacement, or you’re just looking to change up your laundry room, there are a few things you should consider when you purchase a new dryer.

Space

Before you head out to the stores, be sure you know the size constraints needed for your dryer. We’re not just talking about the width of the space you have in your laundry room for the dryer itself (although that’s definitely important). Are the doorways in your home wide enough for a dryer to fit through during delivery? Will it be able to fit down narrow or tight stair cases? Take a tape measure and check the doorway width against the dryer’s specs, and make sure you have a few inches of clearance.

Capacity

Most dryers have capacities ranging from 7.3 to 7.5 cubic-feet, which is enough to deal with the laundry that can fit in most washing machines. However, if you have a high-capacity washing machine (5.0 cubic-foot capacity or greater), you’ll need a dryer that can keep up with the bigger laundry loads, typically one with a capacity on the order of 8.0 cubic-feet or greater. Otherwise, your dryer may struggle to dry large laundry loads in a single dryer cycle.

Price

Keep your budget constraints in mind. Dryer prices can run the gamut, from $500 to $2,000 or more, but most tend to sit in the $800 to $1,200 range. We have recommendations for some dryers with very low prices, but you can generally find great dryers at any price point; it just takes a little bit of research and figuring out which features and design aesthetics you can live without.

Also, if you can afford to wait, most appliance manufacturers and retailers tend to offer steep discounts around major holidays; vigilantly searching for deals can save you hundreds of dollars.

Customization/Extra Cycles

How picky are you about your dryer cycles? Do you want to be able to set specific cycle temperatures, drying levels, and cycle duration, or would you prefer to just hit two buttons and start drying? Do you want a cycle just for denim jeans? Really consider how you do laundry on a day-to-day basis. If you prefer a straightforward drying process, you’ll probably want to buy a lower-tech dryer. Even if that extra customization seems appealing, it may not make sense for you to buy that kind of dryer if you’re not going to actually use those extra features regularly.

Steam

Are you considering a dryer with steam? Steam is an easy and effective way to reduce wrinkles, remove stale smells, and refresh clothing. However, if the dryer you’re eyeballing has steam, be sure to find out exactly how the dryer gets the water needed to create that steam. Most dryers will require access to an additional water line, but some dryers have a drawer where you can manually add water. If you don’t have that necessary water hookup, you may pay extra for a feature you can’t actually use.

Door

Based on your laundry room configuration, which way should the dryer door open? If the opening direction doesn’t work in your laundry space, don’t worry, almost all dryer doors are reversible; all you’ll need is a screwdriver and some elbow grease. It’s such a minor thing, but if you don’t think about it beforehand, it can be frustrating when you go to use your shiny new dryer for the first time and you can’t open the door all the way.

Other Dryers We Tested

Electrolux EFME627UTT The Electrolux EFME627UTT dryer is great-looking, has simple controls, and is rich with cycles and options, including Perfect Steam, which can help to relax any wrinkles away. Its Quick Dry cycle completes in a mere 15 minutes. Though the Normal cycle is slow, the Heavy cycle takes only an hour. While cycle times may vary, we found that the Normal and Delicates cycles both got our test loads 100% dry, and that temperatures never got hot enough to start damaging clothes. The Electrolux EFME627UTT represents the perfect balance between cycle times and cycle temperatures. As the counterpart to the stellar Electrolux EFLS627UTT washing machine that has a spot in the detergent drawer for laundry pods, this dryer is another great addition to the Electrolux laundry family. Gas version of this dryer: Electrolux EFMG627UTT Pros Heavy cycle done in one hour

99% dry clothes

Steam options Cons Normal cycle takes over an hour and a half $1,028.10 from AppliancesConnection

$1,034.99 from Best Buy

LG DLEX9000V The LG DLEX9000V isn't just gorgeous—it works better than most dryers we've tested, and got the laundry in the Normal and Bulky cycles 100% dry. It doesn't come cheap, but it rocks best-in-class features, including steam cycles and a massive 9.0-cubic-foot capacity. Another bonus is FlowSense, which tells you when something is wrong with your ventilation (rather than with the dryer itself). Since dryer fires are a major cause of fires in the home, this awesome feature will really help to put your mind at ease, especially if it's been a while since your dryer vent has been cleaned. With a veritable cornucopia of wash cycle options and features, this dryer can easily deal with a variety of fabric types and items sizes—it has no trouble with big items like comforters, and gets shirts wrinkle-free. Even though it's a big investment, we say its performance justifies the cost, so if you need a powerful yet sleek dryer and have some extra cash on hand, be sure to check out the LG DLEX9000V. Gas version of this dryer: LG DLGX9001V Pros Huge 9.0 cu. ft. drum

Notifies if issues with ventilation system

Steam cycles Cons High price $1,799.99 from Best Buy

Samsung DVE45R6100C We love the Samsung DVE45R6100C dryer because of its killer Normal cycle—with a cycle time of 51 minutes and its ability to get our test load of wet laundry 100% dry, it’s one of the most effective Normal cycles we’ve ever seen. The Normal cycle may run a little hot, with temperatures topping out at 153°F, but if you’re consistently dealing with large loads of wet laundry, you’ll appreciate this dryer’s drying power. From a design perspective, the DVE45R6100C is one of the first Samsung appliances to have the eagerly-awaited champagne finish. Additional steam (Steam Sanitize and Refresh) cycles and cycle customization options (cycle dryness, temperature, and time) only add to the appeal of this dryer. Between its strong drying performance, good looks, useful cycles/options, and a retail price that won’t break the bank, the Samsung DVE45R6100C is a great dryer all around. Gas version of this dryer: Samsung DVG45R6100C Pros Excellent Normal cycle

Has steam cycles

Comes in a champagne finish Cons None that we could find Buy now at Samsung

$895.10 from AppliancesConnection

$895.10 from AppliancesConnection

$944.99 from Best Buy

$944.00 from Abt

Maytag MED6630HC The Maytag MED6630HC dryer is the perfect combination of looks, usability, speed, and power. This Maytag dryer has a sleek, futuristic look that would do any laundry room proud. Because it has a large central dial and a streamlined control panel, it’s easy to select the cycle that’s right for your wet laundry load. If you’re looking for steam options, this dryer has two: Steam Refresh and Wrinkle Prevent. The MED6630HC manages to dry your clothes quickly will without raising the temperature to the point where you’d have to worry about heat damage (typically 150°F or above). Even better, the test loads in the Normal and Delicates cycles came out 100% dry. For a dryer that gets your clothes dry the first time, with no muss or fuss, check out the Maytag MED6630HC. Gas version of this dryer: Maytag MGD6630HC Pros Features the Extra Power button

Comes in a Metallic Slate finish Cons Lint trap is not well-aligned Buy now at Maytag

$944.00 from Abt

Samsung DVE50R5400V There's nothing we love more than a dryer with lots of steam cycles, and the Samsung DVE50R5400V delivers. With steam cycle options like Steam Sanitize, Wrinkle Away, and Refresh, you can easily get rid of nasty laundry odors or bring some life back into clothes that have been languishing at the back of your closet. Even better, each of the dryer cycles we tested does its job well. You'll especially appreciate the Quick Dry cycle, which got everything 94% dry in just over 30 minutes. In addition to its great performance, there's also the multitude of cycle and cycle options that come with most Samsung dryers. If you want the flexibility of having steam options in your dryer, and you also want strong drying performance, check out the Samsung DVE50R5400V. Gas version of this dryer: Samsung DVG50R5400V Pros Has steam cycles

Great Quick cycle Cons Long cycle times $895.10 from AppliancesConnection

$699.00 from Best Buy

LG DLE7300WE As far as dryers go, the LG DLE7300WE is a workhorse. It gets the job done, but with little finesse. During testing, our sensors picked temperatures north of 160°F, which can prematurely damage clothes over time. However, the upside is that the DLE7300WE got our wet test loads of laundry more than 90% dry on every cycle we tested. We also liked the fact that this dryer has LG's EasyLoad feature. Basically, the door has two sets of hinges so it can swing open left to right or open and down depending if you're loading or unloading the dryer. In the end, the relatively steep price and way-too-hot temperatures prevented the LG DLE7300WE from claiming a top spot. Gas version of this dryer: LG DLG7301WE Pros Easy to load with two sets of hinges

99% dry clothes Cons Runs hot $945.00 from AppliancesConnection

$949.99 from Best Buy

$949.00 from Abt

LG DLEX3900W There are a lot of reasons to love LG dryers, and the LG DLEX3900W is no different. In additional to all the usual bells and whistles (i.e. cycle time, temperature, and dryness customization options), this dryer gets major points for having multiple steam cycles and options (Turbo Steam, Steam Sanitary, and Steam Fresh), as well as a special Antibacterial cycle for easing your mind after someone in your family has been sick. This dryer wowed us with its short cycle times and powerful drying. The Quick cycle managed to dry 84% of our test laundry load in 25 minutes, an impressive feat for a cycle that short. The Bulky cycle was equally impressive, and mostly dried a queen size comforter in about an hour. One minor quibble is that the Normal Cycle takes about 90 minutes, and reaches temperatures as hot as 170°F. We're on the record as preferring dryers that maintain temperatures below 150°F in order to maximize the lifespan of your clothes, but if you're looking for a dryer that's fast and powerful, you can't go wrong with the LG DLEX3900W. Gas version of this dryer: LG DLGX3901W Pros Large capacity

Feature rich

Most cycles are very fast Cons Normal cycle is too hot and too slow $1,099.99 from Best Buy

Electrolux EFME527UTT The Electrolux EFME527UTT dryer is great-looking, easy to control, and full of cycles and options. Like the Electrolux EFME627UTT, it has the detergent drawer for laundry pods and Perfect Steam, which is powered by its built-in water heater to maximize hot water temperatures for sanitizing, wrinkle removal, static removal, and odor removal. Its Quick Dry cycle finishes in a mere 18 minutes, which is a huge selling point. While not every cycle is as short as Quick Dry, each cycle is effective at drying wet clothes without raising the temperature to extremes high enough to damage fabric. If you want both the bells and whistles and the great dryer performance, look no further than the Electrolux EFME527UTT. Gas version of this dryer: Electrolux EFMG527UTT Pros User-friendly controls

Near-perfect drying

Steam options Cons None that we could find $938.10 from AppliancesConnection

$944.99 from Best Buy

$944.00 from Abt

Whirlpool WED9620HC In the market for a new dryer, but don’t want something that looks like it belongs in your grandma’s basement? The Whirlpool WED9620HC dryer is one of the sleekest-looking dryers we’ve tested. This futuristic-looking appliance has no buttons to press or dials to turn; instead, you select your “what to wash” and “how to wash” preferences (and steam options like Wrinkle Shield) on a discreet door-mounted touchscreen. The Normal cycle (i.e. the “Regular/Normal” cycle) was able to get our test load of laundry 100% dry, but it took about two hours to run. Other cycles are shorter, such as the “Regular/Quick” cycle (15 minutes) and the “Bulky/Normal” cycle (43 minutes), but don’t get clothes as dry. Fortunately, you can adjust the drying level for each cycle in the menu as needed. Lastly, you can also start, monitor, and stop cycles on this dryer using the Whirlpool app. With its beautiful finish, connectivity, drying performance, and touchscreen, the Whirlpool WED9620HC dryer is definitely a dryer that people with modern tastes will appreciate. Gas version of this dryer: Whirlpool WGD9620HC Pros Door-mounted touchscreen controls

Intuitive App Cons Need to bend over to read control panel $1,389.10 from AppliancesConnection

LG DLE3500W The LG DLE3500W is a hot dryer that gets wet laundry fully dry. Between its 7.4-cubic-foot size and its cycle versatility, it'll get you through laundry day faster. With all the basic cycles (no steam here), you can easily customize the care of each load of wet clothes. The Speed cycle finishes up in a mere 25 minutes. Our main concern about this dryer is its tendency to run very hot, especially on the Normal cycle, which maxed out at 166°F (most dryers tend to stay at or below 150°F). While that may cause more wear and tear on your clothes in the long run, it’s not a day-to-day problem and in the meantime, it helps to ensure that the clothes dry well. Happily, you can use the control panel to turn down the cycle temperature, so you can still get rapid drying that won't wear out your clothes. Gas version of this dryer: LG DLG3501W Pros Big 7.4 cu. ft. drum

Lint filter removes easily Cons Runs hot on Normal $899.99 from Best Buy

Maytag MEDB955FC For families that generate a lot of laundry, the Maytag MEDB955FC dryer has the room for it. With its 9.2-cubic-foot capacity, there's plenty of room for you to put in your king size comforters; the best part is that they come out totally dry and fluffy. Admittedly, the cycle times are on the longer side: The Normal cycle took about an hour and 40 minutes, while the Bedding cycle that dried that comforter was only a few minutes shorter. Rapid Dry, though, is a real treat, and almost completely dried a small load of laundry in 14 minutes, which is nothing to sneeze at. With its recessed door handle, magnetic door, and big, easy-to-read control dials, the Maytag MEDB955FC is designed to be easily operated with one hand, presumably while you shepherd kids or pets around with the other hand. Gas version of this dryer: Maytag MGDB955FC Pros Huge 9.2 cu. ft. drum can fit large laundry loads

Metallic slate finish looks high end

Rapid Dry cycle is really speedy—14 minutes Cons Normal cycle takes an hour and a half

Sensor inaccurate $1,254.10 from AppliancesConnection

Samsung DVE45R6300V The Samsung DVE45R6300V dryer doesn't joke around when it comes to getting your clothes dry—all of our test laundry loads came out 100% dry for the Normal, Quick, and Delicates cycles, which is no small feat. With this Samsung dryer, total drying is accomplished with longer cycle times (the Normal cycle takes about two hours), and hot drying temperatures (the Quick cycle, which only takes about 30 minutes, reached a max temperature of approximately 175°F). Dryers that get hotter than 150°F on a regular basis can expedite wear-and-tear on your clothes, so it might be best if you bump down the temperature setting on the control panel. In addition to great drying performance, this dryer also has a Sanitize cycle, a Wrinkle Prevent feature that keeps tumbling your clothes until you can get them out of the dryer, tons of cycle customization settings and options, and a Heavy cycle that can get everything dry in 47 minutes. Best of all? The DVE45R6300V is Bixby-enabled, which means that if you're a fan of the Samsung smart home ecosystem, you can ask Bixby to do some of the heavy lifting for you when it comes time for laundry day. Gas version of this dryer: Samsung DVG45R6300V Pros Drum is 7.5 cu. ft.

100% dry clothes

Steam options Cons Quick Dry runs hot $985.10 from AppliancesConnection

$1,034.99 from Best Buy

LG DLEX7900BE We love the LG DLEX7900BE because it’s effective. Not only did the test loads from all four major cycles (Normal, Speed Dry, Delicates, and Bedding) get more than 80% dry, but the Speed Dry and Delicates cycles are highly effective. The Speed Dry cycle will dry a small load in about 25 minutes, and the Delicates cycle keeps temperatures cooler (around 109°F) so as not to damage special fabrics like those found on lingerie and sportswear. While the Normal cycle runs a bit long, as with most LG dryers, you have the option to reduce the cycle time (although there may be a tradeoff with laundry dryness). Unsurprisingly, this LG dryer is full of neat cycles, cycle options, and features, including an Anti-Bacterial cycle (which gets up to 178°F), two steam cycles (Steam Fresh and Steam Sanitary), a steam option (TurboSteam), and Wrinkle Care. Even better, the laundry door can open to the side or downward, giving you flexibility when it comes to popping wet, heavy laundry loads into the dryer without wrenching your back. Basically, whatever wet laundry you can dish out, the LG DLEX7900BE dryer can handle. Gas version of this dryer: LG DLGX7901BE Pros Adjustable door

Has steam cycles Cons Normal cycle runs long $1,345.00 from AppliancesConnection

$1,349.99 from Best Buy

$1,349.00 from Abt

LG DLEX7800WE If you often find yourself dealing with wrinkled or musty laundry loads, you’ll appreciate the LG DLEX7800WE dryer. With two steam cycles (Steam Fresh and Steam Sanitary) and the option to add TurboSteam to most of the dryer’s cycles, it’s a breeze to refresh or deodorize clothes. When it comes to performance, the DLEX7800WE can tackle your wettest laundry loads. This dryer removed nearly 100% of the moisture from our test loads during the Normal and Speed Dry cycles. The Bedding cycle removed about 86% of the moisture from a queen-size comforter’s moisture in an hour’s time, which is nothing to sneeze at. While the Normal cycle is a bit long (it takes nearly an hour and a half to finish) and hot (reaching temperatures up past 170°F, when clothes start to experience significant wear and tear at temperatures beyond 150°F over long periods of time), if you want steam options without busting your budget, we think you’ll like the LG DLEX7800WE. Gas version of this dryer: LG DLGX7801VE Pros Gets laundry completely dry

Steam, smart app support, door can open vertically Cons Many cycles get too hot, exacerbating wear & tear $844.70 from AJ Madison

$1,145.00 from AppliancesConnection

$1,149.99 from Best Buy

$1,149.00 from Abt

GE GFD85ESPNRS The stylish-looking GE GFD85ESPNRS dryer shouldn’t be hidden away in a laundry closet—with its Royal Sapphire finish, it could be just another lovely piece of decor in your home. With this dryer’s wide range of cycles and options (including PowerSteam cycles, a Sanitize cycle, a Reduce Static option, built-in wi-fi, and Damp Alert) though, you’ll appreciate its functionality even more than its aesthetics. While we found that the cycle times on this dryer were relatively long (a Quick cycle clocked in at about an hour), the Normal, Quick, and Delicates cycles all got the laundry load more than 97% dry. Temperatures can run a little bit hot on the Quick and Bulky/Bedding cycles, but as long as you’re not using these cycles every day, your clothes won’t experience too much wear and tear. For a dryer that looks as good as it dries, check out the GE GFD85ESPNRS dryer. Gas version of this dryer: GE GFD85GSPNRS Pros Excellent Normal and Delicates cycles

Great steam features Cons Poor Quick Dry and Bulky/Bedding cycle

Expensive $1,163.00 from AppliancesConnection

$1,169.99 from Best Buy

Samsung DVE60M9900V The Samsung DVE60M9900V is a 6.1-cubic-foot front-load dryer with an integrated 1-cubic-foot top dryer, providing the flexibility to dry a few delicate items on top at the same time as a family-sized load runs in the main drum. Even better, the Normal and Delicates cycles we tested got the wet laundry loads 100% dry. For the delicate items, you can even tell the DVE60M9900V which type of garment is in the top dryer: Sweater, Shirt/Blouse, Undergarment, or Accessory. The front-load dryer has all of the high-end features you could want: a great normal cycle, a special cycle for bedding, and three steam options (Steam Sanitize, Steam Wrinkle Away, and Steam Refresh). If you want both guidance and flexibility when it comes to drying your laundry, we think the DVE60M9900V is worth the high price tag. Gas version of this dryer: Samsung DVG60M9900V Pros Allows user to dry two loads at once

Cycles galore

Defer ironing with Refresh and Wrinkle Away Cons High price point $1,795.10 from AppliancesConnection

$1,799.99 from Best Buy

